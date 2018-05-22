OUT! Simply a Jadeja dismissal, pace off the ball, Jadeja could not read it, went hard at it and gave simple caught and bowled to Sandeep Sharma. Jadeja c and b Sandeep Sharma 3(5)

Faf du Plessis out in the middle is like an extension of every CSK fan across the world. Looking dejectedly from the other end as the team continues to crumble. The decibel levels are so low that I can almost hear the cars honking on Marine Drive.

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 66/6 ( Faf du Plessis 21 , Deepak Chahar 1) Ravindra Jadeja needs to ask himself, how much has he improved as a batsman since he started his cricket. He has failed on a number of occasions. All he had to do today was stick at one end but it was not to be. CSK is losing this one far too quickly. Need 74 runs in 42 balls.

The lowest total in IPL playoff/knockout matches is 87 which was made by DD against RR at Mumbai in 2008.

FOUR! Gold dust for CSK as Faf pulls one away for a boundary.

SIX! And Faf goes big over the long-on, spotting the flighted delivery early and smashing it hard.

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 80/6 ( Faf du Plessis 33 , Deepak Chahar 3) Faf has increased the pace of the innings in the last over. collecting a four and then a six. If he takes the game close, it will become interesting this chase. Chennai Super Kings need 60 runs in 36 balls.

SIX! A little short and Deepak Chahar goes big over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum. CSK cutting loose now.

FOUR! Fullish ball, pace on the ball and Faf lofts it over the covers for a boundary.

OUT! Deepak Chahar tries a flat six and Brathwaite holds on to a very low catch, plucked out of the ground. Chahar c Brathwaite b Sandeep Sharma 10(6)

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 92/7 ( Faf du Plessis 38 , Harbhajan Singh 0) Great comeback of sorts for CSK as Faf du Plessis hits another boundary in the over but it was ruined by Deepak Chahar's wicket, which can be critical and controversial in this chase. Chahar was going well in this chase but now Faf will have to wage a lone war.

Chahar with an important cameo proving that his innings against Punjab was no fluke. The sound is back among the Chennai supporters, but it goes silent almost immediately as Brathwaite holds on to a tough catch at long on. Du Plessis sees yet another batsman making the slow wall back to the pavilion.

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 93/7 ( Faf du Plessis 39 , Harbhajan Singh 0) Rashid comes in to bowl and Rashid almost delivers on the very first ball, traps Faf in front of the wickets, the on-field decision is out but the batsman takes DRS and the ball tracker shows that the ball was missing the stumps. Bizarre things DRS offers us as it looked plumb from the naked eye. So Faf stays and Rashid is over with his four overs. Harbhajan was intelligent enough to play him well.

Timely break for SRH just when Chahar hit couple shots and waging a late comeback, they have struck. Faf and Harbhajan can still pull off a heist and the crowds at Wankhede know that. Nobody is even thinking off leaving the stadium.

The third umpire brings back smiles in the Chennai camp. When the umpire raised his finger, A fan removed his yellow jersey to wave the Sunrisers flag... Well, such finicky fans...

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 97/7 ( Faf du Plessis 41 , Harbhajan Singh 1) Kaul is back on. Alright, Harbhajan showed a lot of maturity and played out Rashid's three deliveries without trying to play any big shot. However, against Kaul, he tries to heave blindly. Boundaries are important but not at the cost of common sense. He needs to make sure he rotates singles and give as much strike to Faf as possible. Chennai Super Kings need 43 runs in 18 balls.

Least runs conceded in a 4-over spell in an IPL playoff/knockout match: 11/2 - Axar Patel for KXIP v KKR, Kolkata, 2014 11/2 - RASHID KHAN for SRH v CSK, Mumbai, 2018*

Drenched in a lot of sweat, Brathwaite comes in to bowl. The heat however is on, on CSK.

FOUR! In the hitting zone, Faf sees the room and seizes the opportunity, goes over the covers with a lofted shot to fetch 4 runs.

SIX! Fifty for Du Plessis Pitched on the middle-stump line and du Plessis clears the front leg and goes big over the deep mid-wicket to get another six runs.

FOUR! Slow from from Brathwaite, du Plessis heaves, does not connect and the ball races away to fine leg boundary.

OUT! Du Plessis hits this one towards the long-off boundary, where Rashid Khan runs in and dives and gets up to throw it hard to the non-striker end where Harbhajan Singh is struggling to get back. Harbhajan run out (Rashid Khan/Brathwaite) 2(9)

FOUR! And du Plessis ends the over with a four off the last ball, makes room and clears the cover boundary.

What a special innings by Du Plessis... Giving Brathwaite a taste of his own medicine. The target doesn't seem quite far now for CSK, but the Bhajji's run out will sting a bit, especially with the next two overs being bowled by Bhuvi and Kaul.

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 117/8 ( Faf du Plessis 60 , Shardul Thakur 0) Brathwaite comes and has been hit all over the park. 20 off the last over. They might have lost Harbhajan but CSK knows that if there is anyone who can win the game for them, it is Faf. Chennai Super Kings need 23 runs in 12 balls.

FOUR! Yorker, Thakur puts the ball on bat and keeper misses it completely, the ball races away for a boundary to third man.

FOUR! What is happening, this time the ball takes the inside edge off Thakur's bat and races away to fine leg.

A chance at redemption for Shardul Thakur and hasn't he taken it with both hands...

FOUR! Yorker length and Thakur goes over the bowler's head to fetch another four.

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 134/8 ( Faf du Plessis 61 , Shardul Thakur 15) Boundaries by Thakur has released tons of pressure from Faf du Plessis and CSK and it has shifted it on the shoulders of Williamson. This is a CSK kind of a comeback and against a top bowling effort. Is Williamson regretting completing Rashid's spell? We think so. CSK are hitting boundaries and running well between the wickets. Just need 6 runs in 6 balls now.

The crowd are on their feet. Yet another last over finish on the cards for Chennai. What a majestic turnaround of events. But, it is not over till it is over. Bhuvi has six balls to defend six runs... Thakur has washed away his sins from the first innings.

SIX! This is it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a length ball and Faf hits one over his head . A dead straight six from his willow and ends the match. This is Wankhede and we can change the famous Ravi Shashtri commentary - Du Plessis finishes off in style. CSK win by 2 wickets and enter the final of IPL 2018.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain: It was a very good game of cricket. It was actually a very decent surface, We would have liked 20 more. We could not quite execute like we have done in the past. We back our death bowlers. Most of the time, we defend our total. Pretty unfortunate. It is important that we learn and move on. Faf played a beautiful knock for his team. We have a bit of hard work to do.

Faf and Thakur embrace passionately until the rest of the players come sprinting out. Kaul is on his haunches. Extraordinary scenes at the Wankhede. CSK into another final of the IPL and they have another hero in du Plessis, who carries his bat. Sunrisers fought well, but CSK had just about enough. Fans are in tears. It has been a remarkable day of cricket.

CSK will play their ninth final of T20 cricket on the upcoming Sunday - the joint most for any team along with Sialkot Stallions.

And it will be Chennai who will stay in Mumbai for the FINAL to meet another challenging opponent on 27 May. The final three overs were a game changer for Chennai during bowling and chasing. And Thakur had a major part to play in both phases. But, what an innings by Faf Du Plessis. It takes a special kind of player to soak in all the pressure while watching his teammates falling like nine pins and yet produce such a magnificent innings. He didn't do much with the bat in the tournament but didn't he choose one of the biggest moment of them all. Two champion teams. Two champion performances And one finalist - Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis is the Player of the Match Faf du Plessis: It is nice to make a contribution tonight. I was relfecting on the games I have played in Mumbai and took a bit of confidence from that. I just went to changing room and said to the guys - 'how did we win this game?' The only thing you can do there is stay there. Everything went our way towards the end. Rashid Khan was very handful on that wicket. He was really tough to play on that wicket. It is hard to take him on. It was nice to get the team across the line.

