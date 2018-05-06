Only a wicket of Alex Hales in the first 10. Delhi had a similar start, in fact slightly better will Delhi be able to make a comeback

OUT! Clean Bowled! Dhawan goes for a slog sweep, misses the top-spinner from Mishra and and the stumps are disturbed. Delhi back in the game. Dhawan b Mishra 33(30)

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 86/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 4 , Manish Pandey 0) Amit Mishra continues. He has been very good for Delhi picking up two wickets but he is already into his third. There are nive overs to go from here and Boult has two left. Would Iyer return to Avesh, who went for 27 runs in his second over. Problem of plenty for Iyer.

Manish Pandey is the next man in.

Alex Hales gone, but his wicket will not dent momentum for Hyderabad. Are Delhi missing Shahbaz Nadeem? As the game is progressing, their selection/strategic calls are coming into question, regarding both Maxwell and Dan Christian.

Will Mishra get the better off inconsistent Manish Pandey today? ​Manish Pandey to Amit Mishra in IPL: Runs - 63 Balls - 48 Dismissals - 2 S/R - 131.25

Even though they are just two wickets down, some alarm bells are ringing for SRH. An out of form middle order, a slow wicket which is tough for new batters, and a leg spinner on fire. Manish Pandey has scored a couple of half centuries at a steady pace, and that is what SRH need now. Both batters will look to cash in when Mishra isn't bowling.

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 92/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 6 , Manish Pandey 3) Liam Plunkett comes in to bowl. Very important stage of the game. Important for Delhi to not leak runs now if they are not picking any wickets. Manish Pandey has struggled to get going in the past at the earlt stages of his innings and hopefully Iyer knows that and executes his plans accordingly. On TV, SRH coach Tom Moody, however, believes, singles and doubles should do the job for his team from hereon.

Like in the CSK game, Amit Mishra the only bowler looking like taking a wicket. And he is crying out for some support at the other end... Two down and if someone puts their hand up to break this Williamson-Pandey partnership, things could get interesting. Big test for captain Iyer!

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 96/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 8 , Manish Pandey 5) Amit Mishra completes his quota of 4 overs and what a spell this has been. Two wickets and gave away just 19 runs.

After Mishra, Dan Christian will be the biggest threat for SRH. He was very effective with his off cutters for Pune last year, and will be effective on this pitch. Avesh's overs, as well as the pace of Plunkett, will be the target in Williamson's mind. How will Maxwell fit into this equation?

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 102/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 12 , Manish Pandey 7) Liam Plunkett is back on. The match is slowly moving away from SRH. The difference between the ball and requires runs is widening. The equation is still in favour of them but not getting boundaries in the coming overs might make it more difficult. SRH need 62 runs in 36 balls.

Since #DD wanted to defend a score tonight, it would’ve made more sense to bolster the bowling. Missing a spinner. #SRHvDD #IPL

Shahbaz Nadeem would have been handy on this surface, earlier in the blog Chetan Narula, reckoned the same.

FOUR! Pandey hits is straight and it is so straight that Jason Roy, at running from long -off and Trent Boult, running in from long-on, waited for each other to stop the ball while the ball raced away for four.

FOUR! And this is adding salt to the wounds as Pandey cuts it through the point region for a boundary.

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 115/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 16 , Manish Pandey 16) Delhi Daredevils were not giving easy runs to Sunrisers. Christian kept things simple, not giving enough pace to the batsmen to hit the ball. However, one mistake from two fielders and then the balance of the game has been shifted to SRH. Two boundaries off the last over has eased some pressure off Pandey and Williamson. SRH need 45 off 30.

Big move as Avesh Khan has been given the ball.

That comic misfield at the boundary sums up Delhi Daredevils' season... Lot of good players but nobody ready to take the lead and assume charge of the situation. Probably why they won't win today and get knocked out soon.

SIX! Short-ball again from Avesh and Williamson guides it for maximum over the third man region.

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 125/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 25 , Manish Pandey 17) Avesh Khan comes in to bowl his third over. Big move this was from Iyer.And Avesh does what he has been doing all day - pitching it short. He got hit for a maximum. Time for strategic time out and we know which team needs it the most. SRH need 39 off 24 balls.

Momemtum in the last couple of overs, turning around what could have been good overs for DD into good overs for SRH. That deflates the fielding team more than an over where every ball is hit, and this is what SRH need to build on. These last few overs are a mental challenge as much as physical.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 132/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 28 , Manish Pandey 21) Trent Boult is back into the attack. He started off with a slower one. That's the secret of bowling well on this pitch. And it is here that the experience comes in. Boult is not wholly dependent on the slower ones as he bowls a few yorkers as well. Tidy over comes to an end. SRH need 32 runs in 18 balls.

