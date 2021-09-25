Highlights, IPL 2021, DC vs RR Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals win by 33 runs

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 25 September, 2021

25 September, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
154/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 36
121/6 (20.0 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs

Live Blog
154/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.7 121/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.05

Match Ended

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs

Tabraiz Shamsi - 2

Sanju Samson (C) (W) - 18

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sanju Samson (C) (W) not out 70 53 8 1
Tabraiz Shamsi not out 2 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 99/6 (17.2)

22 (22) R/R: 8.25

Rahul Tewatia 9(15) S.R (60)

c Shimron Hetmyer b Anrich Nortje
19:19 (IST)

With the victory, Delhi Capitals are now top of the table with eight victories from 10 matches. Rajasthan are sixth with eight points to their name. 

There's a second IPL match today which will start in sometime. It's between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad and you can catch all the action on our blog here.

Thank you for joining with us. Have a good day.

19:13 (IST)

Done and dusted! 

Delhi bowlers put up a splendid show to seal the win by 33 runs. Sanju Samson remains unbeaten on 70 but he didn't get any support from other batsmen.  

19:09 (IST)

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 110/6 ( Sanju Samson (C) (W) 60 , Tabraiz Shamsi 1)

After the boundary, Rabada does well with his slow bouncer to beat Samson. The Rajasthan skipper then offer a simple catching chance to Dhawan at deep point but he spills it. Lack of a concentration from the fielder and then the keeper who who doesn't take the throw properly allowing the batsmen to take one extra run. Nine off the over. Delhi on the cusp of a good win.

19:05 (IST)
wkt

Samson against Rabada and he scoops it through third man. Clever! 

19:04 (IST)

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 101/6 ( Sanju Samson (C) (W) 53 , Tabraiz Shamsi 1)

Tabraiz Shamsi walks to the middle to give company to his captain. He's off the mark after a misfield at cover. Samson faces only one ball in the over and it's a solid yorker which results in only one run. Nortje concedes only two runs and takes a wicket. RR need 54 in 12 balls so they need a miracle.

18:59 (IST)
wkt

Tewatia departs! 

Short by Nortje, Tewatia pulls it straight to the fielder at fine-leg. Rahul Tewatia c Hetmyer b Nortje 9(15)

18:57 (IST)

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 99/5 ( Sanju Samson (C) (W) 52 , Rahul Tewatia 9)

Avesh Khan into the attack. He starts off with a good yorker as Tewatia sweeps for a single. Samson completes his half-century after taking a double through mid-wicket. Fifty in 39 balls, a good effort but they'll need more from him. He then tries a big shot, gets an inside edge for just one run. Tewatia sends one in the air towards long-on but it bounces before going to the fielder. Another solid yorker by Avesh who ensures Samson can only take a single. The final ball is a full-toss outside off, Tewatia sends to towards long-off for a single. The asking rate is now 18.67. 

18:51 (IST)

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 91/5 ( Sanju Samson (C) (W) 48 , Rahul Tewatia 6)

Axar has the ball now. Tewatia with a reverse-slap in front of square. The ball is in the air but falls safely as deep square fielder cuts it off. Samson then plays a reverse sweep for a boundary and takes a double in the next ball after pushing it towards deep-midwicket area. Nine off this one, not a bad one for Delhi. RR need 65 runs from 24 balls.

18:49 (IST)
four

Samson gets his reverse-sweep right. Through backward point and into the gap. 

18:46 (IST)

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 82/5 ( Sanju Samson (C) (W) 41 , Rahul Tewatia 4)

Costly over for Delhi. Rabada into the attack and he concedes three boundaries. Samson can play blinders to take the match away so Delhi have to be really careful. Tewatia can also hit the ball big. The asking rate is 14.6 so there's only one route both Samson and Tewatia can take now. 

18:59 (IST)

Tewatia departs! 

Short by Nortje, Tewatia pulls it straight to the fielder at fine-leg. Rahul Tewatia c Hetmyer b Nortje 9(15)
18:30 (IST)

BOWLED! 

Axar sends a quicker one, Parag tries a pull but misses the ball completely. Riyan Parag b Axar 2(7)
18:25 (IST)

Lomror departs! 

Short ball by Rabada, Lomror goes for the pull, gets the connection but the ball finds the fielder at fine-leg. Lomror c Avesh Khan b Rabada 19(24)
18:00 (IST)

Ashwin strikes! 

