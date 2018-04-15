Virat Kohli becomes the second batsman to score 4500-plus runs in IPL after Suresh Raina.

SIX! Kohli wasn't in full control of the shot but still managed to hit it well enough to dispatch it over long on.

OUT ! D'Arcy Short has provided some relief for RR. Bowls it short and and de Kock could put it anywhere but holes out to Unadkat at fine leg. de Kock c Unadkat b D Arcy Short 26(19)

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 81/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 49 , AB de Villiers 0) Who would've thought that out of all the bowlers, Short would've provided the breakthrough but well that is how T20 is, isn't it? 10 runs and a wicket off it.

AB de Villiers has amassed 485 runs against RR at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 140.99 in IPL - the most by any batsman.

Huge wicket for D'Arcy Short. Getting de Kock caught on the leg boundary. Huge impact partnership of 77 in 40 balls

SIX! Short from Gopal and Kohli doesn't miss that. Goes on the back foot and thrshes it over midwicket.

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 91/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 56 , AB de Villiers 2) The game could've been in RR's pocket had Buttler stumped AB de Villiers. But the England wicket-keeper is having a bad day. This will surely hurt RR. 10 off the over.

Good move by Rahane to bowl D'Arcy Short. Two wrist spinners bowling through the middle overs is a huge advantage. At the same time, two missed chances by Butler, one a straight forward stumping and possibly a run-out, De Villers now has two lives.

SIX! Full delivery, outside off, de Villiers strides forward and lofts it over cover.

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 100/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 57 , AB de Villiers 10) Ben Laughlin comes into the attack. And once again Jos Buttler makes an error. There was a run out opportunity at the non-striker's end. But Buttler couldn't collect the ball and missed out on the chance. Three balls later, ABD launches one over cover.

OUT! Is this the match? Shreyas Gopal has got rid of the RCB captain Virat Kohli. Not a great delivery. A half-tracker and Kohli pulls it towards midwicket. Short hares across and grabs a sharp catch. Kohli c D Arcy Short b Shreyas Gopal 57(30)

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 105/3 ( AB de Villiers 13 , Mandeep Singh 2) A top over from Shreyas Gopal. Amidst all the big hits, he has kept the run flow in check and also dismissed Kohli. Five off his 3rd over.

Total silence as Shreya Gopal dismisses Kohli, caught at deep mid wicket. RCB run rate is good but do they have the firepower to get to the huge target. Gopal has bowled superbly in a pressure situation. With luck he would have had ABD too by now.

AB de Villiers becomes the first batsman to score 500-plus runs against RR in IPL.

FOUR! Slower delivery, short of a length and ABD cuts it between backward point and short third man.

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 114/3 ( AB de Villiers 20 , Mandeep Singh 4) Jaydev Unadkat returns and though he was struck for a boundary, RR won't mind a 9-run over at this stage of the game.

OUT! Surely, that should be it for RCB. Another short delivery from Gopal and de Villiers pulls it straight to Unadkat at long leg. A brilliant catch from Jaydev. de Villiers c Unadkat b Shreyas Gopal 20(18)

Suddenly wheels are coming off the RCB chase. Shreyas Gopal has bowled superbly to dismiss both Kohli and ABD. His 4 overs have altered the course of the game. He's been economical and also grabbed wickets of star batsmen

As mentioned earlier in the blog, it will be the middle overs that are often pivotal. Full credit to Rahane's captaincy tonight. The minute Kohli was dismissed, he brought Unadkat into the attack immediately. The left-armer bowled a superb over, the pressure built and it resulted in AB's wicket.

SIX! Gowtham tosses it outside off, Mandeep keenls and slogs it over long on.

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/4 ( Mandeep Singh 13 , Pawan Negi 3) Gowtham returns. And Mandeep welcomes him with a six. The rest of the over though goes for only four runs.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Pawan Negi tries to flick it but edges it to Buttler. Negi c Buttler b Laughlin 3(4)

FOUR! Shortish delivery from Laughlin and Mandeep cuts it behind point.

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 135/5 ( Mandeep Singh 18 , Washington Sundar 2) This is no more about the match but about the net run rate. RCB need to get as close as possible to the target. Eight come in the over.

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 140/5 ( Mandeep Singh 18 , Washington Sundar 6) A great over from Stokes. Only five off it and a legbye.

SIX! Unadkat bowls the slower delivery and Washington dispatches it over wide long on.

FOUR! Back of a length delivery, outside off, Mandeep Singh cuts it through backward point.

FOUR! Poor bowling from Unadkat. Bowls it full and outside off, Unadkat slashes it over third man.

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 157/5 ( Mandeep Singh 28 , Washington Sundar 13) A terrific over for RCB. 17 came off it. Will there be a twist in the tale?

SIX! In the air... but goes over the fielder. Washington stands tall and whacks it over the long on fielder.

Mandeep and Sundar are trying to make a fist of an uphill task. But it sure looks too late and too little. The match is surely headed the RR way

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 170/5 ( Mandeep Singh 31 , Washington Sundar 23) Another good over for RCB. 13 came off it. They are surely not giving up. One bad over and RR would be in tremendous pressure.. 48 off 12.

FOUR! Stokes tries to bowl a yorker but it ends up being a full toss and Washington slices it over point.

SIX! Washington is playing a gem of a innings here. The southpaw lofts it over cover.

