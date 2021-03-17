Highlights, India Women vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI at Lucknow, Full cricket score: Proteas win by 5 wickets

South Africa Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
|India Women
|South Africa Women
|188/9 (49.3 ov) - R/R 3.8
|189/5 (48.2 ov) - R/R 3.91
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Marizanne Kapp
|not out
|36
|42
|3
|1
|Nadine de Klerk
|not out
|19
|39
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jhulan Goswami
|10
|0
|37
|0
|Monica Patel
|9.2
|0
|34
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 131/5 (36.2)
|
58 (58) R/R: 4.83
Nadine de Klerk 19(39)
Marizanne Kapp 34(33)
|
Mignon du Preez 57(100) S.R (57)
c Mithali Raj b Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Toss update: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fifth and final women's ODI here on Wednesday.
India rested Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi and Radha Yadav, bringing in Monica Patel, D Hemalatha, C Pratyusha and Jhulan Goswami in their places.
Pratyusha will make her India debut.
South Africa have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.
Teams:
India: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Sushma Verma (wk), C Pratyusha, D Hemalatha, Priya Punia, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel.
South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Marizane Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.
With inputs from PTI
Punam, who struck an impressive hundred in a losing cause had scores of 62 and 77 in the first two games respectively.
On Tuesday, she claimed four for 42 to set up India's nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI, helping the side level the five-match series 1-1.
India missed the services of veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami as other bowlers leaked runs everywhere. Mansi Joshi (1/43), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/39), Harmanpreet Kaur (1/38) took one wicket apiece.