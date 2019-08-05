Live Updates
HIGHLIGHTS, India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 2nd T20I Match Result in Florida: Play called off as visitors clinch series 2-0
Date: Monday, 05 August, 2019 00:18 IST
Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
Match Ended
India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
Highlights
-
00:01 (IST)
India beat West Indies by 22 runs on DLS to seal the series. Rovman Powell ran them close with a quick-fire half century but a Krunal Pandya double dismissal brought things back in India's favour. It never really looked like West Indies were getting close with the required rate climbing all the time. The action now moves to Guyana for the third T20I but India have sealed the series already.
-
23:55 (IST)
-
23:17 (IST)
India ahead on DLS
-
23:12 (IST)
-
23:10 (IST)
-
22:58 (IST)
-
22:56 (IST)
-
22:49 (IST)
FIFTY! Great knock from Powell and he brings up his 50 from 30 balls. Just his second T20I fifty and how important this one could be if he could steer his side over the finishing line. Getting to the mark with a gentle single.
-
22:06 (IST)
BOWLED! Another early wicket for India and this time it is Sunil Narine. Tried to go into the attack to Washington but missed the slog completely. Poor shot in the end. WI 8/2
-
22:01 (IST)
GONE! What a catch from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get rid of Evin Lewis. Bhuvi dives across following his run up and clutches on with some comfort in the end. A slower one deceiving Lewis and getting the splice back.
-
21:32 (IST)
OUT! Good use of the short ball by Cottrell! Manish Pandey ends up nicking it to the keeper while charging down the track, departing for 6. IND 143/5
Pandey c Pooran b Cottrell 6(8)
-
21:23 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Cottrell sends Kohli's middle stump flying, and out comes the famous salute! The ball angled into the batsman sharply, beating the India captain's inside edge and knocking the middle pole off clean! IND 132/4
Kohli b Cottrell 28(23)
-
21:18 (IST)
OUT! Rishabh Pant throws his wicket away once again, and begins his disappointed march back to the dugout. Short ball from Thomas and he's instantly tempted to uppercut it towards third man, straight into the hands of Kieron Pollard. IND 126/3
Pant c Pollard b Thomas 4(5)
-
21:08 (IST)
OUT! Rohit's stay at the crease comes to an end. Slices a slower ball from Thomas high in the air, and Hetmyer settles under the ball at extra cover to collect it safely. IND 115/2
Rohit c Hetmyer b Thomas 67(51)
-
20:55 (IST)
Fifty up for Rohit Sharma off 40 balls, bringing up the milestone for the 17th time in T20Is! Guides the ball down the ground for a single to bring up the milestone. IND 85/1
-
20:44 (IST)
OUT! Keemo Paul gets the breakthrough! Dhawan gets dismissed in a manner not very different to the one in the first T20I, going for a wild heave towards the leg side, only to miss the ball completely and get his stumps rattled in the process. IND 67/1
Dhawan b Paul 23(16)
-
20:31 (IST)
FOUR! Lovely adjustment from Rohit, getting down on one knee and somewhat sweeping the ball past the man at short fine for a four. Brings up the fifty opening stand with that shot! IND 51/0
-
19:35 (IST)
West Indies XI: Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Khary Pierre, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
-
19:34 (IST)
Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies captain: Looks a better wicket. Looks like there will be a bit of moisture. Shouldn't have changed much. Will give us a little more time to assess (the pitch), which we didn't do yesterday. Backing the boys to come out on top today. Campbell out, Narine opens the innings, and Khary Pierre comes in.
-
19:34 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed
-
19:34 (IST)
Virat Kohli, India captain: Looks like a pretty okay wicket today. All the moisture from the pitch is gone, and looks like it will get slower and slower. The first six overs, the ball is going to come on nicely. Important to assess the pitch once the ball gets older. Same XI from yesterday.
-
19:32 (IST)
TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to bat first.
-
19:23 (IST)
Pitch report
There is bit of moisture in the surface aided by overnight rain and dark spots. Darren Ganga reckons the team which wins the toss will opt to field.
That's all we have from the second T20I in Florida then. No presentation ceremony by the looks of it. Join us on Tuesday for the third T20. Until then, goodbye!
So, we have the official confirmation. India win by D/L method. This was India's game anyway. Following a rusty start of the tour yesterday, they have produced a clinical performance in this second game. Hopefully in the third match, the team management will try out some youngsters.
India and West Indies will now move to the Caribbean region with a T20I, three ODIs and two Tests. Here are the dates and timings for your calendar.
Chances of play resuming looking very bleak now!
