India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Vs Sri Lanka At Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 26 February, 2022

26 February, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
183/5 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
186/3 (17.1 ov)

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Sri Lanka India
183/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.15 186/3 (17.1 ov) - R/R 10.83

Match Ended

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Shreyas Iyer - 10

Ravindra Jadeja - 45

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shreyas Iyer not out 74 44 6 4
Ravindra Jadeja not out 45 18 7 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Dushmantha Chameera 3.1 0 39 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 128/3 (13)

58 (58) R/R: 13.38

Shreyas Iyer 10(8)

Sanju Samson 39(25) S.R (156)

c Binura Fernando b Lahiru Kumara
Highlights India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Match, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue clinch series with comprehensive seven-wicket win

Highlights India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Match, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue clinch series with comprehensive seven-wicket win

22:49 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka, with the Men in Blue yet another series on home soil! Rohit Sharma and Co will hope to make it 12 wins in a row tomorrow in the third and final game of the series while Sri Lanka will look for a consolation win. For now, this is Amit Banerjee signing off, wishing you all a good night!

22:47 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 74

Shreyas: That's my go-to movement. I'm able to sight the ball pretty well after that. The bowler was smarter though, he bowled a yorker and it swung, and I was lucky to survive. When I saw the recap, I was shocked literally, and it's something I want to forget. It was really important for me to time the ball in that situation. We saw Ishan, he was charging on really well but unfortunately got out. I wasn't really thinking about that. Was just thinking about the present situation and being honest about ourselves. Be in the present and not think much about the opposition.

22:45 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, India captain: It was something pleasing for us to see. That has been happening consistently now for a period of time which is good to see, which is the middle order stepping up and finishing games. (On leaking too many runs in the death overs) Don’t want to be too harsh on the bowlers. These days can happen. We restricted them really well in the first 15 overs. Obviously something for us to understand how to bowl at the backend of the innings. Lot of these guys are talented. They just need an opportunity to go out and express themselves. (Shreyas and Jadeja) To finish the way they did in the end was really good. The kind of situation we are living in at the moment, we have to look after everyone, ensure everyone’s fresh physically and mentally. If we need to rotate and change, we'll do it.

22:40 (IST)

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: It started really well, but we should have done better in the powerplay. Another wicket in the powerplay would have been better for us. We had a plan before coming into the game. I think he (Kumara) could have bowled another over in the powerplay. The game was set for me in that period. The wicket was superb today, and I played to my strength. It’s another series loss, but there are a lot of positives.

22:27 (IST)
four

After 17.1 overs,India 186/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 74 , Ravindra Jadeja 45)

FOUR! Jadeja finishes off in style with a boundary down the ground as Team India clinch yet another series and register their 11th consecutive victory in T20Is! This is as comprehensive a win as it can get, with Iyer and Jadeja guiding them home with seven wickets and 17 balls to spare!

22:23 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 182/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 74 , Ravindra Jadeja 41)

Fernando keeps things tight early on in his final over, conceding three singles from the first four deliveries that also brings up the fifty stand for the fourth wicket, before Iyer plays a deft late cut to guide the ball past short third man for a boundary. India are left with just two to win at the end of this over.

22:19 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 175/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 69 , Ravindra Jadeja 39)

Some poor fielding by Asalanka near the long on region costs Sri Lanka crucial runs, as Jadeja follows up a brace in the first ball with a six. The all-rounder then collects a hat-trick of boundaries to snuff out any remaining hopes of salvaging the series for the visitors. 22 from the over. India need just 9 to win from 4 overs.

22:13 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 153/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 69 , Ravindra Jadeja 18)

Fernando also returns, replacing Kumara after the latter went for 23 in his previous over. Poor start for the seamer as he concedes a boundary to Jadeja along with a no ball. Jadeja then drills the ball down the ground in the free hit to make it back-to-back fours. Fernando attempts a short ball down leg, and ends up bowling a wide. Jadeja and Iyer then keep the scoreboard ticking with the ones and twos as 16 are added to the Indian total in this over. India need just 32 more to win from 30 balls with seven wickets in hand.

22:05 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 136/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 66 , Ravindra Jadeja 6)

Karunaratne returns. Jadeja, meanwhile, is off the mark with a boundary first ball with a drive past extra cover. Eight from the over. India need another 48 in the last six overs.

22:03 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 128/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 64 , )

FOUR! The ball races away to the long leg region after an inside edge off Samson’s bat, with Fernando fumbling while putting in a slide in front of the boundary rope. Samson then slaps a short-of-length ball down the ground for a flat six, his first shot of confidence this evening. An under pressure Kumara then concedes a wide off the third. Samson’s equally impressive in his inside out slog over cover in the next delivery, comfortably clearing the fence for his second six of the over. Samson swings his arms again in the penultimate delivery, once again clearing the straight boundary and this time looking even more at ease. OUT! Fernando grabs a one-handed stunner in the last ball after a thick bottom edge off Samson’s bat to bring the eventful third-wicket stand to an end. India need another 56 off 42 with seven wickets in hand.

