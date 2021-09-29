Highlights, IPL 2021, RR vs RCB Full Cricket Score: Maxwell 50 helps RCB beat RR

Another terrific bowling performance from RCB and another vital win. With 14 points, the Virat Kohli side are within touching distance of the playoffs. Hope you enjoyed for coverage. That's all from our side for today. Bye bye!
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|149/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.45
|153/3 (17.1 ov) - R/R 8.91
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Glenn Maxwell
|not out
|50
|30
|6
|1
|AB de Villiers
|not out
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Chris Morris
|4
|0
|50
|0
|Riyan Parag
|0.1
|0
|4
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 127/3 (16)
|
26 (26) R/R: 22.28
Glenn Maxwell 22(6)
AB de Villiers 4(1)
|
Srikar Bharat (W) 44(35) S.R (125.71)
c sub Anuj Rawat b Mustafizur Rahman
Another terrific bowling performance from RCB and another vital win. With 14 points, the Virat Kohli side are within touching distance of the playoffs. Hope you enjoyed for coverage. That's all from our side for today. Bye bye!
Yuzvendra Chahal: "In the first half of IPL, I didn't bowl well in the three-four matches. I bowled well in the SL series and got my confidence back. I am using it here."
Yuzvendra Chahal is the Player of the Match for his 2/18.
Virat Kohli: "We have come back strongly in two games with the ball and it is a great sign. We know if you can hold your nerve with the ball you're going in the right direction. In both games the opponents were 56/0 in the powerplay, but in both games we took wickets to ensure the opposition does not get away. In batting also, we have got a few good opening starts. Devdutt and I have been focused on giving the team good starts so that middle-order with AB, Bharat and Maxwell can make more. Boys have stepped up, so that's been key for us."
Sanju Samson: "We got a great start but couldn't capitalise. We went in with intent, also the wicket was two-paced and our batters kept mistiming it. Our middle order needs some confidence. Need to keep on believing and fighting till the last match."
RCB beat RR by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare!
Rajasthan only dominated the first 11 overs of this match. Their openers gave them a rocking start but once Bangalore bowers started striking there was no coming back. Rajasthan were restricted to 149/9 and it has been chased down easily by RCB with Maxwell making an unbeaten fifty. S Bharat also scored a useful 44 off 35. RCB now have 14 points.
After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 149/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 50 , AB de Villiers 0)
Just one more needed. Morris has been completely destroyed by Maxwell in this over who gets to his fifty in 30 balls. One length ball was pulled over cow corner for six. Another pulled to fine leg for a four. A top edge got a four through third man and a cracking drive down the ground for third four of the over.
Maxwell crashes one down the ground for a four and completes his fifty! He is taking RCB home in a jiffy.
Another four for Maxwell! He wanted to pull but the top edge flew toward the third man fence.
Short ball, into the body and Maxwell swivels to direct it to the fine leg fence.
RCB beat RR by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare!
Rajasthan only dominated the first 11 overs of this match. Their openers gave them a rocking start but once Bangalore bowers started striking there was no coming back. Rajasthan were restricted to 149/9 and it has been chased down easily by RCB with Maxwell making an unbeaten fifty. S Bharat also scored a useful 44 off 35. RCB now have 14 points.
Maxwell crashes one down the ground for a four and completes his fifty! He is taking RCB home in a jiffy.
WICKET!
Srikar Bharat c Lomror b Mustafizur Rahman 44 (35)
Bharat played so well so far but he's gone trying to play a pull shot. The ball kept rising on him and he was never in control as the fine leg fielder took the catch.
OUT! Kohli run out (Riyan Parag) 25(20)
Kohli plays a shot t backward point and decides to take on Riyan Parag's arm. The fielder finds a direct hit and Kohli pays the price. He was short by quite a distance.
BOWLED!
Devdutt Padikkal b Mustafizur Rahman 22 (17)
Wild swing from Padikkal against fuller delivery. He was looking to go down the ground but the ball moved back in and the stumps have been broken.
