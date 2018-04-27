After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 66/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 16 , Shubman Gill 10) Good start from Amit Mishra, he started off with a short one but then concentrated on bowling it up and giving more flight. There was a googly too in that over. Two dot balls, three singles and a 2 in that over makes it 5 runs off the over.

At present KKR going nowhere with their run-rate. The asking rate is close to 13. Four early wickets have clearly pegged them back big time. From here only a Russell special can take them close.

SIX! Great shot! It's full outside off from Shankar, Gill stays in his crease and just launches it over long off. He has looked good so far.

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 76/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 18 , Shubman Gill 18) There you go another over where there is one bad ball. Vijay Shankar bowled one full to Gill who hammered it over long off for a six. The rest five balls accounted for just four runs. Bowling full on this wicket is not helping. Good length balls is what the bowlers should be looking to bowl. 10 runs off the over.

OUT! Amit Mishra strikes......Karthik departs to a poor shot. He was done in by the flight. Really clever bowling from Mishra. He tossed it up outside off, Karthik went for a swing across the line but was done in by the flight and the turn, he got an outside edge to backward point where the fielder accepted an easy catch. BIG wicket this for DD. Andre Russell in the new batsman.

FOUR! What power in that shot! It was on middle and stayed low, Gill hit a halfhearted pull and it just raced away.

Amit Mishra's economy rate of 6.82 against KKR in IPL is the fourth best for any bowler with a cut-off 10 wickets against them.

After 10 overs ,Kolkata Knight Riders 83/5 ( Shubman Gill 24 , Andre Russell 1) A successful over from Mishra. He bowled his two overs cleverly and is using the flight to good advantage. He foxed Karthik with his flight and send him back into the hut. He is getting decent turn too. 7 runs and a wicket in that over. There was a freakish four in that over, by Gill else it would have been a near perfect over. 137 needed off 60 balls now.

KKR's Big-hitting Andre Russell will have to fire if the visitors want to make a claim in the game. Runs required at 13.7 runs per over. After 2 overs none for 16 Liam Plunkett is back on for his third over.

KKR are in all kinds of trouble in this steep chase. Is the task too difficult now for Gill and Russell?

FOUR! Camps back for this one and gets some good connection on it. Besides being slow and short it was wide as well allowing Russell to free his arms

After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 89/5 ( Shubman Gill 25 , Andre Russell 6) Gill works it on the onside for a single as Plunkett begins with a slower ball. Another off-cutter from Plunkett and is able to cut Russell, who was early into the shot, he wild slog looked really ugly but luckily the ball was not bowled at the stumps. Waited on the next ball to smash it to the fence. Doesn't get the connection on the short ball as he went for the pull. Another clever slower ball from plunkett on his pads, Russell had to adjust to tap it for a single. Good over by Plunkett, only six runs off it.

SIX! Nothing delivery by Avesh Khan. Sits up nicely for Russell to smack it out of the ground and the ball heads straighaway where the DJ sits and probably damaged some of his equipments.

SIX! Russell swings and when he gets a connection it goes a far way. Avesh's change in angle doesn't help as the batsman targets deep mid wicket area for another biggie.

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 104/5 ( Shubman Gill 26 , Andre Russell 19) Well disguised slower ball by Avesh Khan to start with, Russell fails once again to get bat on ball. Mixes his length as well, bangs on short to Russell, who ducks under it. Only two runs off the first two balls. Before Russell mows couple of them out of the ground over deep mid wicket.

Andre Russell has scored 82.42% of his runs from boundaries in this IPL. (At the end of the 12th over)

SIX! Boult goes straight and full right in Russell's arc, doesn't require second invitation. The big-hitting batsman has slammed it back over the bowler's head.

FOUR! I know Russell has hit some belligerent strokes, but this is the best of the lot. Hangs back for the short ball which is wide outside off and he lifts it over point to collect a boundary.

Last recognised batting pair for KKR. Still, too much to do. However, it seems that the Russell show has begun. I feel KKR batsmen should use their brains here and take the game deep, so even if they lose, the net run rate won't get affected much.

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 118/5 ( Shubman Gill 28 , Andre Russell 30) Russell is keeping KKR in it. A six and a four helps them take 14 runs off the over, just about what the visitors need. Besides the boundaries, Russell takes couple of quick singles in the over. Smart batting.

FOUR! Gill skips down the pitch, swings it in the gap between mid-wicket and long-on for a four.

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 129/5 ( Shubman Gill 36 , Andre Russell 33) Superb running by these two, Mishra does well not to get hit for boundaries after first ball, but the batsmen still manage to take 11.

SIX! This time over the covers, with the turn of Tewatia. Stays inside the crease and lofts it over cover boundary.

FOUR! Full on the middle stump and Russell will be unhappy to take only four runs. Struck it straight as he bounces once before going over the ropes.

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 140/5 ( Shubman Gill 37 , Andre Russell 43) Russell's brutal hitting has brought the target down to 80 off last 30 balls. Tewatia came back well in the over, lining up three dots keeping it down to 11 runs of the over.

