Highlights, IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Chennai beat Hyderabad by 6 wickets

That's all for today. Hope you have enjoyed the match and our coverage. We'll see you tomorrow for yet another day of IPL action.
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|134/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.7
|139/4 (19.4 ov) - R/R 7.07
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ambati Rayudu
|not out
|17
|13
|1
|1
|MS Dhoni (C) (W)
|not out
|14
|11
|1
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4
|0
|34
|0
|Siddarth Kaul
|2.4
|0
|24
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 108/4 (15.5)
|
31 (31) R/R: 8.08
Ambati Rayudu 16(12)
MS Dhoni (C) (W) 14(11)
|
Faf du Plessis 41(36) S.R (113.88)
c Siddarth Kaul b Jason Holder
Josh Hazlewood is the player of the match
"I put in a lot of hardwork and learnt a lot every game. It's hard to learn since there's a different team every game, but it's satisfying. Getting Roy was a big wicket, and it was good to put the pressure back on them early. The wicket offered a little bit, it was on the slower side and a little low as well. We are happy we are applying whatever we are doing in the practice. It's good to learn from DJ Bravo over the last few weeks too, and it's been a great learning curve for me."
MS Dhoni: Of course means a lot(qualifying for play-offs). In the last post match presentation, I had said, we want to come strong. It was emotional. A lot of things didn't go our way. What's important is you don't give excuses and that's what we have done. The boys have taken responsibility when it comes to batting, bowling and fitness. The players and support staff deserve the credit. The bounce of wicket was very different, something that should come to knee height was coming to shin height. So the batsmen adjusted to hitting it straight. The bowlers did well with their variations. As a bowling unit, they bowled the right length. I can proudly say on behalf of CSK that we are really proud of the fans.
Du Plessis: (On his dismissal) Bad execution and not enough dry gloves, I am going to bring more gloves next game. I did work before the tournament to make sure I could run and I love doing it, don't want to miss the catches, love doing the donkey work of running from long-on to long-off. The balance of our team has been very good this year. We've been batting aggressively and we bat long so there are batters coming out even if we lose wickets. With the ball Moeen has been a good addition as well. We've got Jadeja who bowls in the middle. But it's the balance of the side that has been crucial.
Kane Williamson: "Not enough runs. We were still competitive. It was fantastic, and it is important we keep bringing that. The cameos from boys in the lower-middle order gave us something so we need to look at how to win games. It is hard when you end up on the losing side. Chennai played really well. It looked challenging and variable, and in the end if you can inch out another 10-15 runs."
And with this win, CSK have officially qualified for the playoffs. SRH are completely out of the top four race.
CSK endured a difficult last season but they got things right in 2021. Dhoni was struggling but today's knock with give him a lot of confidence.
CSK win by six wickets!
Siddarth Kaul starts off with a good bouncer, it's one for the over. Rayudu then takes a single. Dhoni is on strike, two needed from four balls. Dhoni doesn't get the timing right on his shot and it is straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket. Still two runs needed from three balls. Sid Kaul comes round the wicket and Dhoni finishes it off in style. A huge six over deep mid-wicket.
After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 132/4 ( Ambati Rayudu 16 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 8)
Bhuvi to bowl the penultimate over. Dhoni takes a single off the first ball. The bowler misses his length in the next ball and Rayudu takes advantage by smashing a six. Dhoni also gets a freebie in the form of a short ball and he dispatches it for a four. Two dots to end the over, CSK need three runs from last six balls.
Dhoni this time. Short ball by Bhuvi, Dhoni swings his bat hard and it goes to the deep mid-wicket boundary.
Lovely! Length ball by Bhuvi, Rayudu smashes it over deep mid-wicket.
Siddarth Kaul starts off with a good bouncer, it's one for the over. Rayudu then takes a single. Dhoni is on strike, two needed from four balls. Dhoni doesn't get the timing right on his shot and it is straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket. Still two runs needed from three balls. Sid Kaul comes round the wicket and Dhoni finishes it off in style. A huge six over deep mid-wicket.
Another wicket! Short, Faf tries to play the big shot, gets a top edge and the catch is taken near the crease. du Plessis c S Kaul b Holder 41(36)
LBW!
