Highlights, India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1, Full Cricket Score: India 80/0 at stumps, trail by 70

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 HIghlights: IND 80/0, trail by 70; Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal remain unbeaten on 30 and 40 respectively, mounting a strong response after India bundle West Indies out for a paltry 150.

India take on West Indies in the first Test in Dominica from Wednesday. Image: Reuters

West Indies Vs India At Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, 12 July, 2023

12 July, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Stumps
West Indies

West Indies

150/10 (64.3 ov)

1st Test
India

India

80/0 (23.0 ov)

Live Blog
02:57 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, with Rohit Sharma and Co bossing Windies in all departments today to begin their tour of the Caribbean and the United States on a solid note.

Do join us tomorrow for live coverage of Day 2. For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

02:55 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score


Ravichandran Ashwin, the star performer of the day, speaks to Samuel Badree after stumps:


“I thought it was a pretty good performance. There was some moisture on the pitch. It got slower and started to turn a little bit. I enjoyed by spell in the first session and had to adapt in the second one. When it seems like it spins, it actually slows. International cricket is all about adapting, trying to get better all the time. (On Jaiswal) I think he’s a very vibrant cricketer, extremely talented. All we can do in the dressing room is keep the environment good.”

02:51 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 23 overs,India 80/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 , Rohit Sharma (C) 30)

STUMPS ON DAY 1

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal remain unbeaten on 30 and 40 respectively, stitching an unbroken 80-run opening stand and mounting a solid response after India bundle West Indies out for a paltry 150 after the hosts elect to bat. India quickly bury the disappointment of the WTC final defeat against Australia by thoroughly bossing their opening day of the 2023-25 cycle and taking a giant leap forward towards going 1-0 up in the two-match series.

India trail by another 70 runs with all ten wickets intact, and will hope openers Rohit and Jaiswal are able to convert the partnership into a massive one and guide the visitors towards a sizeable first innings lead.

02:35 (IST)
four

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 20 overs,India 74/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 35 , Rohit Sharma (C) 29)

FOUR! Full and outside off from Holder, Jaiswal gets down on one knee and drives this through the cover region to collect his fifth boundary. 20 overs done in the Indian innings, with another three left to be bowled today.

02:29 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 18 overs,India 68/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 30 , Rohit Sharma (C) 28)

Jason Holder bowls out the final delivery of his first over once play resumes after the rain break with Jaiswal guiding the ball towards mid off for a quick single. The senior all-rounder follows it up with a maiden in his next over.

02:20 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

The rain doesn't prove to be much of an interruption as it moves away within a few minutes of the umpires halting play. The covers are promptly taken off and openers Rohit and Jaiswal make their way back to the centre along with the West Indians. Jason Holder to bowl the remaining delivery of the 16th over, with another seven overs to be bowled after that.

02:15 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

RAIN HALTS PLAY AT WINDSOR PARK! What begins as a steady drizzle only gets heavier, forcing umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough to call the players back to the dressing room and signal the ground staff to bring the covers out. Thankfully, rain has only made an appearance towards the fag end of the day's play when there are a little over seven overs left to be bowled.

02:06 (IST)
four

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 14 overs,India 60/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 24 , Rohit Sharma (C) 26)

FOUR! Cut away firmly by Jaiswal after Cornwall decides to bowl one fractionally short outside off. Jaiswal follows it up with a sweep later in the over. Blackwood anticipates the shot and starts moving to his right before Jaiswal even connects, and helps restrict the debutant to a brace.

02:04 (IST)
six

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 13 overs,India 54/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 18 , Rohit Sharma (C) 26)

Spin from both ends as left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican replaces Alzarri Joseph. SIX! Poor delivery from Warrican, an overpitched ball fired down leg, and Rohit has little trouble clearing his front leg and smashing it over the wide long on fence to bring up the fifty opening partnership with Jaiswal!

02:02 (IST)
four

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 12 overs,India 48/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 18 , Rohit Sharma (C) 20)

FOUR! Exquisite stuff from Rohit as he drives a full delivery from Joseph straight down the ground! Three off the following over by Cornwall, including a brace to Jaiswal in the penultimate delivery in which he sweeps the ball behind square.

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

00:00 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Athanaze misses out on a fifty on debut, as Ashwin grabs his fourth! Athanaze had been targetting the senior off-spinner for the most part today, even smashing him for a six. Fails to connect on this occasion and ends up getting a thick top-edge that results in a simple catch for Thakur at mid on. WI 129/8

Athanaze c Thakur b Ashwin 47(99)
 
23:50 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Another one bites the dust! Was a tossed up delivery outside off that Joseph attempted to smash over mid on. Instead, he gets a thick leading edge that results in the simplest of catches for Unadkat at backward point. West Indies are in danger of getting shot out for less than 150.

With that, Ravichandran Ashwin becomes only the third Indian bowler to collect 700 international wickets, joining fellow spinners Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. WI 124/7

Joseph c Unadkat b Ashwin 4(11)
23:35 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Siraj with the breakthrough, as Holder perishes after holing out to the man at deep square while attempting to pull a short delivery. The trap had been set by Rohit and Siraj and the veteran all-rounder fell for it. End of the standout partnership of the West Indian innings so far, and they're four wickets away from getting shot out, and they have a little over 100 runs on the board. WI 117/6

Holder c Thakur b Siraj 18(61)
22:29 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Another catch for Test debutant Ishan Kishan, and a sharp one at that as Ravindra Jadeja gets Joshua Da Silva caught-behind for two to grab his second wicket! The wicketkeeper-batter was shaping for a cut, but the ball kicked up higher than usual and ended up getting a deflection off his outside edge. WI 73/5

Da Silva c Kishan b Jadeja 2(13)
21:36 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 28 overs,West Indies 68/4 ( Alick Athanaze 13 , )

OUT! WHAT A CATCH BY MOHAMMED SIRAJ! Blackwood attempts to take the aerial route down the ground off Jadeja's bowling, but hardly gets any timing on it for it to reach the fence. Siraj backpedals from mid off and ends up pulling off a blinder, although he scrapes his right elbow in the process.

With that, West Indies are reduced to 68/4 at lunch on Day 1 after skipper Brathwaite elects to bat. The seamers were expected to thrive on this surface, but it's India's veteran spin twins Ashwin and Jadeja who have grabbed three out of four wickets so far.
21:05 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Maiden dismissal for Ishan Kishan as a wicketkeeper in Test cricket as Shardul Thakur strikes in his first over after replacing Siraj in the attack. Reifer attempts to drive a full, wide delivery from the all-rounder, and ends up nicking the ball to the keeper, who lunges to his left to complete a fine catch. Windies have now lost their top three with less than 50 on board after opting to bat. WI 47/3

Reifer c Kishan b Thakur 2(18)
20:46 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Kraigg Brathwaite ends up playing a shot too many against Ashwin, who is bowling round the wicket to the right-hander and constantly challenging his outside edge. Brathwaite ends up getting a thick leading edge while attempting to slog the ball over midwicket, resulting in a simple catch for his Indian counterpart Rohit at cover. WI 38/2
 

Brathwaite c Rohit b Ashwin 20(46)
20:29 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

BOWLED! Ashwin strikes at the cusp of the drinks interval, breaking the opening partnership with what is a classical off-spinner's dismissal! Chanderpaul shapes for a block, but the ball ends up beating the outside edge and clipping the top of the off-stump! Raymon Reifer walks in next, with drinks being called onto the field after the dismissal. WI 31/1

Chanderpaul b Ashwin 12(44)
19:07 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE

Kraigg Brathwaite, West Indies captain: We will have a bat. Surface is generally dry, bit of moisture. We had a camp in Antigua. Brian Lara was there. Was good for the young batsmen. Key is consistency. It’s about pulling your act together and believing in yourself. Alick Athanaze makes his debut today.


Rohit Sharma, India captain: It’s been good so far. We have been here for a while now. It’s been good preparation although rain played a bit of spoilsport. The championship final is still a couple of years from now. We played some consistent cricket, which is why we played two finals and want to take that forward. We want to keep getting better as a team. (On debutants) I just want them to enjoy. They worked really hard to come here.
19:03 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE

TOSS: West Indies win the toss, and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opts to bat

Preview: The wait is finally over. Team India are back in action again. And this time, a new look Team India will take field when they face West Indies in the first Test in Dominica on Wednesday. Promising youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has been confirmed to open for India, while Shubman Gill bats at number three.

More importantly, India will be looking for a fresh start against the Windies, after their forgettable 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. And a month on from that loss, India’s 2023-25 WTC cycle gets promptly underway.

India will be without Mohammed Shami, who has been rested, and the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Instead, the visitors’ pace attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj. Siraj, with 52 Test wickets, is the most experienced of the lot, that also consists of Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat and Mukesh Kumar.

While Siraj and Thakur are all but set to feature in the playing XI, the toss up is likely to be between Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat and Mukesh Kumar, with Mukesh yet to make his Test debut.

A similar toss-up for the wicketkeeper’s spot is also likely, with KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan fighting for the place. Bharat has scored 129 runs from eight Test innings, while Kishan is yet to make his senior debut in the longest format.

Meanwhile, West Indies, too will be looking to start from scratch following their failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

The Windies have dropped stars like Roston Chase and included young batting all-rounder Alick Athanaze, who is in line to make his Test debut on Wednesday.

Rakheem Cornwall, who last played a Test for West Indies in 2021, will also feature in the XI.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who has had quite a last 12 months scoring 453 runs, will be the X-factor for the Windies.

Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj.

Published on: July 12, 2023 17:30:23 IST

