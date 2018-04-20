FOUR! Buttler has had enough,. He comes out and pelts it for a boundary.

SIX! Buttler goes big. He comes out again and dispatches the ball, straight over the bowler's head. The ball hits the sight screen and the sound of it hitting can be heard here too.

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 57/3 ( Ben Stokes 10 , Jos Buttler (W) 18) Imran Tahir has been introduced and this is the over the RR were looking for. Four and then six from the willow of Buttler. 14 runs off it.

FOUR! Short in length. Stokes pulls it, the ball hits the top of the bat and it races to four, missed by short fine-leg.

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 67/3 ( Ben Stokes 17 , Jos Buttler (W) 20) Watson is back on. Stokes has been very slow in this innings. He does hit a four in the over but that's not enough as the asking rate is increasing every ball. CSK's plan is visible. They have bowled wicket-to-wicket and the effort has paid off thus far. Onus on RR.

FOUR! Full in length from Tahir and Stokes hits it through the covers for four. There was no extra-cover to take care of the ball.

After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 107/1 ( Shane Watson 62 , Suresh Raina 32) Imran Tahir into his second over and Stokes hits him for a boundary straightaway. 128 needed off 60 balls for Rajasthan but the way they are playing it does not seem that's the target in their mind.

CSK have kept the pressure on after the powerplay barring an over from Tahir where Buttler managed to collect a six and a four. Shane Watson has bowled two tight overs to follow his hundred. Another wicket here for CSK may really seal this game for CSK. They will look to Tahir to do the job for them in these middle overs. They also have Karn Sharma in the team today to give them more wrist spin options.

OUT! Bravo gets the wicket on the very first ball. He outdoes Buttler with a slower one as the batsman tries to hit him on the very first ball of the over. Ball takesn the edge and Tahir completes the formality of taking the catch at short third-man. Buttler c Tahir b Dwayne Bravo 22(17)

Rahul Tripathi, right-handed batsman, is the next man in.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 84/4 ( Ben Stokes 27 , Rahul Tripathi 4) Bravo is in the house and what a way to announce that. Wicket on the very first ball of his spell. There's too much for the batsmen now to deliver. The asking rate is rapidly going up and up.

FOUR! A little straight and Stokes hits is straight. Rayudu comes running from long-on but gets off-balanced while saving it and the ball touches the ropes.

After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 131/2 ( Shane Watson 70 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 0) Imran Tahir is back with his leg-spin. A precious boundary comes for Rajasthan early on in the over. Just one of those much-needed ones, however. This chase is going at a snail-pace and CSK would not mind it.

OUT! Rahul Tripathi is back to the hut. Slow delivery from Bravo and Tripathi heaves it to mid-wicket, does not connect and the catch is taken by Sam Billings at deep mid-wicket. R Tripathi c Billings b Dwayne Bravo 5(5)

FOUR! On the legs, a rare bad delivery from a very disciplined Bravo and the ball tickles passes through the fine leg.

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 103/5 ( Ben Stokes 38 , Stuart Binny 5) Dwayne Bravo is back again and he has got his second wicket, getting rid of Rahul Tripathi. This game looks like over for me, to be honest. They want to score runs but strict bowling is stopping them. Playing for a better run-rate, it seems!

The wheels are coming off the Royals run chase now. They have lost half their side. Dwayne Bravo's variations proving too hot to handle with the ever-increasing asking rate. They still have Ben Stokes in the middle but he will have to play the innings of his life to win it from here.

End of Strategic Time Out and Tahir is back to complete his four overs.

SIX! Ball thrown outside the off stump and Stokes gives it all, siting on one leg as he hits it over the extra cover.

OUT! Stokes sits on one leg but this time he does not connect properly. The ball hits the toe end of the bat and goes straight into the hands of Sam Billings, who does not drop many. Stokes c Billings b Tahir 45(37)

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 113/6 ( Stuart Binny 8 , Krishnappa Gowtham 0) Tahir into his last over. Just realised Karn Sharma has not bowled a single delivery. Oh wait, where is Jadeja? Well, it seems Dhoni does not need them right now. Tahir got rid off Stokes after being hit for a six. Match is almost over for RR now.

