That's all for tonight. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage. Do join us tomorrow for another IPL match. See you and take care.
Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|90/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 4.5
|94/2 (8.2 ov) - R/R 11.28
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ishan Kishan (W)
|not out
|50
|25
|5
|3
|Hardik Pandya
|not out
|5
|6
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mustafizur Rahman
|2.2
|0
|32
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 56/2 (5.4)
|
38 (38) R/R: 12.66
Hardik Pandya 5(6)
Ishan Kishan (W) 30(12)
|
Suryakumar Yadav 13(8) S.R (162.5)
c sub Mahipal Lomror b Mustafizur Rahman
Nathan Coulter-Nile is the player of the match
Ishan Kishan:: It's nice to be back opening and getting the runs and making sure we won by a big margin. Really feeling good. It was good to field first as we got the idea of the pitch, the plan was to keep simple and play in the 'V' region (while batting) and the batsmen executed it very well. I feel ups and downs is a big part of a sportsman. I had a chat with Virat bhai, Hardik bhai and also KP (Kieron Pollard). He told me just watched your videos and I did that and that gave me a little bit of confidence. We have to be prepared for the next match and play with the same energy in the next game.
Sanju Samson: "It was a bit challenging wicket to bat on, it was tougher in the first innings. Coming from Abu Dhabi, playing in Sharjah was a massive difference. Can't blame the batsmen a lot, but it was tough to bat in the first innings. A bit cloudy in the mind right now. But definitely we will like to play better cricket from the next game."
Mumbai Indians needed a big win today. The bowlers stepped up and made sure Rajasthan struggle in the first innings. The target was just 91 and Mumbai achieved it with ease. Ishan Kishan also got the runs as he smashed a 50 in just 25 balls.
It's over! Ishan reaches his fifty with a six over mid-wicket. Mumbai Indians complete the chase in just 8.2 overs. They beat Rajasthan by eight wickets.
Full-toss by Mustafizur, Ishan cuts and gets another boundary.
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 84/2 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 40 , Hardik Pandya 5)
Hardik goes for the big hit, the ball is high in the air but falls safely in the deep mid-wicket region. Glenn Phillips sprints and comes up with a superb effort to push the ball back before it makes contact with the rope. Very ordinary over by Sakariya. he oversteps twice and concedes two sixes. 24 off this over. Mumbai need just seven now.
This time Sakariya overpitches, Ishan lifts this one over long on. 84 metres!
Wow! Second free-hit ball of the over. It's a low full-toss by Sakariya and Ishan whips it over deep square-leg.
GONE!
The Fizz bowls a slower one but on a good length, Suryakumar tries to lift the ball over mid-off but fails. Suryakumar Yadav c (sub) Lomror b Mustafizur 13(8)
Sakariya gets the big wicket of Rohit. The Mumbai skipper goes for the drive but the bat turns as it makes contact with the ball and the catch is taken at cover. Rohit c Jaiswal b Chetan Sakariya 22(13)
OUT! Castled! Coulter-Nile has his fourth. Good length delivery outside off, angling in. Sakariya goes for a swing across the line but misses it. The ball shatters the timber. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
OUT! That is plumb! Length delivery outside off, from round the wicket from Coulter-Nile. It's tailing in. Miller stays back in his crease and looks to defend but is way late in getting his bat down. He is caught right in front. The umpire lifts his finger. Miller, doesn't realise there is no review left and asks for one. The umpire goes upstairs but then he too realises that there were no reviews left. He cancels that call. Miller has to walks back.
OUT! Bumrah gets his second. Brilliant delivery. Length delivery outside off, straightens after landing. Gopal feels for it and gets an outside edge. Kishan dives to his right and takes a very good catch. Gopal out for a duck.
OUT! Neesham gets his third. Tewatia departs. Short outside off, angling in. There is a bit of extra bounce. Tewatia goes for a pull but is late into his shot. Ends up getting an edge to the keeper.
OUT! Castled! Coulter-Nile gets his second. Good length delivery on middle and leg, Phillips gets a touch across and looks to swing across the line. It's stays a touch low and he misses. It whizzes in between his legs and shatters the stumps.
OUT! Neesham gets his second. Full delivery outside off, Dube stays in his crease and looks to thump it through the off side but ends up getting an inside edge onto the stumps. What an inclusion Neesham is turning out to be.
OUT! What a start for Neesham! It's his first ball in IPL 2021 and he gets the wicket of Sanju Samson. Good length delivery outside off, Samson looks to slash but ends up mistiming it to backward point where Jayant Yadav dives and takes a very good catch.
OUT! Nathan Coulter-Nile strikes in his first over. Good length delivery outside off, Jaiswal stays in his crease and looks to cut but ends up getting a thin edge to the keeper.
Preview: The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in a match that could have huge implications for both teams' bid to claim the fourth and final playoff spot on offer.
With both RR and MI tied on 10 points after 12 games, this is essentially a must-win contest, and the loser will bid goodbye to hopes of progressing to the next stage.
The two teams enter the contest on differing notes, with Rajasthan having won their last contest, while Mumbai were handed a 4-wicket defeat, courtesy of league leaders Delhi Capitals.
In RR's previous match, youngsters Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal starred as Sanju Samson's side chased down a sizeable target of 189 to defeat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a century in the match, and thanks to his exploits, RR were faced with a pretty daunting chase.
However, the opening duo of Evin Lewis and Jaiswal got them off to a rollicking start, before Dube showed great poise and skill to guide them over the finishing line.
Meanwhile, Mumbai were fairly underwhelming in their loss against Delhi, and were only able to put up a total of 129.
Delhi chased this down in 19.1 overs, and even though the table-toppers took their time, and lost a couple of wickets along the way, they didn't really ever look like they would lose the match.
Here's all you need to know about the 51st match of IPL 2021 between RR and MI:
When will the 50th match of the IPL 2021 between RR and MI take place?
The match between RR and MI will take place on 5 October 2021.
What is the venue for the RR vs MI match?
The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What time will the RR vs MI match start?
The RR vs MI match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs MI match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
