Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs India LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs India At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 29 July, 2021

29 July, 2021
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

81/8 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

82/3 (14.3 ov)

Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
81/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 4.05 82/3 (14.3 ov) - R/R 5.66

Match Ended

Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets

Wanindu Hasaranga - 14

Dhananjaya de Silva - 8

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dhananjaya de Silva not out 23 20 2 0
Wanindu Hasaranga not out 14 9 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Varun Chakravarthy 3.3 0 15 0
Rahul Chahar 4 0 15 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 56/3 (12)

26 (26) R/R: 10.4

Sadeera Samarawickrama 6(13) S.R (46.15)

b Rahul Chahar
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Full Cricket Score: Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets, clinch series 2-1

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Full Cricket Score: Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets, clinch series 2-1

23:27 (IST)

That brings us to the end of India's tour of Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue starting off with a dominant victory in the first ODI, only for Sri Lanka to fight back from that defeat and compete hard in every game thereafter. Both teams end with a series victory apiece, with Sri Lanka winning their first bilateral series since the Dasun Shanaka-led side completed a 3-0 sweep over Pakistan in an away campaign in 2019. The 2-1 victory is also their first series win over India in 13 years, the side last having beaten the Indians 3-2 in a one-day series at home in 2008.

Here's hoping the youngsters in the two sides will have learnt their lessons moving forward in a World Cup year, and the selectors of the two sides will have had a better idea of what their squads look like for the T20 extravaganza that takes place in the UAE in October-November this year. For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!

Full Scorecard
23:27 (IST)

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka: First of all, I should thank BCCI, under these circumstances, they agreed to play. Special thanks to Dravid and Dhawan. This was our best performance in the last few years. Not only myself, but all the boys were also working very hard with their fitness, they want to be world class, you see how Chameera started, Hasaranga bowled, Karunaratne is a gem for Sri Lankan cricket. They have been using their brains really well and I am lucky to lead this team. When a low score is set, it's really hard, it is good if you get a good start, hopefully in the future but these guys are young and they will learn.

Full Scorecard
23:20 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan, India captain; It was a difficult situation for us, and as a team we decided to stay and complete the series. Lots of learning and I’m proud of the way the boys played in the series and also in the last two games. Their attitude was tremendous. Last game was quite close. Today it was an off day for us as a batting unit. We lost too many wickets, and Sri Lankan bowlers bowled well. They were getting turn from ball one. Glad we could even reach till 80, that was the best we could do. I total agree both teams played in great spirit. It was beautiful that we were quite competitive on the field, and at the same time the respect was there. The Sri Lankan captain wanted to my know what’s my process, and I was sharing that with them, and hope they enjoyed listening to it.

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

Hasaranga is named the Man of the Match and Man of the Series as well.

"The wicket was slow, the spinners bowled really well. When I bowl I always try to bowl dot balls that's why I easily take wickets. I am really happy because our boys did really well throughout the series, ODI and T20I."

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)

After 14.3 overs,Sri Lanka 82/3 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 23 , Wanindu Hasaranga 14)

A single off each of the first two balls, with two leg byes off the third. De Silva’s adjudged caught-behind while attempting to nudge at a delivery fired down leg by Chakravarthy, but manages to overturn it after Ultra Edge shows nothing. What’s more, the umpire signals it a wide, and that’s the winning run for the Sri Lankans.

Sri Lanka hammer India by seven wickets in the decider and take the series 2-1, snapping their own losing streak and bringing India’s winning run in T20Is to an end!

Full Scorecard
22:55 (IST)

After 14 overs,Sri Lanka 77/3 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 22 , Wanindu Hasaranga 13)

Dhananjaya de Silva further puts the Sri Lankan camp at ease with a boundary at the start of Warrier’s third over. Things get even worse two balls later as a throw towards the striker’s end ends up missing the poles and runs away for five overthrows. 10 from the over. Sri Lanka on the verge of a memorable series win, needing just five more now.

Full Scorecard
22:52 (IST)
four

FOUR! Pulled in front of square by Dhananjaya off a short delivery from Warrier! The Sri Lankans are marching towards the target now. SL 70/3

Full Scorecard
22:51 (IST)

After 13 overs,Sri Lanka 66/3 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 16 , Wanindu Hasaranga 8)

Kuldeep into his second over. Hasaranga, the new man at the crease, gets off the mark with an uppish cover drive off the third ball that fetches him two runs, followed by another double next ball. Hasaranga ends the over with a well-executed slog-sweep towards the vacant midwicket fence for his first boundary. Just 16 needed for the Lankans now, with 10 coming from this over.

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)
four

FOUR! Hasaranga gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps towards the vacant midwicket fence off the last delivery of Kuldeep's second over. Less than 20 left for the hosts to chase now. SL 66/3
 

Full Scorecard
22:47 (IST)

After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 56/3 ( Dhananjaya de Silva 15 , Wanindu Hasaranga 0)

Chahar into his final over. Fires one wide outside off to de Silva, who responds with a well-timed cut behind square for a boundary to bring up the team fifty. He then works the ball behind square on the leg side for a brace off the third, and collects a single next ball. Chahar ends his quota by getting Samarawickrama bowled for 6, finishing with figures of 4-0-15-3.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:46 (IST)

BOWLED! Chahar picks up his third wicket off his final delivery of the evening. Samarawickrama, playing across the line, misses the topspinner and the ball clips the top of middle! Fine end to what has been a standout spell from the leggie so far. SL 56/3

Samarawickrama b Chahar 6(13)
22:27 (IST)

OUT! Chahar's keeping India's series hopes alive! Traps Bhanuka leg-before with a delivery that straightens after pitching along off, the umpire raising his finger right away. Bhanuka goes for the review and gets three reds in return. SL 35/2

Bhanuka LBW Chahar 18(27)
22:14 (IST)

OUT! Superbly caught by Chahar off his own bowling, as Fernando departs for 12. The right-handed opener looking to pull this in front of square, but was surprised by the bounce and turn, and ended up tamely toe-ending the ball back to the bowler, who has to dive to his left to complete a fine return catch. SL 23/1

Fernando c and b Chahar 12(18)
21:15 (IST)

OUT! The Sri Lankans are flying in the field. It's that googly outside off, Chakravarthy comes forward and flicks it uppishly. Karunaratne at short mid-wicket flies to his left, and somehow manages to grab the catch. He fumbled a bit but recovered well to hold the ball to his body and drop it onto the ground.
21:11 (IST)

OUT! Another one bites the dust. India 62/7. It's the slower bouncer on middle, Chahar at first looks to upper cut but then looks to take his bat away at the last moment. Ends up playing a half-hearted upper cut. The ball loops into the air and the keeper accepts a simple catch.
21:04 (IST)

OUT! Another brilliant catch from Shanaka. It's on length on middle and spinning away. Bhuvneshwar stays in his crease and looks to loft it over extra cover, doesn't connect it well and Shanaka at short extra cover leaps to pouch a one-handed catch. 
20:45 (IST)

OUT! A moment of brilliance from Shanaka. He grabs a brilliant caught and bowled. It's a good length delivery on middle and leg, the back of the hand slower one, seems to stick on the wicket. Rana looks to turn it to the leg side but is early into the shot. Gets a leading edge back, Shanaka on his follow through dives full length to his left and pouches a brilliant catch. India in huge trouble.
20:28 (IST)

OUT! Hasaranga gets second in the over. It's the googly that does the trick. It's flighted outside off, Ruturaj comes forward to push it to the off side but is outfoxed by the googly as it spins back in. He misses and gets hit on the back pad. The umpire lifts his finger on the appeal. Ruturaj opts for a review, replays show it was clipping the top of the stumps. Umpire's call and Ruturaj has to walk back. This is brilliant bowling from Hasaranga.
20:26 (IST)

OUT! Hasaranga gets Samson again! He delivers it on the length on middle, it spins away after pitching. Samson stays rooted to his crease and looks to turn it away to the leg side but is done in by the spin. He misses it and is trapped right in front. Samson doesn't opt for a review. Good stuff from Hasaranga.
20:21 (IST)

OUT! Oh dear! Devdutt Padikkal is run out. He looks to paddle one but misses and gets hit on the pads, the ball rolls over to the leg side. There is a huge appeal for an LBW, umpire Dharmasena was about to raise his finger. Meanwhile amidst all this, Padikkal sets off for a risky single, he's almost half way down as Ruturaj sends him back but it's too late as the fielder throws the ball to the keeper who whips the bails off.
20:04 (IST)

OUT! Chameera strikes early! Dhawan departs. Length delivery outside off from Chameera, nips away. Dhawan pushes at it without any feet movement, get an outside edge and De Silva pouches a good low catch.
19:31 (IST)

Toss - Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and INDIA WILL BAT FIRST. Shanaka says they are happy to bowl first. Dhawan says that they have a strong bowling line-up and they are looking to put runs on the board and are confident of defending them. 
19:26 (IST)

JUST IN: Kerala's Sandeep Warrier receives his cap shortly before toss, and is set to make his India debut today!

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Sri Lanka hammer India by seven wickets in the decider and take the series 2-1, snapping their own losing streak and bringing India’s winning run in T20Is to an end!

Preview: India take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I in Colombo. After the COVID-19 chaos which saw Krunal Pandya and eight of his close contacts in the Indian team ruled out of the series, the action finally got underway following one day postponement.

Sri Lanka bounced back in the 2nd T20I to draw level 1-1. It was a good bowling effort from them, especially the spinners to restrict India to a below-par total of 132/5. Their batsmen stuttered in the chase but crucial contributions from Minod Bhanuka (36 off 31), Dhananjaya de Silva (40 off 34), Chamika Karunaratne (12 off 6) and Wanindu Hasarange (15 off 11) made sure that Sri Lanka were still alive as they chased down the target with two deliveries to spare.

They would be happy that the middle order made crucial contributions after failures early on.

India were unlucky as they were down to bare bones with the availability of the players. They were forced to play just five batsmen along with six bowlers and they had to strategise accordingly in the batting department. There were 4 debuts for India and they will get another chance to shine on the big stage.

The team will mostly be the same given the lack of options at hand. One of the batsmen will need to bat through while the other will need to take their chances and try to bat big as well. The pitches have been slower and sluggish and the batsmen will have to find a way to score runs on tough tracks and against pace variations.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav impressed in the bowling department and he will be looking to get back into the reckoning for the T20 World Cup with another solid performance.

With Sri Lanka looking to end on a high after the ODI series loss and India looking to do the double, we could be in for an enthralling finale.

Updated Date: July 29, 2021 23:29:09 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini to undergo scans on left shoulder to ascertain extent of damage
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini to undergo scans on left shoulder to ascertain extent of damage

Saini, who did not bowl a single over in the game, was taken off the field in the penultimate over of the Sri Lanka innings, when he fell on his left shoulder.

India vs Sri Lanka: Surya's batting is amazing to watch, says skipper Shikhar Dhawan
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Surya's batting is amazing to watch, says skipper Shikhar Dhawan

Surya scored 50 off 34 balls, his second half-century in his fourth T20 International, and was involved in a 62-run stand for the third wicket with Dhawan.

India vs Sri Lanka: Uncapped trio of Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana eager to learn from Rahul Dravid
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Uncapped trio of Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana eager to learn from Rahul Dravid

As many as six uncapped players are part of the India squad for the series beginning here on 18 July. NCA chief Dravid is the head coach on the tour with the Test team currently in the UK.