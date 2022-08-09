Highlights, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Belfast, Full cricket score: IRE win by 7 wickets

Toss update: Afghanistan won the toss in the first T20I against hosts Ireland, and opted to bat in Belfast.

Preview: Hosts Ireland take on Afghanistan in a five-match T20I series in Belfast, with the first T20I currently underway.

The series signifies the resumption of both teams’ preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

Afghanistan will be led by skipper Mohammad Nabi and the usual suspects Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran will all be in action.

Ireland will be led by Andrew Balbirnie.