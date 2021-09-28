Highlights, IPL 2021, KKR vs DC Full Cricket Score: Rana, Narine lead Kolkata to 3-wicket win

That's it from us. There's another important match tonight and it's between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. You can catch all the action on our live blog.
See you!
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|127/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.35
|130/7 (18.2 ov) - R/R 7.09
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Nitish Rana
|not out
|36
|27
|2
|2
|Lockie Ferguson
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Anrich Nortje
|2.2
|0
|15
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 126/7 (18)
|
4 (4) R/R: 12
Lockie Ferguson 0(0)
Nitish Rana 4(2)
|
Tim Southee 3(5) S.R (60)
b Avesh Khan
As expected, it was not an easy chase but Kolkata have managed to cross the line in 18.2 overs with three wickets to spare. Two big overs in the middle have done the damage to Delhi. KKR's victory is a big boost to the playoff hopes. Gill, Rana and Narine scoring valuable runs.
That's it. Rana finishes the match with a boundary. He makes room and cuts it, Rabada dives to his left at third man but he can't pull off the catch.
KKR win by three wickets.
After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 126/7 ( Nitish Rana 32 , Lockie Ferguson 0)
Tim Southee is the new batsman. Avesh bowls a bouncer, Southee goes for it, gets a top edge and it falls safely behind square. Two taken and then Southee is off the strike with a quick single down mid-off. Rana also takes a single with a push towards mid-off. Avesh finishes the over with a wicket but KKR need just two runs now.
Bowled!
Southee swings and misses the ball. Southee b Avesh Khan 3(5)
After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 122/6 ( Nitish Rana 31 , Tim Southee 0)
Nortje into the attack. He starts off with two dot balls and then bowls a full toss. Narine doesn't take advantage of it as he hits it towards mid-wicket fielder for one. Looks like Rishabh Pant is in pain. He fails to collect the ball cleanly behind the stumps as Rana gets beaten. The physio is out and takes a lot at the finger but he's good to continue. Nortje gets rid of Narine and finishes the over with a dot.
Back of a length ball by Nortje, Narine's thick edge sends the ball into the hands of the fielder at cover. Narine c Axar b Nortje 21(10)
After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 119/5 ( Nitish Rana 31 , Sunil Narine 20)
Narine takes the game away from Delhi. They needed Rabada to contain the runs and maybe pick up a wicket but he ends up conceding 21 runs. Ordinary balls and rightly punished by Narine. KKR need just nine from 24 balls. Timeout taken.
Another six! Length ball and easy pickings for Narine who clears the square boundary.
Short again by Rabada, Narine pulls and finds the gap on the leg-side. Costly runs.
Chopped on!
Karthik tries to push it towards off-side but the ball takes an inside edge and crashes onto the stumps. Karthik b Avesh Khan 12(14)
Edge and taken!
Eoin Morgan's poor run of form continues. Ashwin enjoys the dismissal. It's a good catch by Lalit Yadav at first slip. Morgan c Lalit Yadav b Ashwin 0(2)
Gill, frustrated with five dots, charges ahead and tries to clear the long-on fielder. He fails. Shubman Gill c Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 30(33)
Gone!
Slow delivery, Avesh pitches it up as Tripathi tries to beat the mid-off fielder with a chip but fails. Good catch by Steve Smith. Tripathi c Smith b Avesh Khan 9(5)
Bowled!
Lalit Yadav strikes the first blow. Venkatesh Iyer walks back to the pavilion after missing his flick shot. Venkatesh Iyer b Lalit Yadav 14(15)
Rishabh Pant run out (sub [KK Nair]/†Karthik) 39 (36)
Pant wanted a single but it wasn't there. He played a full ball to longon and wanted a double there but fell short of his crease.
OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin c Rana b Southee 9
Ashwin gets out trying to pull a slow shot ball to square leg. Words were exchanged between Ashwin and Southee after the dismissal. May be it was about the extra run that DC took in the last over after a throw hit Pant's arm.
WICKET! Axar Patel c Ferguson b Iyer 0 (5)
5-ball duck for Axar Patel. He was hoping for some run with the flick shot but big Lockie dived to his left to take the catch. Second wicket for Iyer. DC just can't find some runs.
WICKET! Lalit Yadav lbw b Narine 0 (3)
As plumb as it could be. Yadav was shuffled across for a clip to legside but the ball turned into him and hit him in front of middle. He started walking back immediately.
OUT! Shimron Hetmyer c Southee b Iyer 4 (5)
Iyer gets a wicket with an outside off length ball. Hetmeyer wanted to clear the long-off but didn't get proper connect. It came off the bottom of the bat as the catch was taken in the deep.
Gone! Steven Smith b Ferguson 39 (34)
Ferguson's change of pace does the trick. The previous ball was a slower. This one was bowled at 143/kph. Smith goes for a wild heave and ends up chopping it onto the stumps.
OUT! Shreyas Iyer b Narine 1 (5)
Iyer was caught in two minds. Stuck in his crease and the offspin delivery turned back in to hit the timber. What a start for Narine.
Dhawan out!
Shikhar Dhawan c Iyer b Ferguson 24 (20)
Dangerman Dhawan perishes trying to attack again. Length ball outside off and Dhawan slashes it straight to the cover point.
Delhi Capitals XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier
Toss: KKR decide to bowl first after winning toss. Morgan says he is not sure "what's the wicket like".
Pitch Report: "Pitch is slow at Sharjah. In the middle stages it will be hard to bat, so expect fireworks in powerplay. There's not a lot of grass to hold the pitch together, there are bare patches. Fast bowlers will try cross-seamers, a few will skid off the leather and others will take off after hitting the seam, making it difficult for power-hitters outside powerplay," says Matthew Hayden.
Live Score KKR vs DC, IPL 2021, Today's Match: As expected, it was not an easy chase but Kolkata have managed to cross the line in 18.2 overs with three wickets to spare. Two big overs in the middle have done the damage to Delhi. KKR's victory is a big boost to the playoff hopes. Gill, Rana and Narine scoring valuable runs.
Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KR) Match 41 of IPL 2021 at Sharjah. Expect fireworks as both teams have power-hitters and the Sharjah ground has shorter boundaries as compared to other venues in United Arab Emirates (UAE).
DC are comfortably placed on second. Although they and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the same points but thanks to the Net Run Rate (NRR), CSK sit atop in the points table.
KKR, on the other hand, have been quite impressive in the second leg of the season, winning two out of the last three matches. They had to face loss in hands of CSK in their last match but there were plenty of positives to take from the loss as well.
Varun Chakravarthy remains key for KKR. But it was also good to see Sunil Narine stepping up in the last match and almost stealing a match for his team from the jaws of defeat.
Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi have batted well in this season but captain Morgan would surely want some runs under his belt as well.
As far as DC are concered, they have all their bases covered. Their pace bowling department is arguably the best in the tournament. Shreyas Iyer is looking in good touch as well. DC would want to maintain their winning run when they take on KKR.
Here's all you need to know about the 41st match of IPL 2021 between KKR and DC.
When will the 41st match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and DC take place?
The match between KKR and DC will take place on 28 September 2021.
What is the venue for the KKR and DC match?
The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
What time will the KKR and DC match start?
The KKR and DC match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs RR match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
