Highlights IPL 2018, SRH vs RR at Hyderabad, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers beat Royals by 9 wickets

Date: Monday, 09 April, 2018 23:34 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Indian Premier League 2018 Match 4 Match Result Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets

125/9
Overs
20.0
R/R
6.25
Fours
12
Sixes
0
Extras
8
127/1
Overs
15.5
R/R
8.19
Fours
17
Sixes
2
Extras
9

  • All the eight teams have played at least once till now and a trend has emerged: win toss, win match. Will that continue tomorrow? Join us to find out. Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders and will play at home for the first time after two seasons. The match starts at 8 pm. Expecting a cracker. For now though it's time to say goodbye. 

  • Shikhar Dhawan: I enjoy playing long innings. It benefits the team. I have been more aggressively not in just this IPL but for India in South Africa and before that too. So quite happy about it. We got a very balanced side. 

  • Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain:  No doubt, We missed Warner. He has been fantastic player for us. All the bowlers played their part. Important that we field well. We look to improve as well. Bowling bouncers was not planned. It was a very good wicket. Good for pacers as well. Lovely to bat on. I had the best seat in the house (watching Shikhar bat).

  • Rajasthan Royals captain, Ajinkya Rahane: We thought 126 was on the lower side. When we were batting we thought 160 would be a great total. We were 50 for 1 and me and Sanju decided to back our intents, but we lost too many wickets. We never got any partnerships. It's the first game, and we have to learn from our mistakes and not repeat them in future.

  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    Not often you play the perfect game in the very first game of the season. Usually teams build up to it, try out different combinations, and then find a few set templates. SRH have found one winning formula, and though it won't always go to plan, they will take a lot of confidence from this emphatic win. 

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    A good old fashioned spanking for the Royals.  They only have 48 hours to regroup before taking on the Daredevils in Jaipur on Wednesday night.  It has just been one of those matches, simply not worth reviewing, just focus on the next game. I’m sure Shane Warne, the mentor, will state that after the match to his players. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    So, it's four out of four for chasing teams this season. I am afraid if any team will look to bat first this season on most grounds. 

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets. Shikhar Dhawan scores the winning boundary. 

  • After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 123/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 73 , Kane Williamson (C) 36) We have to wait for another over for this one-sided game to finish. SRH milk three singles in the 15th over. Three more to go. 

  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    To pick up on one of the earlier points in this (pretty much decided) match, lots of people asked why Nigel Llong's wrong no ball could nut be overturned by the third umpire. The third umpire cannot ask an on field umpire to reverse a no-ball decision, because they have to allow for the slightest chance that the batter heard the initial call of NO Ball and played the ball accordingly, although that is near impossible against fast bowling.

  • After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 120/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 71 , Kane Williamson (C) 35) Jaydev Unadkat returns. Six in the over. Six needed off six overs now. 

  • After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 114/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 70 , Kane Williamson (C) 30) Rahane has tried everything that he could. Short concedes 10 off it. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the second century stand for the second wicket between Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. The first one came against DD in 2017 at the same venue.

  • FOUR! A nothing ball from Short and Dhawan pulls it to the midwicket fence. 

  • D'Arcy Short is into the attack. 

  • After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 104/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 64 , Kane Williamson (C) 30) SRH cross the 100-run mark. Three singles and a boundary in Laughlin's second over. 

  • FOUR! Off she goes! Laughlin bowls a back of a length delivery and Dhawan crunches it between mid off and cover. 

  • After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 96/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 58 , Kane Williamson (C) 28) 30 needed off 54. The sponsors would be among the few who would be interested in this match now as the second strategic time out is under threat. Seven off the 11th over.

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Gopal bowling the same length as Rashid Khan, but the only difference is that he is approximately 10km/h slower and the Sunrisers batsmen have been able to pull him with ease. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Now Williamson is joining the party. Charges down the track and smacks it down the ground. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 89/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 58 , Kane Williamson (C) 22) The chase has just become a formality. 10 off the tenth over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shikhar Dhawan in IPL: First four seasons - Eight 50+ scores  Next seven seasons - 21 50+ scores 

  • FOUR! Dhawan delivers a slower delivery and Dhawan just smashes it through cover. 

  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    This is a slightly uncharacteristic Hyderababd pitch. Along with Chennai, it's one of the pitches where spin usually comes into the picture. But here we saw the SRH bowlers take quite a few wickets with the fast short balls, and some signs of carry from Unadkat and Kulkarni. The difference is the RR bowlers have offered width as well, and it has cost them.

  • FIFTY! 29th one for Shikhar Dhawan. He has fully cashed in on the dropped catch. Rahane must be ruing it. Nonetheless, the southpaw brings it up with a boundary to the point fence. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ben Stokes took two wickets in the middle-overs in the last year's IPL from 19 overs.

  • After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 79/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 49 , Kane Williamson (C) 21) A four-run over finally. SRH can afford to do that. RR can't and this is a T20. That is how dominating SRH have been. 

  • After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 75/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 47 , Kane Williamson (C) 19) Runs keep flowing. The required run rate has fallen below 5. SRH cruising in the 126-run chase. 11 off the 8th over. 

