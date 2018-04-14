After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 79/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 38 , AB de Villiers 18) Ashwin brings himself back. de Kock trying too many things and to good effect as well. But hitting boundaries not really the need of the hour.

FOUR! De Kock reverse-sweeps Axar to third man for a boundary. Experiment working.

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 45 , AB de Villiers 19) Axar Patel with the ball and de Kock with his sweeps, reverse-sweeps. He is taking too many risks at the moment which is not the order of the moment. They are sitting comfortable at 87 for 2.

OUT! D e Kock comes out again and this time Ashwin, round the wicket, outsmarts him through a quicker one. De Kock misses it completely and the stumps are disturbed. CLEAN-BOWLED. de Kock b Ashwin 45(34)

OUT! Safaraz goes for a golden duck. Seems like a google which Sarfaraz could not read and tried to cut it, giving a simple catch to Nair at first slip. Brilliant bowling, planning and execution. Sarfaraz Khan c Nair b Ashwin 0(1) Ashwin on a hat-trick.

After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 88/4 ( AB de Villiers 19 , Mandeep Singh 1) Superb comeback by Ashwin. He has changed the course of the game with two back-to-back wickets. De Kock and young Sarfaraz back into the hut. Onus, totally, now on a man called AB de Villiers. Mandeep is the batsman in.

Knocked over. Punjab continue with baby steps. Ashwin bowls De Kock and the key figure here is 69 needed off 52 balls. Get AB and this will get interesting... And just as I write this Ashwin removes Sarfaraz, caught off the first ball.

Quinton de Kock was leading a charmed life these past 3 overs. Ashwin beat his bat with a flatter, faster ball to get him bowled and then had Sarfaraz caught 1st ball at slip. Tough fight by KXIP. RCB in tight situation.

After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 93/4 ( AB de Villiers 21 , Mandeep Singh 4) Axar completes his quota of overs. He has given 25 runs in his 4 overs and taken an important wicket of McCullum. Living upto his retained amount, I guess. Punjab back in this game.

After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 100/4 ( AB de Villiers 23 , Mandeep Singh 8) Tye is back on. Great to see Ashwin mixing it up so nicely.

Two RCB batsmen dismissed for a golden duck in a same match at Bangalore in IPL: Z Khan/C White v KXIP, 2008 V Kohli/Misbah-ul-Haq v MI, 2008 B McCullum/S Khan v KXIP, 2018*

FOUR! De Villiers comes out and heaves to deep mid-wicket. Both the fielders looked at each other as ball pierced through them.

56 needed off 36 balls... in a normal situation, the batting team would be under pressure. But Punjab's spinners have bowled 11 out of 12 overs and the pacers are left. Plus AB de Villiers is at the crease... do the math!

After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 109/4 ( AB de Villiers 31 , Mandeep Singh 9) Mohit Sharma back on and full-toss to start with. Good for him that de Villiers could not get hold of it. It was turning out to be a good over but a boundary of the penultimate ball of the over ruined things.

RCB have a fight on their hands. Good news is ABD still at crease and only one over of spin left. But batsmen have to get going very soon

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 115/4 ( AB de Villiers 34 , Mandeep Singh 11) Tye is back to the bowling attack and suddenly we see de Villiers and Mandeep not being able to put the bad balls to boundaries. Equation: 41 off 24. Strategic Time-Out called.

Mujeeb returns to bowl his last over.

41 in 4 overs. ABD must deliver from here. Pacers are mixing a lot of slow deliveries to play havoc with batsmen's timing. Mujeeb too has 1 over. Very interesting finish on the cards

FOUR! Mandeep finally comes into groove. Short ball and he rocks back to punch it for four.

SIX! De Villiers has hit the second-last ball of the over for a huge one and this might be the first of many to come.

SIX! As I said, many more to come and here is the second one of the night. Rocks back and hits it towards mid-wicket stand.

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 134/4 ( AB de Villiers 47 , Mandeep Singh 17) Mujeeb in his last over. Two sixes off the last over has pulled the match in favour of RCB now need just 22 off 18 balls. They should not lose from here.

This looks over. AB de Villiers in full swing... smacks two sixes off Mujeeb... to be fair Punjab had to bowl him now. But you cannot get past AB. There is no one like him!

SIX! Length ball and de Villiers hammers it for a huge six to long-on. Believe me, this was huge.

