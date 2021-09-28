Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Highlights IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Full Cricket Score: Mumbai win by six wickets

Highlights IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Full Cricket Score: Mumbai win by six wickets

23:43 (IST)

Man of the Match is Kieron Pollard: "Very important to get my 300th wicket. I know what I can do in all the facets of the game. I will be more than happy to do what the team needs of me. You try and watch and target whom you can target and not."

"I enjoyed my 300th wicket which was KL and obviously it's a landmark and very special.

"For me, it's just of trying to practice and it's all about practicing and batting according to the situation. I admit that I don't have pace, swing and seam but I can use my brain and get the job done. For us it's very important to get these 2 points and hopefully this will be the much-needed spark in the dressing room."

23:41 (IST)

Winning captain Rohit Sharma: "We do agree that we didn't play to our potential, but it's a long tournament and we need to stick to our plans and reading the situations is very important and we can take a lot of confidence from that. Important not to lose the guard."

"The way he (Pandya) understood the situation was very crucial from a team's perspective, it's important for him to spend the time in the middle as he's coming back from a injury. It's a tough call and he seems very confident and the reply you get from him was very boosting as well. Saurabh has played the perfect role today and he's done well to nudge around in the middle overs."

"We are gonna back him as he's a very important player for us. The ball was coming off when we started off and the grass is coming off the surface in the middle overs and we need to adjust to the conditions."

"He (Kieron Pollard) is one of our key players. Crucuial part of MI for so many years. He will be happy with taking the 'Man of the Match' for his bowling performance."

23:21 (IST)

Losing captain KL Rahul: "Good fight from the bowlers, but we didn't score enough. This was the best deck we have played on. We should've got 170."

"The next three games will be really interesting for us. We haven't been able to handle the pressure over the tournament."

"Take it one game at a time will be the chat. We will also try to enjoy the games and not worry about the results. All the UAE games for us have gone to the wire."

23:18 (IST)

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 137/4 ( Hardik Pandya 40 , Kieron Pollard 15)

Mohammed Shami to bowl the penultimate over. Will we even need a final over? First ball, single to switch strike. Lots of rotation in the field with Pandya in to bat. Short, wide and Pandya goes across but doesn't connect. He does on the next one. Finally Pandya gets his bat to a Shami short ball and this one is upper cut away for a four towards third man. On the next, another short one, Pandya flat bats it to collect two more with Pooran saving two. Fifth ball, Hooda with a desperate dive but he's unable to cut it across and Mumbai have the finish line in sights. Mumbai Indians have won it! Deepak Hooda lets the ball go between his fingers and the catch chances goes begging. KL Rahul can't believe it. Mumbai Indians don't mind who have won their first game of the second leg of this IPL. Mumbai Indians win by six wickets

23:16 (IST)
six

MUMBAI INDIANS WIN!

SIX! And Mumbai Indians have won it. Hardik Pandya goes towards the same region, unable to keep it down this time. Great chance for Deepak Hooda to take it and force a nervous finish. It lets slip between his hands and Mumbai Indians have beaten Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.

23:14 (IST)

Four more for Hardik Pandya. The game is well and truly in Mumbai's hands now. Short once again, into the body but Pandya gets out of the way enough to hit it for a four. Desperate dive not cutting it for Punjab

23:12 (IST)
four

Short and finally Pandya gets his bat on to the Mohammed Shami short delivery. Upper-cut it over the in-field for a four towards third man

23:09 (IST)

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 120/4 ( Hardik Pandya 24 , Kieron Pollard 14)

Arshdeep Singh in for his final over. Pandya is ready to atatck and the body position is set up for a big hit. Arshdeep doesn't offer anything on the first two balls. Exceptional bowling with two yorkers that move away from the right-hander. A single on the third ball brings Kieron Pollard into bat. This time Arshdeep goes down the leg stump and it is called a wide. KL Rahul is not happy with the call. It was close to the leg stump which probably annoyed KL Rahul. Next ball, Pollard crunches a four through the cover region and then a CRACKING 89-metre six over long off. One run to finish the over off, 13 from it. Mumbai Indians need 16 runs from 12 balls

23:08 (IST)
six

Shuffling of the field from PBKS and more fielders move into the off side region but this time Pollard goes towards long off and increases the returns. Fantastic hit and what a time to get it

23:07 (IST)
four

Low and there's not much on it for the batter but Kieron Pollard creates his own power. Directs the ball into the gap and it runs for a four

Highlights


23:16 (IST)

MUMBAI INDIANS WIN!

SIX! And Mumbai Indians have won it. Hardik Pandya goes towards the same region, unable to keep it down this time. Great chance for Deepak Hooda to take it and force a nervous finish. It lets slip between his hands and Mumbai Indians have beaten Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.

22:51 (IST)

OUT!

