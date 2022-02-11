Highlights, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Match, Full Cricket Score: India win by 96 runs, complete 3-0 sweep

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Today's Match Updates: OUT! Joseph's the last batter to fall, holing out to Kohli at deep midwicket while looking to pull the short ball from Krishna into the stands. West Indies are bowled out for 169, and with that, India complete a comprehensive 96-run victory to sweep the ODI series 3-0!

After having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series, Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to win the final ODI to register a series sweep.

India and West Indies will lock horns in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Heading into the final game, all eyes would be on Virat Kohli's form. So far in the series, Virat has been below-par as he recorded scores of 8 and 18 and the wait for century number 71 is growing day by day. The batter needs to stay true to his instincts as in the ongoing series, the batter has looked to be in a rush.

This has never been the case with Virat but probably lack of a big score is now getting to the former skipper as well.

A good talk with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit might just be the need of the hour for Virat as the Men in Blue definitely need their star batter at his best.

In the second ODI, India promoted Rishabh Pant as an opener, the move might not have worked, but it is a positive sign as the team finally showed an aggressive mindset.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav were impressed with the bat but the overall score remained below-par as Men in Blue posted just 237 on the board.

The bowling side of things took care of itself and Prasidh Krishna bowled a probing spell and broke the back of Windies chase.

The hosts would expect the same to happen in the final ODI. West Indies' batting has been lacklustre so far in this series, and they have not been able to help out their bowlers.

Kieron Pollard missed the second game due to a niggle and it is not known whether he would return for the final ODI on Friday.

Here's how you can watch the third ODI between India and West Indies in India.

When will the third ODI between India and West Indies take place?

The third ODI between India and West Indies will take place on Friday, 11 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the third ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

With inputs from ANI

