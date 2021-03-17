Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

India Women Vs South Africa Women At Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 17 March, 2021

17 March, 2021
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

188/9 (49.3 ov)

5th ODI
South Africa Women

South Africa Women

189/5 (48.2 ov)

South Africa Women beat India Women by 5 wickets

India Women South Africa Women
188/9 (49.3 ov) - R/R 3.8 189/5 (48.2 ov) - R/R 3.91

Match Ended

South Africa Women beat India Women by 5 wickets

Nadine de Klerk - 19

Marizanne Kapp - 34

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marizanne Kapp not out 36 42 3 1
Nadine de Klerk not out 19 39 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 10 0 37 0
Monica Patel 9.2 0 34 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 131/5 (36.2)

58 (58) R/R: 4.83

Mignon du Preez 57(100) S.R (57)

c Mithali Raj b Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Highlights, India Women vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI at Lucknow, Full cricket score: Proteas win by 5 wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 17th, 2021
  • 16:18:35 IST

Toss update: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fifth and final women's ODI here on Wednesday.

India rested Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi and Radha Yadav, bringing in Monica Patel, D Hemalatha, C Pratyusha and Jhulan Goswami in their places.

Pratyusha will make her India debut.

South Africa have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

Teams:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Sushma Verma (wk), C Pratyusha, D Hemalatha, Priya Punia, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel.

South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Marizane Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: March 17, 2021 16:18:35 IST

