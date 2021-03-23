Highlights, India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I at Lucknow, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by nine wickets, lose series 1-2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: India women have won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the third and final T20I at Lucknow.

The visitors have already clinched the series 2-0, winning the first two matches by eight and seven wickets respectively, but the hosts would want to salvage some pride in the final game.

The momentum will once again be with Sune Luus-led Proteas, who have been clinical in all departments of the game in the series thus far.

Prior to the T20I series, the two sides also squared off in a five-match ODI series, which the visitors won by a 4-1 margin.

Playing XI

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Faye Tunnicliffe, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune