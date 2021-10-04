Highlights, IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Delhi win by three wickets

Live Score, IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Cricket Score: Time for the chase. Prithvi Shaw is on strike and Shikhar Dhawan is on the other end. Deepak Chahar has the new ball.

Preview: The Delhi Capitals continued their impressive run of form by beating reigning champions Mumbai Indians by four wickets, a result which saw them move level on points with table-toppers Chennai Super Kings.

In Sharjah, Avesh Khan's bowling figures of 3-15 and an unbeaten 33 by Shreyas Iyer helped Delhi eye a top-two league finish.

Khan and spinner Axar Patel took three wickets each to help restrict five-time champions Mumbai to 129-8, a total Delhi surpassed in 19.1 overs on a sluggish pitch.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai, who have lost three of their last four matches, need to win their remaining two to have any chance of making the play-offs.

Elsewhere, CSK were beaten by the Rajasthan Royals, who chased down a target of 189 to register a 7-wicket win.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his maiden Indian Premier League century but failed to inspire CSK, who were outplayed by RR.

Gaikwad's unbeaten 101 in 60 balls steered Chennai, who have already qualified for the play-offs and stay top of the table, to 189-4 after being invited to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

Royals overhauled their target in 17.3 overs with Shivam Dube unbeaten on 64 as they won by seven wickets to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Here's all you need to know about the 50th match of IPL 2021 between DC and CSK:

When will the 50th match of the IPL 2021 between DC and CSK take place?

The match between DC and CSK will take place on 4 October 2021.

What is the venue for the DC vs CSK match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the DC vs CSK match start?

The DC vs CSK match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs CSK match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

