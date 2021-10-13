Highlights, IPL 2021, KKR vs DC Qualifier 2, Full Cricket Score: Tripathi's six off penultimate ball wins it for KKR

So near, yet so far! Delhi Capitals came so anxiously close to making it back-to-back IPL finals after a terrific fightback from the likes of Nortje, Rabada, Avesh and Ashwin in the slog overs. What seemed like a cakewalk for Kolkata with Iyer and Gill at the crease became increasingly tense with each dismissal. Credit to Delhi for not giving up even when KKR were left needing 13 off 24 with eight wickets in hand. In Rishabh Pant, the DC management have unearthed another able leader after Shreyas Iyer last season, and will hope to come back even stronger.

For Kolkata, they have now made it four wins in as many games and have entered their first final since 2014. Given their 100 percent record in IPL finals, they will certainly be fancying their chances against CSK, a side they beat in the summit clash nine seasons ago under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy to win their maiden title. Though they will have to look at the late collapse against Delhi and work on those areas if they are to aim for a third title.

We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the second Qualifier. Time for us to bid you all good night. Do join us in our coverage of the final in Dubai two days from now.