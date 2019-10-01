Highlights, India Women vs South Africa Women, Full Cricket Score, 4th T20I in Surat: Hosts win by 51 runs
Follow the live scorecard of the fourth T20I between India Women and South Africa Women at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on our live blog.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs KAR Hyderabad beat Karnataka by 21 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs SAU Mumbai beat Saurashtra by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs RAJ Gujarat beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs SER Services beat Railways by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs BEN Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 74 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 51 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 NEP Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 40 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs ZIM Singapore beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 17 runs
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 2nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL vs VAN - Oct 2nd, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:40 AM IST
- South American Women's Championship T20I, 2019 PERW vs ARGW - Oct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- South American Women's Championship T20I, 2019 BRAW vs CHIW - Oct 3rd, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs MIZ - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs NAG - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HP vs ODS - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Youth first: Aaditya Thackeray contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls reflects tectonic shift in Shiv Sena's strategy
-
As droughts blight Asia, organisations are creating toolkits for victims of the crises
-
Five national law universities set up legal aid clinic; initiative aims to draft appeals on behalf of those excluded from Assam NRC
-
Trouble for Shiv Sena after 200 party members quit over Navi Mumbai Assembly seats being offered to BJP’s Ganesh Naik
-
Core sector growth in negative zone for first time in 4 years: Economy is slowing, but here are four ways government can arrest slowdown
-
Vaani Kapoor on collaborating with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff in War: Not insecure about working with two great actors
-
Amit Rohidas, Simranjeet Singh score in Indian hockey team's 2-1 win over world champion Belgium
-
Taliban attacks police headquarters in northern Afghanistan; at least 11 killed, over a dozen taken captive
-
The problem is not how Greta Thunberg looks, but how we view young women
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
India Women beat South Africa Women by 51 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
3rd T20I report: India Women's third T20I match against South Africa Women was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here on Sunday.
India are currently leading the five-match WT20I series 1-0. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
The second T20I match of the five-match series between both the teams was also abandoned due to rain.
India had won the first T20I by 11 runs as Deepti Sharma showcased an exceptional performance, and lead the series 1-0. Sharma picked three wickets and bowled three maiden overs in her four-over quota.
The fourth T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be played on 1 October. As per the latest update, the start of the fourth T20I has been delayed due to rain as the groundstaff works to get the oufield dry. The official update is that the toss will be at 7.30 pm and it will be a 17-overs per side encounter.
India's squad for T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, and Mansi Joshi.
With ANI inputs
Updated Date:
Oct 01, 2019 22:49:09 IST
Also See
India women vs South Africa women: Questions remain over team composition despite uplifting win for hosts in 1st T20I
India women vs South Africa women: Deepti Sharma's exceptional three-wicket spell propels hosts to thrilling win in first T20I
India women vs South Africa women: India spinner Deepti Sharma revels in career's 'best bowling performance'