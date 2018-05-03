Just the start the Royals would have been after during the power play. Last season Butler was a revelation for the Mumbai Indians at the top of the order. Gowtham and Tripathi should also be promoted in the batting line-up. Let Stokes be the finisher tonight, the Royals need more innovation, there tactics this IPL have been far too predictable.

After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 58/0 ( D'Arcy Short 8 , Jos Buttler (W) 48) RR are in this game and courtesy to rapid start provided by Buttler. What a move to bat him up the order!

FIFTY! Gets to his half-century with a reverse sweep, it was almost a switch hit. Amit Mishra begins with a floater that Buttler took it on full and smacked it over point for a six! What an innings!

After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 66/0 ( D'Arcy Short 9 , Jos Buttler (W) 55) Short clearly lacking fluency here, especially against the spinners. Buttler on the other hand seems to be batting like a breeze. Mishra's first over costs 9 runs, DD will take that any day, especially with the first ball being hit for six.

Amit Mishra has taken 26 wickets against RR at an average of 16.38 - the most by any bowler.

FOUR! A fulltoss slanted down the leg side was begging to be hit. No batsman should miss out on it, let alone a flowing Buttler, who taps it minimum effort, using the pace off the ball to take four

SIX! SLAPPED! Avesh Khan has been taken apart here. Short ball by Khan that was muscled over wide long on.

Jos Buttler's fifty in 18 balls today is the third fastest by a wicket-keeper in IPL history.

This is turning out to be a serious assault of sorts from Buttler, who is single-handedly leading Rajasthan’s charge towards the 151-run target. A superb decision by the side to promote him today.

After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 79/0 ( D'Arcy Short 11 , Jos Buttler (W) 66) At the halfway stage of the chase, RR have their noses ahead, but by just, DD need one wicket to comeback in the game, and if they do not get it soon, Buttler will do this all by himself. 13 runs off Khan's second over.

OUT! Smartly bowled by Mishra. Lured the batsman forward, with only three singles off the first three balls, he knew the big shot was in the offing. Looped it slow through the air and it was the top-spinner that didn't turn much. Buttler went for the wild hoick after coming down the pitch, missed the ball and Pant completing the stumping after pausing for a couple of seconds. End of terrific innings by the Englishman, RR need to ensure the momentum doesn't slip away. Buttler st Pant b Mishra 67(26)

What an over from Mishra: potentially game-changing. Suddenly, the target looks all the more tough with Buttler’s vicious now taken out of the equation.

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi is the only venue where Samson has been dismissed without scoring a run twice in IPL.

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 83/1 ( D'Arcy Short 13 , Sanju Samson 1) Fantastic over by the wily old fellow that is Amit Mishra. Could be the over that turns the match in home side's favour. Wicket of Bittler and just four singles off the over. Sanju Samson walks in at number 3.

SIX! Short breaks free, with a six! Finally gets one from the middle, he was on the move, shuffling away on the leg side. Plunkett tried following him but the batsman did well to unfurl the pull and get it over mid wicket for a maximum.

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 92/1 ( D'Arcy Short 20 , Sanju Samson 3) RR camp must have been under immense pressure after collecting only 3 runs off first five deliveries, with Short struggling to get bat on ball, but the six will calm some nerves. 59 off 24 balls required.

OUT! Gone! Boult rolls his fingers over the ball, was bowling from round the wicket to Samson, who didn't time the short arm jab, with ball going high up in the air as Munro does well to claim the catch. Boult has the purple cap now. Looking tough for RR. Samson c Munro b Boult 3(5)

FOUR! That helps! Inside edge from Short! Went for the big heave, didn't catch it from the middle, takes four no chance for the fielder as fine leg was inside the circle.

Far too many dot deliveries from D'Arcy Short tonight, that has been issue throughout the tournament. He might have played his last game in the IPL tonight, the bounce from back of the length is not there in India which prevents him from playing the horizontal bat shot. In the meantime another disappointing innings from Ben Stokes, perhaps the lack of cricket over the past 3-4 months has prevented him from being his absolute best.

OUT! Stokes hasn't had the best of IPLs and his run continues. He departs after having just a solitary run against his name! Boult gets another wicket, this time with a high full toss, which Stokes thought was a no ball. He tried smashing it out of the park but holes out to deep mid wicket. Big loss for RR. The umpires did check for the height but it was below the waist hieght. Stokes c Avesh Khan b Boult 1(2)

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 100/3 ( D'Arcy Short 26 , Rahul Tripathi 0) Couple of wickets from Boult in a over. RR do get to the 100-run mark but they will still not feel comfortable with the required rate climbing rapidly. 51 needed off 18

SIX! Loose from Maxwell, was a halfway down the pitch and Short only this time is able to get it from the sweet spot. Smacks it over mid wicket.