OUT! 3rd wicket in the over for Harshal. Sakariya miscues his heave. It's a slower one. It lands straight into the hands of De Villiers at long on.
OUT! 25th wicket of IPL 2021 for Harshal. What a brilliant catch from Padikkal. It's full outside off, Morris smashes it to deep point where Padikkal dives to his right and takes a brilliant catch. It was travelling at the rate of knots. Harshal on a hat-trick again.
OUT! Harshal gets wicket N0 24. It's that cutter again, ouside off, Parag looks to heave it over the leg side, gets an outside edge. Kohli settles under it and takes a good catch.
OUT! Another one bites the dust! Livingstone fails again. Flighted outside off, Livingstone looks to go downtown, doesn't connect it well and helps it straight into the hands of ABD at long on.
OUT! Shahbaz takes second in the over. Tewatia departs. He gets down for a slog sweep, gets a bit of a top edge to fine leg. Padikkal takes a good catch.
OUT! Shahbaz gets the big fish! He strikes first ball. Samson departs. It's flights outside off, Samson looks to go inside out. Lofts it but doesn't connect it off the middle. Helps it straight into the hands of Padikkal at deep cover. The in form Samson is back in the hut.
OUT! Clever from Chahal. Sees Lomror charging down the track, delivers a googly. It spins away after landing outside off, Lomror completely misses his swing across the line. The keeper whips the bails off and Lomror is on his way.
OUT! Garton comes back and takes a huge wicket. It's a back of a length delivery. A slower one. Lewis waits and goes for a pull but ends up getting a top edge. The keeper settles underneath it and pouches a good catch. The set Lewis departs for a well made 58.
OUT! Christian gets his man. Another slower full delivery outside off, Jaiswal gives himself room and looks to go over mid off but doesn't connect it well and hits it straight to the fielder at mid off.
Live Score MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Today's Match: RCB beat RR by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare!
Rajasthan only dominated the first 11 overs of this match. Their openers gave them a rocking start but once Bangalore bowers started striking there was no coming back. Rajasthan were restricted to 149/9 and it has been chased down easily by RCB with Maxwell making an unbeaten fifty. S Bharat also scored a useful 44 off 35. RCB now have 14 points.
RR vs RCB Preview: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 43 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
While RCB are in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs, another defeat for RR could severely dent their chances to reach the knockout.
Currently, Bangalore are placed third in the league table with 12 points (six wins out of 10) and come into the game after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians. After Kohli and Glenn Maxwell struck fifties, Harshal Patel shone with the ball with a hat-trick as hapless MI succumbed to a 54-run defeat.
Kohli and Maxwell have done the bulk of scoring for RCB and the team will hope for increased contributions from Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers as we approach the business end of the tournament. Yuzvendra Chahal's recent form with the ball must have brought added confidence to the management.
RR, on the other hand, are sixth in the league table with eight points and four wins from 10 matches. They lost their previous match by seven wickets as bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad finally broke their losing streak.
Samson's 82 off 57 helped RR made 164/5 batting first but it could have been a lot more. After Samson's dismissal, RR failed to find a single boundary in the last 17 balls of their innings. RR's batting has been far too inconsistent. Their bowling against SRH was also not up to the mark. Team will look to improve in both departments.
Here's all you need to know about the 43rd match of IPL 2021 between RR and RCB.
When will the 43rd match of the IPL 2021 between RR and RCB take place?
The match between RR and RCB will take place on 29 September 2021.
What is the venue for the RR and RCB match?
The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
What time will the RR and RCB match start?
The RR and RCB match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs RCB match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The loss has dented the Royals' playoff chances as they remained at the sixth spot with eight points while Sunrisers, who have been ruled out for the playoffs, remained at the bottom of the table.
The Royals lost momentum after Samson was dismissed as they could not find a single boundary in the last 17 balls of their innings.
The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the play-offs.