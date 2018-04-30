After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 98/1 ( Chris Lynn 38 , Robin Uthappa 29) Chahal returns to the attack in the 11th over, and gets smacked for a straight six off the second delivery of the over. 10 off the over. KKR need 78 off 54 balls.

KKR going great guns. The first half of the innings has belonged to them and the Manhattan does not lie to us either.

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 106/1 ( Chris Lynn 39 , Robin Uthappa 36) Umesh returns to the attack, with RCB desperate for a breakthrough at this stage. Just when it seems as if he would walk away with a tight over, Uthappa pulls a back-of-length ball from the pacer over the backward square-leg fence, and collects his third six. Eight off the over. KKR need 70 off 48 balls.

Murugan Ashwin returns to the attack in the 13th over of the innings.

OUT! Uthappa holes out to Southee standing just short of the boundary rope at long on. Near identical dismissal for Murugan Ashwin, having dismissed Narine in similar style earlier in the innings. KKR 108/2 Uthappa c Southee b Ashwin 36(21)

KKR have constructed this chase really well. They have scored a boundary each over apart from the first over by taking an odd risk and playing a percentage cricket.

He is gone but after registering a record! Robin Uthappa becomes the second player to score 2000-plus runs in IPL for KKR after Gautam Gambhir.

Ball is certainly gripping and turning on this surface. But RCB have just two overs of spin at hand. Unless Ashwin and Chahal can do a lot of damage in those overs the team has little to fall back on. KKR's Lynn is of course batting superbly

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 112/2 ( Chris Lynn 43 , Nitish Rana 1) Murugan Ashwin returns to the attack for his third over. Lynn guides the ball down the ground for a single off the first ball. Wide off the next ball, with Uthappa holing out to Southee at long on off the second legal delivery. Rana walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single off the first ball that he faces. Six runs and a wicket off the over. KKR need 64 off 42 balls.

FOUR! Lynn gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards the square-leg fence in style! KKR 116/2

FIFTY for Chris Lynn ! The Queenslander brings up the milestone off 42 balls, collecting a single off Chahal's bowling to get there. KKR 119/2

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 120/2 ( Chris Lynn 50 , Nitish Rana 2) Chahal returns to the attack for his final over. Lynn sweeps the ball towards the square-leg fence with authority off the first delivery. Lynn sweeps towards long leg off the fourth delivery, coming back for a second. Brings up his fifty with a single off the next delivery. Eight off the over. KKR need 56 off 36 balls.

​Let off when he was on 7 Lynn is taking a heavy toll of RCB"s bowlers. The occasional big shot is interspersed with deft placements and busy running between wickets.

A responsible innings by Lynn. Well-played half-century. The right-hander has shown an interesting game plan against spin here, sweeping almost everything. Now he needs to finish the game from here for KKR.

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 124/2 ( Chris Lynn 52 , Nitish Rana 4) Kohli brings Kiwi pacer Southee back in the 15th over, with Southee and Rana only collecting four singles between themselves off the over. Just the kind of over that RCB needed at this stage in order to increase the pressure on the opposition. KKR need 52 off 30 balls.

Murugan Ashwin, RCB's sole wicket-taker this evening, brought back into the attack for his last over.

KKR should not let things drift here. Cricket is a funny game and one or two good overs can turn the tide. Southee already bowled an economical over. An interesting finish is on the cards tonight.

FOUR! Ashwin's last delivery of the evening goes for a boundary, as Rana pulls the ball high towards the fine-leg fence, where the ball bounces once before crossing over. KKR 133/2

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 133/2 ( Chris Lynn 53 , Nitish Rana 11) Ashwin returns for his final over, and starts off with a wrong ‘un that nearly clips Lynn’s off-stump. Rana goes for an inside-out heave, hitting it off the toe-end, with Umesh missing out on a chance at deep extra-cover, although it would’ve counted as a tough chance for the best of fielders out there. Rana ends the over with a pull towards the fine-leg fence for a four, one that eases some of the pressure for KKR. Nine off the over. KKR need 43 off 24 balls.

