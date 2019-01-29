First Cricket
Highlights, India women vs New Zealand women, 2nd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Visitors seal series with 8-wicket win

Live scores and updates of the 2nd ODI between India women and New Zealand women in Mount Maunganui

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 29, 2019 06:30:15 IST

India Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets

161/10
Overs
44.2
R/R
3.64
Fours
15
Sixes
0
Extras
8
166/2
Overs
35.2
R/R
4.72
Fours
18
Sixes
3
Extras
5

Toggle between tabs to view scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, 1st ODI: The Mithali Raj-led Indian women's cricket team will look to seal the series in the second ODI against New Zealand women. Thanks to their collective effort, they will look to consolidate their position in the ICC women's championship table when they face New Zealand in the second one-dayer on Tuesday.

In the first game, India outclassed New Zealand by a big margin of nine wickets. The stars in the previous game for India were Ekta Bisht, who picked up three wickets in her 9 overs whereas Indian openers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana hit 81* and 105 respectively to guide India to a big win.

White Ferns captain Amy Satterwaite in action from the first ODI against Mithali Raj-led Indian side at McLean Park. Twitter @WhiteFerns

White Ferns captain Amy Satterwaite in action against Mithali Raj-led Indian side. Image courtesy: Twitter @WhiteFerns

Opener Suzie Bates (36) and skipper Amy Satterthwaite (31) were the top-scorers for New Zealand in the first match and they would hope to convert these starts in the second ODI.

Squads

India: Mithali Raj (capt), Tanya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemlatha, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (capt), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 13:47:05 IST

Tags : Bay Oval, Cricket, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, India, India Vs New Zealand, Jemimah Rodrigues, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Mithali Raj, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India Women's 2018-19, New Zealand Women Vs India Women 2019, Poonam Yadav, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Sports, WV Raman

