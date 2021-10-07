Highlights, IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Full Cricket Score: Kolkata clinch 86-run victory

That's all for today. Two more matches left to play before we head to the playoffs. Mumbai need a miracle tomorrow else DC, CSK, RCB and KKR look set for the top four finish. Thank you and do join us tomorrow. Stay safe and take care.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|171/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.55
|85/10 (16.1 ov) - R/R 5.26
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mustafizur Rahman
|not out
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Shivam Mavi
|3.1
|0
|21
|4
|Sunil Narine
|4
|0
|30
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 85/10 (16.1)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Mustafizur Rahman 0(3)
Rahul Tewatia 0(1)
|
Rahul Tewatia 44(36) S.R (122.22)
b Shivam Mavi
Shivam Mavi: "I feel really good. The plan was not to give much room to batsmen on this wicket. I need to keep learning. I learnt how to use the slower ball, when to bowl the yorker, I have learnt a lot here at KKR. I liked Dube's wicket."
Morgan: "To get 170 put us in a commanding position. A really strong performance today. Shakib coming in and performing the way he has in the last two games has made replacing Andre Russell easier. Fingers crossed. I am not too attached to things as to what will happen and what won't happen. We have done everything tonight. We deserved to win."
Shivam Mavi is the player of the match
Sanju Samson: "It was a much better wicket we got last time. 171 was chaseable on this wicket with the batting line-up we have. We wanted to execute whatever we planned, but we didn't do it today. I am very proud of the character we showed. We were losing some easy games. We wanted to do well mindset wise. We need to play a better standard of cricket. Being the captain, I changed the way I look at my innings. I look at the conditions and the batsmen around me. Always thinking about the match situation."
Remarkable!
Superb all round performance by #KKR and terrible one by #RR. Don’t know the mathematical possibility of #MI making it to the play-offs, but must be tending towards zero I would imagine. #KKR’s surge from a near hopeless position after phase 1 is a remarkable story— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 7, 2021
KKR are almost through to the playoffs!
Mumbai need to win tomorrow by around 171 runs to get past KKR's NRR. If they chase, they can't go beyond KKR's NRR.
Eoin Morgan and KKR will be very proud of their effort tonight. They lost the toss and were sent to bat on a tough wicket. The batters did extremely well to post 171/4 and then the bowlers impressed once again. Rajasthan struggled and bowled out for 85, out of which Tewatia made 44. KKR still don't have a Q beside their name but they have a healthy net run rate and it looks very unlikely that Mumbai will jump over them.
Chopped on! Rahul Tewatia b Shivam Mavi 44(36).
KKR win the match by a whopping 86 runs.
After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 83/8 ( Rahul Tewatia 43 , Chetan Sakariya 1)
Sunil Narune went for few runs in the first three over but he does well to finish his spell. Mustafizur is the last man in and he survives the last three deliveries. Just one run. Tewatia six short of his fifty.
Tewatia gets a top edge but it's safe. Sakariya wanted a second run but he's sent back. He doesn't cross the line in time. Chetan Sakariya run out (Shakib/Karthik) 1(5)
Tewatia cuts uppishly, it's in the gap but looks like Gill has stopped the ball from hitting the rope. Replays show his shoes touching the line as he picks up the ball so this is a boundary.
Unadkat tries another big shot, but this time he doesn't time it. Makes room and tries to hit it over cover but the ball goes into the hands of deep point fielder. Unadkat c Shakib b Ferguson 6(5)
Oh what is happening? Morris also falls without scoring. Fuller by Chakaravarthy, Morris misses his sweep and the umpire raises his finger after an appeal for LBW. Chris Morris lbw b Chakaravarthy 0(2)
BOWLED!
This one keeps slightly low. The ball hits Dube's pads and crashes onto the stumps. Shivam Dube b Shivam Mavi 18(20)
What a ball by Mavi! It's quick and bowled on good length, Phillips stays in his crease and misses the ball. Stumps are disturbed. Glenn Phillips b Shivam Mavi 8(12)
LBW! There's no doubt about this one. But Anuj Rawat takes the review after speaking to Shivam Dube. All three reds! Umpire is right and Rawat walks back to the dugout. Anuj Rawat lbw b Ferguson 0(1)
Ferguson strikes in his first ball of the night. Short, Livingstone goes for the pull but gets a top edge and Tripathi takes a good catch. Livingstone c Tripathi b Ferguson 6(6)
Wow! Samson flicks it straight to mid-wicket fielder. The skipper departs, Mavi gets the wicket. Samson c Morgan b Shivam Mavi 1(4)
What a bad, bad shot. Jaiswal goes for the reverse sweep in the third ball of the first over, misses the ball completely. Shakib strikes. Jaiswal b Shakib 0(3)
OUT! Rahul Tripathi b Sakariya 21 (14)
Sakariya jumps and punches the air after dismissing Tripathi. The KKR batter got bowled trying to play a pull shot. The ball stayed low to beat the bat.
Gill departs!
Shubman Gill c Jaiswal b Morris 56 (44)
Gill was looking to play the flick shot but the leading edge ballooned to the cover and Jaiswal took the catch safely.
Gill gets to the milestone with an inside-edge four but it has been a fighting innings. KKR fans would be delighted.
OUT! Nitish Rana c Livingstone b Phillips 12 (5)
Rana perishes after baking a blazing start. Paid the price for one shot too many may be. Got two boundaries in the over and then went for another inside-out lofted cover drive but got caught in the deep.
BOWLED!
Venkatesh Iyer b Tewatia 38 (35)
Iyer was aiming for a switch hit, missed the straight ball which went through the gap between the legs and broke the stumps.
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders take on the struggling Rajasthan Royals in the 54th IPL 2021 match on Thursday, at Sharjah.
KKR with six wins from 13 matches are fourth in the league table and a victory on RR would make their qualification to playoffs almost a guarantee. Mumbai Indians also have 12 points from 13 matches, same as KKR, and take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
If both KKR and MI win their matches, the playoffs qualification will be decided on the basis of the net run rate and Kolkata currently are ahead of Mumbai in this department. So apart from a victory, KKR will also be aiming to better their NRR against RR to ease up their path to knockouts.
Kolkata have been one of the form teams in the second phase of IPL 2021, winning four and losing two games. Both their defeats have been by narrow margins and they enter the Thursday match after beating SRH by six wickets.
Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill have done well with the bat while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have shone with the ball. They will hope for another team effort against RR.
Rajasthan are languishing at seventh in the points table with just 10 points and are still alive in the race for playoffs. Though for that to happen all other results must go in their favour and they should register a big-margin win over KKR.
So far batting has been their Achilles heels and it will have to come good for them to have any chance against KKR.
Here's everything you need to know as far as the KKR-RR fixture is concerned:
When will the 54th match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and RR take place?
The match between KKR and RR will take place on 7 October 2021.
Where will the KKR vs RR match take place?
The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
What time will the KKR vs RR match start?
The KKR vs RR match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RR match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
