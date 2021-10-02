Highlights, IPL 2021, MI vs DC Full Cricket Score: DC win by four wickets

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
19:20 (IST)

A very good performance from DC. Avesh, Nortje and Axar were brilliant with the ball as they restricted MI to just 129/8. Chasing the target, they were in early trouble at 77/5 but Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin played really good sensible cricket with run a ball required to take DC past the finish line!

19:16 (IST)
six

SIX! DC WIN BY 4 WICKETS! Ashwin wins it in style for them. Gets down and smacks a length delivery outside off over deep mid-wicket for a powerful six. 

19:15 (IST)

A big conference and they decide to hand the ball to Krunal Pandya!

19:14 (IST)

After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 126/6 ( Shreyas Iyer 33 , Ravichandran Ashwin 14)

Ashwin looked to pull one but mistimed it to mid-wicket. Boult starts off with a dot. Then Ashwin swings at one and gets an outside edge over backward point for a couple. He then flicks one to mid-wicket where the fielder makes a good diving stop for a single. Iyer then gets an outside edge to extra cover and it falls on the bounce to the fielder, he goes for the direct hit at the non-striker's end but misses. Ashwin was struggling and would have been a goner. Crucially DC get a couple on overthrow. Iyer tucks one to deep square leg for a single and then Ashwin mistimes his loft wide of mid off for another single. 7 runs off the over. DC need 4 off the last over.

19:08 (IST)

Boult will bowl the penultimate over.

19:07 (IST)

After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 119/6 ( Shreyas Iyer 30 , Ravichandran Ashwin 10)

Brilliant from Ashwin and Iyer. Really clever batting. They took four singles off the first five balls. And then Iyer went after the last one, heaving it over mid-wicket for four. 8 runs off the over. The equation is below run and ball required. 11 needed off 12.

19:06 (IST)

FOUR! A Crucial four. Iyer stays in his crease and swings a good length delivery outside off over mid-wicket. 

19:05 (IST)

Bumrah continues....

19:02 (IST)

After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 111/6 ( Shreyas Iyer 24 , Ravichandran Ashwin 8)

Ashwin clips the first ball to mid-wicket for a single. Iyer doesn't get one as he hits the next one straight to the same region. Coulter-Nile then errs in length and drops it short, Iyer pulls it over mid-wicket for a crucial four. He then takes a single to long on. Coulter-Nile bounces back well to end the over with two dots. One hit straight to extra cover and the other played and misses as he looks to cut. 6 off the over. DC need 19 off 18

18:59 (IST)
four

FOUR! A much needed one. Short on off, a touch slower. Iyer pulls it powerfully over mid-wicket.

Highlights

18:43 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah strikes straightaway. Good length delivery on the pads, it's that slower cutter that foxes Hetmyer. He is early into his shot as he looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets a leading edge to short extra cover. A crucial wicket as Hetmyer was looking dangerous.
18:31 (IST)

OUT! Good length delivery on off, it's a slower one. Axar stays in his crease and looks to heave it but is done in by the change of pace and misses. It hits him high on the back leg. The umpire lifts the finger. Axar straightaway goes for the review. However, replays show it was clipping the stumps. 
18:14 (IST)

OUT!

HUGE WICKET FOR MUMBAI! Big breakthrough for Mumbai with Rishabh Pant holed up at long on. Pant takes on Jayant Yadav, mistimes it and doesn't get the distance he was hoping for. Hardik Pandya with the simple catch.

Pant c Pandya b Yadav 26 (22), DC are 57/4
17:54 (IST)

OUT!

Nathan Coulter-Nile strikes and Steve Smith is bowled! Smith walks along and shuffles towards the off stump, exposes his leg stump, as he does, and is bowled around his legs. Three down for Delhi and they're in serious trouble even with the small target

Smith b Coulter-Nile 9 (8), Delhi Capitals 30/3
17:44 (IST)

OUT!

Appeal for leg before on Prithvi Shaw off Krunal Pandya. The on-field decision is not out. Rohit Sharma goes upstairs. No bat involved suggests UltraEdge. Now to ball tracking. All three reds and Shaw has to walk back!

