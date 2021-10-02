Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 02 October, 2021

02 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

189/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 47
Rajasthan Royals

190/3 (17.3 ov)

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets

Live Blog
189/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.45 190/3 (17.3 ov) - R/R 10.86

Match Ended

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets

Glenn Phillips - 14

Shivam Dube - 5

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shivam Dube not out 64 42 4 4
Glenn Phillips not out 14 8 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
KM Asif 2.1 0 18 1
Moeen Ali 2.2 0 23 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 170/3 (15.4)

20 (20) R/R: 10

Sanju Samson (C) (W) 28(24) S.R (116.66)

c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Shardul Thakur
Highlights, IPL 2021 RR vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Dube, Jaiswal fifties lead Rajasthan to victory

23:48 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

What a thrilling match this was! Ruturaj Gaikwad played an incredible knock to propel Chennai to what seemed like a massive total of 189, but Rajasthan Royal's batting lineup, especially Shivam Dube and Yashaswi Jaiswal, took that challenge to heart and chased it down with a few balls to spare! The result has also further complicated the battle for the fourth playoff spot, as Rajasthan Royals now move level with Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders on ten points. Do make sure to tune back in tomorrow, because we'll be right here bringing you all the latest updates from the other weekend double header. Until then, goodbye and goodnight!

23:43 (IST)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the Player of the Match for his 101 not out off 60 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: "To start off with, it was a slow wicket but ot better as the game progressed. I'm just working on timing the ball really well, maintaining my shape. Right from when I started, have come across many coaches. Everyone's told me I have the gift of timing, just been using that. I think I would say my selection in CSK in 2019 when I didn't get a chance, being in the dressing room, I got to learn a lot. Got to know routines, hard work needed, work to put in. That was a good learning curve. Didn't dream of a 100, aim was to make sure we get to 160-170. Would've loved to be on the winning side, maybe next time."

23:40 (IST)

Winning captain Sanju Samson: To be very honest we are aware of the abilities of the people who we have in our lineup, especially the youngsters. It's very disappointing that we've lost matches like this before when we have that kind of talent. The discussion was that the wicket was getting better as time progressed, so we knew we had a chance. I'm happy I guessed that would happen and chose to field.

The kind of start we had today is more or less what we've been getting throughout the tournament. We get good starts but struggle to convert them. They really went for it in the powerplay.

Jaiswal eats a lot of food, I think that's where he gets his power from despite being quite slim. We've been discussing Shivam's abilities, Mahipal did well in previous games but we felt like today it might be Shivam's day. He's been working hard in the nets, I'm very happy for him.

Unbelievable batting from Gaikwad, we're a bit afraid of a batter like him. He played a lot of good cricketing shots, there was not much risk in the way he played. He scored a great hundred, respect to him.

We're not thinking too far ahead right now. We have an off day tomorrow, and then we play again in Sharjah, so one match at a time.

23:28 (IST)

Please!

23:23 (IST)

MS Dhoni: "It was a bad toss to lose, but Royals batters batted really well. There was dew and ball started coming on well, still you needed to bat well and that's what they did. Rutu's was an outstanding knock. It can get brushed under the carpet when you lose, but he batted very well to get us up to 190."

23:21 (IST)

RR are good at chasing! 

23:19 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets!

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 190/3 ( Shivam Dube 64 , Glenn Phillips 14)

Asif to bowl the over. 4 runs needed off the last 18 bals. Shivam Dube hits it down the ground, but there's not enough pace on it to take it to the boundary rope. Two runs. This has been a true dismantling of Chennai's bowling attack, where has this Rajasthan been all season?! Could we be witnessing the beginning of a remarkable come from behind display from Sanju Samson and co? The mind says no, it's too premature to say, but after this free-scoring display, the heart would love to see it happen. A lengthy pause, as Asif undergoes treatment, looks like it's a case of cramps. Asif unable to complete his over, Moeen Ali on. Single. One run needed. Philipps runs a single, and Rajasthan Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets! In the grand scheme of things, this loss won't bother CSK too much, but it'll mean everything to Rajasthan, whose bid for playoff qualification remains alive as they join three other teams tied on 10 points after 12 matches.

23:12 (IST)
six

SIX! Phillips moves his feet and pummels it over deep square leg

23:09 (IST)
four

FOUR! Philipps scythes the ball into the gap at deep extra cover! 

23:05 (IST)

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 170/3 ( Shivam Dube 59 , Glenn Phillips 0)

Shardul Thakur bowling his fourth, and Dube hits him for four on the first ball. Belted over extra cover and past a sprinting fielder who was coming from long-off. Dot and single to follow. Samson on strike, and he's out! It looked like his pull was going for four, but Ruturaj Gaikwad does well to take the catch at deep square. Slight hiccup for RR, but they should be able to recover from this and get over the finish line. Strategic timeout now. Glenn Philipps the man in, two dots to end the over.

