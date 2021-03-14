Highlights, India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI at Lucknow, Full cricket score: Visitors seal series with seven-wicket win

South Africa Women beat India Women by 7 wickets
|India Women
|South Africa Women
|266/4 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.32
|269/3 (48.4 ov) - R/R 5.53
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Lara Goodall
|not out
|59
|66
|5
|0
|Marizanne Kapp
|not out
|22
|18
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|9
|1
|39
|1
|Radha Yadav
|9.4
|0
|68
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 236/3 (44.2)
|
33 (33) R/R: 7.61
Lara Goodall 11(8)
Marizanne Kapp 22(18)
|
Mignon du Preez 61(55) S.R (110.9)
c Harmanpreet Kaur b Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard
Toss update: The South African women's team won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts India in the fourth ODI on Sunday.
Laura Woolvardt continues to lead the visitors in Sune Luus' absence at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
From the Indian team, Jemimah Rodrigues has been left out of the match after three single-digit scores in her first three outings. Priya Punia has been included in the playing XI while veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has been rested.
South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1.
Teams:
South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.
India Women: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The Indian skipper reached the 7,000-run milestone in her 213th match, which was the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series against South Africa.
Full scorecard of second ODI being played between India women and South Africa women at Lucknow
The 38-year-old veteran ODI skipper, who has been playing in the top-flight for more than two decades, is the first Indian woman cricketer and second internationally to reach the milestone.