Shaw lbw Krunal 6 (7), DC 15/2
17:40 (IST)

OUT!

Appeal for run out and no one is entirely sure it seems. Nitin Menon is the third umpire. Shikhar Dhawan is short. Pollard with great fielding and MI are off to the desired start in this defence. Silly attempt against Pollard from such short distance and Dhawan pays the price for it

Dhawan run out 8 (7), DC 14/1
17:14 (IST)

OUT! Jayant Yadav this time looks to go over extra cover, doesn't connect it well and hands it straight into the hands of Smith at extra cover. A nice 4-ball 11 cameo comes to an end.
17:10 (IST)

OUT! Second wicket in the over. The stumps rattled again. Length delivery outside off, nips back in a touch. Coulter-Nile goes for a wild swing but losses. The ball shatters the stumps.
17:08 (IST)

OUT! Castled! What a delivery. Did it reverse swing? Avesh delivers a yorker, it swings in late, Hardik looks to dig it out but it whizzes in between his legs and hits the stumps.
16:43 (IST)

OUT! Nortje gets the BIG wicket! It's the leg cutter from Nortje, on a good length outside off, Pollard stays in his crease and looks to push it to the off side but it stays a touch low and he is done in by the change of pace. Pollard ends up getting an inside edge onto the stumps.
16:32 (IST)

OUT! Axar strikers again! Poor shot. It's a length delivery outside off, drifting away. Tiwary gets down for a slog sweep but ends up getting a top edge. Pant charges forward and pouches it.
16:21 (IST)

OUT! Axar gets the dangerous looking Suryakumar Yadav. Looks to clear long on, doesn't get it off the middle and helps it straight into the hands of Rabada at long on. 
16:02 (IST)

OUT!

Axar Patel strikes and Quinton de Kock walks back! Outside off, De Kock looks to go over mid-off but ends up slicing it. Simple catch for Nortje at backward point. Both openers back in the dugout for Mumbai

De Kock c Nortje b Axar 19 (18), MI 37/2
15:39 (IST)

OUT!

Avesh Khan has the big wicket early on. Continues to bang it short, gets the bounce and pace this time and Rohit goes for the pull. It takes a top edge and Rabada with the simple catch at third man.

Rohit c Rabada b Avesh 7 (10), MI 8/1
15:06 (IST)

Mumbai Indians XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
15:06 (IST)

Delhi Capitals XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
15:02 (IST)

Toss

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma make their way to the middle for the toss. Rohit flips the coin, Rishabh calls tails and Delhi Capitals will field.

Live Score MI vs DC, IPL 2021, Today's Match: A very good performance from DC. Avesh, Nortje and Axar were brilliant with the ball as they restricted MI to just 129/8. Chasing the target, they were in early trouble at 77/5 but Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin played really good sensible cricket with run a ball required to take DC past the finish line!

Preview: Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in the 46th match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After notching their first win of the second leg, Mumbai Indians would be looking to carry forward the momentum against Delhi Capitals. MI lost their first three matches of the second leg but won the crucial match against Punjab Kings to keep their play-off hopes alive. They are fifth in the table with 10 points and with the competition heating MI don't only have to win the match but with a good run rate as well as KKR, who are in the fourth position with 10 points as well have a +0.363 run-rate while MI have a -0.453 run rate.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, sit comfortably on the second spot in the table with 16 points and would look to consolidate that spot and become the second team to qualify for the play-offs after CSK. After two wins in two matches in the second leg, they suffered a jolt against KKR and lost by three wickets. They would look to get back to winning ways. Their batting faltered against KKR as they could only post 127/9. The bowlers fought hard but defending 128 was always going to be a difficult task. The middle order will look to get back on track against MI.

They too might not look to make any changes as this bunch has done well in the past.

With MI looking for crucial points and DC looking to qualify for play-offs, we might be in for an enthralling contest.

Here's all you need to know about the 46th match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the 46th match of the IPL 2021 between MI and DC take place?

The match between MI and DC will take place on 2 October 2021.

What is the venue for the MI vs DC match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the MI vs DC match start?

The MI and DC match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs DC match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: October 02, 2021 20:25:31 IST

