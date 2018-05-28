Siddharth Kaul, who has had a horror run with the ball so far in the IPL 2018 final, returns to the attack.

FOUR ! Smashed down the ground like a rocket! Brute power from Watson! CSK 173/2

Hyderabad fans are leaving. A sea of yellow in the stadium. They all are standing in anticipation of their third title and chanting 'Dhoni, Dhoni'. They want to see him play. Don't think that would be possible. Williamson has played all the possible cards and no one could give him a wicket. It's been that sort a chase from CSK...

Two centuries in an IPL season: Virat Kohli (4) in 2016 Chris Gayle in 2011 Hashim Amla in 2017 Shane Watson in 2018*

FOUR! Another one smashed down the ground, as Watson collects back-to-back boundaries! CSK 177/2, need just two to win!

There are chants of "Khatam karo, khatam karo, isi over me khatam karo."

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 177/2 ( Shane Watson 117 , Ambati Rayudu 12) Kaul returns to the attack for his third over, with Watson smacking the ball down the ground off successive balls to bring CSK to within two runs of lifting the IPL trophy for a third time, with another two overs to go.

FOUR! Rayudu hits the winning shot! CHENNAI SUPER KINGS WIN IPL 2018 ! MS Dhoni lifts the trophy for a third time, as the Super Kings draw level with Mumbai Indians for the most successful side in IPL history! CSK 181/2

After 18.3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 181/2 ( Shane Watson 117 , Ambati Rayudu 16) Brathwaite returns to the attack, and bowls what turns out to be the final over of the tournament. Rayudu blocks out a couple of deliveries, before crunching the ball through the off side to hit the winning boundary guiding Chennai home with eight wickets and nine balls to spare! The CSK contingent rush out to the ground to celebrate, all except MS Dhoni, who continues to lurk in the background with a neutral expression on his face. What a comeback this has been from Chennai Super Kings! Returning after a two-year suspension, with their fans travelling to all parts of the country following Chepauk's loss of their home games, this has been an absolute fairytale from MS Dhoni's men!

Rayudu finishes it off in style. The crowd has gone berserk, and the CSK dug out too, Chants of Dhoni...Dhoni echo. What a return for CSK. In some style.

CSK become the first team to beat a particular opposition four times in an IPL season. They defeated SRH four times in IPL 2018.

The legend of @msdhoni grows a few more notches further. What a great IPL season he's had, as batsman and captain!

A disappointing end to what was an excellent campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad. They lost momentum in the latter stages of the tournament and that cosy them this title. Nevertheless, they can held their heads high. They made this far without their talisman David Warner which kind of shows how this team doesn't rely on individuals. Williamson ends with the Orange Cap; who would have thought? The title though would have pleased him more. Now the question is: when Warner returns next year, who will captain the side?

That’s only the 2nd hundred in an IPL final. To get it in 51 balls after being scoreless for the first ten balls is sensational

This is MS Dhoni's 150th win as a captain in T20 cricket. No other captain has won more than 100 matches. The next best in the list is 98 by Gautam Gambhir.

“Elementary my dear Watson!” Just hit the ball harder and further than anybody else in the @IPL Final. @ShaneRWatson33 #IPL

Karn Sharma in last three IPLs Part of 2016 IPL winners SRH Part of 2017 IPL winners MI Part of 2018 IPL winners CSK

Alright then! The stage is set for the presentation ceremony to commence, and presenter Simon Doull is underway with the series of awards.

Shane Watson wins the Man of the Match award for his sensational 117 not out off 57 balls!

Shane Watson: Big Match Player! Player of the Series - IPL 2008 Player of the Series - IPL 2013 Player of the Match - IPL 2018

Shane Watson : It has been a special seaon to be honest. It has been incredible. things fell at me nicely. The win means so much to the franchise. After the first 10 balls, I was hoping I would be able to catch up before getting out. I am glad I got an opportunity to catch up. Once the ball stopped swinging it made it easy to bat. Feels great that I don't have to play for next 3-4 months. Good to have Stephen Flemming and MS Dhoni looking after me.

Rishabh Pant wins the IPL 2018 Emerging Player award! "When you play a lot of matches in the IPL, you gain confidence. This season I have changed something. Last season I was looking to hit everything. This season I was looking to play normally," says Delhi Daredevils keeper-batsman Pant.

Catch of the Season award goes to Trent Boult for that sensational catch at deep backward square-leg to dismiss Virat Kohli at Chinnaswamy!

Pitch and Ground award (for venues with more than seven matches) — Eden Gardens.

Pitch and Ground award (for venues with less than seven matches) — PCA Stadium, Mohali.

The award for the Most Innovative Thinking goes to Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni .

The Most Stylish Player award goes to DD's Rishabh Pant — his second of the evening!

The Orange Cap will rest on the head of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson .

The Most Valuable Player award goes to KKR's Sunil Narine — his second award of the evening.

Time for the umpires and match officials officiating in the final to get felicitated.

Sunrisers Hyderabad collects the Runners Up award. Coach Tom Moody walks up to the stage to receive it.

Tom Moody, Sunrisers Hyderabad coach : I needed to see, and I saw something pretty special. Shane Watson's innings was out of the box. We had a competitive total, and needed something special. I think it's been very good. We had a few setbacks early on with certain players not available. It's a reflection of how strong the tournament is. He's been wonderful. Kane's just shown the cricketing world he's a three-dimensional cricketer. We're very fortunate to have someone like Kane in our squad, and he did a wonderful job. I don't think he's got body parts. The cricketing world's falling in love with him. He's a special guy and a special cricketer.

Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: We though it would be a very competitive total. We thought it was a good surface. For a large part, I thought we were going okay. Hats off (to) Shane Watson. They (CSK) were outstanding. We played some very good cricket. They are deserved winners. Great bunch of guys. Was a very good season. Fought hard tonight, but it (victory) wasn't to be. Ashamed not to get across the line, but a lot of positives. Obviously it's a balance, and every team's trying to find that balance. I've got great assets to have. But it's a challenge to get that ballance. It does come down to the commitment of the guys in their respective roles. When we look back, I suppose you look at a couple of small moments. It's probably something I enjoyed. It was nice to contribute to the team. You've been given a role, and you're trying to adopt to the role the best you can. In terms of captaincy, there were a number of other leaders in the group, and they all contributed.

Stephen Fleming, CSK coach : I don't know. Each year has been different. We were lucky to have the core of the team. We just hope big players at the big stage come through. He handles me. Case of providing support. Makes sure the environment good and the culture is good. Good communication and a lot of trust. Nice relationship to have.

MS Dhoni lifts the trophy for the third time! MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain : By the time you reach the finals, everybody knows their roles. You push your bowlers as less runs as possible, for us to chase less runs. We actually know what their (SRH) batting style is. Good that we didn't lose too many wickets in the first half. They have a mystery bowler in Rashid. What we have to keep in mind is that Bhuvi is equally good. I thought it was a very good batting effort. At the start we thought we have to get things moving. But at the same time, we had the firepower. (Bravo) He keeps doing it on his own. With Faf playing, we had to shuffle around our order. If both (Faf and Rayudu) of them are playing, it's better if Faf opens. Very difficult to recall, and I feel every win is special. A lot of people talk about facts, statistics. My jersey number is seven, and this is the seventh win for CSK. I think we talked a lot about age, but what is more important is the fitness aspect. Rayudu is 33, but is fit. He is not somebody who will turn up stiff. It's fitness that matters more than the age. Most captains want players who move on the field. We knew the shortcomings that we had. What was important was to accept that these are the areas we have to catch up on. They have to commit themselves to stop the singles, but no point in getting injured to save the single. No plans as of now. We are going to Chennai tomorrow, and that's what the plan was irrespective of the result. We'll have some fun, and a get-together in the hotel.

Our correspondents Jigar Mehta and Devdutt Kshirsagar from outside the Wankhede stadium discuss Chennai Super Kings' 8-wicket romp over Sunrisers Hyderabad to claim their third IPL title.

And that brings us to the end of Firstpost's coverage of IPL 2018. We here thoroughly enjoyed bringing you all the non-stop cricketing action over the past seven weeks, hope you had fun too. We would like to thank you all for your company. Our team of contributors – Chetan Narula, Gaurav Joshi, Snehal Pradhan, Rajesh Tiwary, Sandipan Banerjee, Vedam Jaishankar – have been absolutely wonderful with their informed opinions, insights and analysis. Umang Pabari has been our gun statsman. Huge shout out to him. And our in-house team of Devdutt Kshirsagar, Shubham Pandey, Amit Banerjee, Vaibhav Shah, Avinash Ramachandran, Shantanu Srivastava and Jigar Mehta all bid goodbye. See you in IPL 2019. For all the other daily news stay tuned on Firstpost.

OUT! Needless second run collected by Goswami, and he ends up falling well short of the striker's end as Dhoni uproots the stumps. Chennai get the early breakthrough! SRH 13/1

FIFTY-STAND up between Dhawan and Williamson for the second wicket, with the former collecting a single to bring up the milestone! SRH 63/1

BOWLED EM! Jadeja breaks the dangerous-looking partnership! Fires a quicker delivery to the southpaw, with the ball holding its line. Dhawan misses, and gets his leg-stump rattled as a result. SRH 64/2

OUT ! Karn returns to the attack, and gets rid of Williamson right away! The Hyderabad skipper shuffles down the pitch, and Karn decides to alter his line to put it out of the batter's reach, with MSD doing the rest behind the stumps. Wonder how many runs that dismissal will cost for SRH! It is called a wide, by CSK will take that in exchange for Williamson's wicket anyday. SRH 101/3

OUT! Finally a wicket for Bravo after leaking runs all the way in his 2.5 overs so far! Shakib hits this one hard, but straight into the hands of Raina at extra-cover! The fielder wrings his hand in pain after the catch, for that seemed to have come off the middle of Shakib's bat. Meanwhile, the umpire signals for the second timeout of the innings. SRH 133/4

OUT! Hooda doesn't last long, as he flicks straight into the hands of the fielder at deep backward square-leg! Was a slower ball from Ngidi, one that the batter failed to read. SRH 144/5

OUT! Brathwaite's caught at cow-corner off the last delivery of the innings while looking to finish things in style, as SRH finish on a score of 178/6 from 20 overs!

