Toss report: India captain Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat in the third ODI against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

India are currently 2-0 up in the three-match series and will aim to complete a series sweep with a victory in the final match.

The hosts defeated the world champions by 66 runs in the opening ODI and then registered a seven-wicket win in the second match to take a 2-0 unassailable lead.

The final match is also an opportunity for India to grab crucial two more points as part of the ICC Championship which could help them qualify for the 2021 World Cup directly.

For England, it's a fight for prestige and two points in the ICC Championship.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone was ruled out of the third ODI and remainder of the tour due to a fractured hand.

India's playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Mona Meshram, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

England's playing XI: Amy Ellen Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (wk), Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Winfield, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley