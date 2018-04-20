First Cricket
Highlights, IPL 2018, CSK vs RR at Pune, Full Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings win by 64 runs

Date: Friday, 20 April, 2018 23:54 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Indian Premier League 2018 Match 17 Match Result Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 64 runs

204/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.2
Fours
25
Sixes
6
Extras
6
140/10
Overs
18.3
R/R
7.65
Fours
10
Sixes
3
Extras
8

  • That's it from us today. It was a one-sided affair as Rajasthan Royals played the catching up game from the first over of the match itself. Chennai Super Kings made them sulk on their mistakes in the field. Moving on, tomorrow is a big day in IPL 2018. The double-headers are back. Kolkata Knight Riders take on Kings XI Punjab in the afternoon game and then we will see two struggling sides in Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on each other from 8 pm. So good bye and good night for now. See you tomorrow. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shane Watson is the Man of the Match.  Watson: I had a bit of extra motivation tonight. It was nice to put a performance against (former team) Rajasthan. ( Was there an issue with depth perception because catches were dropped in slip?) I am not sure, it's just a thing that happened. I am always looking to get better. When you feel, you are not learning, it's time to stop. MS and Fleming certainly know how to set up a team beautifully. 

    Full Scorecard

  • MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain: Big game for us. we lost the last one. Unknown territory for us. We are known to be behind and then hit back. we need to keep pushing hard and keep working hard. Most of us are over 30 and need to be up there with fitness. Experience counts. There is no point stopping single and getting injured. We have got a few good fielders. We just want to keep the players fit. People over here in Pune stood by the team. Good to see fans coming here and supporting us. As far as the wicket is concerned, the ball was not coming very nicely, there was spongy bounce. Hitting back of length was difficult and that is what our bowlers did. First 6 overs did massive difference.  For CSK, whenever we played, we used to bat first and batsman love to take the extra responsibility and pressure. We are comfortable either ways. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Another team helps to buck the trend of wins for the team chasing. And they do it in emphatic style, scoring 200+ runs and picking all 10 wickets. T20 games can be a see-saw affair but CSK has managed to stay in front for the entire length of this game. In all 4 games they have played so far, different batsmen have put their hands up, Bravo, Billings, Dhoni and now Watson have been among the runs in different games. With the ball, they have managed to peg away with the wickets at regular interval. Dhoni and Fleming seem to have most boxes ticket in their team combination and are looking a formidable unit now with a great chance of going all the way in this competition.    

    Full Scorecard

  • Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain : Credit goes to CSK. The way they played. Unfortunately we dropped the catch. Fielding is one part that can make a difference. Players are working hard but we need to learn things and move forward. I felt we bowled slightly wrong line. CSK was too good tonight.  Important to believe in our ability. We need to improve. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK beat Rajasthan by 64 runs A professional performance from Chennai Super Kings. The catalyst of this win was Shane Watson, who scored a brilliant hundred and then came back after playing almost 20 overs to pick a wicket in his 3 overs while giving just 13 runs. Rajasthan Royals were below par both with bat and ball. As a result, an embarrassing loss. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Karn Sharma gets his second wicket. Laughlin edges this one to Dhoni. Game over for Rajasthan as they lose the match by 64 runs.  Laughlin c Dhoni b Karn Sharma 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Unadkat tries to go big as he slog-sweeps but misses the ball completely.  Result- Clean Bowled. Karn Sharma gets his first wicket.  Unadkat b Karn Sharma 16(10)

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Another batting calamity by the Royals. The core of the problem lies at the top, they simply have not been able to get the right balance at the top of the order. Tonight was the ideal chance to back Tripathi. Now the young fellow as a muddled mind. Also cannot understand Shane Warne taking a break during this stage of the tournament. Need Jofra Archer in this line-up as soon as possible.      

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Unadkat pulls this one to mid-wicket to add 4 runs to the total.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 136/8 ( Shreyas Gopal 8 , Jaydev Unadkat 12) After Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja gets a go as well. Just 6 runs from the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravindra Jadeja, left-arm orthodox into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 130/8 ( Shreyas Gopal 4 , Jaydev Unadkat 10) Karn Sharma has been given the ball now when the match is almost over. Good match practice for him more than anything. Rajasthan end the over with a four. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Unadkat sits on one leg and plays it over the cover for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Karn Sharma, the man who replaced Harbhajan Singh in this match has been given the ball now.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 121/8 ( Shreyas Gopal 1 , Jaydev Unadkat 4) More pace as Shardul Thakur comes into attack. He comes and another batsman perishes. CSK just 2 wickets away from their first easy win of the season.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK can do nothing wrong today. They have dominated with the bat today and are looking good to get 10 wickets with the ball now. Karn Sharma hasn't bowled an over yet, but that wouldn't surprise anyone given how Dhoni uses his bowlers instinctively on the day. All five bowlers used by Dhoni have picked a wicket today. They are looking clinical at their adopted home.    

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Unadkat, the next man in,  pulls it away to the boundary to deep mid-wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! and OUCH!  because Shardul Thakur ran hard to catch a one-handed catch off his own bowling, falls awkwardly but gets up screaming to celebrate.  Binny c and b SN Thakur 10(8)

    Full Scorecard

  • Shardul Thakur comes back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 115/7 ( Stuart Binny 9 , Shreyas Gopal 0) Watson brought back by Dhoni and he has delivered. Gowtham is gone too and what is left is a formality. 90 needed off 30 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT!  Watson brought back and he gets rid of Gowtham as he edged one to Dhoni's gloves. Gowtham c Dhoni b Watson 1(2)

    Full Scorecard

  • Shane Watson is back on for CSK.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 113/6 ( Stuart Binny 8 , Krishnappa Gowtham 0) Tahir into his last over. Just realised Karn Sharma has not bowled a single delivery. Oh wait, where is Jadeja? Well, it seems Dhoni does not need them right now. Tahir got rid off Stokes after being hit for a six. Match is almost over for RR now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Stokes sits on one leg but this time he does not connect properly. The ball hits the toe end of the bat and goes straight into the hands of Sam Billings, who does not drop many.  Stokes c Billings b Tahir 45(37)

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Ball thrown outside the off stump and Stokes gives it all, siting on one leg as he hits it over the extra cover.

    Full Scorecard

  • End of Strategic Time Out and Tahir is back to complete his four overs.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    The wheels are coming off the Royals run chase now. They have lost half their side. Dwayne Bravo's variations proving too hot to handle with the ever-increasing asking rate. They still have Ben Stokes in the middle but he will have to play the innings of his life to win it from here.    

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 103/5 ( Ben Stokes 38 , Stuart Binny 5) Dwayne Bravo is back again and he has got his second wicket, getting rid of Rahul Tripathi. This game looks like over for me, to be honest. They want to score runs but strict bowling is stopping them. Playing for a better run-rate, it seems!

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! On the legs, a rare bad delivery from a very disciplined Bravo and the ball tickles passes through the fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Stuart Binny, right-handed batsman, comes in to bat. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT!  Rahul Tripathi is back to the hut. Slow delivery from Bravo and Tripathi heaves it to mid-wicket, does not connect and the catch is taken by Sam Billings at deep mid-wicket. R Tripathi c Billings b Dwayne Bravo 5(5)

    Full Scorecard

  • Dwayne Bravo continues..

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 131/2 ( Shane Watson 70 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 0) Imran Tahir is back with his leg-spin. A precious boundary comes for Rajasthan early on in the over. Just one of those much-needed ones, however. This chase is going at a snail-pace and CSK would not mind it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A little straight and Stokes hits is straight. Rayudu comes running from long-on but gets off-balanced while saving it and the ball touches the ropes.

    Full Scorecard

  • Imran Tahir has been brought back..