SIX! Sucessive sixes! Advances down the track and Short goes straight down the ground. Has Short finally arrived!?

SIX! Yes he has! That is three in a row! Punt on Maxwell doesn't go right! The target from 51 off 18 balls has come down significantly 33 needed on 15. Still anyone's game.

OUT! Too soon! Short was looking for the fourth consecutive six. He took a wild swing at the ball that was bowled slightly slower than the previous delivery, ends up getting a top edge that went straight up and Avesh Khan at short third completes the catch. D'Arcy Short c Avesh Khan b Maxwell 44(25)

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 121/4 ( Rahul Tripathi 3 , Krishnappa Gowtham 0) Lot happening in the over, Maxwell was strangely given the responsibilty off bowling a crucial over, is smacked for three sixes off the first three balls and then he takes the wicket of the batsman. Two runs off the last ball, a better throiw from Boult in the deep would have surely made things interesting but Gowtham dives and makes it safely. 30 off 12.

FOUR! Plunkett to Tripathi, short ball and it has been pulled for a boundary

Looks like we will have another close finish on the cards. Short’s hat-trick of sixes has ensured just that. Meanwhile, there are a few questioning the wisdom behind tossing the ball over to Maxwell at this stage. Guess Short’s wicket would’ve answered some of those doubts.

FOUR! Pitches short and also slow in pace and Gowtham is not able to connect, ball takes the leading edge and races to four towards third man

SIX! Right in the zone where Gowtham wanted it and he swirls the bat as the ball goes deep into the stands over the deep mid-wicket region.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 136/4 ( Rahul Tripathi 8 , Krishnappa Gowtham 10) Plunkett bowls the all-important 11th over and he starts by leaking a four. And ends the over by getting hit for a six. 15 off 6 required now..

Trent Boult to bowl the last over. Can Gowtham be a hero for another night!?

WIDE! Boult tries the wide yorker outside off stump, was outside the tram line and has been called a wide. 14 off 6.

One run! Was the slower ball, Tripathi doesn't time it well, the ball rolls on the on side and they run a single. 13 off 5

Two! Gowtham manages to hit in no man's land was in the air but falls in the gap over cover fielder, none of the fielders in the deep can get there. 11 off 4

One bye! Full and slower from Boult, outfoxes Gowtham, who fails to connect. Pant throws the ball to Boult, who fumbles to get a run out at the non-strikes end. 10 off 3

OUT! Tripathi misses to get bat on ball and they tried to steal a bye once again, but Boult was alert this time, who collects it cleanly and removes the bails at the other end. Tripathi is man that is dismissed. 10 off 2 now.

FOUR! Went high in the air! Took ages to come down, captain Shreyas Iyer at long on boundary decided he would go for it and standing next to him was Glenn Maxwell, it was always going to be difficult with the ball swirling in the night sky, goes through his hands, fortunately for DD, it bounces before it goes over the ropes, so that is 6 needed off the last ball .

Delhi Daredevils win by 4 runs After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 146/5 ( Krishnappa Gowtham 18 , Jofra Archer 0) Gowtham does get the ball in the air but not far enough. Boult has held his nerve, gives just a single off the last ball and Delhi Daredevils have done extremely well to give his team two vital points, mathematically Delhi are still alive. They move to 6th position and Rajasthan have no slipped to 7th.

In the end, Delhi hold on to their nerve to notch up a thrilling win over RR, and keep their campaign alive by a thread. Looks like DD are taking a leaf out of CSK’s book, and producing one thriller after another.

Ajinkya Rahane, RR captain: Disappointing to lose. The way we came back after being hit for runs was good. Wicket was pretty good and the ball was coming nice to the bat. Our execution was not there tonight. I am sure bowlers will learn. Batting was fantastic tonight. We are all dangerous players. The start we got was magnificent. Good to see Buttler in form. We all believe we can make it to playoffs. Mindset is very important.

Really good run-chase by the Royals. Cannot criticise them too much, if anything it was the bowling that was a bit of the led down tonight. Two loses on the trot, Stokes still unable to discover his best form and Samson also seems to have lost that early season touch. On the positive side Butler has to open for rest of the IPL. Despite playing eight matches the Royals are still trying to discover their best XI and that is always a concern. But they are still in the hunt, but things need to turn around rather quickly now.

What a game we had in our hands. Delhi Daredevils still breathing in the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer, DD captain : Really important victory for us. Heart trobbing match. Very good wicket here and even 200 is less. Bowlers kept their nerve and came back strongly. I could see the ball this much (gestures with his hands), part of the game, need to forget and move forward. The start Shaw is giving is amazing for Daredevils. Personally, Pant coming in, giving that extra strike-rate, and if he plays till the end the score can be totally different. We know it is important to win all the games, we need to believe in eachother. Ricky (Ponting) is a positive guy who keeps everyone thier toes. No one is thinking negatively and there is no complacency. Difficult to bowl in these conditions and the ground being so small, difficult to control your nerves, we tried to slow things down if the bowler is going for runs.