OUT! Watson brought back and he gets rid of Gowtham as he edged one to Dhoni's gloves. Gowtham c Dhoni b Watson 1(2)

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 115/7 ( Stuart Binny 9 , Shreyas Gopal 0) Watson brought back by Dhoni and he has delivered. Gowtham is gone too and what is left is a formality. 90 needed off 30 balls.

OUT! and OUCH! because Shardul Thakur ran hard to catch a one-handed catch off his own bowling, falls awkwardly but gets up screaming to celebrate. Binny c and b SN Thakur 10(8)

FOUR! Unadkat, the next man in, pulls it away to the boundary to deep mid-wicket.

CSK can do nothing wrong today. They have dominated with the bat today and are looking good to get 10 wickets with the ball now. Karn Sharma hasn't bowled an over yet, but that wouldn't surprise anyone given how Dhoni uses his bowlers instinctively on the day. All five bowlers used by Dhoni have picked a wicket today. They are looking clinical at their adopted home.

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 121/8 ( Shreyas Gopal 1 , Jaydev Unadkat 4) More pace as Shardul Thakur comes into attack. He comes and another batsman perishes. CSK just 2 wickets away from their first easy win of the season.

Karn Sharma, the man who replaced Harbhajan Singh in this match has been given the ball now.

FOUR! Unadkat sits on one leg and plays it over the cover for a boundary.

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 130/8 ( Shreyas Gopal 4 , Jaydev Unadkat 10) Karn Sharma has been given the ball now when the match is almost over. Good match practice for him more than anything. Rajasthan end the over with a four.

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 136/8 ( Shreyas Gopal 8 , Jaydev Unadkat 12) After Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja gets a go as well. Just 6 runs from the over.

FOUR! Unadkat pulls this one to mid-wicket to add 4 runs to the total.

Another batting calamity by the Royals. The core of the problem lies at the top, they simply have not been able to get the right balance at the top of the order. Tonight was the ideal chance to back Tripathi. Now the young fellow as a muddled mind. Also cannot understand Shane Warne taking a break during this stage of the tournament. Need Jofra Archer in this line-up as soon as possible.

OUT! Unadkat tries to go big as he slog-sweeps but misses the ball completely. Result- Clean Bowled. Karn Sharma gets his first wicket. Unadkat b Karn Sharma 16(10)

OUT! Karn Sharma gets his second wicket. Laughlin edges this one to Dhoni. Game over for Rajasthan as they lose the match by 64 runs. Laughlin c Dhoni b Karn Sharma 0(1)

CSK beat Rajasthan by 64 runs A professional performance from Chennai Super Kings. The catalyst of this win was Shane Watson, who scored a brilliant hundred and then came back after playing almost 20 overs to pick a wicket in his 3 overs while giving just 13 runs. Rajasthan Royals were below par both with bat and ball. As a result, an embarrassing loss.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain : Credit goes to CSK. The way they played. Unfortunately we dropped the catch. Fielding is one part that can make a difference. Players are working hard but we need to learn things and move forward. I felt we bowled slightly wrong line. CSK was too good tonight. Important to believe in our ability. We need to improve.

Another team helps to buck the trend of wins for the team chasing. And they do it in emphatic style, scoring 200+ runs and picking all 10 wickets. T20 games can be a see-saw affair but CSK has managed to stay in front for the entire length of this game. In all 4 games they have played so far, different batsmen have put their hands up, Bravo, Billings, Dhoni and now Watson have been among the runs in different games. With the ball, they have managed to peg away with the wickets at regular interval. Dhoni and Fleming seem to have most boxes ticket in their team combination and are looking a formidable unit now with a great chance of going all the way in this competition.

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain: Big game for us. we lost the last one. Unknown territory for us. We are known to be behind and then hit back. we need to keep pushing hard and keep working hard. Most of us are over 30 and need to be up there with fitness. Experience counts. There is no point stopping single and getting injured. We have got a few good fielders. We just want to keep the players fit. People over here in Pune stood by the team. Good to see fans coming here and supporting us. As far as the wicket is concerned, the ball was not coming very nicely, there was spongy bounce. Hitting back of length was difficult and that is what our bowlers did. First 6 overs did massive difference. For CSK, whenever we played, we used to bat first and batsman love to take the extra responsibility and pressure. We are comfortable either ways.

