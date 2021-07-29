Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Full Cricket Score: Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets, clinch series 2-1

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Sri Lanka hammer India by seven wickets in the decider and take the series 2-1, snapping their own losing streak and bringing India’s winning run in T20Is to an end!

Preview: India take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I in Colombo. After the COVID-19 chaos which saw Krunal Pandya and eight of his close contacts in the Indian team ruled out of the series, the action finally got underway following one day postponement.

Sri Lanka bounced back in the 2nd T20I to draw level 1-1. It was a good bowling effort from them, especially the spinners to restrict India to a below-par total of 132/5. Their batsmen stuttered in the chase but crucial contributions from Minod Bhanuka (36 off 31), Dhananjaya de Silva (40 off 34), Chamika Karunaratne (12 off 6) and Wanindu Hasarange (15 off 11) made sure that Sri Lanka were still alive as they chased down the target with two deliveries to spare.

They would be happy that the middle order made crucial contributions after failures early on.

India were unlucky as they were down to bare bones with the availability of the players. They were forced to play just five batsmen along with six bowlers and they had to strategise accordingly in the batting department. There were 4 debuts for India and they will get another chance to shine on the big stage.

The team will mostly be the same given the lack of options at hand. One of the batsmen will need to bat through while the other will need to take their chances and try to bat big as well. The pitches have been slower and sluggish and the batsmen will have to find a way to score runs on tough tracks and against pace variations.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav impressed in the bowling department and he will be looking to get back into the reckoning for the T20 World Cup with another solid performance.

With Sri Lanka looking to end on a high after the ODI series loss and India looking to do the double, we could be in for an enthralling finale.