Highlights

23:40 (IST)

Winning captain Sanju Samson: To be very honest we are aware of the abilities of the people who we have in our lineup, especially the youngsters. It's very disappointing that we've lost matches like this before when we have that kind of talent. The discussion was that the wicket was getting better as time progressed, so we knew we had a chance. I'm happy I guessed that would happen and chose to field.

The kind of start we had today is more or less what we've been getting throughout the tournament. We get good starts but struggle to convert them. They really went for it in the powerplay.

Jaiswal eats a lot of food, I think that's where he gets his power from despite being quite slim. We've been discussing Shivam's abilities, Mahipal did well in previous games but we felt like today it might be Shivam's day. He's been working hard in the nets, I'm very happy for him.

Unbelievable batting from Gaikwad, we're a bit afraid of a batter like him. He played a lot of good cricketing shots, there was not much risk in the way he played. He scored a great hundred, respect to him.

We're not thinking too far ahead right now. We have an off day tomorrow, and then we play again in Sharjah, so one match at a time.
23:19 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets!

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 190/3 ( Shivam Dube 64 , Glenn Phillips 14)

Asif to bowl the over. 4 runs needed off the last 18 bals. Shivam Dube hits it down the ground, but there's not enough pace on it to take it to the boundary rope. Two runs. This has been a true dismantling of Chennai's bowling attack, where has this Rajasthan been all season?! Could we be witnessing the beginning of a remarkable come from behind display from Sanju Samson and co? The mind says no, it's too premature to say, but after this free-scoring display, the heart would love to see it happen. A lengthy pause, as Asif undergoes treatment, looks like it's a case of cramps. Asif unable to complete his over, Moeen Ali on. Single. One run needed. Philipps runs a single, and Rajasthan Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets! In the grand scheme of things, this loss won't bother CSK too much, but it'll mean everything to Rajasthan, whose bid for playoff qualification remains alive as they join three other teams tied on 10 points after 12 matches.
23:01 (IST)

OUT! Sanju Samson hits straight to Ruturaj Gaikwad! Sanju Samson c Gaikwad b Thakur 28 (24 balls)
22:55 (IST)

FIFTY! Shivam Dube has his half-century. He's picked up right where his teammate Yashaswi Jaiswal left off, and he's terrorised the Chennai bowling attack with some fine hitting.
22:14 (IST)

OUT! The in-form Yashaswi Jaiswal is sent packing after the ball takes a nick off his gloves and carries into the hands of MS Dhoni. Yashasvi Jaiswal c Dhoni b Asif 50 (21 balls)
22:09 (IST)

OUT! Evin Lewis pulls into the welcoming hands of fine leg! Evin Lewis c Hazlewood b Thakur 27 (12 balls)
22:05 (IST)

FIFTY! This match has barely begun and Yashaswi Jaiswal already has his half-century off just 19 balls! Incredible stuff from the RR opener!
21:05 (IST)

WICKET! Ambati Rayudu c Phillips b Sakariya 2 (4)

Rayudu went for the longer boundary at midwicket, slogged this across the line but picked up the fielder in the deep.
20:49 (IST)

OUT! 

Moeen Ali st †Samson b Tewatia 21 (17)

Smart bowling by Tewatia. Moeen had made his mind to come down the track. Tewatia spotted it and pushed the ball wide, away from Moeen and Samson was quick to break the stumps. 
20:41 (IST)

100 up for CSK and fifty for Ruturaj. Another terrific innings from the opener who is soon becoming Mr. Consistent. 
20:14 (IST)

OUT! Suresh Raina c Dube b Tewatia 3 (5)

Raina's poor form continues. Tossed up ball and Raina wanted to clear the cow corner fence but failed to get the power behind his sweep shot as Dube took the catch.
20:05 (IST)

Partnership broken! 

Faf du Plessis st †Samson b Tewatia 25 (19)

Faf came down the track looking to play for leg-spin but this one went straight with the angle, beating the batter as Samson whipped off the bails.

Preview: A few days ago, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad and booked their place in the playoffs. On Saturday, they will up against Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are second from the bottom on the table at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

CSK now have the luxury to rest players and make a few changes to their playing XI but they would also love to maintain their winning momentum.

This is the dilemma for MS Dhoni. Maybe players like Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, K Gowtham and Robin Uthappa can come in but too many changes can turn out to be a negative factor. The ranking in the top four will also determine whether you'll end up playing in the eliminator or qualifier.

Rajasthan can't afford a loss. Their prospects for a top four finish will become a lot tougher if Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the first match on Saturday.

The Sanju Samson-led side has lost three out of four matches since the second-half of the tournament began in the UAE.

While skipper Samson stepped up and performed with the bat, he didn't get much help from other batsmen. Chris Morris' form has also been a big concern for Rajasthan considering they missed key foreign players in Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

Here's all you need to know about the Match 47 of the IPL 2021 between RR and CSK:

When will the Match 47 IPL 2021 between RR and CSK take place?

The match between RR and CSK will take place on 2 October 2021.

What is the venue for the RR vs CSK match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the RR vs CSK match start?

The MI and DC match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs CSK match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: October 02, 2021 23:59:04 IST

