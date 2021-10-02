Highlights, IPL 2021 RR vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Dube, Jaiswal fifties lead Rajasthan to victory

Live Score, IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Cricket Score: Asif to bowl the over. 4 runs needed off the last 18 bals. Shivam Dube hits it down the ground, but there's not enough pace on it to take it to the boundary rope. Two runs. This has been a true dismantling of Chennai's bowling attack, where has this Rajasthan been all season?! Could we be witnessing the beginning of a remarkable come from behind display from Sanju Samson and co? The mind says no, it's too premature to say, but after this free-scoring display, the heart would love to see it happen. A lengthy pause, as Asif undergoes treatment, looks like it's a case of cramps. Asif unable to complete his over, Moeen Ali on. Single. One run needed. Philipps runs a single, and Rajasthan Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets! In the grand scheme of things, this loss won't bother CSK too much, but it'll mean everything to Rajasthan, whose bid for playoff qualification remains alive as they join three other teams tied on 10 points after 12 matches.

Preview: A few days ago, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad and booked their place in the playoffs. On Saturday, they will up against Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are second from the bottom on the table at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

CSK now have the luxury to rest players and make a few changes to their playing XI but they would also love to maintain their winning momentum.

This is the dilemma for MS Dhoni. Maybe players like Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, K Gowtham and Robin Uthappa can come in but too many changes can turn out to be a negative factor. The ranking in the top four will also determine whether you'll end up playing in the eliminator or qualifier.

Rajasthan can't afford a loss. Their prospects for a top four finish will become a lot tougher if Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the first match on Saturday.

The Sanju Samson-led side has lost three out of four matches since the second-half of the tournament began in the UAE.

While skipper Samson stepped up and performed with the bat, he didn't get much help from other batsmen. Chris Morris' form has also been a big concern for Rajasthan considering they missed key foreign players in Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

Here's all you need to know about the Match 47 of the IPL 2021 between RR and CSK:

When will the Match 47 IPL 2021 between RR and CSK take place?

The match between RR and CSK will take place on 2 October 2021.

What is the venue for the RR vs CSK match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the RR vs CSK match start?

The MI and DC match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs CSK match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.