Shane Watson is the Man of the Match. Watson: I had a bit of extra motivation tonight. It was nice to put a performance against (former team) Rajasthan. ( Was there an issue with depth perception because catches were dropped in slip?) I am not sure, it's just a thing that happened. I am always looking to get better. When you feel, you are not learning, it's time to stop. MS and Fleming certainly know how to set up a team beautifully.

That's it from us today. It was a one-sided affair as Rajasthan Royals played the catching up game from the first over of the match itself. Chennai Super Kings made them sulk on their mistakes in the field. Moving on, tomorrow is a big day in IPL 2018. The double-headers are back. Kolkata Knight Riders take on Kings XI Punjab in the afternoon game and then we will see two struggling sides in Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on each other from 8 pm. So good bye and good night for now. See you tomorrow.

Ajinkya Rahane wins toss for Rajasthan Royals and chooses to bowl first.

OUT! Laughlin draws the first blood. No room whatsoever to Rayudu but he tries to cut it, edging an easy one to Buttler behind the wickets. Rayudu c Buttler b Laughlin 12(8)

OUT! Raina departs. He hits Gopal, trying to clear the deep mid-wicket, where K Gowtham came running and took a spectacular diving catch. Raina c Gowtham b Shreyas Gopal 46(29)

OUT! Dhoni comes out of the crease, hits it to the long-on region, trying a get six runs for his side. But Gowtham was placed exactly at the right position. It looked like he spilled it but takes it on second attempt. Dhoni c Gowtham b Shreyas Gopal 5(3)

OUT! Gopal strikes again but not the best of deliveries. Pitched short, Billings goes big and finds Ben Stokes placed at deep mid-wicket region. Billings c Stokes b Shreyas Gopal 3(7)

That's Shane Watson's third IPL hundred. What a knock this has been from him. He has not finished yet. He taps the ball and completes the single, now celebrating it in style. His family is there too. A very special moment really.

OUT! Shane Watson perishes. He tries to hit a fullish delivery but edges it ti Buttler behind the stumps. Watson c Buttler b Laughlin 106(57)

OUT! Klassen has been clean bowled! Shardul Thakur bowled a cross-seamer and Klassen with no feet movement stood there almost frozen. The ball hit the middle stump. Klaasen b SN Thakur 7(7)

OUT! Sanju Samson, RR's best batsman thus far this season, perishes at fine-leg. It was short ball, just where Samson liked and he pulled it straight to Karn Sharma at fine-leg . Samson c Karn Sharma b Chahar 2(3)

OUT! Rahane has been CLEAN BOWLED! Brilliant stuff from Chahar who bowled a knuckle ball and Rahane missed it completely. Rahane b Chahar 16(11)

Preview: After losing their previous Indian Premier League (IPL) clash by a whisker, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to start off with a win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their new home ground -- the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Friday.

CSK were forced to move out of their original home venue in Chennai amid political unrest over the Cauvery water-sharing issue.

Both the teams, who have returned to the league after serving two year bans following the spot-fixing scandal, will face each other for the first time in the ongoing edition.

While Chennai lost their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 4 runs in Mohali, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home.

With two wins and two defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with four points, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai also have an equal number of points after two wins from three matches and are at the fourth position.

Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Later, Kolkata outclassed them by seven wickets.

With 185 runs from four games, Sanju Samson has been the most impressive batsman for Rajasthan while skipper Rahane has amassed 130 runs.

Rajasthan's bowlers -- K. Gowtham and Ben Laughlin -- have performed well while leggie Shreays Gopal has also been economical.

However, all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was bought for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore, has failed to fire till now.

On the other hand, two-time champions Chennai had a great start to their campaign with back-to-back wins against defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was Dwayne Bravo's 30-ball 68 against Mumbai which helped Chennai register their first win and later, Sam Billings' 23-ball 56 guided them home against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring match.

In their last match against Kings XI Punjab, Ambati Rayudu (49) and Dhoni (79) almost handed Chennai a hat-trick of wins but they fell short by four runs.

In the bowling department, Shane Watson has been impressive with five wickets from three games while Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir have three wickets each from as many games.

It will also be Chennai's first game at Pune, which is now their new home for this year's edition of the cash-rich league, and the two-time champions will be keen to regain lost momentum.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

With inputs from IANS