Rishabh Pant, Player of the Match: It's been going great. I am happy with the win right now for my team. Being retained doesn't matter. It is important to do well for the team. That's my shot (the pull shot that Pant played today). I played that shot because people were bowling me there. We are just being positive. If we lose another match, we are out of the contest. Our intention is to win in every match.

Rain tried its best to play spoilsport, but even a truncated game had plenty of action. Rajasthan Royals in the most stunning fashion almost chased down 151 in 12 overs pouring water over Rishabh Pant's red-hot innings. Buttler's 66 upfront was as good as any, but wasn't enough for his side. Delhi Daredevils still breathe. Late end to a thrilling day. Hope you enjoyed our company, will see you tomorrow with our coverage starting at 6.30 pm IST for Kolkata Knight Riders' home fixture against leaders Chennai Super Kings.

Toss update : Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elect to bowl first. Ajinkya Rahane has said that they will look to chase.

OUT! Dhawal Kulkarni strikes early for Rajasthan Royals! Colin Munron out for a golden duck. The bowler pitched it up and with the late swing coming into the left-hander gets the inside edge to Jos Buttler taking a fine low catch to his right. Munro c Buttler b D Kulkarni 0(1)

OUT! Ah! Against the run of play! The ball seemed to hold on the wicket, and coming on to the bat slowly. Shaw was into the shot early, he was trying to push it toward mid off instead the ballgoes straight back to the bowler. Shaw drags himself off the ground. Prithvi Shaw c and b Shreyas Gopal 47(25)

FIFTY! Rishabh has blasted away to his half-century 6th IPL fifty for Pant. Tremendous innings by the youngster!

FIFTY! Now Iyer's chance to complete his half-century he has been fabulous as well, takes 34 balls to reach his landmark, missed out in the last game, but has made great use of this opportunity.

OUT! Unadkat has got the wicket for RR. Iyer was looking for another biggie. Slower ball from Unadkat did the trick. was on the shorter side and the batsman wanted to smash it down the ground but hit it straight in the air. Tripathi does well to hold on. Shreyas Iyer c R Tripathi b Unadkat 50(35)

OUT! Shankar has to go. Unadkat gets his third wicket with another slower delivery as Shankar's little cameo comes to an end, but he has done what he was asked to. Tripathi catches another skier at long off. Vijay Shankar c R Tripathi b Unadkat 17(6)

OUT! Archer starts the final over with a perfect yorker and he has got the wicket of Maxwell. The Aussie reviews the decision but is of no good use as the replays confirm the on-field umpire's call, the only question was weather he good any bat, but absolutely no bat involved there. The ball would have crashed into the base of the leg stump. First-rate yorker by Archer, absolutely nailing it. G Maxwell lbw b Jofra Archer 5(5)

So as expected Delhi's innings has been closed and the loss of time due to rain has reduced it a 1 2-over innings for Rajasthan Royals and they will need to score 151 to earn two points. Chase coming up shortly. Play to start at 11:30.

Preview: Faced with an imminent danger of losing the race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils now face an uphill task of treating each game as a virtual knock-out as they prepare to host an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

After the resignation of Gautam Gambhir, the struggling Daredevils, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer received a ray of hope when he blasted a 40-ball 93 to power Delhi to a 55-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ferozshah Kotla.

But Monday's 13-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune almost dashed all hopes of a comeback as Delhi succumbed to their sixth loss in eight games and now need to win all their remaining matches to salvage any hopes of staying alive in the tournament.

In the batting department, Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant have done the bulk of the scoring for Delhi, amassing 306 and 257 runs respectively so far and the onus would be on the duo to lead the batting unit on Wednesday.

Delhi will also hope for a repeat of the brilliant opening platform, they got against KKR from young Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro besides expecting Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell for some fireworks lower down the order.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have experienced a topsy-turvy campaign and find themselves on fifth in the table with six points from seven matches.

With the IPL, entering its business end, skipper Ajinkya Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency.

In their previous match, Rajasthan fell short of Sunrisers Hyderabad's modest target of 152 by 11 runs. It was despite Rahane scoring a 65 and young Snaju Samson hitting a 40 as they didn't get support from other batsman.

Rahane and Samson have been their best batsmen this season but inconsistent run of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler has affected their performance this season.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer have done well to claim six wickets in the two matches that he has played so far while this IPL's costliest buy Jaydev Unadkat have also been amongst the wickets.

But RR's main concern will be the form of their spinners -- Shreyas Gopal and K. Gowtham -- who have so far failed to hunt in pairs.

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.

-With inputs from IANS