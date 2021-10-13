Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 13 October, 2021

13 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

135/5 (20.0 ov)

Qualifier 2
Kolkata Knight Riders

136/7 (19.5 ov)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets

Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders
135/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.75 136/7 (19.5 ov) - R/R 6.86

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets

Lockie Ferguson - 0

Rahul Tripathi - 6

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rahul Tripathi not out 12 11 0 1
Lockie Ferguson not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Anrich Nortje 4 0 31 2
Ravichandran Ashwin 3.5 0 27 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 130/7 (19.4)

6 (6) R/R: 36

Sunil Narine 0(1) S.R (0)

c Axar Patel b Ravichandran Ashwin
Highlights, IPL 2021, KKR vs DC Qualifier 2, Full Cricket Score: Tripathi's six off penultimate ball wins it for KKR

23:55 (IST)

So near, yet so far! Delhi Capitals came so anxiously close to making it back-to-back IPL finals after a terrific fightback from the likes of Nortje, Rabada, Avesh and Ashwin in the slog overs. What seemed like a cakewalk for Kolkata with Iyer and Gill at the crease became increasingly tense with each dismissal. Credit to Delhi for not giving up even when KKR were left needing 13 off 24 with eight wickets in hand. In Rishabh Pant, the DC management have unearthed another able leader after Shreyas Iyer last season, and will hope to come back even stronger.

For Kolkata, they have now made it four wins in as many games and have entered their first final since 2014. Given their 100 percent record in IPL finals, they will certainly be fancying their chances against CSK, a side they beat in the summit clash nine seasons ago under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy to win their maiden title. Though they will have to look at the late collapse against Delhi and work on those areas if they are to aim for a third title.

We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the second Qualifier. Time for us to bid you all good night. Do join us in our coverage of the final in Dubai two days from now.

23:54 (IST)

Venkatesh Iyer: I am doing what has been asked of me. I am very happy we won the game. There is no difference I came and played how I wanted to play. I was wanting to stay in the moment, I was converting the bad balls and this is how I want to play in IPL. In the last couple of games, I was restricting myself a bit, trying to bat till the end, but then, I realised it wasn't me. I was losing out on the present trying to be conservative. I and Gill complement each other. I heard the news of my selection (as net bowler for the Indian team) but didn't give it much thought as I wanted to focus on tonight's game. It will be the same for the next two days.

23:48 (IST)

Morgan: We will obviously dissect what happened in the last four overs. It should have been a lot easier with the start we got. Venky and Gill set the platform. But we are in the final, we won, we will do anything to win a game of cricket. We are delighted to get over the line. I wish we would have won convincingly. Six off two, the odds were probably in favour of the bowling side, but Rahul Tripathi has done superbly well for us. That strike at the end was a massive relief. It's a nice insight into the team culture. The young guys feel free to express themselves. All the time, with the squad we have there is some amount of expectation. It proably came from McCullum (Idea of playing Vekhatesh Iyer), he's watched him progress. We are up against CSK in the final, one of the best in the IPL history and anything can happen.

23:41 (IST)

Venkatesh Iyer is named the Man of the Match.

23:28 (IST)

Rahul Tripathi: Feels great. The win for the team was very important. One or two tough overs, but never thought it would go so deep in the end. Rabada bowled a great 18th over. I knew I had to connect just once, and luckily I did. The communication was if there’s a possible two, we are running. Definitely I would have come back. I think it was difficult once you go in straight away. The ball was staying low. I was just believing in myself. Been a great journey for us after the first phase. We believed in ourselves. The approach given by the coach, we are always looking for positives.

23:26 (IST)

Rishabh Pant: I don't think I have words to express. Can't change anything after the match I guess. We kept on believing, We tried to stay in the game as long as possible. The bowlers pulled it back. They bowled really well through the middle overs and we were stuck in the middle and unable to rotate the strike. DC is all about being positive and we will come back strong next season. Throughout the season we played very good cricket. There is a lot of learning and hopefully, we will improve next year and come back stronger.

23:16 (IST)

After 19.5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 136/7 ( Rahul Tripathi 12 , Lockie Ferguson 0)

Tripathi smacks the ball down the ground for a single off the first ball. Shakib’s on strike next up, and looks to slog it towards the leg side, but doesn’t connect. Dot ball! Ashwin traps Shakib LBW in the third, the latter missing an attempted paddle towards fine leg to get trapped plumb leg-before, bringing Narine to the crease with six needed off three. The all-rounder skips down the track and ends up mistiming the slog towards long off, getting caught by Axar with Ashwin getting two in two!


Rahul Tripathi’s on strike for the hat-trick ball, and once again goes for the slog like Narine before him, only this time he connects from the middle of his bat, clearing the long off fence in style as KKR knock DC out and keep their fairytale campaign going with a thrilling three-wicket win!

23:15 (IST)
six

SIX! Rahul Tripathi finishes off in style for Kolkata Knight Riders, who enter their first IPL final in seven years as they defeat Delhi Capitals by three wickets! KKR 136/7

23:13 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Sunil Narine perishes first ball! Tries to win it in style for the Knight Riders, but doesn't get the distance while looking to clear long off, getting caught by Axar Patel in front of the boundary! Ashwin's on a hat-trick! KKR 130/7; need 6 off 2

Narine c Patel b Ashwin 0(1)
 

23:10 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Another KKR batsman departs for a duck as Ashwin traps Shakib leg-before in the third ball of the final over! Shakib looked to scoop this over fine leg, but missed and was trapped plumb in front of middle. KKR 130/6; need 6 off 3

Shakib LBW Ashwin 0(2)

IPL 2021, Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Rahul Tripathi’s on strike for the hat-trick ball, and once again goes for the slog like Narine before him, only this time he connects from the middle of his bat, clearing the long off fence in style as KKR knock DC out and keep their fairytale campaign going with a thrilling three-wicket win!

Preview: The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its second last match as two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on Wednesday.

While both teams have been consistent in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 to eventually make it to the playoffs, the Eoin Morgan-led KKR deserve special credit for turning things around spectacularly in recent weeks, for they faced the prospect of being among the first teams to get eliminated around the time the league got suspended in May.

Kolkata won five of their seven-remaining games, and beat defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) to the fourth playoff spot on the basis of superior Net Run Rate after the top three slots had been sealed by DC, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kolkata then continued their fairytale run as thanks to a stellar all-round show from Sunil Narine, KKR handed RCB a four-wicket loss to inch closer to their dream of winning a third IPL title and drawing level with the MS Dhoni-led CSK.

File image of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and his Delhi Capitals counterpart Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

File image of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and his Delhi Capitals counterpart Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

Delhi, have once again been impressive this season after their playoffs finish in 2019 followed by their maiden appearance in the final the following year. While they finished on top of the points table at the end of the round-robin stage with 10 wins from 14 games, they have hit a roadblock of sorts with defeats in their last two games — against RCB in their final league game followed by a four-wicket loss to CSK in Qualifier 1.

Momentum, thus will be on KKR's side heading into the penultimate game of the season, but skipper Rishabh Pant and coach Ricky Ponting will back themselves to shrug off the defeats and come out stronger, especially with a world-class pace attack at their disposal along with the promising form of batters such as Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer in addition to the captain himself.

Teams (from):

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

Match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Updated Date: October 13, 2021 23:58:20 IST

Tags:

