After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 60/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 38 , Shakib Al Hasan 20) Another decent over for SRH, with nine coming off it, and Hyderabad seem to be on the path towards recovery at the first timeout of their innings after the flurry of wickets at the start of their innings.

Shane Watson returns to the attack in the 10th over.

Case for Williamson to open the innings: he had a strike rate of more than 175 in the powerplay. More gaps means more boundary opportunities for a classical batsman. Then can play second fiddle after the first six. To whom is a bigger question. Middle order not standing up . Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda and most importantly, Manish Pandey need to make their presence felt.

FOUR ! Williamson guides the ball towards the wide long on fence, where Jadeja cuts the ball off rather athletically. Except there's no other fielder to back him up in front of him, leaving it on Jadeja to run and collect the ball by himself. Williamson gets enough time to come back for a fourth run. SRH 65/3

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 71/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 45 , Shakib Al Hasan 24) Watson returns to the attack, with Williamson and Shakib continuing to milk him for runs, as 11 are collected off this over. The partnership, meanwhile, is worth nearly 50 right now.

Karn Sharma introduced into the attack in the 11th over.

OUT! And that's wicket number 100 for Karn Sharma, as he gets rid of Shakib Al Hasan to get a key breakthrough for CSK. The dot-ball pressure got the better of Shakib, as he top-edged a full delivery to get caught at short fine leg. SRH 71/4 Shakib c Raina b Karn 24(19)

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 73/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 46 , Yusuf Pathan 1) Karn Sharma gets introduced in the 11th over, and he strikes right away, as Shakib gets a top-edge off the third delivery while attempting a sweep to get caught by Raina at short fine leg. Appeal for stumping against new batsman Yusuf Pathan first ball, but he manages to get a fraction of his back foot behind the line. Just two singles and a wicket off a superb first over from the leg-spinner.

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 78/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 49 , Yusuf Pathan 3) Jadeja into his third over, and he gives away a single off each of his first five deliveries. Williamson, meanwhile, is a run away from a half-century.

FIFTY for Kane Williamson ! His sixth in the IPL and 20th in the format! What consistency from the Hyderabad skipper, who faces a massive task ahead of him in guiding his side home. SRH 79/4

As settled as SRH's bowling looks (despite the pounding Rashid has taken), their batting has been a bit of a game of musical chairs. Pathan has been tried up the order, now playing lower. Shakib has been pushed up today. Saha is yet to bat after opening till now. Pandey played at No 3 today. And they still carry the tag of a 150 team. Lots of questions, despite the captain's three consecutive half centuries.

Dhoni doing what he does the best. Turning the screws against mounting scoreboard pressure in the middle overs. Williamson is still out there so SRH still has hope. The run rate is creeping towards 13 but we have seen chase that before. With four overs of Dhoni's death over specialist Dwayne Bravo still in the bag, Dhoni should feel confident of sealing this.

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 84/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 51 , Yusuf Pathan 7) Williamson collects a single at the start of the over to bring up his half-century off 35 balls. Pathan, meanwhile tries going big every now and then, but fails to connect. The elder Pathan sibling needs some medical attention with a delivery left in the over, and it seems to be his back that’s hurting him on this occasion. Six off the over.

SIX ! Williamson tees off! Makes room for an inside-out slog, hitting it from the meat of the bat on this occasion! SRH 94/4

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 95/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 59 , Yusuf Pathan 9) Jadeja into his third over. Pathan and Williamson rotate the strike between themselves for the most part in the over, before Williamson makes room for an inside-out slog that clears the wide long off fence! 11 off the over.

SIX ! This one's hit against the spin, and lands right at the VIVO box! Some form the SRH skipper is in at the moment! SRH 103/4

SIX ! Another huge hit from Williamson, who gets down on one knee and slogs the ball over the square-leg fence! CSK 111/4

SIX ! Could this be the game-changing over for SRH! Williamson goes inside-out in his slog, clearing the long-off fence with ease on this occasion! SRH 117/4

Can SRH do a CSK against CSK? They need a brilliant finish now.

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 117/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 80 , Yusuf Pathan 10) Karn Sharma faces the brunt of Williamson’s timing and power, as he gets smacked for three sixes by Williamson to end up with 22 runs off his third over. What a masterclass this is turning out to be from the Black Caps skipper! Hyderabad have their hopes of chasing this game down on him.

Dhoni unleashes Dwayne Bravo — his death bowling asset — in the 16th over of the innings.

SIX ! Yusuf finally seems to be getting the middle of the bat, as he slogs the ball down the ground, clearing the long off boundary! CSK 125/4

SIX ! Pulled away by Yusuf towards the midwicket fence, and he clears the boundary! Bravo off to a rough start in his first over of the evening! SRH 131/4

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 131/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 81 , Yusuf Pathan 23) Dhoni decides to bring Bravo into the attack in the 16th over, saving his best for the last. Two sixes off Pathan’s bat though, not only puts the pressure right back at CSK, but also gives partner Williamson hope of getting support to anchor this chase, while restoring the volume among the orange shirts at the venue.

Williamson's season strike rate is 133. This innings is going at 176. Pulling off a special effort, and Pathan is beginning to feed off his confidence. Saha and Bhuvi to come, but we have seen new batters struggle against lack of pace on this wicket. Some life in this game yet.

Shardul Thakur brought back into the attack in the 17th over of the innings.

SIX ! Full toss from Thakur, and Pathan smacks this one over the long on fence to collect his third six of the innings! Hyderabad are right back in this chase! SRH 140/4

Williamson is playing a little gem here. Just goes to show that even in a T20 game, class players have more time in hand than you think. He picked the bowler, he picked the time and went on a no-holds-barred attack. 3 sixes in an over against Karn Sharma followed by 2 sixes against Bravo by Yusuf Pathan means this game is brilliantly set up for the final act. SRH would consider themselves slightly ahead at the moment but a wicket will make CSK favourites again.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 141/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 84 , Yusuf Pathan 30) Williamson collected a double off the first ball of the over as Thakur returns to the attack in the death overs. Gets a high full toss next ball that should’ve been called a no-ball, but somehow isn’t. Yusuf gets the sweet connection again off the third ball, collecting his third six with a smash down the ground. 10 off the over. SRH need 42 off 18.

FOUR ! Bravo pitches one short, and towards leg, and Yusuf gets his pull right, guiding it towards the fine-leg fence to collect his first four. SRH 149/4

OUT ! What a catch by Jadeja! Williamson mishits off a slower ball from Bravo, with Jadeja fixing his eyes on the ball while running forward from long on. He dives forward, and completes what could be a victory-sealing catch! SRH 150/5 Williamson c Jadeja b Bravo 84(50)

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 150/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 39 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 0) Yusuf pulls the ball away towards the fine-leg fence for a four at the start of the 18th over to collect his first four. He comes back for a second run two balls later, only to hurt himself while diving at the striker’s end. He needs some medical attention as a result, leading to a short interval. Another couple of runs after regaining composure, with a single off a yorker off the penultimate delivery. Williamson, though, perishes off the last ball, mishitting a slower ball from Bravo with Jadeja pulling off a stunning piece of fielding near long on. Nine runs and a wicket off the over. SRH need 33 off 12.

SIX ! Clean as a whistle from Pathan, as he heaves a lollipop from Thakur over the midwicket fence for his fourth six! SRH 157/5

Is that the game? Williamson has exceeded himself with this innings, and brought SRH into a match which the stats say they should not win. But the lack of support from most other batters costing SRH now.

OUT! Change of pace from Thakur, and Pathan sllices this one up in the air to get caught by Raina at extra cover! Another big wicket for CSK! SRH 157/6 Pathan c Raina b Thakur 45(27)

SIX ! This game's not short of drama at all! Rashid smacks the ball down the ground to get off the mark in style first ball! SRH 164/6

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 164/6 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 2 , Rashid Khan 6) Pathan smacks the ball over the midwicket fence off the second delivery to collect his fourth six, but perishes two balls later to a knuckle ball from Thakur five runs short of his fifty. Rashid walks out to bat, and smacks the ball down the ground for a six off the first ball that he faces. SRH need 19 off six balls.

DJ Bravo to bowl the final over. Can Saha and Rashid get the hosts over the line? Or will Bravo seal another game for CSK? Let's find out!

Brilliant play from CSK. Bravo deceived Williamson with his famous slower ball which was well disguised on this occasion. The mishit from Williamson was going to fall well short of the man placed at long on, but that man was the best outfielder in the country. Jadeja ran in full tilt and in the end, took it comfortably. Yusuf followed in the very next over as he too was deceived by Thakur's knuckleball. SRH still managed to find two sixes off that Shardul over and need an unlikely 19 of the last over.

SIX ! Pulled away by Rashid over the fine-leg fence in style! Do we have a twist here? SRH 173/6

FOUR ! What do we have here! Rashid gets a thick bottom edge that sends the ball flying through the vacant slip region for a four! SRH need 6 off 1 now!

CSK beat SRH by 4 runs , with the game going down to the wire! Needing 6 off the last ball, Rashid can only squeeze in a single as Bravo gets his yorker right!

Chennai Super Kings win by 4 runs! Saha misses a yorker from DJ Bravo at the start of the final over, while collecting a double off the next ball, thanks to a fumble by Thakur at extra cover. A calm Rashid though, pulls the ball over the fine-leg fence for a six to keep SRH in the hunt, forcing a conference between MSD and Bravo, followed by a fielding change. Rashid makes it even more interesting with a bottom edge that sends the ball flying towards the third man fence. He can only get a single off the last ball, off which SRH need six to win, as Bravo fires a perfect yorker to tie him up.

In these tight finishes, the shortcoming is rarely at the end, but in the middle. Williamson kept them in the game, but after losing three wickets in the first six overs, there was too much scoreboard pressure. One has to look at Shakib's dismissal after getting set, and Pathan's slow start, but those were one offs. Manish Pandey's lack of fluency is a concern. Shame for Williamson to not finish on the winning side despite one of his best T20 innings. SRH's blazing start eroded now, as is their home winning record.

The yellow juggernaut keeps rolling. What a nailbiter. Both innings were a tale of two halves. Slow starts with an unlikely flourish at the end. Rashid Khan almost pulled off a miracle at the end, but Bravo proved far too seasoned for him at the end. The win puts CSK at the top of the points table, a dream return for their fans.

MS Dhoni, winning captain : (On discussion with Bravo in last over) It’s between the brothers. I won’t say what we were talking at that point of time. At times even the best need a bit of advice. You make mistakes and you learn, and in the league stage you can afford to do that. A few times if you commit mistakes in the game, it makes it easier for the bowler to understand. The wickets have gone better compared to the first few editions of the IPL. The batsmen are bigger and stronger. I feel as the game progresses, you’ll see the bowlers come up with new plans and it won’t be easy for batsmen to score. (On youngsters) I think they’re doing really well in the nets. It’s important to give them a few games right now. You need to get that confidence going. He’s (Deepak Chahar) somebody who gives us that balance. He’s executing very well. Shardul had a few bad games, but he has the right attitude and the variations. He’ll come back very strong. He’s been fantastic. One of the things was where to make him play. Have to make some space for him because I rate him very highly. He can bat at all the different numbers, but I’d prefer to see him open.

Another close finish. Another CSK win. They have won four matches now and must be pleased with their effort. SRH might have lost but they staged a remarkable comeback after being three down early in the chase. They will be eager to end their losing streak in their next match. But this was not the only match of the day though. The RR vs MI match is underway. Catch all the action here .

Two changes for the SRH squad: Fit-again Billy Stanlake comes back in place of Chris Jordan; Ricky Bhui replaces Shikhar Dhawan, whose fitness is still under doubt.

Just one change for CSK: Faf du Plessis comes in place of Imran Tahir.

OUT! And Watto departs off the very next ball! Brilliant change of pace from Bhuvneshwar, as he foxes Watson with a knuckle ball. The Aussie simply chips it towards short midwicket to perish early! CSK 14/1

OUT! Rashid Khan strikes ff his first ball of the match! Faf gets down on one knee, looking for a sweep. Misses, and his backfoot is also outside the crease. Add the fact that he slipped after swinging the bat, and there was little chance for him to save his wicket. CSK 32/2

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Raina and Rayudu for the third wicket, and boy what a counter-attacking stand this has been for Chennai after the slow start that they got off to. Raina brings up the milestone with a single off Shakib in the 13th over.

