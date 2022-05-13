Highlights, IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Update, Full cricket score: Clinical PBKS beat RCB by 54 runs

That's all we have for you from tonight's game. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. Goodbye!
Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|209/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.45
|155/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.75
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mohammed Siraj
|not out
|9
|13
|1
|0
|Josh Hazlewood
|not out
|7
|4
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Arshdeep Singh
|4
|0
|27
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 142/9 (18.1)
|
13 (13) R/R: 7.09
Josh Hazlewood 7(4)
Mohammed Siraj 6(7)
|
Harshal Patel 11(7) S.R (157.14)
c Mayank Agarwal b Kagiso Rabada
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS cricket score, 60th IPL Match Live Coverage: Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack. Top over from the Sri Lankan as just three runs come off it, but more importantly, the wicket of his countryman Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Two English batters in the middle as Liam Livingstone joins Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow is the Player of the Match
After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 155/9 ( Mohammed Siraj 9 , Josh Hazlewood 7)
Arshdeep bowls the final over of the match. Eight runs come off it but Punjab Kings would not bother because they have won the game by 54 runs. RCB's hopes of qualifying for playoffs have been dealt with a fresh blow.
After 19 overs, RCB 147/9
Rabada resumes. He gets the wicket of Harshal Patel, and as a result, Punjab Kings are one wicket away from victory.
After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 142/8 ( Harshal Patel 11 , Mohammed Siraj 3)
Arshdeep Singh continues. Siraj with a cut through backward point to collect a brace. Five runs off the over.
After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 137/8 ( Harshal Patel 9 , Mohammed Siraj 0)
Rahul Chahar with the wicket of Hasaranga. Seven runs and a wicket off the over. Siraj is the new batter in.
After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 130/7 ( Harshal Patel 4 , Wanindu Hasaranga 0)
Rabada continues. Another blow for RCB as Shahbaz Ahmed departs. He's caught by Rajapaksa at backward point. Wanindu Hasaranga is the new batter.
OUT! Taken by the man at backward point and Shahbaz departs. Shahbaz Ahmed c Rajapaksa b Rabada 9
After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 120/6 ( Shahbaz Ahmed 5 , Harshal Patel 0)
Arshdeep Singh continues. Rajapaksa at short third man makes no mistake with the catch to get rid of DK, who slices this yorker towards the fielder. Harshal Patel is the new batter.
OUT! Taken by Rajapaksa and Dinesh Karthik has to depart. It's not DK's day today. The fielder at short third man makes no mistake with the catch. Karthik c Rajapaksa b Arshdeep Singh 11
OUT! Not the wicket RCB wanted to lose. Glenn Maxwell is out for 35 as he dispatches this one Arshdeep Singh at long-off. Maxwell c Arshdeep Singh b Harpreet Brar 35
OUT! Caught by Dhawan and Patidar has to depart. Rahul Chahar with the wicket. Rajat Patidar c Dhawan b Rahul Chahar 26
OUT! Caught by Shikhar at midwicket, with Rishi getting the wicket as the Dhawan duo get rid of Lomror. RCB in a spot of bother. Lomror c Dhawan b Rishi Dhawan 6
OUT! Another big wicket, that of Faf du Plessis, as the RCB skipper is caught by Jitesh Sharma. du Plessis c Jitesh Sharma b Rishi Dhawan 10
OUT! Kohli is caught by Rahul Chahar off Rabada's ball. Kohli's inconsistent run in the IPL this season continues. Umpire says not out originally, but Punjab review this. UltraEdge shows a spike. Kohli c Rahul Chahar b Rabada 20
OUT! Caught by Maxwell and Rishi Dhawan departs. Harshal Patel with the wicket again. Rishi Dhawan c Maxwell b Harshal Patel 7
OUT! Livingstone goes for the reverse sweep, but ends up gifting this to Dinesh Karthik. End of a fascinating knock. Livingstone c Karthik b Harshal Patel 70
FIFTY! Half-century for Livingstone, coming off 35 balls, and he gets to it with a four towards fine leg region.
OUT! Another wicket for Harshal Patel. Harpreet Brar looks to go on the off-side but gets an edge on this one towards the keeper. Harpreet Brar c Karthik b Harshal Patel 7
OUT! Hasaranga cleans up Jitesh Sharma, rattles the middle stump in this one. Jitesh Sharma b Hasaranga 9
OUT! Harshal Patel gets rid of Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal. who is caught by the fielder at backward point.
OUT! Bairstow gets a thick edge while looking to go down the ground, and that leads towards Siraj at backward point. Bairstow c Siraj b Shahbaz Ahmed 6
OUT! Bhanuka Rajapaksa finds Harshal Patel at backward point and has to depart. Wanindu Hasaranga with the wicket for RCB. Rajapaksa c Harshal Patel b Hasaranga 1
FIFTY! Jonny Bairstow reaches his half-century in just 21 deliveries. His ninth fifty in his IPL career. Such an entertaining knock!
OUT! Cleaned up by Maxwell and Dhawan departs. A breakthrough for RCB in Mumbai as they end the opening partnership. Dhawan b Maxwell 21
PBKS XI: Mayank Agarwal(Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
RCB XI: Faf du Plessis(Captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Live RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Updates
Toss update: Faf du Plessis wins the toss and says RCB will field first against PBKS.
Live RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 60 of the IPL 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. PBKS are fighting to stay alive this season while RCB will hope to edge closer to the playoffs. This should be a cracking contest. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: With an eye on playoff qualification, Faf dun Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings in an important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 fixture. The RCB vs PBKS encounter is scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.
RCB need at least one win in their remaining two matches to keep a foot inside the playoffs. If they win both of their remaining matches then they can finish in the top two.
The equation is not that easy for PBKS. They need to win their remaining three matches to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs without a hiccup.
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match be played?
The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 13 May.
Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match be held?
The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match start?
The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal (c), Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Raj Angad Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell
