It has started to rain heavily once again. We are in for a long wait.

As we wait for a further update, here is a brief conversation with Mumbai's Kieron Pollard where he speaks on donning mentor's role and spending eight years at the franchise.

Covers coming off now. The rain has stopped. We might be just in time to get some play, depending upon the ground conditions. Remember 12:02 is the cut off time for a 5-over game. #RRvDD #IPL2018 Follow Live: https://t.co/ZpZHhxujn1

Good news: It will be a six-over game. The match will be resume at 11.55 pm.

Delhi Daredevils' target is 71 in six overs. First two overs will be powerplay. All bowlers can bowl a maximum of 2 overs.

The Rajasthan Royals players are in a huddle. Shane Warne is giving a pep talk to the players.

Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro are the Delhi openers. K Gowtham to start the proceedings for RR.

OUT! Uh-oh. A first-ball wicket. A bad start for DD. Diamond duck for Colin Munro. Maxwell mistimed one towards the leg side, Munro wanted a single. Maxwell refused and the Kiwi was run out at the non striker's end. Munro run out (Buttler/Gowtham) 0(0)

FOUR! Rishabh Pant waltzes down the track and smashes it over mid off.

FOUR! Poor line from Gowtham. Around leg, Pant makes the most of the angle and helps it on its way to the long leg fence.

After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 10/1 ( Glenn Maxwell 1 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9) A decent start to Delhi's chase thanks to Rishabh Pant. They did lose Munro but wickets hardly matter in a six-over game.

Glenn Maxwell's strike rate of 164.39 in IPL is the best for any batsman with a cut-off of 400 balls faced.

In an event of a T20 match the Royals might have backed themselves to defend 71 from six overs, but it is incredibly hard on a wet outfield and with the Daredevils having all 10 wickets in hand.

Rajasthan can bowl their best three bowlers, two overs each. This a new rule for match that are less than 10 overs.

After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 15/1 ( Glenn Maxwell 3 , Rishabh Pant (W) 10) Dhawal Kulkarni to bowl from the other end. He starts off with a slower ball, Pant tries to slog across the line but unsuccessfully. Maxwell gives himself room, Kulkarni follows him with a yorker. They collect a leg bye. A lot of variations from Kulkarni. A full ball and a a slower one. Pant finds the mid off fielder on the first and inside edge the second towards the keeper. Ends the over with a yorker and Maxwell scores a single to mid off. Five off the over.

FOUR! Lucky. Full and outside off, Maxwell looks to go over mid on but it takes the outside edge and flies over the short third man.

Jaydev Unadkat was the second highest wicket-taker in the previous edition of IPL.

SIX! Maxwell was expecting this ball. It was predictable to be honest. Full and outside off, Maxwell clears his front leg and smokes it over long on.

FOUR! A solid ending to the over. Full and outside off, Maxwell chases it and slices it cover-point.

After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 29/1 ( Glenn Maxwell 17 , Rishabh Pant (W) 10) Jaydev Unadkat to bowl the third over. Starts the over with two dots. A lot of pressure on Maxwell now. Ball three: full and outside off, Maxwell fails to put any bat on it. But Unadkat concedes 14 off the last three balls.

Jaydev Unadkat becomes the fifth bowler to bowl 1000 consecutive balls without bowling a no-ball in IPL after Axar Patel, Shane Warne, Yusuf Pathan and Karn Sharma.

OUT! Bowls the slower one. Laughlin keeps it on a length, Maxwell gives himself room and looks to go over cover but edges it to Buttler. Maxwell c Buttler b Laughlin 17(12)

After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 36/2 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 15 , Chris Morris 2) Laughlin is into the attack. Pant smashes the first ball down the ground and collects two. DROPPED! Pant looks to slog one across the line and it takes the top edge. Tripathi runs after it from long on but fluffs it in the end. Good effort. A top over from Laughlin as he gets rid of Maxwell and concedes only seven off it.

FOUR! Full and outside off, Morris uses the pace and slices it to the backward point fence.

Great bowling from Laughlin and Kulkarni so far this innings. The pair of them are keeping the batsmen guessing with the slower ball and a series of yorkers. With the asking rate risking, the batsmen are prone to swinging hard and that is where the slower ball becomes even more effective.

OUT! Another slower delivery from Jaydev Unadkat. Rishabh Pant looks to dispatch it over midwicket but it takes the top edge and Gowtham takes a running catch near square leg. Pant c Gowtham b Unadkat 20(14)

After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 46/3 ( Chris Morris 7 , Vijay Shankar 0) Unadkat continues. Pant looks to dispatch one over midwicket but miscues it. But fortunately for him, it falls in no man's area. Nine off the next three balls. On the fifth ball, Pant reverses his stance and tries to paddle it over point but the ball raps him on the pads. Rishabh Pant loses his wicket on the final. 25 needed off the final over

OUT! Delhi lose fourth wicket. Vijay Shankar looks to go over long on but doesn't time it well. Stokes reverse cups it. Vijay Shankar c Stokes b Laughlin 3(3)

Chris Morris slams the final ball for a six but Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (DLS). A winning return for RR in Jaipur.

The first two overs from Gowtham, the off-spinner and Kulkarni, the wily veteran setup that victory. Once the asking rate climbed over 14, it was always going to be tough for the Daredevils. In a six over game, that is brilliant effort to defend 71 in six overs.

Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Daredevils captain: It was a beautiful wicket to bat on. One of the flattest wickets. Thought if we could contain them to 170, we had a good chance. We had to go from ball one. We backed our batting but with the change in target, it became tougher.

Sanju Samson : Feels really amazing. We wanted a win badly at our home ground and it feels good to get our first win of the season. We had about four camps before the IPL. It is one of the best grounds in India. The groundsmen did a wonderful job. I think they came and removed the covers three times.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain: Good way to start at home. We thought 71 was difficult to chase but we were focussing on things we could control. When we were batting, we thought 165 to 170 would be good. First over from Gowtham was very crucial. T20 is all about starting from zero whether we win or lose.

TOSS : Gautam Gambhir has called it right and they have decided to field. Delhi captain believes the dew will come into play later in the day so he thinks the team is better off chasing. Rajasthan Royals skipper, Ajinkya Rahane said that they were looking to chase as well, but concedes that toss is something that beyond his control.

OUT! Short has been run out once again. Twice in two games. Short bunts it towards long on and sets off. Rahane calls him for a second run though D'Arcy was hesitant and didn't commit himself fully. Vijay Shankar scored a direct hit at the striker's end to send Short on his way.

OUT! Wow. What a delivery. Boult angles it on a length and around off, Stokes lunges forward and gets squared up. Edges it behind and Pant takes a sharp catch. A very Test cricket-like dismissal.

OUT! Shahbaz Nadeem provides the breakthrough. An unfortunate dismissal. Arm ball from the spinner, around middle, Samson looks to sweep but inside edges it onto his pad and the white object ricochets onto the off stump.

OUT! A soft dismissal. Slightly short and quick from Nadeem, Rahane looks to pull-flick it but does neither. It takes the leading edge and Morris pouches it at point.

OUT! Shami strikes. Buttler tries to play a lap shot against the yorker but was in no position to play at it. The ball crashes onto the sticks.

Bad news, folks. It is pouring in Jaipur and the covers are coming on. The players are walking off.

Preview: Smarting from a crushing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture, Rajasthan Royals will look to seek home comfort and register a win when they take on Delhi Daredevils, who lost against Kings XI Punjab, in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Wednesday.

Back at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after serving a two-year ban, Rajasthan, under spin legend Shane Warne, had nothing going their way against Hyderabad. Royals huffed and puffed to 125/9 after being asked to bat, and then saw Hyderabad canter home with nine wickets in hand.

Sanju Samson was the only shining light for the inaugural champions with a watchful 42-ball 49 as star batsman and skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell for 13 and only Rahul Tripathi (17) and Shreyas Gopal (18) managed to reach double figures.

The second wicket did stand for 46 runs while the fourth-wicket stand stitched together 29 off just 13 deliveries. Both the partnerships could have shaped the innings well but failed miserably.

"Getting a good start in the first six overs, that was the key, and we got that," Rahane had said after the match. "Six overs and we were close to 50 with one wicket down. But we lost crucial wickets in the middle overs.

"I always believed that it was a wicket where one big partnership or (if) one set batsman can bat through the innings that really would've helped."

Hyderabad bowlers proved to be hot for Rajasthan and what made matters worse was how their bowlers meekly surrended in the face of Shikhar Dhawan's 57-ball 78.

Against Delhi, the hosts will need to improve on every count. What would go in their favour is that their opponents also come into the game having not done well against Kings XI Punjab in their opener.

Newly appointed captain Gautam Gambhir (55) led from the front but lacked support around him. Delhi's batting is not that strong either with lack of experieneced names effecting the middle order.

Lokesh Rahul's 16-ball 55 -- fastest IPL fifty -- made matters worse for them but a cause of worry for Delhi is seamer Mohammed Shami going for a lot of runs as Delhi will want him to deliver alongwith New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

Delhi will start as favourites against Rajasthan but unlike their first match if the likes of in-form D'Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler or Ben Laughlin fire on the morrow, it could well be Rajasthan's field day at home as all the players have reputation of turning the game around.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain) Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), D'Arcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Jatin Saxena, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Dushmantha Chameera, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, K. Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson (WK).

Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