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain: I am always happy when we win. Being in the top two gives you the liberty of having one more game. Let's say if we had lost this game then we had another chance. They bowled very well, and there was a bit for the fast bowlers. Bhuvi bowled well, backed up well by Rashid. It's good to win a game like this but what's more important, is knowing how we can improve. (Is death bowling a worry?) This is the best death bowling combination that we have got. To find out who really my death bowler is. These are the resoruces that I have. You have to try to balance it out. It might hurt you sometimes. (On Faf) Faf's innings, is where experience counts. Hopefully he can continue this in the final also. (On their 7th IPL final) We've been a very good team. It reflects the dressing room atmosphere we've been able to create. It's not possible without that. Credit goes to management, support staff and players.

This is CSK's ninth IPL season and they have reached to the finals seven times. Unbelievable!

Our correspondents Vaibhav Shah and Avinash Ramachandran review Chennai Super Kings' sensational two-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabed, which helped them seal the final berth. They also discuss the Women's T20 Challenge.

Alright, hope you guys have caught your breath back. Faf said at the presentation ceremony that he went back to dressing room and asked the guys that how did they win the game? Ah, he is so right. How did CSK win that really? In the end, it all went down to CSK's ability to chase any total down from any position and SRH's ability to defend lowest of totals with their brilliant bowling line-up. We know who came out with flying colours now. There was no one dull moment in the game tonight. From Chahar taking Dhawan's wicket on the first ball of the match to Faf hitting the six to seal the win, we could not take the eyes off the match. CSK are into their 7th final in 11 years of the tournament's existence and they were out for 2 years in 2016 and 2017 respestively. Yes, you read it right. That's the legacy of the team. SRH, well, they must be gutted right now. Yes, they have a chance left to undo the mistakes done today but as captain Williamson said, it would have been better if there was no need to fly to Kolkata to play another match. So, bye for now. We will back tomorrow with LIVE coverage of the Eliminator 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at 5 PM. Till then, good bye and good night.

Pitch report, Sunil Gavaskar says, "There is wear and tear due to the footmark created because of the Women's match. It could be helpful for the spinners like Rashid Khan. The team winning the toss should be fielding first as it is always easy to know what target you are chasing on such tracks."

OUT! What a start by CSK, Deepak Chahar draws the first blood on the very first ball. Over the wicket, ball swinging in to Dhawan and he chops it to the stumps. Dhawan b Chahar 0(1)

OUT! Brilliant stuff from Ngidi as he takes a low return catch off his own bowling to dismiss Goswami. Goswami c and b Lungi Ngidi 12(9)

OUT! That's curtains for Kane Williamson, short ball on his left shoulder, on other day it could have been dispatched for a six but today, the ball takes edge off his bat and is collected by Dhoni behind the stumps. Williamson c Dhoni b SN Thakur 24(15)

OUT! Short ball and down the leg side, Shakib goes for the pull but the ball touches the gloves and flies to the keeper who does not make a mistake. Shakib c Dhoni b Dwayne Bravo 12(10)

OUT! Manish Pandey tries to tap the ball to leg side but ends up giving a simple caught and bowled to Jadeja. Cheap dismissal. Manish Pandey c and b Jadeja 8(16)

OUT! What a catch this was by Bravo, another caught and bowled and this one was the best of the two CSK players have taken today. Pathan departs the man who was looking a little dangerous for CSK. Y Pathan c and b Dwayne Bravo 24(29)

OUT! Brathwaite misses this short tracker and runs for a single but Dhoni runs Bhuvneshwar out from behind the stumps. Bhuvneshwar run out (Dhoni) 7(11)

So, SRH finish with 139 runs on the board asking CSK to chase 140 down to win. The fact that they have defended such low totals in the past in the tournament makes us believe that this is going to be a close contest and not an easy chase. Also, CSK are one of the best chasers in the tournament, so don't b surprise if this turns out to be a cake walk for them. Presumptions would be kicked away in under 15 minutes. Catch us as the chase begins shortly.