OUT! Manish Pandey hits the ball into the skies and the young Prithvi Shaw does not make at running back from the mid-off. Manish Pandey c Prithvi Shaw b Plunkett 21(17 )

35 needed off 21 as one types this... There is a new theory in T20 cricket about how to keep low strike-rate batsmen at the crease. Both Williamson and Pandey classify as those in this Hyderabad line up. Not sure Delhi would want to break this partnership after all.

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 136/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 30 , Yusuf Pathan 2) Plunkett picks a wicket on the first ball of the over. And a catch also goes down in the over. If Delhi loses, this could be a big game-changer. SRH need 28 off 12 balls.

SIX! That is a reliever. Boult, over the wicket, pitches it right under Yusuf's willow and he swings his arm as the ball travels over long-on for a maximum.

Pandey is making a habit of these ugly, painful, but useful innings, but today's pitch demanded one. That ball looked like it was a regular pace delivery, and should have gotten a hold of it. Pathan hasn't been in the game much so far, but he's already causing drama, dropped on nought. SRH need a late blitz like DD got from Vijay Shankar

FOUR! What drama. Six on the first ball, then a huge appeal for a wicket which was turned down and now Yusuf Pathan uses the willow to steer the ball for four.

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 150/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 31 , Yusuf Pathan 14) Lucky escape for Yusuf Pathan on only the second ball of the over after he hit a big six on the first ball. He followed it up with a boundary. Yusuf Pathan, living at the edge off the sword, is making it possible for SRH in this chase. Great over for SRH. They now need 14 off 6 balls.

The rust in Hyderabad's batting shows again... Some how Delhi have squeezed it to the last over. Anybody's game now...

14 needed off 6 Ball 1 - Christian to Yusuf, Yusuf Patha hits a straight one to the bowler who drops the catch. Tough one. But the batsmen take 2 runs. Direct hit as Williamson took the second run but his in just by a whisker.

Ball 2 - SIX. Full-toss and Yusuf sees hit and connects it amazingly. The ball goes straight over the sight screen for a maximum. 96 meter hit.

Ball -3: FOUR! Short ball and Yusuf Pathan pulls it for four for a boundary. 2 needed off 3 balls now.

Ball -4: Scores are level. Pathan hits over the bowler's head to take a single. 1 one required off 2 balls now.

SRH win by 7 wickets. Kane Williamson takes his team home with a single off the second last ball of the over. With this loss, it will become difficult for Delhi Daredevils to make the cut into the last four.

164 is the highest target successfully chased down by SRH at Hyderabad in IPL. The previous highest was 161 which they chased against RCB in 2014.

Horror last over from Christian... Full toss followed by an obvious short ball... Both taken with easy for big runs. Like I said earlier, the call to include him and leave out Nadeem is very questionable. Delhi ought to be disappointed with this showing. Lost momentum with bat and didn't have enough to force a result with the ball.

This is the first time that a team has chased down a target of 150-plus at Hyderabad since 2015 in IPL.

Huge win for SRH as they put one foot in the Playoffs. After losing the toss, getting the worse of the conditions, to come back to chase a tough score on a tricky wicket, with a department that has been their Achilles heel is a wonderful result. Credit to Pathan for seeing them home at the end, he hasn't had the best tournament but in the last few games he's put his hand up at the back end.

Shreyas Iyer, DD captain: Very disappointing to be honest. At one point, we were on point. I think it was a very good total on this ground. We got a good start but could not capitalise. I knew it was not going to turn much. I was backing my seamer Avesh Khan but he did not turn up well. Mishra bowled well and got two crucial wickets for us. It was a good chase by them. See, catches win matches and that is what they say. The nerves were really high and it is part of the game. We did not give up till the end.

This is how the points table looks like right now after Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their 7th win in the 9 matches he has played so far.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain : I don't know there is any secret. As a team we are trying to play our roles well and adapt to surfaces. It was a diiferent pitch once again. Both teams used the new ball well. I thought the way we came back with the ball was really important. The new ball and the powerplay overs were vital. Nice to restrict them to a par score. We were aware that as the ball would go softer, the runs were hard to come by. We wanted to build partnerships. Those powerplay overs on that particular surface was important. Halesy is world class player. He (Yusuf) is very experienced and hits the ball very well. We have got so many games left as team's perspective we look to improve, it was good performance not perfect

Rashid Khan is the Man of the Match

Rashid Khan: Feels very good to perform well. Good to play 100 T20 games. Hopefully will be fit to play 100 more. Kept things simple. Working hard on the bowling. Bowling on good length area so that the batsmen don't judge where it is going. Feeling like playing in Afghanistan. The support I have got here is amazing. Feel good to give them something to cheer. Prayers of family really help me in every match.

So, that's it from us for today. Tough road ahead for Delhi Daredevils, who now have four games left in this tournament and mathematically they are out of the contest. Even if they win all of the remaining games, they will have to wait for other results to go in their favour. Many ifs and buts to take care of from now on and this is not why you play a tournament. SRH, despite some chunks in their game, have been going strong in the tournament and that reflects their attitude and strong nature. We will return tomorrow with two another exciting contests. Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede in the afternoon contest whereas in the evening, Kings XI Punjab will host Rajasthan Royals in their adopted home Indore. Till then, take care and good night.