OUT! A run out is the most unfortunate way to get out! Young Shubman Gill is the man dismissed, just when the partnership was looking threatening, Rusell cut it straight to point and set off for a single, Iyer thinks twice before choosing the end to throw, goes at the keeper's end and even the despairing dive in the end was not enough for Gill. S Gill run out S Iyer 37 (23)

The 64-run sixth wicket stand is finally brought to an end, the partnership causing a mini-scare for the Delhi camp. Russell’s still around though, and the hosts will have to maintain basic discipline in their line, lengths and fielding if they are to walk away with their second win.

OUT! Mishra showing all his experience! Sets up Mavi, couple of leg breaks followed by the one that comes back in that goes through to hit the leg stump. Second wicket in the over for DD. Fear that this might be even out of Russell's reach now. Shivam Mavi b Mishra 0(3)

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 141/7 ( Andre Russell 43 , Piyush Chawla 0) Mishra begins the 16th over with couple of really good deliveries, beats Russell's outside edge and there was appeal for a stumping. New man Mavi isn't able to get connection on any of the sweep before Mishra getting the number eight batsman with a googly. Fantastic spell off bowling. Ends with the exceptional figures off 4-1-23-2.

The match is gone for KKR, completely outplayed. Now it is the all about the margin here.

Plunkett comes on for the final over. Piyush Chawla is the new man in for KKR.

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 143/7 ( Andre Russell 44 , Piyush Chawla 1) After taking single off the first ball. Chawla misses the second ball, gets over to the other end with a single. Russell has decided to refuses the single. Plunkett bowled it down the leg side but the umpire hasn't called it wide, perhaps because the batsman moved around in the crease and judging from his orginal position, but still a wide delivery. Russell unable to get bat on ball off the last ball, which another slower bouncer. Only two runs off the 17th over. Fantastic from Plunkett. Finishes his spell giving away 24 runs from his quota.

The couple of wickets, followed by some tight bowling to Russell have sealed a massive win for Delhi. Bowling the remaining overs out just a formality now. Delhi have been superior in every aspect today, and deserve to win. And Russell departs as I type. Another two overs to go in the innings, and the spectators are starting to leave already.

OUT! After the barrage of short stuff. Avesh Khan has got Russell's wicket with a yorker on the base of off stump. He tried his best but make a match off it when there was really no hope. A Russell b Avesh Khan 48 (30)

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 145/8 ( Piyush Chawla 2 , Mitchell Johnson 1) Magnificent over from Avesh Khan! Goes round wicket, keeps bowling short, not allowing width for Russell to play the release short, mixing it up with slower balls. After missing the swipes, he delivers a full yorker to get the wicket. Breaks into a big wild celebrations

OUT! Gone! What a catch, Munro has pulled it out of mid air. Piyush swept it square leg and the ball looked to be sailing over the fielder's head unti he held on to a superb catch. Chawla c Munro b Maxwell 2(4)

FOUR! Lucky for Kuldeep, doesn't really matter in the context of the game that runs down to fine leg fence.

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 153/9 ( Mitchell Johnson 3 , Kuldeep Yadav 6) Maxwell comes back to bowl the penultimate over off the innings with the result of the match all but done. The margin is likely to be a huge one, which will do world of good to their poor NRR. Eight runs come off the over.

FOUR! Johnson drills one through the covers as he tries to dent Boult's figures.

Delhi Daredevils outplay Kolkata Knight Riders and hand them a 55-run defeat. Young captain Shreyas Iyer leads the home side to a fantastic win over KKR, keeping Daredevils' hopes alive. Delhi had won the best part of the contest with posting a mammoth total of 229. A dominating performance like this is will spur the Delhi Daredevils side in the long run also bringing the momentum back into DD's favour. With the win Delhi move from the bottom rung off the table and that will be huge relief.

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain : I think 220 is big task. If the dew would have come in them that would have helped but it didn't. I think they batted better than us. We have to put our hands up and say we didn't play good cricket. I am more comfortable bowling spinners in powerplay. We really need to wake up for our fielding standards. An area we would like to improve and that will help us going forward.

Shreyas Iyer is the Man of the Match. Iyer, Delhi Daredevils captain: A great feeling getting on the winning side specially when you are leading the side. I would say it was a very toss to lose because we were going to bowl first. (Which knock of 90 was better) Obviously, the last one because it was while chasing. (On Shaw) He is been batting really well even in the practice games he was batting beautifully. Colin Munro, along with him, gave us a 50-run stand. He is the go to guy in the bowling line-up. It was good to see him (Plunkett) come up to me and say, "I will be bowling the 16th or 17th over." I like when bowlers do that.

That's a wrap. A big move from Delhi management to change the leadership has kicked on the best possible note. Dream captaincy debut for Shreyas Iyer as he stars with a breathtaking 93* and registering a 55-run victory in the end. Goodnight and have a wonderful weekend. There are some big IPL games starting with Chennai Super Kings hosting Mumbai Indians tomorrow. We will be here bringing you all the live coverage, so do tune in.