OUT! The perfect outswinger by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a beauty of a delivery, Watson had to play it and the ball touches the edge of the bat and goes directly into the safe hands of Sreevats Goswami. Watson c Goswami b Bhuvneshwar 0(5)

OUT! CLEAN BOWLED! Bowled fast on the leg stump line and Raina does not know where his leg stump is, ball flips his bat and crushes into the leg stump. Raina b S Kaul 22(13)

OUT! Clean Bowled again, the perfect yorker possible by Kaul and Rayudu who was in super form in this IPL completely missed it. Kaul is on hat-trick now . Rayudu b S Kaul 0(1)

OUT! Wrong'un and Rashid Khan has arrived with a beauty. The ball picthes on off-stump line and Dhopni goes for a cpver drives but the ball nips back in to disturb the off-stump. MS Dhoni walks back and SRH's dugout is ecstatic at the moment. Dhoni b Rashid Khan 9(18)

OUT! Rashid pushes Bravo on the back foot and he tries to cut, the ball takes the edge and flies to Dhawan at first slip who grabs it and celebrates in his own style. Dwayne Bravo c Dhawan b Rashid Khan 7(11)

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs CSK Qualifier 1 at Mumbai, latest score and cricket updates: Brathwaite comes and has been hit all over the park. 20 off the last over. They might have lost Harbhajan but CSK knows that if there is anyone who can win the game for them, it is Faf. Chennai Super Kings need 23 runs in 12 balls.

Preview: As the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears its climax, all eyes will be on the top two sides — Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — locking horns in the first qualifier on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for a place in the 27 May final.

Both Chennai and Hyderabad finished the league stage on 18 points, but the Kane Williamson-led side got their neck ahead to the No.1 spot with a superior net run-rate and Tuesday's winner will be guaranteed a place in the final at the same venue while the loser gets a second chance in the second qualifier in Kolkata on May 25.

Going in to the match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK hold a slight edge as they have got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage this season.

The yellow brigade have been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison.

In their final league game at their adopted home ground in Pune on Sunday, CSK rode on Suresh Raina's gutsy half century to not only romp home by five wickets but also stop Kings XI Punjab from entering the play-offs.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers have been on a three-game losing run, having already sealed their play-off spot with a victory on May 10 against Delhi Daredevils.

Interestingly, it was the CSK who halted Sunrisers' six-game winning streak with a comprehensive eight-wicket drubbing on May 13 in Pune.

Much of the credit for the Orange Army's entry into the playoffs goes to the consistency of skipper Kane Williamson, who sits second in the leading run-getters' list with 661 runs and the bowling unit leg by paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.

Besides Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan (437 runs) has lately come good with the bat but it is the middle order comprising Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan, who needs to share the responsibility of building on the platform set up by the top order.

Sunrisers' bowling this season have been extraordinary with Rashid and Shakib as well as the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma, combining well to defend paltry totals.

On Tuesday, Sunrisers will once again hope that their bowling will do the trick against an in-form Chennai top order comprising the likes of Ambati Rayudu, who has been their standout performer with 586 runs and had in fact taken the game away with a scintillating hundred when the two teams last met.

Rayudu's opening partner Shane Watson has also been in top form, accumulating 438 runs from 13 matches, while Suresh Raina, skipper Dhoni and all-rounder Deepak Chahar have been the backbone of CSK's middle order.

In the bowling front, the former two-time champions will bank on young South African Lungi Ngidi, who grabbed 4 for 10 to take the man of the match award on Sunday.

With Shardul Thakur, Chahar and Dwayne Bravo doing their bit on the pace bowling front, CSK will hope for veteran Harbhajan Singh leading the spin attack with left-armer Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs.

The match timings for the play-offs have been advanced by one hour, which means the match will start at 7 p.m. Ahead of the clash, a women's exhibition game will take place at 2 p.m. with top Indian and foreign players taking part in the contest at the Wankhede.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N agadeesan, David Willy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

With inputs from IANS