Brilliant captaincy from KL Rahul to keep the bowlers rotating and Nathan Ellis strikes. He's got the danger man in Saurabh Tiwary who decides to walk. Umpires ask him to hang back as they check whether it carried safely. Slower one, well outside off, Tiwary looks to play it down towards third man but gets the edge. KL Rahul jumps forward and gets his gloves underneath the ball for a safe take

Tiwary c KL Rahul b Ellis 45 (37), MI are 92/4
22:20 (IST)

OUT!

No slowing down on this one. It was seaming away from Quinton de Kock but he gets a massive inside edge on to the stumps. De Kock can't believe that shot. Many inside the MI camp would be equally surprised.

De Kock b Shami 27 (29), MI are 61/3
21:48 (IST)

OUT!

Two in a row! TWO IN A ROW FOR RAVI BISHNOI! Suryakumar Yadav plays for the spin and it maintains its line. Completely beaten and the ball breaches the gap between bat and pad. HUGE GAP between bat and pad. Golden duck for SKY.

Yadav b Bishnoi 0 (1), MI are 16/2
21:46 (IST)

OUT!

Important breakthrough fro Punjab Kings. Ravi Bishnoi makes the most of the pressure and Rohit Sharma is gone. He looks to unleash but doesn't get the desired contact. Simple take for Mandeep at mid-on

Rohit c Mandeep b Bishnoi 8 (10), MI are 16/1
21:08 (IST)

OUT! Good pressure built from MI! Bumrah gets Hooda. Full outside off, Hooda looks to loft it over long off, doesn't get it off the middle and Pollard at long off makes no mistake.
20:53 (IST)

FOUR AND OUT! Markram gets the first one right, gets down and swipes it wide of short fine leg for four. He again tries to sweep the next ball, Chahar drifts it on the off stump and it spins away a little, it is flighted and full. Markram misses his slog sweep and it hits the timber. 
20:13 (IST)

OUT! PBKS in some trouble now! Pooran departs! Bumrah goes for a yorker. It's a low full toss on the leg stump. Pooran looks to flick but misses. The umpire lifts the finger on the appeal. Pooran opts for a review but replays show three reds as it would have hit middle and leg. 
20:07 (IST)

OUT! Pollard strikes for the second time in the over. It's the short ball on middle. That cutter again, Rahul goes for the pull but is late onto the shot. He gets a top edge and it pops into the hands of Bumrah at short fine leg.
20:05 (IST)

OUT! Pollard gets the BIG wicket! Good length delivery outside off, Gayle stays in his crease and looks to go downtown but doesn't connect it well and mistimes it straight into the hands of Hardik Pandya. The slower one did the trick there.
19:57 (IST)

OUT! Krunal gets the first breakthrough! Length delivery outside off, goes straight on with the arm. Mandeep gets down and across a long way and looks to swing it behind square leg but misses. It hits his pads and they all go up in a huge appeal, the umpire lifts the finger. Mandeep, after a long chat with Rahul, opts against taking the review.
19:02 (IST)

TOSS - Rohit Sharma has won the toss and MI will bowl first. Rohit says that it's a team plan to bowl first and that the wicket is looking good for batting.

Live Score MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Mohammed Shami to bowl the penultimate over. Will we even need a final over? First ball, single to switch strike. Lots of rotation in the field with Pandya in to bat. Short, wide and Pandya goes across but doesn't connect. He does on the next one. Finally Pandya gets his bat to a Shami short ball and this one is upper cut away for a four towards third man. On the next, another short one, Pandya flat bats it to collect two more with Pooran saving two. Fifth ball, Hooda with a desperate dive but he's unable to cut it across and Mumbai have the finish line in sights. Mumbai Indians have won it! Deepak Hooda lets the ball go between his fingers and the catch chances goes begging. KL Rahul can't believe it. Mumbai Indians don't mind who have won their first game of the second leg of this IPL. Mumbai Indians win by six wickets

Preview: Defending champions Mumbai Indians are going through tough times as they slipped to the seventh spot on the table after three back-to-back defeats since the start of the second half of IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma will hope his side can arrest the slide on Tuesday when they face KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai's batting has been a big problem for them as the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are struggling while Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya have been inconsistent. They have eight points from 10 matches so it's not all over for the team. Mumbai have the reputation for making it to the playoffs with late streak of victories so they can still seal a spot in the top four.

Punjab have played two matches since the league's resumption. They lost a close game against Rajasthan but bounced back to win the next one against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KL Rahul's side also has eight points to their name but they sit higher than Mumbai due to a better run-rate.

IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live on TV and Online

MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live on TV and online IPL 2021. Sportzpics

Punjab's problem area is their inconsistency despite boasting a good squad. They can't afford to slip up at this stage of the tournament with four games remaining.

Here's all you need to know about Match 42 of the IPL 2021 between MI and PBKS.

When will the 42nd match of the IPL 2021 between MI and PBKS take place?

The match between MI and PBKS will take place on 28 September 2021.

What is the venue for the MI and PBKS match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

What time will the MI and PBKS match start?

The MI and PBKS match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs PBKS match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain) Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult.

Updated Date: September 28, 2021 23:39:52 IST

Tags:

