After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 69/2 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 44 , Karun Nair 2) Four singles, a wide and a six off Searles' second over. KXIP need 177 off 78. The required run rate is 13.62.

FIFTY! Yet another 50 for KL Rahul. Gets there with a six over third man. Just a thumbs up to celebrate the milestone. He is aware he has to stay till the 20th over.

OUT! Andre Russell strike once again. Bowls the off cutter and Nair tries to loft it over long on. But doesn't get the distance. Prasidh Krishna takes a fine catch. Nair c Prasidh b A Russell 3(6)

After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 79/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 53 , Aaron Finch 0) Russell is keeping Punjab under pressure here by constantly chipping away at the wickets. 10 have come in his 3rd over.

SIX! KL Rahul waltzes down the track and clobbers this over long on.

SIX! Rubbish delivery from Narine and duly punished by Rahul. Short and around the pads, Rahul rocks back and pulls it over backward square leg.

OUT! Huge wicket. This could be it for Punjab. Narine tosses it on the sticks, Rahul kneels to sweep but it inside edges it between his legs and the white object disturbs the furniture. Narine exults in joy. Rare display of emotions from him. Rahul b Narine 66(29)

After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 93/4 ( Aaron Finch 1 , ) 14 come in the over but KKR would be the happy team going into the first time-out of the second innings. They have sent KL Rahul back to the hut for 66. KXIP need 153 off 66.

FOUR! On a length and outside off, Axar stands tall and crunches it through cover.

Disaster for Punjab!!! One shot too many and Rahul has chopped Narine onto his stumps... the leg stump line has sort of worked as Rahul was forced to play predominantly on the leg side... doesn't matter now. He was looking sublime and he is out. Punjab losing wickets in bunches and at four down this is looking impossible.

WIth Rahul gone, KKR can breathe easy now. But they should not relax. For them, the margin of victory is as important as getting the two points. Interestingly, Karthik hasn't used both Chawla and Kuldeep yet.

After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 101/4 ( Aaron Finch 3 , Axar Patel 6) A decent over from Searles. Good captaincy from Karthik in fact. He brought him immediately into the attack after Rahul's wicket. He was expensive in his first two overs but allowed only eight off his third.

After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 105/4 ( Aaron Finch 5 , Axar Patel 8) Narine continues. Finch and Axar find it difficult to attack the West Indian. COllect only four singles off it.

FOUR! Axar Patel dances down the track to this length delivery and hammers it to long on.

SIX! Back-to-back boundaries for Kuldeep. Shuffles across and slogs it over long on.

OUT! Kuldeep Yadav has the last laugh. Bowls it slower through the air and keeps it outside off. Axar, once again, gets into a position for a big hit and tries to go over long off. But he fails to hit it cleanly and Searles catches it at long off. Axar c Searles b Kuldeep Yadav 19(11)

After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 126/5 ( Aaron Finch 12 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 2) Piyush Chawla comes into the attack. Punjab are happy to milk five singles and a double off it.

Piyush Chawla is the highest wicket-taker of KKR in this IPL with 11 wickets.

Aaron Finch's SR in T20 cricket: Career - 139.33 Since 2017 - 159.88 He needs to find some form today irrespective of the result to help his team in the upcoming matches.

SIX! Kuldeep bowls it slow through the air once again and Finch smashes it over the cow corner fence.

SIX! Consecutive sixes for Finch. Bends his knee and slogs this over long on. Didn't connect it well but gets the desired result.

As long as Finch is there, Punjab might just have a chance albeit it is too much for him to do alone. Also, with six overs remaining, it is now about run rate as well. Mumbai Indians are on the ascendancy and the latter teams in the top four have to start looking over their shoulders now.

After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 141/5 ( Aaron Finch 26 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 3) Finch has teed off after a quiet start. 15 have come off Kuldeep's second over. Can Finch and Ashwin revive Punjab's hopes?

