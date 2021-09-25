Highlights, IPL 2021, DC vs RR Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals win by 33 runs

Live Score DC vs RR Highlights, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Done and dusted!

Delhi bowlers put up a splendid show to seal the win by 33 runs. Sanju Samson remains unnbeaten on 70 but he didn't get any support from other batsmen.

Preview: Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in the 36th match of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

DC and RR started off with wins in the second leg, however, the manner of their wins was a touch contrasting. DC put on a dominant performance to beat SRH by 8 wickets while RR pulled off a coup by snatching a win from the hands of defeat against PBKS.

DC had their express combo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje back together and it clicked. The duo combined to take five wickets and concede just 49 runs from 8 overs combined. Axar Patel too chipped in with two wickets as the bowlers put on a good show to restrict SRH to just 134.

Chasing the target, DC lost Prithvi Shaw early but Shikhar Dhawan carried on his good form and hit 42 off 37 balls as he and Shreyas Iyer stabilised proceedings. Captain Rishabh Pant then played a mature innings of 35 off 21 to finish off the match along with Iyer with 2.5 overs to spare.

Almost everything went right for DC apart from the fact that they lost Marcus Stoinis to a hamstring injury pretty early in the match. DC would be sweating on his fitness as he is a key player in their line-up. In case he misses out, DC might look at Tom Curran to fill that all-rounder's spot. Or they have the option to add an extra batsman in Sam Billings or Steve Smith. There is also an option to include left-arm Australian pacer Ben Dwarshius who impressed in the BBL.

DC didn't do too much wrong in the match against SRH and they would be looking to carry forward the momentum into the RR match.

RR, on the other hand, looked down and out against Punjab Kings. PBKS needed just 8 runs from the final two overs but Mustafizur Rahman bowled a frugal penultimate over and then Kartik Tyagi bowled a brilliant final over to defend 4 runs and win it for RR.

Batting first, RR got off to a good start as openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on 54 runs for the opening wicket. Mahipal Lomror then played a brisk cameo of 17-ball 43 but they lost their way at the death. At one point they looked on course for a 200 plus total but they ended up well short with 185.

In the bowling department, Chetan Sakariya and Morris went for plenty and they would look to bounce back hard.

It was a jailbreak against PBKS and RR would look for a much-improved performance against a formidable DC side. They wouldn't look to change the winning combination.

DC are top of the table while RR are fifth and would be looking to climb up the ladder. We can expect a cracking contest.

When will the 36th match of the IPL 2021 between DC and RR take place?

The match between DC and RR will take place on 25 September 2021.

What is the venue for the DC and RR match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the DC and RR match start?

The DC vs RR match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs RR match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.