Holder strikes! Fuller ball, Raina misses his flick and there's no doubt about this one. The batsman doesn't take the review. Raina lbw b Holder 2(3)
Bowled!
A quicker one by Rashid, Moeen goes back into the crease and tries to place it on the leg-side but the ball hits the leg and crashes the stumps. Moeen Ali b Rashid Khan 17(17)
Back of a length ball by Holder, Ruturaj comes down the ground and tries to clear the mid-off fielder but fails. Good catch by Kane Williamson. Ruturaj Gaikwad c Williamson b Holder 45(38)
OUT! A very good catch from Chahar. It's full outside off, swinging away a touch. Holder looks to carve it over deep cover but doesn't connect it well. Chahar moves to his right and takes a very good catch.
OUT! Hazlewood gets second in the over. It's full outside off, Samad slices it straight to Moeen Ali at backward point.
OUT! Jadeja sends back Saha. The pressure was building and Saha succumbed to it. That low bounce brings about Saha's downfall. good length delivery outside off, doesn't bounce much, Saha goes for a pull but ends up getting a top edge. Dhoni rushes forward and pouches it safely.
OUT! Bravo has his 2nd wicket. He surprises Garg with the short delivery. It's short outside off, Garg goes for a pull, is a touch late onto the shot, gets a top edge. Dhoni calls for it, settles under it and pouches it safely.
OUT! Bravo strikes straightaway. A brilliant delivery. It's very full and shapes away a touch. Williamson is done in by the away movement and misses it as he looks to flick. It hits him on the back leg. It looks dead in front. Williamson doesn't review.
OUT! Roy departs! Poor shot. Good length delivery outside off, Roy charges down the track for a wild swing, but ends up getting an under edge to the keeper.
TOSS - MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will bowl first. He says it looks a nice wicket. It's a fresh wicket and there is good chance it will play fair. Williamson says this track look a bit better than the other ones and they would look to make the most of batting first and put up a good total.
Live Score SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Siddarth Kaul starts off with a good bouncer, it's one for the over. Rayudu then takes a single. Dhoni is on strike, two needed from four balls. Dhoni doesn't get the timing right on his shot and it is straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket. Still two runs needed from three balls. Sid Kaul comes round the wicket and Dhoni finishes it off in style. A huge six over deep mid-wicket.
Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 league table with just two wins from 10 matches. But their last win also came in their last match as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.
The defeat caused a serious dent to RR's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs and while SRH are virtually out of the Play-off race their return to form means their opponents need to be wary of the damage Kane Williamson's side can do to their chances.
They face Chennai Super Kings on Thursday at Sharjah. The MS Dhoni-led side have 16 points from 10 matches and are almost guaranteed a playoffs spot but a defeat against SRH could spoil their plans of finishing on the top of the league table.
CSK come into the match after securing a last-ball win against Kolkata Knight Riders. In fact, the team from Chennai are on a three-game winning streak and will enter the match as the favourites. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have been scoring consistent runs for the franchise, but they will love to see Suresh Raina and Dhoni return to form with the bat.
Dwayne Bravo was rested during the last match and his replacement Sam Curran proved to be extremely expensive with the ball. So, we could see Bravo returning to the team and that should strengthen the lower-order that also boasts the like of Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur. Apart from Curran's expensive spell against KKR, there doesn't seem to be any other major worry for CSK in the bowling department.
SRH dropped David Warner in their last match against RR as debutant Jason Roy struck a timely half-century to help Hyderabad break the losing streak. Siddharth Kaul took two wickets on his return and Abhishek Sharma scored 21 valuable runs from lower-order in Hyderabad's win.
The Orange Army are expected to stick with the same team as Warner's time at the franchise seems to have come to an end.
Here's all you need to know about the 44th match of IPL 2021 between SRH and CSK.
When will the 44th match of the IPL 2021 between SRH vs CSK take place?
The match between SRH and CSK will take place on 30 September 2021.
What is the venue for the SRH vs CSK match?
The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
What time will the SRH vs CSK match start?
The SRH and CSK match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs CSK match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