The two spinners have finished their quota. Unlike KKR who packed 3 spinners, RCB with just 2 tweaker don't have the right ammunition in their own home turf. Reflects poorly on their resource management.

FOUR! Steered towards the point fence by Rana, where a fumble by Chahal allows the ball to touch the boundary rope. And Rana seems to have suffered some kind of a niggle after that shot. KKR 139/2

And it seems Rana has left the field retired hurt. Russell walks out to bat now.

OUT! Russell top-edges a short ball from Siraj, and de Kock takes a fine catch running in the opposite direction! The birthday boy departs for a golden duck, and KKR suddenly are in trouble! KKR 139/3 Russell c de Kock b Siraj 0(1)

Is there another twist in the tale? Russell dismissed 1st ball after Nitish Rana had to retire hurt. KKR are still short of the target by some way, though with Lynn around they should be favorites.

Players to get out on golden duck on birthday in IPL: Misbah-ul-Haq v MI, Bangalore, 2008 ANDRE RUSSELL v RCB, Bangalore, 2018*

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 147/3 ( Chris Lynn 55 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 6) Siraj returns to the attack with another four overs left in the innings. Rana steers a full delivery from Siraj towards point, with Chahal failing to prevent a boundary in the deep. Rana, though, is down on the ground immediately after the shot, appearing to suffer some kind of a niggle, one that forces him to walk off the field. Russell walks out to bat next, and is dismissed for a golden duck as he top-edges a short ball from Siraj, with de Kock taking a fine catch running in the wrong direction. Comedy of errors off the penultimate delivery. Skipper Dinesh Karthik sets off for a risky single, with Lynn surviving out on a run-out chance at the striker’s end. The same batsman turns around, this time for a risky second, with the throw once again being wide. Karthik ends the over with a cracking cover drive, finding the extra-cover fence. 14 runs, a wicket and an injured batsman off the over! KKR need 29 off 18 balls.

FOUR! Full toss from Southee, and Lynn smacks this down the ground for a four! What a strike! KKR 151/3

FOUR! Second boundary for DK! Pulls a slow bouncer from Southee towards the backward square-leg fence for four! KKR 158/3

Karthik is playing a nice little hand here. Taking the pressure of Lynn. Asking rate is under control now.

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 161/3 ( Chris Lynn 62 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 13) Southee returns to the attack in the 18th over. Lynn smacks the ball down the ground for a four at the start of the over, before collecting a single to bring Karthik on strike. Karthik guides the ball towards midwicket for a quick double, before pulling the ball towards the backward square-leg fence for a four. Lynn smacks a full toss down the ground, getting enough time to come back for a second. 14 off the over, with RCB suddenly staring at a defeat now! KKR need 15 off 12 balls.

SIX! Smacked down the ground by DK, and KKR now need just 7 to win with an over-and-a-half left! KKR 169/3

OUT! Terrific catch by Kohli at long on to send his opposite number back to the dressing room, although it might have come a tad too late for the Royal Challengers! DK tries to hit the winning six, doesn't quite get the distance, and Kohli does the rest. KKR 171/4 Karthik c Kohli b Siraj 23(10)

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 172/4 ( Chris Lynn 62 , Shubman Gill 1) Siraj bowls the crucial penultimate over — the make-or-break over as far as this match is concerned. DK heaves the ball towards sweeper cover, coming back for a second, before going for an inside-out slog over long off to virtually seal the victory for KKR. Grabs another double off the next ball, guiding the ball towards midwicket. DK tries to hit the winning six off the penultimate ball, but doesn’t quite get the distance on the occasion, with Kohli pulling off a screamer at long on to send his opposite number back to the dressing room. 11 off the over. KKR need 4 off 6 balls.

FOUR! Shubman Gill wins it for KKR with a square-cut that sends the ball flying towards the point boundary! Kolkata Knight Riders win by six wickets!

After 19.1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 176/4 ( Chris Lynn 62 , Shubman Gill 5) The final over, bowled by Umesh Yadav, lasts just one delivery as Gill goes for a square cut that sends the ball flying towards the point boundary! KKR get their campaign back on track after a hammering at the hands of Delhi Daredevils, while Royal Challengers Bangalore sink further with their fifth loss in seven games!

