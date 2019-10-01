First Cricket
Highlights, India Women vs South Africa Women, Full Cricket Score, 4th T20I in Surat: Hosts win by 51 runs

Follow the live scorecard of the fourth T20I between India Women and South Africa Women at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 01, 2019 22:49:09 IST

India Women beat South Africa Women by 51 runs

140/4
Overs
17.0
R/R
8.24
Fours
16
Sixes
3
Extras
7
89/7
Overs
17.0
R/R
5.24
Fours
11
Sixes
0
Extras
7

3rd T20I report: India Women's third T20I match against South Africa Women was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here on Sunday.

India are currently leading the five-match WT20I series 1-0. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

The second T20I match of the five-match series between both the teams was also abandoned due to rain.

India had won the first T20I by 11 runs as Deepti Sharma showcased an exceptional performance, and lead the series 1-0. Sharma picked three wickets and bowled three maiden overs in her four-over quota.

The fourth T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be played on 1 October. As per the latest update, the start of the fourth T20I has been delayed due to rain as the groundstaff works to get the oufield dry. The official update is that the toss will be at 7.30 pm and it will be a 17-overs per side encounter.

India's squad for T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, and Mansi Joshi.

With ANI inputs

 

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 22:49:09 IST