OUT! Cleans him up. Washington moves across to scoop it but missies and ball crashes onto the stumps. Washington Sundar b Stokes 35(19)

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 182/6 ( Mandeep Singh 31 , Chris Woakes 0) A 12-run over but I am afraid the task bas become impossible for RCB now. 36 off the final. Surely, we are not going to see six sixes off one over.

FOUR! Three consecutive fours for Mandeep Singh. He is reducing the margin of the defeat.

Rajasthan Royals defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs. Surely given the way Washington and Mandeep were going, RR would've had hearts in their mouths. But all in all, this has been a great performance from Rahane and Co.

RCB's last seven matches at Bangalore in IPL: Lost, Won, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost

KXIP v CSK in IPL: Matches - 17 KXIP won - 7 CSK won - 10 CSK have a 3-1 record against KXIP at Mohali in IPL.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain : Feels good. Playing against RCB, we know how dangerous they are.We were thinking of 160-170 but Sanju batted incredibly. Jos, Sanju and Stokesy all played well. The way we batted in the middle was the turning point. Definately, I think KG (Gowtam) and Shreyas bowled really well. He is great talent and good to have him in our team. He (Sanju) is the future for India and we back him.

No surprises for guessing who the Man of the Match is: Sanju Samson. Samson: Firstly, I feel fortunate to play this tournament every year. Playing such an innings has been a dream come true. I am feeling good and I am hitting the ball well. But there is still one and a half month in the IPL, so it's necessary to continue.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: We knew exactly where it went wrong. Having 70 in 10 overs, we were going good with the ball. But giving 140-odd in the last 10 is never a good sign. We would have loved to have 20 runs lesser to chase. But then, I have never seen a game where four batsmen have got out to half-trackers.

Fascinating cricket match at the Chinaswamy. Sanju Samson's blistering 92 took Rajashtan to a monumental 217 and RCB were on course till the half way stage with 101/2 and Virat and ABD in the middle. But Shreya Gopal's long hop slapped by both the batsman ended into fielder's hands. Not something that happens everyday, Kohli chirped the same on the bizarre event. Lot of boundaries for the home side as well with RCB falling 19 runs short in the end. We bid goodbye from this game but..you need not go far as the second game between King's XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings gets underway. Just heard Chris Gayle is in the house, are you excited too!? Head over to our live blog.

Do you agree? Read his review here .

OUT! Chris Woakes draws first blood. Rahane looks to slog it down the ground but miscues it. Yadav reverse cups it at mid on.

OUT! Both the openers are back in the hut. Short's struggle comes to an end. He looks to cut Chahal but edges it and Quinton de Kock takes a sharp catch.

OUT! RR fans, you may want to look away. Huge wicket for RCB. Chahal has got rid of the big fish. Stokes has chopped on. Second wicket for Chahal.

OUT! Chris Woakes strikes. A yorker gone wrong. Buttler could've hit it anywhere. But he decides to go over mid off doesn't time it well though and Kohli catches it at that position.

OUT! Rajasthan Royals draw first blood. An outstanding catch from Ben Stokes. McCullum rocks back and looks to pull over midwicket but Stokes times his jump to perfection and takes a brilliant catch.

OUT ! D'Arcy Short has provided some relief for RR. Bowls it short and and de Kock could put it anywhere but holes out to Unadkat at fine leg.

OUT! Is this the match? Shreyas Gopal has got rid of the RCB captain Virat Kohli. Not a great delivery. A half-tracker and Kohli pulls it towards midwicket. Short hares across and grabs a sharp catch.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Pawan Negi tries to flick it but edges it to Buttler.

OUT! Cleans him up. Washington moves across to scoop it but missies and ball crashes onto the stumps.

Rajasthan Royals defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs. Surely given the way Washington and Mandeep were going, RR would've had hearts in their mouths. But all in all, this has been a great performance from Rahane and Co.

Latest update, IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score, RCB vs RR at Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs. Surely given the way Washington and Mandeep were going, RR would've had hearts in their mouths. But all in all, this has been a great performance from Rahane and Co.

Preview: High on confidence after registering a win against Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look for their second win in three Indian Premier League (IPL) ties when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

South African star batsman AB de Villiers cracked a brilliant 50 to guide RCB to their first victory of the season against Kings XI Punjab on Friday here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pacer Umesh Yadav took three wickets in one over to also star for the franchise which had finished last in the league table in the previous season.

RR celebrated their return to the fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-truncated match.

RR would feel they fell on the favourable side of the Duckworth-Lewis Method and have areas to improve on, especially their batting.

For RCB, De Villiers and Quinton de Kock, who scored 45 runs to lay the foundation against Punjab, will aim to continue the good work.

Captain Virat Kohli has got starts but would want to make a mark by getting a big score on Sunday.

New Zealand star stumper-batsman Brendon McCullum would also like to get into the thick of things, especially after getting a golden duck.

There are chances that England's Moeen Ali could be pencilled in for the ineffective Sarfaraz Khan. Another alteration could be the inclusion of New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson.

Coming to the visitors, besides RR captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson, who scored 45 off 40 balls and 37 off 22 balls, respectively, would like to continue in similar vein, but beyond them the batting has flopped.

The likes of big-hitting English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi and Big Bash famed D'Arcy Short will have to deliver the goods.

RRs bowling attack comprising pacers Ben Laughlin and Dhawal Kulkarni had done well to keep DD batsmen in check with their variations.

Ben Stokes, the most-expensive signing at the IPL Player Auction 2018, hasn't been in the best of batting form recently, but RR will hope he can start hitting a few balls out of the park soon. He has just managed 21 runs in two games.

With IANS inputs