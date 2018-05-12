After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 98/2 ( Jos Buttler (W) 60 , Sanju Samson 21) Willey back on. Suddenly we have pace from both ends after a period of spin trio bowling. Willey too is looking to take the pace off the ball, now allowing batsman enough speed on the bat. Samson did get one off the penultimate ball of the over.

OUT! Absolute madness in the middle. Samson hits it to point and looks for a single but Raina covers it and by the time Samson realises that the singles was not on, Buttler from the other end has almost reached the striker's end. Samson then starts running to the other end but Bravo gets the bails off the stump after getting a good throw from Raina. Samson run out (Raina/Dwayne Bravo) 21(22)

Prashant Chopra is the next man in.

FOUR! Ball angling in to new man Prashant who cuts it for a boundary. Beautiful shot.

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 104/3 ( Jos Buttler (W) 62 , Prashant Chopra 4) Bravo into the attack and what a crazy run out have we seen just now. Buttler and Samson were going good but a moment of Brain Fade has changed the course of the game and RR have let Chennai come back into this.

Sanju Samson succumbs to the pressure of not getting boundaries regularly. He was guilty of ball watching instead of responding to his partners call. Not the first time we have seen poor running between the wickets from a talented young Indian batsman. Rishabh Pant, despite his heroics with the bat, was poor with his calling too. Perhaps an area to work on for the generation next of Indian batting.

FOUR! Ball drifting on the leg stump and Prashant Chopra flicks it for an eye-pleasing boundary through the square leg.

OUT! A little back of length and slower in pace as Prashant Chopra mistimes it while flicking and the ball goes straight into the hands of Bravo at short mid-wicket. Chopra c Dwayne Bravo b SN Thakur 8(6)

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 109/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 63 , Stuart Binny 0) Thakur provides the important breakthrough yet again. Rajasthan Royals have lost two wickets in succession and they are yet again making the chase look a mammoth task. Common sense would guide them home but who would bring it on the table in this chase is the question. 68 needed off 42 balls.

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 114/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 65 , Stuart Binny 3) Whether be it chase or defending a target, MS Dhoni likes to slow down the proceedings if the team is off to a bad start. Here too he is pulling things back with his sharp captaincy, taking the match to the last few overs.63 needed off 36 balls.

Rajasthan's hopes rest squarely on Jos Buttler's shoulders. The pitch is not getting any easier to bat on. Shardul Thakur has enjoyed that little bit of help from the wicket tonight. He has found a good rhythm and has consistently hit the right length for this pitch.

FOUR! Stuart Binny is here and he is in mood to hit some boundaries. Thakur made it easy for him, giving width outside the off stump as Binny cuts it for a boundary through the point region.

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 122/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 66 , Stuart Binny 10) Thakur completes his spell. This has been a top performance from his side, giving just 22 runs in his 4 overs while picking 1 wicket. Rajasthan Royals will have to push the accelarator from here. They need 55 runs in 30 balls.

FOUR! Just 5 runs from the over and Buttler reverse-sweeps Watson for a boundary.

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 131/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 72 , Stuart Binny 13) Three runs off the first three balls. He dropped a tough caught and bowl and if this catch was taken, the match would have been almost over as it was Buttler's catch. Why his wicket is important reflects on how he reverse-swept Watson off the last ball.

FOUR! Short ball and Buttler punches it through cover to get a boundary.

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 139/4 ( Jos Buttler (W) 77 , Stuart Binny 16) David Willey is back and despite being hit for a boundary, he bowled well in the last over. He managed to outsmart a clever and creative Buttler. We are going into the third last over of the match now. Stay tuned, this match might go into the last over as well. Rajasthan Royals need 38 runs in 18 balls

Bravo runs in to bowl the 18th over.

Buttler is playing a blinder here on a difficult pitch. CSK bowlers have mostly stuck to their tasks, but he has managed to manufacture boundaries with a switch of hands of by making room. If he can take his team through tonight, this will go down as one of the great IPL knocks in a must-win game.

SIX! Top class short from Binny as he swings the bat and the ball goes sailing over the long-on.

OUT! And after hitting a six, Binny goes for another glory shot and perished. The ball hit hard, went into the air, and Watson running back took a good catch. Binny c Watson b Dwayne Bravo 22(17)

Krishnappa Gowtham is the next man in.

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 149/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 81 , Krishnappa Gowtham 0) Bravo back with the slower ones. He too almost caught Buttler off his own bowling. But he did manage to send back Stuart Binny. He could have got his second wicket in for of Buttler had Dhoni held on to a diving catch to his right. dropped Importantly, Buttler is still there as Rajasthan Royals need 28 runs in 12 balls.