22:27 (IST)

After 17.1 overs,India 186/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 74 , Ravindra Jadeja 45)

FOUR! Jadeja finishes off in style with a boundary down the ground as Team India clinch yet another series and register their 11th consecutive victory in T20Is! This is as comprehensive a win as it can get, with Iyer and Jadeja guiding them home with seven wickets and 17 balls to spare!
22:00 (IST)

OUT! Binura Fernando grabs a one-handed stunner at short third man! Samson got a thick edge off the toe end off a full, wide delivery from Kumara, and Fernando had a fraction of a second to make the leap and prevent this from going for a boundary. End of a fine cameo from Samson and an game-changing partnership. IND 128/3

Samson c Fernando b Kumara 39(25)
21:50 (IST)

SIX! Shreyas Iyer brings up another milestone with a six, this time the fifty partnership with Sanju Samson for the third wicket. IND 97/2
 
21:48 (IST)

SIX! Shreyas Iyer brings up his second consecutive half-century — and his fifth overall in T20Is — with a slap down the ground, collecting a maximum in the process. IND 90/2
21:18 (IST)

OUT! Tame end to the innings for Kishan as he chips the ball straight to Shanaka at mid on. Kishan might have lost his focus after the blow to his helmet in the previous over. End of what was turning out to be a promising stand. IND 44/2

Kishan c Shanaka b Kumara 16
20:56 (IST)

OUT! Rohit Sharma chops the ball onto the stumps to depart for 1 as Chameera strikes early! Shaky start for the Indians after being set 184 to win. IND 9/1

Rohit b Chameera 1
20:32 (IST)

OUT! Bhuvneshwar grabs his first wicket off his final delivery of the innings, trapping Nissanka leg-before with a yorker. Nissanka misses while attempting a reverse lap, and it's an easy enough decision for the umpire. SL 160/5

Nissanka LBW Bhuvneshwar 75(53)
20:31 (IST)

SIX! Shanaka clobbers the ball over long on off Bhuvneshwar to bring up the fifty stand with Nissanka for the fifth wicket. SL 152/4
20:14 (IST)

FOUR! Pathum Nissanka brings up his fifth T20I half-century with a boundary off Chahal! SL 110/4
 
20:12 (IST)

OUT! Chandimal departs right after drilling a Bumrah yorker down the ground. Bumrah catches him off-guard with a slower delivery and Chandimal ends up chipping this towards Rohit Sharma at cover. SL 102/4

Chandimal c Rohit b Bumrah 9(10)
19:47 (IST)

OUT! One wicket leads to another, as Charith Asalanka is trapped plumb leg-before while attempting a sweep. What's more, Asalanka ends up burning a review before heading back to the pavilion. Time for the players to have a drink now. SL 71/2

Asalanka LBW Chahal 2(5)
19:44 (IST)

OUT! Gunathilaka ended up playing a shot too many! Decided to keep the show going after smashing two sixes and a four in the first three deliveries of the over, getting a thick top-edge off the fourth as Venkatesh Iyer completes a fine catch at long on. Jadeja with the breakthrough! SL 67/1

Gunathilaka c V Iyer b Jadeja 38(29)
19:41 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Gunathilaka and Nissanka for the opening wicket, the latter collecting a brace off the final delivery of the 8th over to bring up the milestone. SL 51/1
18:38 (IST)

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
18:36 (IST)

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
18:30 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Rohit Sharma opts to field

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I in Dharamsala: Fernando keeps things tight early on in his final over, conceding three singles from the first four deliveries that also brings up the fifty stand for the fourth wicket, before Iyer plays a deft late cut to guide the ball past short third man for a boundary. India are left with just two to win at the end of this over.

Preview: India will look to wrap the three-match T20I series on Saturday with a win over Sri Lanka in the second match at Dharamshala. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first match by 62 runs.

India have been on a 10-match winning streak and a victory on Saturday will complete a second T20I series win for the side in as many weeks. It has been a terrific turnaround for Men in Blue who failed to dazzle at the 2021 T20 World Cup just a few months ago, making an early exit from the mega event.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka at the toss during the first T20I. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Ind vs SL 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Live Updates

Since then India's focus has been on plugging the glaring holes in the side and the recent results have been proof that the team is moving in the right direction. Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer excelled in their middle-order batter roles during the West Indies T20I series. Ravi Bishnoi made an impressive foray into international cricket besides players like Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar impressing with their pace bowling.

The Sri Lanka series is also another opportunity for India to improve their squad before the 2022 T20 World Cup. In the first T20I, Ishan Kishan scored a quick-fire 89 off 56 after having a subdued performance against West Indies and that's great news for Team India. They will hope for another cracking performance from the opener.

Shreyas Iyer scored 57 not out from No 3 in first T20I and that innings has strengthened his case. All-rounder Deepak Hooda didn't get to bat in the first match and returned with figures of 0/24 from his three overs. He will look to better his performance in the second match as he aims to become an India regular. Sanju Samson didn't get a chance to bat in the first match and he will hope for some time in the middle with the bat as India look to finalise their core for the upcoming World Cup.

Sri Lanka on the other hand will have to play their best to stop India's winning steak. They have not been at their best in the absence of frontline spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Here's how you can watch and stream the match in India:

When will the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Saturday, 26 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.

Updated Date: February 26, 2022 22:50:55 IST

