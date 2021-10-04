Highlights, IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Delhi win by three wickets

That's all we have for today. Hope you've enjoyed our coverage and do join us tomorrow for another IPL match. Thank you and take care.
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|136/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.8
|139/7 (19.4 ov) - R/R 7.07
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shimron Hetmyer
|not out
|28
|18
|2
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|not out
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Josh Hazlewood
|4
|0
|27
|1
|Dwayne Bravo
|1.4
|0
|20
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 135/7 (19.3)
|
4 (4) R/R: 24
Shimron Hetmyer 0(0)
Kagiso Rabada 4(1)
|
Axar Patel 5(10) S.R (50)
c Moeen Ali b Dwayne Bravo
That's all we have for today. Hope you've enjoyed our coverage and do join us tomorrow for another IPL match. Thank you and take care.
The ball slips out of Bravo's hand and it way wide of batsman and keeper Dhoni. Hetmyer thinks it's a no-ball and it looks like the umpire was ready to call it but in the end it was called a wide. Ricky Ponting was not happy at all. Axar's dismissal brings in Rabada and he hits the winning runs. Full and down the leg, Rabada flicks and there's no cover at fine-leg. Huge cheer by Delhi dugout.
Rabada hits the boundary and Delhi Capitals win the match by three wickets. A thriller!
Oh what's happening?
Wide delivery from Bravo, Axar hits it straight to the fielder at cover. DC still need two runs from three balls.
After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 131/6 ( Shimron Hetmyer 26 , Axar Patel 5)
Hazlewood to bowl the penultimate over. Axar steps up against a short ball and but didn't get the timing on his pull. Uthappa is there at the mid-wicket and he quickly releases the ball towards non-striker's end. Hetmyer would've been a gone case if it had been a direct hit. After the six, Hetmyer gets a top edge and it flies to the mid-on region. There's no fielder there so the batsman survives. 10 from the over. DC need six runs in the last over.
Hetmyer gets the connection to a back of a length ball against Hazlewood and it's a maximum. Over deep backward square leg.
After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 121/6 ( Shimron Hetmyer 17 , Axar Patel 4)
Dwayne Bravo for the first time tonight. He starts off with a wide delivery, Hetmyer moves towards the ball and misses it. It has been called wide but the batsman moved so not sure if it's the right call. CSK with a great chance to dismiss Hetmyer but Krishnappa Gowtham has spilled the catch at long-on and it has gone for a boundary. A big relief for DC. There's a LBW appeal against Axar who misses a fuller ball but umpire says no. 12 runs from the over.
Hetmyer takes a stride back and hits it straight down the ground for a much-needed boundary.
After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 109/6 ( Shimron Hetmyer 8 , Axar Patel 3)
Shardul comes in to bowl his final over. Three singles from the first three balls. Axar Patel then hits the next ball straight to mid-off for no run. A few of them in the stands are praying, including MS Dhoni's daughter. Five from the over. Three overs left and DC need 28 runs.
After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 104/6 ( Shimron Hetmyer 5 , Axar Patel 1)
Moeen continues. Hetmyer sends the ball in the air over point but luckily it falls in no man's land. The batsman finds himself in an awkward position by going behind in the crease. Moeen doesn't give him any room and bowls a tad short. Just five from the over. DC need 33 runs in 24 balls.
Oh what's happening?
Wide delivery from Bravo, Axar hits it straight to the fielder at cover. DC still need two runs from three balls.
GONE! Another wicket for Shardul!
Full and width on offer, Dhawan goes for the drive but hits it to Moeen at cover. Good catch! Dhawan c Moeen Ali b Thakur 39(35)
Superb ball by Shardul. Full and straight, Ashwin misses his flick as the ball hits the back pad and crashes on to the stumps. Ashwin b Thakur 2(3)
Gone!
Ripal goes for the big shot but can't beat the long-on fielder. Ripal Patel c Chahar b Jadeja 18(20)
Dhoni departs!
MS Dhoni c †Pant b Avesh Khan 18 (27)
Dhoni bottom edges the length ball trying to play a pull shot and Pant takes a good low catch.
WICKET! Robin Uthappa c & b Ashwin 19 (19)
Uthappa's stay has been cut down shot by Ashwin's carrom ball. The batter decided to take it on with a slog sweep but could only manage a top edge. CSK in trouble early on.
OUT! Moeen Ali c Iyer b AR Patel 5 (8)
Fuller delivery and Moeen was looking to clear the midwicket but didn't put his whole body behind the shot and Iyer takes the catch in the deep.
CSK LOSE OPENERS!
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Ashwin b Nortje 13 (13)
No long stay for Ruturaj today! He gets beaten by pace on that short ball. Went for a pull shot but the top edge is taken by Ashwin at midwicket.
WICKET! Faf du Plessis c Iyer b AR Patel 10 (8)
Faf looks disappointed and he should be. There was just one fielder in the deep on that side and Faf picked him with his pull shot off the half-tracker.
Live Score, IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Cricket Score: Time for the chase. Prithvi Shaw is on strike and Shikhar Dhawan is on the other end. Deepak Chahar has the new ball.
Preview: The Delhi Capitals continued their impressive run of form by beating reigning champions Mumbai Indians by four wickets, a result which saw them move level on points with table-toppers Chennai Super Kings.
In Sharjah, Avesh Khan's bowling figures of 3-15 and an unbeaten 33 by Shreyas Iyer helped Delhi eye a top-two league finish.
Khan and spinner Axar Patel took three wickets each to help restrict five-time champions Mumbai to 129-8, a total Delhi surpassed in 19.1 overs on a sluggish pitch.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai, who have lost three of their last four matches, need to win their remaining two to have any chance of making the play-offs.
Elsewhere, CSK were beaten by the Rajasthan Royals, who chased down a target of 189 to register a 7-wicket win.
Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his maiden Indian Premier League century but failed to inspire CSK, who were outplayed by RR.
Gaikwad's unbeaten 101 in 60 balls steered Chennai, who have already qualified for the play-offs and stay top of the table, to 189-4 after being invited to bat first in Abu Dhabi.
Royals overhauled their target in 17.3 overs with Shivam Dube unbeaten on 64 as they won by seven wickets to keep their play-off hopes alive.
Here's all you need to know about the 50th match of IPL 2021 between DC and CSK:
When will the 50th match of the IPL 2021 between DC and CSK take place?
The match between DC and CSK will take place on 4 October 2021.
What is the venue for the DC vs CSK match?
The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What time will the DC vs CSK match start?
The DC vs CSK match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs CSK match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Click here for complete IPL 2021 coverage
With inputs from AFP.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of Match 32 of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals is concerned.
MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Nitish Rana gets the job done! Rohit Sharma brings himself into attack and the first ball is good enough for KKR to get the win. A four towards backward point and KKR win by 7 wickets with 29 balls to spare
Live Score RCB vs MI, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore secure a 54-run win over the Mumbai Indians! A stupendous performance with the ball by Bangalore.