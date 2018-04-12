First Cricket
Highlights IPL 2018, RR vs DD at Jaipur, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals win by 10 runs via DLS method

Date: Thursday, 12 April, 2018 01:03 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Indian Premier League 2018 Match 6 Match Result Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (D/L method)

153/5
Overs
17.5
R/R
8.74
Fours
11
Sixes
6
Extras
3
60/4
Overs
6.0
R/R
10
Fours
7
Sixes
2
Extras
3

  • So that's it from us today as far as cricket is concerned. But you can still follow our Champions League blog here where Juventus have scored two goals in the second leg after being 3-0 down. An exciting finish is on the cards. Follow all the live action here . Enjoy the coverage. For now though, it's time to say goodbye. 

  • Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain: Good way to start at home. We thought 71 was difficult to chase but we were focussing on things we could control. When we were batting, we thought 165 to 170 would be good. First over from Gowtham was very crucial. T20 is all about starting from zero whether we win or lose. 

  • Sanju Samson : Feels really amazing. We wanted a win badly at our home ground and it feels good to get our first win of the season. We had about four camps before the IPL. It is one of the best grounds in India. The groundsmen did a wonderful job. I think they came and removed the covers three times.

  • Sanju Samson named the Man of the Match

  • Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Daredevils captain: It was a beautiful wicket to bat on. One of the flattest wickets. Thought if we could contain them to 170, we had a good chance. We had to go from ball one. We backed our batting but with the change in target, it became tougher.

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    The first two overs from Gowtham, the off-spinner and Kulkarni, the wily veteran setup that victory. Once the asking rate climbed over 14, it was always going to be tough for the Daredevils. In a six over game, that is brilliant effort to defend 71 in six overs. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is RR's ninth consecutive win in Jaipur. 

  • Chris Morris slams the final ball for a six but Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (DLS). A winning return for RR in Jaipur. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DD's last seven matches in IPL v RR: Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost 

  • FOUR! Chris Morris scores a boundary over cover.

  • OUT! Delhi lose fourth wicket. Vijay Shankar looks to go over long on but doesn't time it well. Stokes reverse cups it. Vijay Shankar c Stokes b Laughlin 3(3)  

  • Vijay Shankar chips the third delivery over cover and runs two. 

  • 132kph! Ouch. Short delivery from Laughlin and Morris cops a blow on the helmet. Delhi collect a legbye. 

  • Vijay Shankar takes a single to midwicket on the first ball. 

  • After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 46/3 ( Chris Morris 7 , Vijay Shankar 0) Unadkat continues. Pant looks to dispatch one over midwicket but miscues it. But fortunately for him, it falls in no man's area. Nine off the next three balls. On the fifth ball, Pant reverses his stance and tries to paddle it over point but the ball raps him on the pads. Rishabh Pant loses his wicket on the final.  25 needed off the final over

  • OUT! Another slower delivery from Jaydev Unadkat. Rishabh Pant looks to dispatch it over midwicket but it takes the top edge and Gowtham takes a running catch near square leg.  Pant c Gowtham b Unadkat 20(14) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Slower short delivery from Unadkat and Pant heaves it towards deep square leg.

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Great bowling from Laughlin and Kulkarni so far this innings. The pair of them are keeping the batsmen guessing with the slower ball and a series of yorkers. With the asking rate risking, the batsmen are prone to swinging hard and that is where the slower ball becomes even more effective. 

  • FOUR! Full and outside off, Morris uses the pace and slices it to the backward point fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • Delhi Daredevils need 35 off 12

  • After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 36/2 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 15 , Chris Morris 2) Laughlin is into the attack. Pant smashes the first ball down the ground and collects two. DROPPED! Pant looks to slog one across the line and it takes the top edge. Tripathi runs after it from long on but fluffs it in the end. Good effort. A top over from Laughlin as he gets rid of Maxwell and concedes only seven off it.  

  • OUT! Bowls the slower one. Laughlin keeps it on a length, Maxwell gives himself room and looks to go over cover but edges it to Buttler.  Maxwell c Buttler b Laughlin 17(12)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jaydev Unadkat becomes the fifth bowler to bowl 1000 consecutive balls without bowling a no-ball in IPL after Axar Patel, Shane Warne, Yusuf Pathan and Karn Sharma. 

  • After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 29/1 ( Glenn Maxwell 17 , Rishabh Pant (W) 10) Jaydev Unadkat to bowl the third over. Starts the over with two dots. A lot of pressure on Maxwell now. Ball three: full and outside off, Maxwell fails to put any bat on it. But Unadkat concedes 14 off the last three balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A solid ending to the over. Full and outside off, Maxwell chases it and slices it cover-point.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Maxwell was expecting this ball. It was predictable to be honest. Full and outside off, Maxwell clears his front leg and smokes it over long on.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jaydev Unadkat was the second highest wicket-taker in the previous edition of IPL. 

  • FOUR! Lucky. Full and outside off, Maxwell looks to go over mid on but it takes the outside edge and flies over the short third man.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Diamond ducks for DD batsmen in IPL: Ajit Agarkar v KKR, Delhi, 2011 Morne Morkel v KKR, Delhi, 2012 Colin Munro v RR, Jaipur, 2018*

  • After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 15/1 ( Glenn Maxwell 3 , Rishabh Pant (W) 10) Dhawal Kulkarni to bowl from the other end. He starts off with a slower ball, Pant tries to slog across the line but unsuccessfully. Maxwell gives himself room, Kulkarni follows him with a yorker. They collect a leg bye. A lot of variations from Kulkarni. A full ball and a a slower one. Pant finds the mid off fielder on the first and inside edge the second towards the keeper. Ends the over with a yorker and Maxwell scores a single to mid off. Five off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Run out first ball of an innings in IPL: Adam Gilchrist v RCB, Bengaluru, 2011 Colin Munro v RR, Jaipur, 2018*

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rishabh Pant's strike rate in T20s: Overall - 161.73 Batting in top-3 - 174.76

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Rajasthan can bowl their best three bowlers, two overs each. This a new rule for match that are less than 10 overs. 

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    In an event of a T20 match the Royals might have backed themselves to defend 71 from six overs, but it is incredibly hard on a wet outfield and with the Daredevils having all 10 wickets in hand. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Glenn Maxwell's strike rate of 164.39 in IPL is the best for any batsman with a cut-off of 400 balls faced. 

  • After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 10/1 ( Glenn Maxwell 1 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9) A decent start to Delhi's chase thanks to Rishabh Pant. They did lose Munro but wickets hardly matter in a six-over game. 

  • FOUR! Poor line from Gowtham. Around leg, Pant makes the most of the angle and helps it on its way to the long leg fence. 

  • FOUR! Rishabh Pant waltzes down the track and smashes it over mid off. 

  • OUT! Uh-oh. A first-ball wicket. A bad start for DD. Diamond duck for Colin Munro. Maxwell mistimed one towards the leg side, Munro wanted a single. Maxwell refused and the Kiwi was run out at the non striker's end.  Munro run out (Buttler/Gowtham) 0(0)

  • Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro are the Delhi openers. K Gowtham to start the proceedings for RR. 

  • The Rajasthan Royals players are in a huddle. Shane Warne is giving a pep talk to the players. 

  • Delhi Daredevils' target is 71 in six overs.  First two overs will be powerplay.  All bowlers can bowl a maximum of 2 overs. 

  • Good news: It will be a six-over game. The match will be resume at 11.55 pm. 

    Full Scorecard

  • As we wait for a further update, here is a  brief conversation with Mumbai's Kieron Pollard where he speaks on donning mentor's role and spending eight years at the franchise.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    For a five-over game to start, 12:02 AM is the cut-off time.

  • No chances of inspection. It has started raining once again. 

  • The rain has stopped once again... inspection at 11.00 pm. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    'No Result' matches in IPL:   DD v PWI, Delhi, 2011 CSK v RCB, Bangalore, 2012 RCB v RR, Bangalore, 2015 DD v RCB, Bangalore, 2015

  • It has started to rain heavily once again. We are in for a long wait. 

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, latest update and cricket score: Chris Morris slams the final ball for a six but Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (DLS).

Preview: Smarting from a crushing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture, Rajasthan Royals will look to seek home comfort and register a win when they take on Delhi Daredevils, who lost against Kings XI Punjab, in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Wednesday.

Back at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after serving a two-year ban, Rajasthan, under spin legend Shane Warne, had nothing going their way against Hyderabad. Royals huffed and puffed to 125/9 after being asked to bat, and then saw Hyderabad canter home with nine wickets in hand.

Sanju Samson was the only shining light for the inaugural champions with a watchful 42-ball 49 as star batsman and skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell for 13 and only Rahul Tripathi (17) and Shreyas Gopal (18) managed to reach double figures.

Ajinkya Rahane and Gautam Gambhir, captain of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils. AFP

Ajinkya Rahane and Gautam Gambhir, captain of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils. AFP

The second wicket did stand for 46 runs while the fourth-wicket stand stitched together 29 off just 13 deliveries. Both the partnerships could have shaped the innings well but failed miserably.

"Getting a good start in the first six overs, that was the key, and we got that," Rahane had said after the match. "Six overs and we were close to 50 with one wicket down. But we lost crucial wickets in the middle overs.

"I always believed that it was a wicket where one big partnership or (if) one set batsman can bat through the innings that really would've helped."

Hyderabad bowlers proved to be hot for Rajasthan and what made matters worse was how their bowlers meekly surrended in the face of Shikhar Dhawan's 57-ball 78.

Against Delhi, the hosts will need to improve on every count. What would go in their favour is that their opponents also come into the game having not done well against Kings XI Punjab in their opener.

Newly appointed captain Gautam Gambhir (55) led from the front but lacked support around him. Delhi's batting is not that strong either with lack of experieneced names effecting the middle order.

Lokesh Rahul's 16-ball 55 -- fastest IPL fifty -- made matters worse for them but a cause of worry for Delhi is seamer Mohammed Shami going for a lot of runs as Delhi will want him to deliver alongwith New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

Delhi will start as favourites against Rajasthan but unlike their first match if the likes of in-form D'Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler or Ben Laughlin fire on the morrow, it could well be Rajasthan's field day at home as all the players have reputation of turning the game around.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain) Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), D'Arcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Jatin Saxena, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Dushmantha Chameera, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, K. Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson (WK).

Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

With inputs from IANS

 

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Hyderabad
 1 1 0 0 2
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Rajasthan
 2 1 1 0 2
6
Mumbai
 1 0 1 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Delhi
 2 0 2 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