OUT ! Du Plessis lobs the ball high up in the air off a slower ball from Sandeep, and ends up offering an easy return catch! No heroics from the South African today! CSK 16/1

FIFTY partnership up between Watson and Raina, with the former going for a lofted drive that nearly results in a catch for Rashid at deep extra-cover. Watson gets enough time to come back for a second. CSK 66/1

SIX! Watson rocks back to the slightly short-of-length ball from Shakib, and heaves it over the square-leg fence to bring up his half-century in style, taking 33 deliveries to do so. CSK 86/1

SIX ! Full toss from Sandeep, and Watto deposits this one into the stands beyond the midwicket fence! And that brings up the century-stand between Watson and Raina ! CSK 120/1

OUT! Brathwaite finally ends the runaway second-wicket stand, getting Raina caught behind with a short ball. The southpaw couldn't quite adjust to the short ball, getting a faint contact off his glove. The appeal for caught-behind was initially turned down, with Williamson going for the review, and celebrating with his teammates in the end. CSK 133/2

CENTURY FOR SHANE WATSON! Who would've though, especially after that horrid start! Takes 51 balls to bring up his second ton of IPL 2018, and his third overall! Collects a single off Rashid to get to the milestone. Raises his arms to celebrate the century in style! CSK 156/2

Preview: The 51-day long T20 carnival has finally reached its climax as two-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face-off in the summit clash of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium here on Sunday.

While Chennai, the two-time IPL champions, already made to the final beating Hyderabad by two wickets in the Qualifier 1 of the cash-rich league here on Tuesday, Hyderabad had to go through the second qualifier.

The Kane Williamson-led side overcame Kolkata Knight Riders' challenge by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens on Friday to seal a place in the coveted final.

Both the sides have met each other thrice in the ongoing edition of the league and the Super Kings hold a 3-0 record over their southern neighbours.

In the much awaited final on Sunday, which could also be seen as a southern derby, it will be clash between Hyderabad's bowling and Chennai's batting.

With the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul, the orange army boasts of a superb bowling attack whereas the yellow brigade is full of star-studded batting line-up comprising Shane Watson, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and others.

For Chennai, each of the batsman had rose to the occassion whenever their side needed.

The yellow brigade have been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison.

In their final league game at their adopted home ground in Pune on last Sunday, CSK rode on Suresh Raina's gutsy half century to romp home by five wickets.

Later, in the Qualifier 1, a match where most of the Chennai batsmen faultered against Hyderabad, opener Faf du PLessies smashed a match-winning half-century to help Chennai reach their seventh IPL final on Tuesday.

Rayudu, the other opener in Chennai's side, has been the standout performer with 586 runs. Australian Watson has also been in top form, accumulating 438 runs from 13 matches, while Raina, skipper Dhoni and all-rounder Deepak Chahar have been the backbone of CSK's middle order.

In the bowling front, the former two-time champions will bank on young South African lungi Ngidi, who has 6 wickets from 10 games with a decent economy rate of 5.90.

With Shardul Thakur, Chahar and Dwayne Bravo doing their bit on the pace bowling front, CSK will hope for veteran Harbhajan Singh leading the spin attack with left-armer Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs.

Coming to Hyderabad, the orange army's success mostly bank on their bowling which has a lot of variety and some of the best names in the business.

Afghan spinner Rashid has been brilliant throughout the season bagging 21 wickets from 16 games.

The leggie came up with a sensational figure of 3/19 against Kolkata last night apart from a quick-fire cameo of 34 from just 10 balls.

Rashid had also troubled Chennai in the first qualifier with figures of 2/11.

On the batting front, top scorer of the tournament Williamson has led from the front. The New Zealand skipper, rated as one of the best batters of the current generation, has so far amassed 688 runs in 16 games at an average of 52.92.

Williamson has also led admirably on the field.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has also been good, amassing 471 runs from 15 games and Hyderabad's opening will mostly rely on him.

The middle-order however, needs to find their touch for one final time in the league as Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan have failed to live up to the expectations.

It will also be interesting to see whether Yusuf gets a chance in the playing XI in the mega final as the Baroda right hander has failed miserably in the present season, with just 215 runs from 15 games.

Overall, it could be another edge-of-the-seat match on a Super Sunday for fans when the two best teams of this year's league square-off for one final time.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(c/wk), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

With inputs from IANS