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 84/4 ( Ben Stokes 27 , Rahul Tripathi 4) Bravo is in the house and what a way to announce that. Wicket on the very first ball of his spell. There's too much for the batsmen now to deliver. The asking rate is rapidly going up and up. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rahul Tripathi, right-handed batsman,  is the next man in.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bravo gets the wicket on the very first ball. He outdoes Buttler with a slower one as the batsman tries to hit him on the very first ball of the over. Ball takesn the edge and Tahir completes the formality of taking the catch at short third-man.  Buttler c Tahir b Dwayne Bravo 22(17)

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK have kept the pressure on after the powerplay barring an over from Tahir where Buttler managed to collect a six and a four. Shane Watson has bowled two tight overs to follow his hundred. Another wicket here for CSK may really seal this game for CSK. They will look to Tahir to do the job for them in these middle overs. They also have Karn Sharma in the team today to give them more wrist spin options.    

    Full Scorecard

  • Dwayne Bravo with the ball now

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 107/1 ( Shane Watson 62 , Suresh Raina 32) Imran Tahir into his second over and Stokes hits him for a boundary straightaway.  128 needed off 60 balls for Rajasthan but the way they are playing it does not seem that's the target in their mind. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full in length from Tahir and Stokes hits it through the covers for four. There was no extra-cover to take care of the ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Imran Tahir is back on

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 67/3 ( Ben Stokes 17 , Jos Buttler (W) 20) Watson is back on. Stokes has been very slow in this innings. He does hit a four in the over but that's not enough as the asking rate is increasing every ball. CSK's plan is visible. They have bowled wicket-to-wicket and the effort has paid off thus far. Onus on RR. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short in length. Stokes pulls it, the ball hits the top of the bat and it races to four, missed by short fine-leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shane Watson is back on...

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 57/3 ( Ben Stokes 10 , Jos Buttler (W) 18) Imran Tahir has been introduced and this is the over the RR were looking for. Four and then six from the willow of Buttler. 14 runs off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Buttler goes big. He comes out again and dispatches the ball, straight over the bowler's head. The ball hits the sight screen and the sound of it hitting can be heard here too.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Buttler has had enough,. He comes out and pelts it for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at Pune, latest update and cricket score: CSK beat Rajasthan by 64 runs

A professional performance from Chennai Super Kings. The catalyst of this win was Shane Watson, who scored a brilliant hundred and then came back after playing almost 20 overs to pick a wicket in his 3 overs while giving just 13 runs. Rajasthan Royals were below par both with bat and ball. As a result, an embarrassing loss.

Preview: After losing their previous Indian Premier League (IPL) clash by a whisker, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to start off with a win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their new home ground -- the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Friday.

CSK were forced to move out of their original home venue in Chennai amid political unrest over the Cauvery water-sharing issue.

CSK captain MS Dhoni and RR captain Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

Both the teams, who have returned to the league after serving two year bans following the spot-fixing scandal, will face each other for the first time in the ongoing edition.

While Chennai lost their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 4 runs in Mohali, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home.

With two wins and two defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with four points, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai also have an equal number of points after two wins from three matches and are at the fourth position.

Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Later, Kolkata outclassed them by seven wickets.

With 185 runs from four games, Sanju Samson has been the most impressive batsman for Rajasthan while skipper Rahane has amassed 130 runs.

Rajasthan's bowlers -- K. Gowtham and Ben Laughlin -- have performed well while leggie Shreays Gopal has also been economical.

However, all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was bought for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore, has failed to fire till now.

On the other hand, two-time champions Chennai had a great start to their campaign with back-to-back wins against defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was Dwayne Bravo's 30-ball 68 against Mumbai which helped Chennai register their first win and later, Sam Billings' 23-ball 56 guided them home against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring match.

In their last match against Kings XI Punjab, Ambati Rayudu (49) and Dhoni (79) almost handed Chennai a hat-trick of wins but they fell short by four runs.

In the bowling department, Shane Watson has been impressive with five wickets from three games while Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir have three wickets each from as many games.

It will also be Chennai's first game at Pune, which is now their new home for this year's edition of the cash-rich league, and the two-time champions will be keen to regain lost momentum.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 4 3 1 0 6
2
Kolkata
 5 3 2 0 6
3
Hyderabad
 4 3 1 0 6
4
Punjab
 4 3 1 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 5 2 3 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 1 3 0 2
7
Bangalore
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


