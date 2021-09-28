Highlights IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Full Cricket Score: Mumbai win by six wickets

Live Score MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Mohammed Shami to bowl the penultimate over. Will we even need a final over? First ball, single to switch strike. Lots of rotation in the field with Pandya in to bat. Short, wide and Pandya goes across but doesn't connect. He does on the next one. Finally Pandya gets his bat to a Shami short ball and this one is upper cut away for a four towards third man. On the next, another short one, Pandya flat bats it to collect two more with Pooran saving two. Fifth ball, Hooda with a desperate dive but he's unable to cut it across and Mumbai have the finish line in sights. Mumbai Indians have won it! Deepak Hooda lets the ball go between his fingers and the catch chances goes begging. KL Rahul can't believe it. Mumbai Indians don't mind who have won their first game of the second leg of this IPL. Mumbai Indians win by six wickets

Preview: Defending champions Mumbai Indians are going through tough times as they slipped to the seventh spot on the table after three back-to-back defeats since the start of the second half of IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma will hope his side can arrest the slide on Tuesday when they face KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai's batting has been a big problem for them as the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are struggling while Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya have been inconsistent. They have eight points from 10 matches so it's not all over for the team. Mumbai have the reputation for making it to the playoffs with late streak of victories so they can still seal a spot in the top four.

Punjab have played two matches since the league's resumption. They lost a close game against Rajasthan but bounced back to win the next one against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KL Rahul's side also has eight points to their name but they sit higher than Mumbai due to a better run-rate.

Punjab's problem area is their inconsistency despite boasting a good squad. They can't afford to slip up at this stage of the tournament with four games remaining.

Here's all you need to know about Match 42 of the IPL 2021 between MI and PBKS.

When will the 42nd match of the IPL 2021 between MI and PBKS take place?

The match between MI and PBKS will take place on 28 September 2021.

What is the venue for the MI and PBKS match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

What time will the MI and PBKS match start?

The MI and PBKS match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs PBKS match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain) Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult.