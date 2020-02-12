Ashwin clips Kumara's off-stump with a carrom ball in the third delivery of the 75th over to collect his fourth wicket of this innings, and bring the series to an end as India complete an emphatic 3-0 whitewash, taking two sessions to do so on the third day.

Day 2, Report: India dominated the proceedings on the second day of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka skittling out the hosts in their first innings for 135 runs after posting a mammoth 487 and then restricting them to 19/1 post-imposition of follow-on at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka trailed India by 333 runs at stumps. The visitors lead the three-Test series 2-0.

On a day which saw 15 wickets tumble, the visitors were all out for 487 runs in their first innings shortly after lunch with Hardik Pandya producing a quickfire century lower down the order.

Resuming the second day at 329/6, India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (16), who was batting with Pandya, failed to respond to the pressure situation and was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando early.

Incoming batsman Kuldeep Yadav (26), who was drafted in the team in place to Ravindra Jadeja, showed his temperament and forged a 62-run partnership with the Baroda player and helped India to cross the 400-run mark.

Soon, Kuldeep was sent packing by left arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan. Incoming batsman Mohammad Shami (8) tried to pace up the innings with Pandya but failed to do so as he was caught by the bowler Sandakan.

With nine wickets down, Pandya started thrashing the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park. Umpires also extended the morning session. Unperturbed by the conditions, Pandya continued his show and created havoc among the Sri Lankan bowlers.

In the process, Pandya completed his century. Umesh Yadav also supported him at the other end. The duo forged a 66-run partnership for the 10th wicket and helped India to cross the 480-run mark before Pandya was dismissed by Sandakan shortly after the lunch.

After a superb batting display by India, its bowlers then produced a power-packed performance to bundle out Sri Lanka for 135 runs in the first innings with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav leading the way with a four-wicket haul.

Sri Lankan batsman disappointed in the middle as they never got going. Poor shot selection and sloppy run-outs triggered a top-order collapse.

Sri Lanka never looked in the contention as their batsmen played carelessly. It seemed like the hosts were in a hurry to finish the match as apart from skipper Dinesh Chandimal (48) and stumper Niroshan Dickwella (29) no other player crossed the 20-run mark.

After bundling out the hosts, Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on and Sri Lanka once again began on a poor note and lost their opener Upul Tharanga (7) -- bowled by Umesh Yadav -- with only 15 runs on the board.

The batsman were struggling against the bowlers but Dimuth Karunaratne (12) Malinda Pushpakumara (0), somehow, survived the day and remained unbeaten.

With inputs from IANS