Rain has intensified to a heavy shower to the point where thumping of raindrops on the pavilion is audible through the soundproof glass. If it goes on for another 5-10 minutes, you can stick a fork in this match because the ground has already taken on plenty of water this week.— Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) August 4, 2019
RAIN! It has started to rain in Lauderhill now. All gloomy there and in chances of getting a restart.
India ahead on DLS
So, the umpires have asked the players to go off the field due to a threat of a passing shower. Dark rain cloud is hovering over the ground and the wind is picking up. However, I believe, since it is not raining yet, they could have continued for a while. Nevertheless, West Indies are well behind the DLS par score at this stage.
After 15 overs,West Indies 95/4 ( Kieron Pollard 6 , Shimron Hetmyer 5)
A boundary from the Ravindra Jadeja but more importantly, two chances to add to the wickets column. Pollard almost handing a catch back to Jadeja but the spinner is slightly slow in reacting and getting down. But the second chance, to Kohli, is the one that should have been held on to. Hetmyer tries to pull but doesn't get the right impact and Kohli's one-handed effort doesn't come off in the end.
FOUR! Kieron Pollard gets going now with a boundary. Latches on to a short ball and thumps it straight down the ground. No stopping that!
After 14 overs,West Indies 89/4 ( Kieron Pollard 1 , Shimron Hetmyer 4)
With asking rate climbing, Krunal Pandya has made things even tougher for West Indies. He removes both the set batsmen in the same over. Pooran was the first to walk after having trouble scoring as is. But the wicket of Powell would hurt West Indies more. He had amassed 54 runs before Krunal got him leg before. Had he stayed, he could have given India some unnecessary headache. Now the onus on the middle and lower order to reduce the impact of a possible defeat.
FOUR! Shimron Hetmyer is new to the crease and he gets going with a boundary. Pitched outside off by Krunal, slashed by Hetmyer and the desperate attempt to prevent the boundary comes to nought. WI 89/4
Interestingly Jadeja is yet to bowl. Perhaps because of the presence of a left-hander at the crease. But now, with the Pooran threat is being removed, I think we will soon see him bowling in the death overs. At this stage, it is still India's game to lose from here.
After 13 overs,West Indies 84/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 19 , Rovman Powell 54)
Eight run over for West Indies. Rovman Powell getting to his fifty run mark from 30 balls. But his main aim would be to steer West Indies over the finishing line. Navdeep Saini with not the greatest of second games and lack of discipline almost made India pay. Nothing on the free hit that followed a no ball-boundary.
FOUR! NO BALL! FREE HIT! Triple bonanza for West Indies. Navdeep Saini oversteps on the full length delivery to Powell. The Windies right hander with a smashing hit and no chance for the long off fielder to cut it off.
FIFTY! Great knock from Powell and he brings up his 50 from 30 balls. Just his second T20I fifty and how important this one could be if he could steer his side over the finishing line. Getting to the mark with a gentle single.
After 12 overs,West Indies 75/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 17 , Rovman Powell 49)
In what looked to be another boundaryless over by India, Krunal Pandya lets go of the momentum with a poor final ball. He kept the ball wicket-to-wicket, pitched up and close to the stumps for the first five balls. Until the sixth where he banged in short and Powell thrashed it for a six.
SIX! After a stellar over, Krunal Pandya with a poor ball to end with and he's been duely dispatched. Short and Powell goes into the attack. Not difficult to pick that up and that's a gift. WI 75/2
After 11 overs,West Indies 66/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 16 , Rovman Powell 42)
A much better over from Khaleel Ahmed now than his previous. Bringing in some variations, mixing things up and almost getting rid of the well-set Powell. Four runs from the over - all singles.
CHANCE! Great chance for Virat Kohli to remove Powell but the Indian skipper is narrowly short in his diving effort. Banged in short by Khaleel and the sliced effort loops up. Kohli with a dart across but the dive is narrowly short.
After 10 overs,West Indies 62/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 15 , Rovman Powell 40)
Krunal Pandya introduced by Virat Kohli now. Spinners on both ends. Goes for five runs and first over since the fourth to not produce a boundary. With 10 overs to go, West Indies need 106 runs to level the series.
After 9 overs,West Indies 57/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 14 , Rovman Powell 36)
WI went from 9/2 in 4 overs to 46/2 in 8 overs before Washington Sundar returned to curtail the flow of runs. But immediately gets spanked for a six! Powell is relentless and going all attack in chase.
SIX! Washington Sundar is back into the attack and Powell stays in attacking mode. Powell kneels and slog sweeps it over deep backward square for a big and meaty hit! WI 53/2
Powell is using the pace of the Indian bowlers quite brilliantly. Perhaps, Kohli should consider attacking him with someone like Jadeja. Powell is not a great player against slow bowling and if he tries to hit across the line, someone like Jadeja with his accuracy has a decent chance against him.
After 8 overs,West Indies 46/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 11 , Rovman Powell 28)
Unlucky stuff for Navdeep Saini. He gets the ball going at 140kmph+ pace and that is his undoing in the end. Powell with an inside edge and outside edge to pickup two boundaries back-toback. Powell off to a flier!
FOUR! Another boundary for Powell. Back-to-back boundaries and lucky, lucky stuff for him and West Indies. Takes the outside edge and beats Pant for a boundary on the opposite side now. WI 45/2
FOUR! The extra pace by Navdeep Saini at 142kmph is good enough to help West Indies to another boundary. Powell goes for the slog but gets an inside edge which beats the stumps and no fielder to cut it off. WI 41/2
After 7 overs,West Indies 36/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 10 , Rovman Powell 19)
Another fairly expensive over for India. 11 runs from the Khaleel Ahmed over with a six and a four by Powell to keep West Indies going. The flow of runs has picked up and it doesn't help the Indian effort that the balls are there for the taking. Need to improve the line and length.
FOUR! Another overpitched delivery and Powell reaps more runs. This is easy pickings for him and Khaleel Ahmed is not making it difficult for the West Indies duo. Placed between cover and mid-off for a four. WI 36/2
SIX! First maximum of the West Indies innings. Length ball by Khaleel Ahmed and cleanly hit by Powell down the ground for a six. Got to the pitch of the ball and went into the shot for a six. WI 32/2
After 6 overs,West Indies 25/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 9 , Rovman Powell 9)
Now another bowling change sees Navdeep Saini come into the attack. Not the best of starts by the newcomer into international cricket. Pooran and Powell smacking him for twin boundaries and nine runs from the over.
FOUR! Banged in short by Saini but the direction is all wrong. Powell swivels and plays it behind square to collect another boundary. WI 25/2
FOUR! Here is the newcomer Navdeep Saini into the attack and second ball, Nicholas Pooran jumps into the shot and tucks it away off the pads for a boundary. WI 20/2
After 5 overs,West Indies 16/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 4 , Rovman Powell 5)
First bowling change sees Khaleel Ahmed go for 7 runs. Rovman Powell off the mark with a powerful boundary in the over. West Indies need more of that to get some balance going. A chance on the last ball of the over to run out Pooran but the effort is not on the mark. Could have been interesting if it had hit.
Not the ideal start for West Indies. Both openers are already back on the hut. On back to back days, Lewis failed to score a run and with Narine it is always a gamble, especially on a pitch like this. Nevertheless, here Windies do not have the luxury to take their time. They have to attack the new ball to keep their chances alive in this match.
First bowling change from India and Khaleel Ahmed is the new bowler. Into the slot for Rovman Powell and he thunders it straight down the ground for a four. Nice way to get going.
After 4 overs,West Indies 9/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 2 , Rovman Powell 0)
Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell in the middle now for West Indies. Pooran playing the ball down to long off to collect a single on the last ball of the over. Just the 1 run from Bhuvneshwar Kumar's second over.
After 3 overs,West Indies 8/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 1 , )
Another one run over by Washington Sundar and he gets the wicket of a dangerous Sunil Narine for good measure. What a start this for India. West Indies are in trouble early on.
BOWLED! Another early wicket for India and this time it is Sunil Narine. Tried to go into the attack to Washington but missed the slog completely. Poor shot in the end. WI 8/2
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Florida, LIVE Updates:
Preview: India will take on West Indies today in the second T20I of the ongoing series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground,Lauderhill in Florida.
Virat Kohli and his men, who won the first match, will now aim to clinch the series with a victory in the second T20I of the three-match series before the series moves to Guyana. The series win will also help Indian to get over the World Cup pain in some ways.
In the first match that was held on Saturday at the same venue, Team India registered a four-wicket. Kohli won the toss and opted to field first considering the damp nature of the pitch. The captain's decision received a full backing from the bowlers as West Indies opened their innings on a horrible note.
Both the openers fell for a duck as India enjoyed the reckless approach to the batting by West Indies. Six Indian bowlers managed to take a wicket apiece with debutant Navdeep Saini leading the way with match figures of 4-1-17-3.
The 'hosts' needed a strong partnership to bail them out but that never came as they were restricted to 95/9 in 20 overs with Kieron Pollard top-scoring with 49. The only other player to reach double figures mark was Nicholas Pooran who scored 20.
In reply, India had their own mini collapse as they were reduced to 32/3 with Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabah Pant getting out for 1 and 0 respectively. However, small contributions from Virat Kohli (19), Manish Pandey (19), Krunal Pandya (12), Ravindra Jadea (10*) and Washington Sundar (8*) took India to win in 18th over.
Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Narine and Keemo Paul each picked two wickets apiece.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.
Updated Date: