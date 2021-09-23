Highlights, IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Full Cricket Score: DC thump SRH by 8 wickets

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Iyer seals it with a six. A win for DC as they beat SRH by eight wickets and climb to top of points table. Iyer hits the winning shot and looks into the sky with a sigh of relief. His comeback has happened and has happened in style. A match-winning 47 off 41 balls from him combined with Dhawan's 42 and Pant's unbeaten 35 takes DC past the winning total.

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will resume their IPL 2021 campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer returns for Delhi after recovering from a shoulder injury but Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side. Delhi, last year's finallist, performed well in the first half of the tournament in India, winning six of their eight matches and are currently ranked second on the table.

Delhi already had a good squad and with Shreyas in the team, they have become even more formidable. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw showed good form in India and both will aim to maintain it in the remaining matches.

Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada were also among wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel will be keen to make an impact with their spin bowling.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, there will be no Jonny Bairstow so the pressure will on the likes of David Warner and Kane Williamson to come good.

SRH, usually consistent with their performances, were not up to their best in India, losing six matches out of seven. They are at the bottom after just one victory, which came against Punjab Kings.

Rashid Khan will be key to their form in the second-half and captain Williamson will hope for a big turnaround with their fortunes in the UAE.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of the 33rd match of IPL 2021 is concerned:

When will the 33rd match of the IPL 2021 between DC and SRH take place?

The match between DC and SRH will take place on 22 September 2021.

What is the venue for the DC and SRH match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the DC and SRH match start?

The DC and SRH match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC and SRH match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squad:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021