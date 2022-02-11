Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (odi)

India Vs West Indies At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 11 February, 2022

11 February, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

265/10 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
West Indies

West Indies

169/10 (37.1 ov)

India beat West Indies by 96 runs

India West Indies
265/10 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.3 169/10 (37.1 ov) - R/R 4.55

Match Ended

India beat West Indies by 96 runs

Alzarri Joseph - 0

Kemar Roach - 0

Kemar Roach not out 0 4 0 0
Mohammed Siraj 9 1 29 3
Prasidh Krishna 8.1 1 27 3
Alzarri Joseph 29(56) S.R (51.78)

c Virat Kohli b Prasidh Krishna
Highlights, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Match, Full Cricket Score: India win by 96 runs, complete 3-0 sweep

Highlights, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Match, Full Cricket Score: India win by 96 runs, complete 3-0 sweep

21:19 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the one-day international series between India and West Indies, with the Men in Blue clearly the superior side throughout the series as they complete a 3-0 sweep — their first against the Windies in the 50-over format — to register their first series win of 2022! Though they'll be favourites going into the T20 leg of the tour as well, they can expect a tougher test from the side that has lifted the T20 World Cup twice in the past.

Time to shift our focus to the IPL mega auction that gets underway in Bengaluru tomorrow, with our coverage of the grand event starting early in the morning. To know more about the auction such as the purse remaining for each side, the number of franchises participating and more, click here. For now, this is Amit Banerjee signing off, wishing you all good night!

21:14 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, India captain: Definitely not looking at numbers. It’s important to get the job done. We’ve tickets a lot of boxes in this series and we pretty much got what we wanted. The noise will be around as long as we’re playing. We know we’re playing a high-profile sport in India. The outside noise doesn’t really bother too much, as long as we can come out here and do what we’re expected to do. I’ve never seen that kind of spell in India, so good to have him, come and hit the deck and get some bounce off the pitch. Augurs well for the team. I didn’t feel like these were Indian conditions. I was impressed with Siraj as well, and then Shardul and Deepak. (On Kuldeep) Both Kuldeep and Chahal are crucial players for us, and they’ve done well together as a group. Chahal was very much in the plan and Kuldeep was off the radar a bit, but it was important to bring him back in the radar slowly. Important to give them that cushion to give them some games under their belt. The biggest takeaway for us was the middle over batting. The top order didn’t do too well, and it was a challenge for the middle order to bail us out. So this was the biggest takeaway for me.

21:09 (IST)

Prasidh Krishna is the Player of the Series!

Prasidh Krishna: Now that I’ve been practicing a lot, played a few Vijay Hazare games as well, I think it’s coming off now and the wickets are coming. Anything going to the keeper or slips, I’d love that. Quite nice to see the ball get some carry. When you see the ball fly to the keeper, is what every fast bowler wants. The kind of guys we have in the team, I think everybody’s very good and we’re learning from each other. Still being grounded, but I think it’s a team effort. I think we batted pretty well, and we got good scores despite there being something in the wicket.

21:07 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer is the Player of the Match!

Shreyas Iyer: Life was really tough for me in the last two months, had food infection then COVID, so wouldn’t say I had the best time in the last few months. I’d be flexible at any number, but four would be the best number for me. You need to have a really good skill to be able to adjust to the new ball. You have to set a rhythm for yourself, which is not easy.

21:03 (IST)

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies captain: Had a wonderful opportunity being here, and want to extend by congratulations to Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. India were too good in the end. The way we bowled in the series was wonderful, and a lot of positives come from that department. The way the guys bowled in the last two games was fantastic.

20:51 (IST)

Plenty to ponder over for Pollard, Simmons and the rest of the WI camp

20:50 (IST)

Achievement unlocked for Rohit and Co!
 

20:46 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Joseph's the last batter to fall, holing out to Kohli at deep midwicket while looking to pull the short ball from Krishna into the stands.

West Indies are bowled out for 169, and with that, India complete a comprehensive 96-run victory to sweep the ODI series 3-0!

Joseph c Kohli b Krishna 29(56)

20:45 (IST)

After 37 overs,West Indies 169/9 ( Alzarri Joseph 29 , Kemar Roach 0)

Siraj bowls out a wicket maiden, getting Walsh caught by Rohit at leg slip as India finally end the ninth-wicket partnership. His figures read 9-1-29-3 at the end of this over.

20:39 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Siraj has his third wicket after all, and the ninth-wicket stand has finally been broken! Siraj had broght a couple of fielders close to the batter and bowls a short one to Walsh, aiming for his helmet. Walsh ends up lobbing the ball to Rohit at leg gully, and the India skipper throws the ball in an act of frustration, his ire directed towards his teammates. WI 169/9

Walsh c Rohit b Siraj 13(38)

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI Today's Match Updates: OUT! Joseph's the last batter to fall, holing out to Kohli at deep midwicket while looking to pull the short ball from Krishna into the stands. West Indies are bowled out for 169, and with that, India complete a comprehensive 96-run victory to sweep the ODI series 3-0!

After having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series, Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to win the final ODI to register a series sweep.

India and West Indies will lock horns in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Rohit Sharma (Captain) of India and Nicholas Pooran (Captain) of West Indies during the Toss of the second One Day International match (ODI) between India and the West Indies held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 9th February 2022

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score today's Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Match

Heading into the final game, all eyes would be on Virat Kohli's form. So far in the series, Virat has been below-par as he recorded scores of 8 and 18 and the wait for century number 71 is growing day by day. The batter needs to stay true to his instincts as in the ongoing series, the batter has looked to be in a rush.

This has never been the case with Virat but probably lack of a big score is now getting to the former skipper as well.

A good talk with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit might just be the need of the hour for Virat as the Men in Blue definitely need their star batter at his best.

In the second ODI, India promoted Rishabh Pant as an opener, the move might not have worked, but it is a positive sign as the team finally showed an aggressive mindset.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav were impressed with the bat but the overall score remained below-par as Men in Blue posted just 237 on the board.

The bowling side of things took care of itself and Prasidh Krishna bowled a probing spell and broke the back of Windies chase.

The hosts would expect the same to happen in the final ODI. West Indies' batting has been lacklustre so far in this series, and they have not been able to help out their bowlers.

Kieron Pollard missed the second game due to a niggle and it is not known whether he would return for the final ODI on Friday.

Here's how you can watch the third ODI between India and West Indies in India.

When will the third ODI between India and West Indies take place?

The third ODI between India and West Indies will take place on Friday, 11 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the third ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: February 11, 2022 21:19:45 IST