Miller charges ahead but misses the ball. Pant does the rest. Miller st Pant b Ashwin 7(10) 
17:44 (IST)

Another edge and another dismissal. 

Nortje removes Jaiswal who edges it to the keeper. Umpire is not convinced but they take the review and it's the right call by Pant. What a start for Delhi. Jaiswal c Pant b Nortje 5(4)
17:41 (IST)

Edge and taken! 

Livingstone charges, tries to pull the short ball but gets an edge and Pant completes the catch. Big wicket for Delhi. Livingstone c Pant b Avesh Khan 1(3)
16:41 (IST)

OUT! Iyer departs. Brilliant from Samson and the bowler Tewatia! Length delivery outside off, Tewatia drags it a touch wide and it spins away. Iyer gets down and looks to slog it across the line but misses. He's foot is outside the crease. Samson shows good presence of mind and clips the bails off. Iyer hasn't managed to bring his back foot back in the crease. Nicely done by Tewatia, he pushed it wide purposely and got the wicket.
15:53 (IST)

OUT! Sakariya sends back Shaw! Poor shot! Length delivery outside off, Shaw stays in his crease and looks to smash it over covers but ends up mistiming it high in the air. The mid off fielder takes a simple catch. He was early into his shot and maybe the slowness of the wicket did him in.
15:49 (IST)

OUT! Tyagi strikes straightaway. Dhawan drags it on. Good length delivery outside off, it stays a touch low. Dhawan stays in his crease and looks to steer it to the off side but gets a bottom edge onto the stumps. It seemed to come on him very slow.
15:01 (IST)

Toss - Sanju Samson has won the toss and RR will bowl first.

Delhi bowlers put up a splendid show to seal the win by 33 runs. Sanju Samson remains unnbeaten on 70 but he didn't get any support from other batsmen.

Preview: Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in the 36th match of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

DC and RR started off with wins in the second leg, however, the manner of their wins was a touch contrasting. DC put on a dominant performance to beat SRH by 8 wickets while RR pulled off a coup by snatching a win from the hands of defeat against PBKS.

DC had their express combo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje back together and it clicked. The duo combined to take five wickets and concede just 49 runs from 8 overs combined. Axar Patel too chipped in with two wickets as the bowlers put on a good show to restrict SRH to just 134.

Chasing the target, DC lost Prithvi Shaw early but Shikhar Dhawan carried on his good form and hit 42 off 37 balls as he and Shreyas Iyer stabilised proceedings. Captain Rishabh Pant then played a mature innings of 35 off 21 to finish off the match along with Iyer with 2.5 overs to spare.

Almost everything went right for DC apart from the fact that they lost Marcus Stoinis to a hamstring injury pretty early in the match. DC would be sweating on his fitness as he is a key player in their line-up. In case he misses out, DC might look at Tom Curran to fill that all-rounder's spot. Or they have the option to add an extra batsman in Sam Billings or Steve Smith. There is also an option to include left-arm Australian pacer Ben Dwarshius who impressed in the BBL.

DC didn't do too much wrong in the match against SRH and they would be looking to carry forward the momentum into the RR match.

RR, on the other hand, looked down and out against Punjab Kings. PBKS needed just 8 runs from the final two overs but Mustafizur Rahman bowled a frugal penultimate over and then Kartik Tyagi bowled a brilliant final over to defend 4 runs and win it for RR.

Batting first, RR got off to a good start as openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on 54 runs for the opening wicket. Mahipal Lomror then played a brisk cameo of 17-ball 43 but they lost their way at the death. At one point they looked on course for a 200 plus total but they ended up well short with 185.

In the bowling department, Chetan Sakariya and Morris went for plenty and they would look to bounce back hard.

It was a jailbreak against PBKS and RR would look for a much-improved performance against a formidable DC side. They wouldn't look to change the winning combination.

DC are top of the table while RR are fifth and would be looking to climb up the ladder. We can expect a cracking contest.

When will the 36th match of the IPL 2021 between DC and RR take place?

The match between DC and RR will take place on 25 September 2021.

What is the venue for the DC and RR match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the DC and RR match start?

The DC vs RR match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs RR match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: September 25, 2021 19:26:09 IST

