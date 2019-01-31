Highlights, India women vs New Zealand women, 3rd ODI at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Hosts register eight-wicket consolation win
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the third ODI between New Zealand Women and India Women at Seddon Park, Hamilton on our live blog here
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Live Now
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 71 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Budget 2019: Full text of Piyush Goyal's speech in Parliament; finance minister dangles pre-poll carrot for middle class
-
Budget 2019: Sensex surges over 500 points in afternoon trade driven by auto, consumer stocks
-
Narendra Modi says coalitions are 'unstable', but does a majority government ensure better governance?
-
Juan Guaido set to challenge Venezuelan military, says ‘new test’ of defying govt ban on humanitarian medical aid will decide loyalty
-
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga movie review: Anil, Sonam Kapoor-starrer has its heart in the right place
-
Don Ravi Pujari, protege of Chhota Rajan, arrested in Senegal; gangster had threatened Bollywood actors
-
Down memory lane: Anand Amritraj recalls an era when prize money was meagre and Grand Slam champs stood in line for food
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
In Maharashtra's Golavali village, a farmer-artist is inspiring her community to turn scrap into art
-
Income Tax Slab 2019-20: जानिए बजट में आपकी कमाई से जुड़े क्या फैसले हुए?
-
Budget speech 2019: इनकम टैक्स में छूट के साथ पीयूष गोयल के बजट भाषण की बड़ी बातें
-
Budget 2019: Income Tax छूट की सीमा 2.5 से बढ़कर 5 लाख हुई, 5 लाख की आमदनी पर कोई टैक्स नहीं
-
Budget 2019: किसानों को हर साल 6 हजार रुपए की मदद, सीधे खाते में जाएगा पैसा
-
Budget 2019ः कर्मचारियों के लिए मोदी सरकार का बड़ा तोहफा, ग्रेच्युटी की सीमा बढ़ाई
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
New Zealand Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview, 3rd ODI: After clinching the three-match series against New Zealand with a win in the second ODI, India will now aim to register a clean sweep with a victory in the third and final match of the series at Hamilton.
All eyes in the final ODI will be on India skipper Mithali Raj, who will be playing in her 200th international match.
Smriti Mandhana in action against Amy Satterwaite-led New Zealand side. Twitter @BCCIWomen
India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead after registering an eight-wicket win in the second match at Mount Maunganui.
Visiting side bowlers impressed once again as they bowled New Zealand out for 161 in 44.2 overs. After which, Smriti Mandhana scored a sublime 90 not out to guide the team to an easy win.
She was ably assisted by skipper Mithali, who scored 63 not out and stitched an unbroken third-wicket stand of 151 with Mandhana.
In the first game, Mithali and Co outclassed the hosts by nine wickets.
Squads
India: Mithali Raj (capt), Tanya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemlatha, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav.
New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (capt), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
Updated Date:
Feb 01, 2019 12:21:33 IST
Also See
Highlights, India women vs New Zealand women, 2nd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Visitors seal series with 8-wicket win
Highlights, India women vs New Zealand women, 1st ODI at Napier, Full Cricket Score: Smirti Mandhana stars in visitors' big win
India vs New Zealand: With focus back on cricket, Mithali Raj and Co start marginal favourites, look to continue strong away performances