FOUR ! Good stroke. Slightly short and outside off, Ashwin waits for it and cuits it through point.

After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 150/5 ( Aaron Finch 28 , Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 10) KKR are in complete control of this match but these small mistakes will frustrate them. Finch miscues one and both Searles and Russell, stationed at the straight boundaries, had a chance to catch it. But no one went for the catch and it fell safely. Neither Chawla nor Karthik was impressed by the effort. Nine have come off the over.

SIX! Finch is not letting KKR relax. Clears the front leg and hammers it over midwicket.

OUT! Surely, that's the game for Punjab. Their focus now should to be reduce the magnitude of the loss. Finch tried to scoop one over short fine leg but hits it straight to Kuldeep. Searles picks up his maiden IPL Wicket. Finch c Kuldeep Yadav b Searles 34(20)

With Finch gone, KKR have more or less secured the game. Now it is the battle of net run rate.

SIX! Off the mark is Andrew Tye with a maximum over long on.

SIX! Searles bowls it full and Ashwin launches it over long off.

After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 170/6 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 16 , Andrew Tye 7) Searless concedes 20 off his final over. He returns figures of 1/52 on his IPL debut. Not a night to remember but he will be happy that his team are on the verge of winning this fixture.

FOUR! Deft. Narine bowls the quicker delivery outside off, Ashwin hangs back, opens the bat face and guides it past the keeper.

FOUR! Narine bowls it outside off and Ashwin throws the kitchen sink at it. The long on had no chance to cut it off.

After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 181/6 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 25 , Andrew Tye 9) Narine finishes his quota too. His final over goes for 11 and he returns figures of 1/44 but don't think Karthik would be upset about that as he scalped the important wicket of KL Rahul.

FOUR! Length delivery and Tye powers it over midwicket.

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 190/6 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 28 , Andrew Tye 14) Nine come in the 18th over. Ashwin is playing a fine hand here. This loss should not affect KXIP's net run rate much.

SIX! Lovely batting from Ashwin. Picks up the slower ball and smokes it over long on.

SIX! Back of a length from Russell and Ashwin deposits it over cow corner.

FOUR! Ashwin is five runs away from a 50. He ramps this over Karthik for a boundary.

After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 209/6 ( Ravichandran Ashwin (C) 45 , Andrew Tye 14) Ashwin, with this innings, has shown what the middle order should've done on this track. Punjab need 38 off the final over.

OUT! Short from Prasidh. Tye tries to pull it but gloves it behind where Karthik takes a fine diving catch. Andrew Tye c Karthik b Prasidh 14(10)

OUT! Ouch that will hurt. Krishna angles in a length ball on stumps, Ashwin tries to slog across the line and the ball hits him on his back knee. The umpire raises the finger after a long pause. Ashwin lbw b Prasidh 45(22)

Kolkata Knight Riders have defeated Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs. Much needed victory for the visitors and they will more pleased that the two points came due to an all-round performance.

Two points for KKR but I think their bowlers have given away some easy runs towards the end. Not ideal from the point of view of the net run rate. Anyway, thanks to this victory KKR have lived to fight for another day in their quest for a place in the playoffs. Two more games left for them (RR and SRH) in the final week of the league stage.

This is the first time that a chasing team has lost a match at Indore in IPL.

Formalities done in this high scoring encounter then. Punjab didn't do much wrong except perhaps their pacers not bowling too well and giving hit-me balls to rampaging Kolkata batsmen. 200 was always chaseable on this pitch with an afternoon start. Bottomline though... Punjab have lost all momentum due to some inexplicable experimentation over the last few games. And now... they are fourth in the table with Mumbai Indians only two points behind. How did it come to this?

Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain: I think nothing really we could have done while bowling. It was about executing the plan. It was not our day. We lost Mujeeb early. If we had batted a touch better it could have been a closer game than it was. It is a small ground, there are no excuses. One positive is that all of the games we have played have been close games. I am sure Finch will come good.

Pitch report: There is a nice little covering of grass but I think it should take spin. But it's very dry in some areas and the cracks might open up later. The ball will carry through early on, says Brett Lee.

The coin falls in Kings XI Punjab's favour and they opt to field.

Uh-oh. This looks nasty. Narine slammed this towards the bowler and Mujeeb went for the catch but the ball burst out of his hands. He has hurt himself in the process and is going off the field. Ashwin will finish his over.

OUT! Unfortunate dismissal but a much needed breakthrough for Punjab. Tye bowls a short one and Lynn tries to pull it. But the ball kisses his thigh pad, hits the glove and ricochets onto the stumps.

FIFTY! Third IPL 50 for Narine. A 'genuine all-rounder' has given Kolkata the perfect start. Can he continue though?

KXIP have crossed the 100-run mark and Narine-Uthappa have completed the 50-run stand. The milestone comes after Uthappa whips one powerfully over midwicket.

OUT! Andrew Tye strikes! The short delivery does the trick once again. Tye digs it short and around off, Narine tries to pull but it takes the top edge and Rahul pouches it. A breathtaking knock has come to an end.

OUT! Robin Uthappa disappoints once again. Two wickets within three balls for Tye. A full delivery, outside off, Uthappa reaches out for it and slices it to Mohit Sharma in the process.

OUT! Andrew Tye has taken all the four Kolkata wickets today. Bowls a back of a length ball, Russell tries to go over midwicket but miscues. KL Rahul gets underneath it and gobbles it up.

OUT! KKR lose their fifth wicket. Mohit bowls it very wide and Rana could've left it alone. But he tries to slice it over cover and miscues it towards Miller at long off.

OUT! Barinder Sran strikes. Karthik tries to slog this slower short ball but mistimes it to Miller at long on.

OUT! KKR break the threatening opening stand. Russells digs it short and Gayle tries to pull it over square leg. But isn't in the best of position and edges it to Karthik.

OUT! Two in two for Russell. Golden duck for Mayank Agarwal. Another short ball from Russell and Agarwal pulls it straight into the throat of Searles at deep square leg.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab will be aiming to consolidate their position in the top three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Both the sides are coming off a defeat and will be desperate to return to winning ways as the cash-rich league reaches its business end.

While Punjab are placed third with 12 points in their kitty, Kolkata are fifth in the league table with 10 points.

Kolkata was hammered by Mumbai in their last encounter as the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a thumping 102-run victory over them. Punjab too, suffered a narrow 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their last outing.

Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul as the duo have accumulated 471 and 311 runs respectively.

In the match against Rajasthan, when all of the Punjab batters failed to fire, Rahul rose to the occasion smashing an unbeaten 95 off 70 balls.

The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.

Karun Nair has also been impressive scoring 243 runs from nine innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order.

The trio's poor form will be a major cause of concern for the team management and it is high time for them to come out with their best.

In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up.

Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility.

While Australian Tye has 16 wickets from eight games with an economy of 7.77, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have eight and 14 wickets each.

On the other hand, Kolkata will need to put behind their humiliating loss to Mumbai and come together as a unit if they want to seal a play-off berth.

Kolkata, who now have little room for error, were handed their biggest defeat in the league's history by Rohit Sharma's men.

For the men-in-purple, openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have failed to perform consistently.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik has been the only consistent batsman with the willow, amassing 321 runs from 11 matches.

Vice captain Robin Uthappa will have to come up with an extraordinary show to help his side inch forward along with the misfiring middle order.

Kolkata, whose bowling unit mostly relies on the spinners, leaked plenty of runs against Mumbai Indians except Narine.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been decent with eight wickets from 11 games but he needs to dish out something special against Punjab.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was too expensive against Mumbai conceding 44 runs, has however, been among the wickets.

Overall, Punjab has a slightly better chance in Saturday's game as the side has made good comebacks in the past.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

With inputs from IANS