Finally, job is done. Two crucial points for KKR. At least they can breathe easy now. Lynn played a brilliant knock. Against spin, he may not be the best player around, but tonight he did not throw it away and stayed till the end. Feel, Karthik's 10-ball 23 was very crucial. Seems their campaign is back on track now.

Virat Kohli, RCB captain : 175 we felt was a really good score. If we look back at the game like that we don’t deserve to win. I don’t think we’re trying hard enough and putting up enough intensity. We need to be more brave with the ball and in the field. We didn’t deserve to win, the way we fielded. We’ve got to reflect on those things. Deservingly, I stand here. I can’t pinpoint anything at this point. We’re just going to take that mindset of a virtual semi-final from here. We need guys stepping up at the right time, and doing the job.

Chris Lynn gets the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 68 off 44 balls.

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: There is nothing special, nothing bad about the points table. They batted very well. We knew we needed to get Virat with AB not being there. Important to trust the players throughout. That is why we did not make too many changes. I have a lot of time in my life to take care of Mavi and Shubman. They are great kids. You have to give credit to Rahul Dravid as well. I have been playing crucial little knocks.

Chris Lynn, MoM : It’s not been as free-flowing as I like, but it’s not been as easy on those wickets. (On the use of the sweep shot) It was a method I found working, and use in this part of the world. We've got to play every situation. The body’s getting there. It’s been a tough schedule. Keeping the body intact. (On his moustache) I was actually about to get it removed yesterday.

That’s it from us in our coverage of the Sunday double-header, with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders emerging winners in their fixtures against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively! While KKR bounce back from a hammering at the hands of the Delhi Daredevils, RCB continue to languish at the bottom of the table now, and have to set out with the mindset of treating every remaining match of theirs as a virtual semi-final, the approach of which incidentally is also what DD and Mumbai Indians have to adopt as well. For now, it’s time for me Amit, to take your leave on behalf of my colleague Shubham! Do come back to our website for more cricketing coverage, including the CSK-DD match that takes place in Pune tomorrow. Good night!

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get their campaign back on track when they face off on Sunday as the Indian Premier League (IPL) reaches the midway mark.

While KKR are fourth with six points from seven games but coming off two successive defeats, RCB are at the sixth spot with four points from six games.

KKR's last two games saw them lose to Kings XI Punjab (by nine wickets via D/L method) at home and Delhi Daredevils (by 55 runs) at the national capital.

In Delhi, they allowed the Daredevils to build this IPL season's highest total of 219/4. While chasing they were restricted to 164/9, having lost four wickets for just 46 runs in the powerplay.

KKR will be hoping for an all-round game, since their bolwers and batsmen have not clicked in unison in the past two games.

Dinesh Karthik has led from the front in the batting department with the likes of his deputy Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and all-rounder Andre Russell firing in unison.

KKR'r concern will be their bowling, which has failed to defend even big totals. The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine and pacers Shivam Mavi and Tom Curran were plundered by Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw of Delhi in their last game and will look to bounce back strongly although it will be very difficult at the batting-friendly M. Chinnaswamy wicket.

On the other hand, RCB, led by Virat Kohli, have never got any momentum. Their two wins have comes against Kings XI (13 April) and Delhi (21 April). In their last match, RCB failed to defend their total of 205/8 against Chennai Super Kings, who rode on half-centuries from Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu to win by five wickets.

That loss continued to show RCB's weakness in their bowling department. The spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar and seamers Chris Woakes and Umesh Yadav have done well in parts and need to bring their best in order to avoid another defeat which could endanger their playoff chances.

In batting, RCB have a top-heavy line-up, with the presence of AB De Villiers (280 runs), Virat Kohli (249 runs) enough to hurt any bowling line-up. Mandeep Singh (171), Quinton de Kock (165) also need to contribute more.

Bangalore however, have failed to find the perfect opening partnerships, which could be a major cause of concern.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock(WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain/WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

With inputs from IANS