AB de Villiers had not hit a boundary against a spinner today till 16th over. Then came the two sixes against Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 146/4 ( AB de Villiers 57 , Mandeep Singh 19) Mohit Sharma is bowling really bad at the moment. It does not seem he is the right choice at the moment but who else to turn to? Ashwin needs a quick answer. 10 needed off 12 now.

OUT! De Villiers has perished trying to finish the game soon. Cuts the ball and is caught at the third man. He goes back but after scoring a fifty. de Villiers c Nair b Andrew Tye 57(40)

Excellent 57 from ABD. Changed game wholly. RCB need 10 runs. Should be easy unless there is another twist

OUT! Mandeep Singh hits one to mid-wicket and tried to convert single into double, which was never there. He was short of the crease by a good distance. Mandeep run out (Mayank Dagar/Rahul) 22(19)

Just when things looked over, AB is caught and out in the deep. And just as I type this, there is another run out. Punjab are still in this... no one knows how! This game is turning, or is it? Anybody's call this. That Punjab are still in this with only 155 to defend speaks of their effort in the field.

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 151/6 ( Chris Woakes 1 , Washington Sundar 1) A wicket on the first ball of the over and then on the fourth ball has kind of made this match interesting. How many last-ball finishes we have already had in this IPL. Get ready for another one.

5 runs off 6 balls and the last over begins...

FOUR! Short ball and room for Sundar upper cuts it for four. 1 needed off 5 now.

RCB win by 4 wickets Fullish (foolish at this stage of the game) delivery and Sundar hits through the covers for four. Match over.

RCB win by 4 wickets There were some brain-fade moments for RCB at the fag end of the match but the Virat Kohli-led side made sure they did not take it to the last ball. Kings XI Punjab bowled well but the scoreboard pressure hunted them in every over.

RCB won only one match out of six matches at Bangalore in the last IPL. They have won their first match at Bangalore in this IPL today.

Game over! RCB have their first win. To be honest, the game was over when Punjab put 155 on the board. But the fact that it ended in only the last over shows the fighting spirit and thought this team has put into the game. We have seen it in two games now. Ashwin has been great with the captaincy. And Mujeeb... well he is already a star. Beaten only by the genius of AB and there is no shame in it. They may have lost today but this is a bright start from Kings XI Punjab.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab captain: I am really proud of the way the boys played. We were 30-40 runs short. We go down fighting. Impressed with the performance. The RCB batting lineup is not intimidating to us at all. The pressure was always on them. I am enjoying Captaincy at the moment. Boys living up to what is is being asked.

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: Very happy. First home game is very crucial. We were decent in the first game and glad we proved it today. Very happy as a team. Credit to their batsmen they hit good shots. Umesh was outstanding. Three wickets in one over was amazing. To restrict them below 160 was a very good effort. Our mindset is we want best bowlers to step up. Batsmen has responded very nicely. 170 would have been par. Pitch is slightly better than the last year. Need to identify mistakes and move on. Need to make strong partnerships.

Umesh Yadav is the Man of the Match. Umesh Yadav: I was backing myself. Many a times I have tried too many variations and leaked too many runs. Ashish Nehra asked me to keep it simple, even Virat Kohli. They have told me bowl with pace and don't worry about anything. Ball was skidding if you bowled on the stumps. Yuvraj Singh (dismissal) was the best ball.

So, that's it from us for now. Loss for Kings XI Punjab in this match but like Ashwin said they fought hard. RCB bowled well and that setup the match for them. One cannot say the same for the batting. But due to the fire in their batting, even the flame today was enough to cross the hurdle. RCB fans go back home happy. AB de Villiers fired with the bat, some huge sixes on show. Only disappointment for them was Virat Kohli failing. But there are many more opporuntities left in the tournament. We will return tomorrow with Mumbai Indians taking Delhi Daredevils in the first match of the day. The second clash is between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Catch all the action with us. You already know the address. Bye-bye. Good night.

OUT! And Mayank Agarwal perishes. Umesh Yadav bowls full, asking Mayank to drive and he does slam it hard but not well enough. The ball takes the edge and at a bullet's pace travels to Quinton de Kock, who takes a spectacular diving catch to his left. Mayank Agarwal c de Kock b U Yadav 15(11) [4s-3]

OUT! First ball plumb for Aaron Finch. What a horrific welcome to IPL. Ball nipped back and hit him on knee roll. DRS called in but the it has been overturned. Finch has to make the long way back. Yadav on hat-trick. Finch lbw b U Yadav 0(1)

OUT! Another wicket goes for KXIP. Yuvraj is clean bowled by Umesh. Yuvraj b U Yadav 4(4)

