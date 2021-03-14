Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Women Vs South Africa Women At Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 14 March, 2021

14 March, 2021
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

266/4 (50.0 ov)

4th ODI
South Africa Women

South Africa Women

269/3 (48.4 ov)

South Africa Women beat India Women by 7 wickets

India Women South Africa Women
266/4 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.32 269/3 (48.4 ov) - R/R 5.53

Match Ended

South Africa Women beat India Women by 7 wickets

Lara Goodall - 11

Marizanne Kapp - 22

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lara Goodall not out 59 66 5 0
Marizanne Kapp not out 22 18 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 9 1 39 1
Radha Yadav 9.4 0 68 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 236/3 (44.2)

33 (33) R/R: 7.61

Lara Goodall 11(8)

Mignon du Preez 61(55) S.R (110.9)

c Harmanpreet Kaur b Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Highlights, India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th ODI at Lucknow, Full cricket score: Visitors seal series with seven-wicket win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 14th, 2021
  • 16:44:34 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard 

Toss update: The South African women's team won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts India in the fourth ODI on Sunday.

Laura Woolvardt continues to lead the visitors in Sune Luus' absence at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

File image of India women skipper Mithali Raj. AFP

File image of India women skipper Mithali Raj. AFP

From the Indian team, Jemimah Rodrigues has been left out of the match after three single-digit scores in her first three outings. Priya Punia has been included in the playing XI while veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has been rested.

South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1.

Teams:

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

India Women: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav.

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: March 14, 2021 16:44:34 IST