TOSS: Delhi Daredevils wins the toss, and skipper Shreyas Iyer opts to bat first!

Two changes: Dan Christian and Naman Ojha in. Colin Munro and Shahbaz Nadeem miss out.

Just one change for SRH — and a big one that too — as Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes his way back to the team , with Basil Thampi missing out.

OUT! And the move to promote Maxwell to the opening slot doesn't quite work for the Daredevils, although the Aussie is a bit unlucky here. Shaw attempts to drive the ball down the ground, with the ball deflecting off Sandeep's hand and hitting the stumps. Maxwell, who was backing up at the non-striker's end, fails to bring his bat inside the crease in time. DD 9/1

OUT! Rashid Khan bowls a full delivery, Shaw sits and tries to pull it over the deep mid-wicket, gets the leading edge and the catch is taken by the short third man fielder. Prithvi Shaw c S Kaul b Rashid Khan 65(36)

OUT! Ball angling into Iyer and he cross bats it to deep mid-wicket, where Dhawan moves just two steps away and takes a comfortable catch to make up for the boundary he could not save in the last over. Shreyas Iyer c Dhawan b S Kaul 44(36)

OUT! Huge mix-up in the middle. Naman Ojha taps the ball and decides ti run, Pant responds but mid-way they realise the single was never on. By the time Naman decides to go back, it got too late. Naman Ojha run out (Rashid Khan) 1(4)

OUT! Short and quick, a Rashid Khan special. Pant goes on the back foot and tries to pull, misses it and the ball hits at his upper thigh. Umpire straightaway raised his finger after appeal was made. Decision went upstairs and the third umpire agreed with the on-field umpire. Pant lbw b Rashid Khan 18(19)

SRH need 164 runs to win. DD finish with 163 for 5 on board. Six on the second ball of the over. And then a boundary on the penultimate ball. Delhi needed this over and they sort of carry the momentum to the second innings. SRH need to chase 164 and it could well turn out to be a tricky total but only if Delhi replicate SRH's plan when they come out to bowl.

OUT! A beauty of a delivery from Mishra. This pitched on the middle stump line and spun just the much to fox Hales and tumble the off stump. Hales b Mishra 45(31)

IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils at Hyderabad, latest update and cricket score: SRH win by 7 wickets. Kane Williamson takes his team home with a single off the second last ball of the over. With this loss, it will become difficult for Delhi Daredevils to make the cut into the last four.

Preview: Table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming to cement their playoff berth when they take on a struggling Delhi Daredevils (DD) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

With six wins from eight games and 12 points in their kitty, Hyderabad boasts of one of the best bowling attacks in the ongoing IPL season.

Delhi, on the other hand, has managed to carve out just three wins from nine games and are placed at the sixth place in points table.

Skipper Kane Williamson has carried Hyderabad's batting on his shoulders, amassing 322 runs from eight innings with an average of 46.

However, Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha have not given the required support to Hyderabad's batting.

Saha has been poor with the bat with just 79 runs from seven games while Dhawan has been a bit better with 152 runs from seven innings.

Yusuf Pathan has also failed to fire on several occasions, a thing which he is known for. Hyderabad's strength mostly relies on their bowlers, who didn't let Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence felt in last few matches as the medium-pacer is suffering a back injury.

Williamson is, however, hopeful that Bhuvneshwar will be fit for the game against Delhi. The side has succeeded in defending low totals as they bundled out formidable Kings XI Punjab for just 119 in 19.2 overs while defending a target of 132.

Earlier, while defending a modest target of 152, SRH bowlers restricted Rajasthan Royals' chase at 140.

Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan have bagged eight and 10 wickets each from eight games while medium pacer Siddarth Kaul has been the most impressive with 11 wickets from eight games.

Another medium pacer, Basil Thampi, who has featured in just three games for Hyderabad, has emerged with clinical shows. The 24-year-old has five scalps.

On the other side, Delhi cannot afford another defeat if they want a playoff berth.

The side has performed well under new skipper Shreyas Iyer as Gautam Gambhir stepped down following Delhi's lacklustre start to the campaign.

In their last clash against Rajasthan, Delhi came out victorious in a rain-affected tie.

Young Prithvi Shaw, Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant have been Delhi's batting mainstay even as their foreign recruits like Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell have failed to fire.

While Shaw has 140 runs from four games, Iyer and Pant have amassed 307 and 375 runs respectively from nine games each.

In the bowling unit, pacer Trent Boult has performed well in death overs, claiming 13 wickets from nine games.

However, medium pacers Avesh Khan, Liam Plunkett, and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem need to step up and come out with their best to support Boult.

Overall, it will be an uphill task for Delhi to stop a courageous Hyderabad side on Saturday.

Squad:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

With inputs from IANS