OUT! It's a wrap for KL Rahul. Misses his fifty by 3 runs. Tried to sweep Sundar for a six in leg side but fails, the ball goes in the air and Sarfaraz after missing two catches finally gets one. Rahul c Sarfaraz Khan b Washington Sundar 47(30)

OUT! Khejroliya gets his first wicket of this march as well as IPL. Nair Clean bowled. Nair b Kulwant Khejroliya 29(26)

OUT! Stoinis tries to comes out and hit Sundar again but fails big time. Quinton de Kock does not make any mistake behind the stumps. Stoinis st de Kock b Washington Sundar 11(9)

OUT! Khejroliya gets his second. Full delivery and hits Patel on lower left leg. DRSA taken instantly by him after umpire says out. But the review is lost as well as wicket. Axar lbw b Kulwant Khejroliya 2(3)

OUT! Andrew Tye hits the ball way up in the air. Virat Kohli pouches it comfortably running near the wickets from long-on. Andrew Tye c Kohli b Woakes 7(7)

OUT! ' That's enough' says Harsha Bhogle on the commentary. Ashwin comes out again and tries to repeat the same shot. Misses it completely and de Kock does the rest of the work behind the stumps. Ashwin st de Kock b Chahal 33(21)

OUT! Young Mujeeb-ur-Rahman comes in and perishes. top-edged Woakes and caught by Sarfaraz at point. Mujeeb c Sarfaraz Khan b Woakes 0(2)

We will back in 10 minutes with the chase.

Kings XI Punjab bowled out for 155. Too low a score for a batting side like RCB which boasts of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock. Phew. Tough task for Punjab in the second half of the match.

OUT! McCullum goes. Whoa! Not the greatest ball on earth by Axar. McCullum makes room and gives an easy catch to point fielder. Brendon McCullum c Mujeeb b Axar 0(1)

OUT! What a moment for Mujeeb. He is plays for leg-spin and that is the mistake. The ball comes back in. Kohli misses it and how. He is clean- bowled. What a moment for young man. Kohli b Mujeeb 21(16)

OUT! D e Kock comes out again and this time Ashwin, round the wicket, outsmarts him through a quicker one. De Kock misses it completely and the stumps are disturbed. CLEAN-BOWLED. de Kock b Ashwin 45(34)

OUT! Safaraz goes for a golden duck. Seems like a google which Sarfaraz could not read and tried to cut it, giving a simple catch to Nair at first slip. Brilliant bowling, planning and execution. Sarfaraz Khan c Nair b Ashwin 0(1)

OUT! De Villiers has perished trying to finish the game soon. Cuts the ball and is caught at the third man. He goes back but after scoring a fifty. de Villiers c Nair b Andrew Tye 57(40)

OUT! Mandeep Singh hits one to mid-wicket and tried to convert single into double, which was never there. He was short of the crease by a good distance. Mandeep run out (Mayank Dagar/Rahul) 22(19)

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get their act together after an opening game defeat, as they take on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

RCB, led by star India captain Virat Kohli, lost to Kolkata Knight Riders after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty and Nitish Rana removed AB de Villiers and Kohli in the same over and then scored a vital 35.

RCB will now want their star batsmen Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game.

McCullum reached a milestone in completing 9,000 T20 runs in the last match and that should boost his confidence.

Kohli did not look his imperious best in the previous game and he would want to come out all guns blazing against Punjab.

The likes Quinton de Kock, Sarfaraz Khan and Chris Woakes did not fire against KKR and would want to improve if RCB want their batting to fire.

Kohli could depend on Umesh Yadav and Woakes to deliver the goods again as they shared five wickets between them.

The star spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar failed in the last game, leaking 77 runs in 56 balls and claiming just one wicket.

Coming to the visitors, Punjab are coming into the game on the back of a win, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.

KL Rahul, who is a local, smashed the fastest-ever fifty in IPL history.

Rahul had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball 51.

Karun Nair, who scored a 33-ball fifty, also would be keen to continue the good work. But veteran Yuvraj Singh looked a pale shadow of his former self, huffing and puffing to 12 off 22 balls.

Punjab surprisingly dropped big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle in the last game but he could open the innings as he knows the conditions well, the venue where he smashed an incredible 175 in the 2013 edition.

Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the last match, also may get a chance.

Punjab's bowlers did a fine job by restricting Delhi with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman making his IPL debut with a bang, picking up two wickets along with Mohit Sharma.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

With inputs from IANS