Toss update : Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and has decided that the Kolkata Knight Riders will field first.

No Gautaum Gambhir for Delhi Daredevils Vijay Shankar comes in for the former DD captain. Colin Munro also comes in for Daniel Christian.

OUT! Bowled'em! Shivam Mavi keeps it straight and full, Munro misreads the line on that one, gets an inside edge and the ball crashes into the base of the middle stump. Big wicket for KKR, especially in the way how Munro was going, he looked very dangerous. Munro b Shivam Mavi 33(18)

FIFTY! Shaw raises his half-century and becomes the joint-youngest player to score a half century in the IPL. Phenomenal talent. Gets there in 38 balls, with the innings comprising of some spectacular strokes.

OUT! Ah! After such a scntillating innings, Shaw falls to half-tracker. Nothing delivery that perhaps didn't rise as much. Prithvi looked to pull across the line, misses it completely, the ball canons into the middle stump. Nevertheless, it has been a fantastic innings and hopefully more to come for the youngster. Prithvi Shaw b Chawla 62(44)

OUT! Bizzare dismisal this! Russell digged it in short and and once again the ball didn't rise as much as Rishabh expected. He had dropped his wrists, but the ball thuds on his gloves, bobs up and Karthik takes one of the simplest catch of his career. Pant out for a golden duck Pant c Karthik b A Russell 0(1)

FIFTY! What would you call it six!? Dropped!? Doesn't matter to Iyer, on captaincy debut, smashes a half-century off 30 balls. Robin Uthappa at long on boundary extended his arms, got to it but cannot hold on. Certainly a chance put down by the fielder. Celebrations in procession for the DD skipper.

OUT! Shreyas gets a bottom edge and the ball dribbles along the ground to DK, who throws it to Mavi and he hits the stumps at the non-strikers end to dismiss Maxwell. He was looking to steal a run there, Iyer wasn't aware.

OUT! Lynn is out off an absoulte filth off a delivery. Half-tracker that doesn't spin, grip or turn, goes straight, Lynn drags it back on to his stumps Chris Lynn b Maxwell 5(6)

OUT! Boult's short ball has done the trick! Uthappa was ready to pull it across. Though didn't have enough room to play it. Goes up in the air and Shaw completes a simple catch at mid wicket. Uthappa c Prithvi Shaw b Boult 1(2)

OUT! Boult's persistance has worked! Third time lucky! Call whatever you want the dangerman Narine is heading back to the pavilion after he gets it off the splice off the bat with the ball going up on the offside and Shreyas Iyer can do no wrong today, takes the catch.

Avesh ramped up good pace on that delivery, directed the short delivery on Rana's body, who was hurried up by the extra pace, he reacted late and looked to pull but ended up top edging it back to the bowler who pouched an easy catch. Avesh celebrates with a flying kiss!

IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, latest update and cricket score: Delhi Daredevils outplay Kolkata Knight Riders and hand them a 55-run defeat.

Preview: Bruised and battered from the poor start to their IPL 2018 campaign, and compounded by the resignation of skipper Gautam Gambhir, a beleaguered Delhi Daredevils under young Shreyas Iyer face a daunting task to lift their fortunes as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday.

Currently languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League points table, the Daredevils will hope for a new lease of life under the new skipper even as KKR will attempt to take full advantage of the situation and press for their fourth win in seven games at the Ferozshah Kotla.

After losing five of their six outings, Delhi have a tough task of winning seven of the remaining eight matches to be in contention for the play-offs and the onus is on 23-year-old Iyer and the team management to formulate the correct combination for a turnaround.

With Gambhir battling poor form and the rest of the batting order not clicking in unison, Delhi have so far been over-reliant on young Rishabh Pant.

Iyer almost single-handedly propelled Delhi to their second win in the IPL, in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab, only to fall short by four runs.

The Daredevils have not been particularly lucky on the fitness front either with Jason Roy (side strain) and Chris Morris (back problem) recovering. The only game Daredevils have won so far was shaped by Roy's unbeaten whirlwind knock of 91 on debut against Mumbai Indians.

Another major worry for the Daredevils is the lack of form of Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell, who has scores of 17, 13, 47, 4 and 12 so far.

On the other hand, KKR will be hoping for another superlative show from their in-form batsmen, who have twice taken the side past the 200-mark.

Dinesh Karthik has led from the front in the batting department with the likes of his deputy Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and all-rounder Andre Russell firing in unison.

The last time the two sides clashed, it was KKR which dominated by putting 200 runs on the board to win by a comprehensive 71-run margin.

KKR'r only concern will be their bowling, which has failed to defend even big totals. While the slow nature of the Ferozshah Kotla wicket may assist the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine, it will be interesting to see if Karthik and the management bring back veteran Mitchell Johnson to bolster the pace department comprising young Shivam Mavi and England's Tom Curran.

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain/WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

With inputs from IANS