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    The lack of front-line spinner could be a defining factor for the Royals in IPL2018. Both Gopal and Gowtham are handy, but are not considered prime spinners for their respective state associations. Can't keep expecting your all-rounders to be the leading wicket takers in this competition.  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Successive boundaries for Dhawan once again. Stokes bowls it down the leg side and Dhawan just tickles it fine. 

  • FOUR! Welcome Stokes, Dhawan seems to say. Waits for the short delivery and pulls it over midwicket. 

  • Ben Stokes comes into the attack. 

  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    Only one team in the game at this point. Everything going SRH's way, even dropped catches and a wrong no-ball call from NIgel Llong. In matches like these it is so important to not able to the target, but make a statement and kill the chase by the halfway mark.  Also, why hasn't Stokes bowled yet?

  • After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 64/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 38 , Kane Williamson (C) 18) Who is going to give me a wicket? Rahane must be thinking. Gopal does induce a top edge but fortunately for Dhawan, it falls in no man's area. Three singles and a boundary in the 7th over. 

  • FOUR! Jeez not a good start to Gopal's spell. Dhawan clobbers a short delivery to the midwicket fence. 

  • After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 57/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 32 , Kane Williamson (C) 17) A harsh no ball on the first ball. Laughlin had some part of his heel behind the line but the umpire signaled a no ball. Williamson though doesn't cash in on the short delivery. The 50-run stand is up between both of them after the over ends with a couple of boundaries. SRH have made a superb start to the 126 chase. RR need an inspirational performance to bounce back now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! The 50-run stand is up between Dhawan and Wriddhiman. A brilliant back foot drive through cover-point brings up the milestone. 

  • FOUR! Banged short by Laughlin and Dhawan tries to pull it but eventually gloves it over Buttler. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shikhar Dhawan's career T20 strike rate is 121.51 while this year in T20s, his strike rate is 149.18.

  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    I like this top three from SRH. Saha has a bustle about him, and has sometimes been underused by other teams. Even though he hasn't worked in this game, SRH certainly using a combination that can make the most of the first six overs, when they might have been tempted to open with the slightly more conservative Williamson. 

  • After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 45/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 26 , Kane Williamson (C) 12) K Gowtham comes into the attack and after a dot ball, Dhawan dispatches him for two boundaries and immediately takes a single. Smart cricket. Nine off the over. 

  • FOUR!  Consecutive boundaries for Shikhar Dhawan. First he whips it over square leg and then shows that he has a good cover drive on the following ball. 

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    While the Sunrisers used the short ball as a surprise weapon, the Royals opening bowlers are far too predictable with it and getting punished. Three of the first five boundaries from short balls off the bowling of Kulkarni or Unadkat. 

  • After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 36/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 17 , Kane Williamson (C) 12) Things not going according to the plan so far for Rajasthan Royals. They have leaked a few runs. 12 off Unadkar's over too. Wickets are key for Rahane's men here. 

  • SIX! Superb shot. Another short delivery. Williamson picks it up early and pulls it over deep square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 24/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 17 , Kane Williamson (C) 0) 13 off the third over. A bad over from Kulkarni after a brilliant first over. 

  • SIX! Whattay shot. Not a good delivery from Kulkarni. Short and wide and Dhawan upper cuts it over the third man fence. 

  • FOUR! Kulkarni drops it short and wide, Dhawan thrashes it through cover. 

IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, latest update and cricket score: We have to wait for another over for this one-sided game to finish. SRH milk three singles in the 15th over. Three more to go.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face-off in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Monday sans their marquee captains Steve Smith and David Warner who are serving a one-year ban for ball tampering.

Smith and Warner were barred by the BCCI from taking part in the IPL after their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Rajasthan, who are back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Hyderabad will thus not only miss their leadership skills but also two quality batters in their ranks.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane. AFP

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Rajasthan in Smith's absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise.

Hosts Hyderabad will depend on India and England openers Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales, drafted in as replacement to Warner, to deliver the goods at the top.

Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan will boost the middle order while their bowling line-up is one of the strongest this season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma will do the bulk of work in pace department while Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan and Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan form a potent spin duo.

For Rajasthan, England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat, the highest paid Indian roped in this season (Rs 11.5 crore), would have to shoulder a lot of responsibility especially after the Jaipur-based franchise spent a lot on the pair.

They went big even after uncapped players like Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer (Rs 7.2 crore) and Karnataka offie K Gowtham (Rs 6.2 crore).

Royals also did well in the IPL auction by picking proven performers in other T20 leagues such as the Big Bash League in Australia.

As a result, they have some exciting new faces in the IPL such as D'Arcy Short and Jofra Archer joining a talented bunch of Indian players.

Smith's replacement, South African wicketkeeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen, is downright a handy pick with his impressive show against the Indian spinners in South Africa recently still fresh in memory.

With legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, who led Royals to the title triumph in 2008, roped in as the Team mentor, Royals will also have a good think-tank in the team dugout.

Squads:

SRH: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.

RR: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ankit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, DArcy Short, Dushmantha Chameera, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, S Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mahipal Lomror, Jatin Saxena, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Zahir Khan and Rahul Tripathi.

With inputs from IANS

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 1 1 0 0 2
2
Kolkata
 1 1 0 0 2
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Chennai
 1 1 0 0 2
5
Mumbai
 1 0 1 0 0
6
Delhi
 1 0 1 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Rajasthan
 1 0 1 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

