Highlights, India Women vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI at Lucknow, Full cricket score: Proteas win by 5 wickets

Toss update: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fifth and final women's ODI here on Wednesday.

India rested Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi and Radha Yadav, bringing in Monica Patel, D Hemalatha, C Pratyusha and Jhulan Goswami in their places.

Pratyusha will make her India debut.

South Africa have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

Teams:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Sushma Verma (wk), C Pratyusha, D Hemalatha, Priya Punia, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel.

South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Marizane Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

With inputs from PTI