FIFTY up for Ambati Rayudu , who seems to be getting runs no matter where he bats! Gets to the milestone with a single in the 15th over, taking 27 deliveries to get to the milestone. CSK 108/2

OUT! Rayudu just committed hara-kiri to fall short of what would've been a fantastic hundred at the venue where he's played so much of cricket. Tries setting off for a single after watching the bowler fumble with the ball, but there was never a run on that occasion. Falls short of the non-striker's end comfortably. CSK 143/3

OUT! Forgettable debut for Bhui, as he gets a thick edge to Watson off an outswinger from Chahar! SRH 0/1

OUT! Second wicket for Chahar, and he hasn't even conceded a run yet. Manish Pandey looks to go aerial towards third man, and ends up getting caught by the fielder stationed there. SRH 10/2

OUT! Now SRH are three down with just 22 on board, as Chahar continues to knock one batsman out after another! Hooda gets a thick bottom-edge that lobs the ball up in the air. Jadeja runs to his left from mid off, and collects a simple catch. SRH 22/3

OUT! And that's wicket number 100 for Karn Sharma, as he gets rid of Shakib Al Hasan to get a key breakthrough for CSK. The dot-ball pressure got the better of Shakib, as he top-edged a full delivery to get caught at short fine leg. SRH 71/4

FIFTY for Kane Williamson ! His sixth in the IPL and 20th in the format! What consistency from the Hyderabad skipper, who faces a massive task ahead of him in guiding his side home. SRH 79/4

OUT ! What a catch by Jadeja! Williamson mishits off a slower ball from Bravo, with Jadeja fixing his eyes on the ball while running forward from long on. He dives forward, and completes what could be a victory-sealing catch! SRH 150/5

OUT! Change of pace from Thakur, and Pathan sllices this one up in the air to get caught by Raina at extra cover! Another big wicket for CSK! SRH 157/6

CSK beat SRH by 4 runs , with the game going down to the wire! Needing 6 off the last ball, Rashid can only squeeze in a single as Bravo gets his yorker right!

Preview: Fresh from a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), a confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side hammered Rajasthan by 64 runs on Friday at home before narrowly missing a win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

CSK, who have returned to the cash-rich league after a two-year gap following a spot-fixing scandal, have once again proved why they are one of the title favourites.

Before losing to KXIP, the yellow brigade pulled couple of wins from the jaws of defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The best part for Chennai is that most of their batsmen have fired whenever the situation demanded.

While Dwayne Bravo (68 off 30) and Sam Billings' (56 off 23) brilliant knocks handed CSK a nail-biting win against MI and KKR respectively, skipper Dhoni (79 off 44) was almost about to pull off a win against Punjab in a high-scoring clash.

Opener Ambati Rayudu has also amassed 122 runs from four outings averaging 30.50.

In their previous match, it was Australia's Shane Watson whose scintillating knock of 106 runs propelled CSK to a massive total. Chennai's most dependable batsman Suresh Raina, who made a comeback after undegoing a calf injury, also looked good for his 29-ball 46 against RR.

In the bowling department, all-rounder Watson has led from the front, scalping six wickets from four games with an economy rate of 7.38. Also, pacer Shardul Thakur and leggie Imran Tahir have striked at regular intervals, bagging five and four wickets respectively.

On the other hand, the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad are at the third spot in the points table with three wins from four games.

On paper, SRH possess one of the strongest batting lineups with Wriddhiman Saha and in-form Shikhar Dhawan as openers followed by skipper Williamson along with Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, and Shakib Al Hasan.

However, in their last outing against KXIP, their batsmen failed while chasing a high total.

Meanwhile, with the likes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan, their bowling unit looks world-class. Both Bhuvneshwar and Kaul have bagged five and six wickets respectively.

Also, Bhuvneshwar and Kaul have maintained a decent economy rate of 6.75 and 7.25 respectively. Rashid has so far bowled the most dot balls in the league.

Overall, it could once again be an edge-of-the-seat encounter for fans when the two best side of the league face off on a Sunday evening.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T. Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

With inputs from IANS