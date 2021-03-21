Highlights, India Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I at Lucknow, Full cricket score: Proteas seal series with six-wicket win

Toss update: South Africa Women win the toss and opt to bowl first.

Preview: Hosts India Women will be looking to stay alive in the three-match T20I series when they take on South Africa in the second match in Lucknow on Sunday. After conceding the ODI series 1-4 courtesy a poor all-round show from the Women in Blue, India suffered a heavy eight-wicket defeat in the first T20I, with the Proteas taking a 1-0 lead once again.

The hosts missed the services of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur due to an injury in the first game, with Smriti Mandhana taking her place as the team’s captain.

For this game, too, she will continue to lead as Harmanpreet remains to sit out.

India had registered 130-6 after being put into bat in the first match, with Harleen Deol’s 52 and Jemimah Rodrigues’ 27-ball 30 the only positives.

The Proteas eventually got over the finish line with Anne Bosch (66*) and Sune Luus (43) starring with five balls to spare.

The hosts will hope for a better all-round show as they aim to get back on level terms in the series.

Playing XI

India: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Nuzhat Parween (wicketkeeper), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa: Sune Luus (Captain), Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.