Dhoni never gives much away on the field, but you can sense a bit of nervousness about him tonight. He knows his death bowling has been dicey this season and despite being in front in the game at the moment, he knows Buttler and Gowtham are fully capable of getting away from him at the finish line.

This is Dwayne Bravo's first wicket after being wicket-less in the last three consecutive matches.

SIX! Gowtham smashes the good length delivery over the extra cover for a maximum.

SIX! This is brilliant stuff from Gowtham as he smashes the ball which was pitched full straight over the long-off for a maximum.

OUT! And just like Binny, Gowtham perishes on the next ball after hitting a six. He tries to go big straight but edges on to Dhoni. Gowtham c Dhoni b Willey 13(4)

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 165/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 83 , Jofra Archer 0) A six at the start of the over by Gowtham made it easy for Rajasthan Royals. He almost sealed the match on the second last ball of the over bwith another six but perished on the last ball. Rajasthan Royals need 12 runs in 6 balls.

Last over. RR need 12 off 6 Ball 1: Bravo to Buttler. The batsman misses the slower one. No run.

Last over. RR need 10 off 4 Ball 2: Bravo to Buttler. Buttler could not connect well but he manages to get 2 runs.

Last over. RR need 8 off 3 Ball 3: Bravo to Buttler. Another big shot tried but could not connect it well and takes 2 runs.

Last over. RR need 2 off 2 SIX! Buttler hits this over the mid wicket for a maximum.

Rajasthan Royals win by 4 wickets The match is over. What drama in the end. Buttler taps it to cover and runs a single. Watson picks it up and throws to non-striker's end but there was no one to cover that throw. Buttler completes the second run and ends this terrific chase.

Highest individual scores by wicket-keepers while chasing in IPL: 109* - Adam Gilchrist for DC v MI, Mumbai, 2008 108 - Q de Kock for DD v RCB, Bangalore, 2016 97 - Rishabh Pant for DD v GL, Delhi, 2017 95* - JOS BUTTLER for RR v CSK, Jaipur, 2018* 94* - Naman Ojha for RR v CSK, Chennai, 2010

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: I think it is the bowling. There was one particular length bowlers were expected to bowl. The back of the length was the length to bowl. It became too late by then in the game. It was not the plan that goes haywire, it is always the execution. It (176) was a par score and I think the bowlers let us down to some extent. CSK is a good fielding unit. What is important is to start delivering when it matters. It is very important we start adjusting according to the situation.

Simply outstanding from Buttler. He did it all himself in the final over. He rode his luck a bit with a couple of mishits but nailed that inevitable slower ball from Bravo. This is what smart batsmen do these days against Bravo. Then set himself up for that inevitable slower one and tried to get maximum return out of it. In a must-win game for Rajasthan on a difficult pitch to bat on, Buttler scored more than half the runs for his team. He played the first ball and was there to hit the winning runs in the final over. This will go down as one of the great IPL innings of all time. Dhoni will be livid with his bowlers again for their effort in the death overs. They simply didn't bowl to their plans on a pitch that was assisting them.

Ajinkya Rahane, RR captain : I always mention that this format is all about giving your best everyday. Credit goes to Jos. The wicket was not easy but the way he batted was superb. I was nervous but sometimes you have to control your emotions as a captain. The way Buttler played spinner was too good. Gowtham is learning a lot. He is spending time with Jos, Stokes and Warnie and he is learning. I think it's all about taking one game at a time. We play Mumbai next and we all know how dangerous they are. The best chance is go down there and play with freedom.

Jos Buttler is the Man of the Match after his sensational 60-ball 95-run knock. Buttler : Especially in the IPL, haven't quite hit my straps. Tonight to get the side home - rode my luck at times - was really good. The wicket plays really well in the first six overs, so tried to capitalise on that. Couldn't quite get it away, had quite a bit of luck.Dwayne Bravo is one of the best in the world, but you always get the feeling that it's about two hits. Relatively big ground here too, so can take twos.

Phew, so that was it from us today. What a thriller we had again in our hands and the rare occasion when Chennai Super Kings was a part of it and did not end up on the winning side. Rajasthan Royals stay on in the tournament, but only just, hanging by a loose thread. Now, there are three teams (RR, KKR, MI) on 10 points and only one will go through. Well, well, well, IPL never stops giving headache. We will return tomorrow a little early as we have a double header starting with the afternoon game between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders and then the evening game between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Till then, take care and good night.

MS Dhoni wins the toss and Chennai Super Kings are going to bat first.

OUT! Very loose shot from Rayudu as he tries to nudge an outside the off-stump line delivery and the ball takes the inside edge to hit the stumps. Rayudu b Jofra Archer 12(9)

OUT! Archer gets his man. Short on, angling in and Watson tried to pull again but this time the ball went up in the air and Jos Buttler called for it and took it comfortably. Watson c Buttler b Jofra Archer 39(31)

FIFTY! Raina takes a single, tapping the ball on the leg side and completes a fine half-century.

OUT! Sodhi gets Raina as the left-handed batsman went big, trying to slog sweep Sodhi for six but the ball took a bounce and also the top edge. He is caught at short fine leg. Raina c Binny b Ish Sodhi 52(35)

OUT! Hilarious stuff from Billings. Yorker from Stokes, missed by Billings and he sees a single and runs, sent back by Dhoni and Buttler has enough time to hit the stumps. Billings run out (Buttler) 27(22)

CSK finish with 174 for four on the scoreboard and guess this is a good total to defend. Billings batted well in the last over, getting some boundaries after struggling initially. Rajasthan Royals will be chasing 177 and they know they have a task in hand in front of a quality CSK bowling attack.

OUT! After hitting a six to Harbhajan off the last ball, Stokes comes out of the crease and heaves the ball, misses it completely and gets clean bowled. Stokes b Harbhajan 11(7)

OUT! Rahane perishes. Cheap dismissal as Rahane is caught at first slip as Jadeja gets enough rip from the pitch. Rahane tried to tap the ball but the edge flew to Raina at first slip who did not make any mistake. Jadeja gets his first wicket. Rahane c Raina b Jadeja 4(3)

OUT! A little back of length and slower in pace as Prashant Chopra mistimes it while flicking and the ball goes straight into the hands of Bravo at short mid-wicket. Chopra c Dwayne Bravo b SN Thakur 8(6)

OUT! And after hitting a six, Binny goes for another glory shot and perished. The ball hit hard, went into the air, and Watson running back took a good catch. Binny c Watson b Dwayne Bravo 22(17)

OUT! And just like Binny, Gowtham perishes on the next ball after hitting a six. He tries to go big straight but edges on to Dhoni. Gowtham c Dhoni b Willey 13(4)

The match is over. What drama in the end. Buttler taps it to cover and runs a single. Watson picks it up and throws to non-striker's end but there was no one to cover that throw. Buttler completes the second run and ends this terrific chase.

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Jaipur, cricket score and latest update: Bravo back with the slower ones. He too almost caught Buttler off his own bowling. But he did manage to send back Stuart Binny. Importantly, Buttler is still there as Rajasthan Royals need 28 runs in 12 balls.

After a hat-trick of defeats, Rajasthan kept themselves afloat in the cash-rich league when they defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 15 runs in their last game.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side, placed at the sixth spot in the points table with just eight points in their kitty, will need to come out with their best in a do-or-die game against the yellow brigade.

Skipper Rahane will once again expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency as they did against Punjab on Sunday.

Rahane and Samson have been average while the inconsistent run of Ben Stokes has affected their performance this season.

Stokes, the costliest buy in IPL auction 2018, has miserably failed to perform both with the bat and ball.

Jos Buttler played a 58-ball 82 run knock to lift Rajasthan to 158 for eight against Punjab, a target which their bowlers defended. The English batsman has accumulated 320 runs from ten games averaging 35.55.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer has done well to claim nine wickets from four matches while this IPL's costliest Indian buy Jaydev Unadkat has also been amongst the wickets.

Spinner K Gowtham, who has bagged eight wickets from ten matches, came out with an impressive performance in the last outing and will need to repeat the show as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side has struggled against spinners this season.

On the other hand, another win for Chennai will cement their place in the play-offs.

The southern outfit is in red-hot form this season after seven wins from 10 games and will look to consolidate their position in the top two.

Chennai batters are in top form however, death-over bowling still remains a concern.

Most of the batsmen -- Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina -- have contributed whenever the team needed. Rayudu has batted well both as an opener and at number four, amassing 423 runs from 10 games.

With 360 runs from 10 innings, Dhoni is placed seventh on the run-scorers list.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who struggled against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), emerged with a match-winning figure of 3/18 -- in a major relief for the team management.

The pace attack will once again feature Lungi Ngidi, David Willey and Shardul Thakur.

Depending on their terrific form, Chennai will once again be the favourites in Friday's clash, though a desperate Rajasthan will look to come out all guns blazing.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi

With inputs from IANS