Live Updates
Highlights India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3 at Pallekele: Visitors complete innings win, series whitewash
Date: Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 11:50 IST
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Match Ended
India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
This over 74.3
- 1
- 4
- 0(W)
batsman
- 4 (17)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 32 (15)
- M X 6
- W X 3
- 68 (28.3)
- M X 6
- W X 4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
13 ( 4.4 ) R/R: 2.78
Vishwa Fernando 3(13)
Lahiru Kumara 10(15)
|
181/10 (74.3 over)
Lahiru Kumara 10 (15) SR: S.R (66.67)
b Ravichandran Ashwin
India in Sri Lanka 3 Test Series 2017 3rd Test Match Result India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
Highlights
-
14:48 (IST)
BOWLED EM! That's it! India win by an innings and 171 runs, as they complete an emphatic 3-0 whitewash! Ashwin rattles Lahiru's off-stump with a carrom ball, and that brings an end to the three-Test series. Sri Lanka 181 all out
Kumara b Ashwin 10(15)
-
14:29 (IST)
OUT! Dickwella tries a late cut off a full delivery, getting cramped for room on that occasion, with Rahane taking a good catch at gully to effect the fall of the ninth Sri Lankan wicket. Sri Lanka 168/9
Dickwella c Rahane b Umesh 41(52)
-
14:21 (IST)
OUT! Sandakan departs right after getting his second boundary, getting a thick edge to the keeper while looking for a cut off a back-of-length delivery outside off. Sri Lanka 166/8
Sandakan c Saha b Shami 8(24)
-
13:45 (IST)
OUT! Perera perishes while looking for the slog sweep, as he top-edges towards deep midwicket where Pandya takes a safe catch. Sri Lanka 138/7
Perera c Pandya b Ashwin 8(23)
-
13:20 (IST)
OUT! Mathews is trapped lbw off Ashwin's bowling, and the former opts for the review straightaway. Hawkeye shows the ball clipping Mathews' leg stump, which results in the third umpire sticking to his on-field counterpart's decision. Sri Lanka 118/6
Mathews lbw Ashwin 35(96)
-
13:10 (IST)
OUT! First wicket of the innings for Kuldeep, and he gets the big wicket of Chandimal, who gets an inside-edge onto his front pad before getting caught by Pujara. Sri Lanka 104/5
Chandimal c Pujara b Kuldeep 36(89)
-
12:54 (IST)
Mathews takes a single in the fourth ball of the 46th over to bring up the 50-partnership for the fifth wicket in 137 deliveries! Sri Lanka 89/4
-
10:42 (IST)
OUT! Mendis departs right after collecting his second boundary, as Shami fires this one quicker and along middle and leg, with the batsman getting rapped right in front of the stumps after executing the flick a tad late. Sri Lanka teetering at 39/4
Mendis lbw Shami 12(21)
-
10:34 (IST)
OUT! A tentative poke from nightwatchman Pushkapumara results in him nicking the second delivery of Shami's eighth over to the keeper to depart for a meagre score of 1. Sri Lanka 34/3
Pushpakumara c Saha b Shami 1(32)
And so ends our coverage of the three-Test series between India and Sri Lanka, with the latter getting outplayed in every department, surrendering every match meekly to get whitewashed. The Indians are back to their dominating ways with this historic win — which happens to be their first clean sweep in a series with three Tests or more — and will now be expected to carry the same over to the ODI and T20I legs of the ongoing tour.
We thank you for following our coverage over the course of the last three weeks. We had a great time keeping you folks updated with the live events of the series. For now, it's a goodbye from us.
Watch Firstpost correspondents Vaibhav Shah and Amit Banerjee analsye India's comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in the third Test.
Virat Kohli, India captain: Good day, good win for us. Always nice to have convincing victories. I would say the regulars have peformed like they have in the last few years. Biggest positive is Hardik's inclusion because it gives us a lot of boost down the order. Jinx (Rahane) and Puji (Pujara) were magnificent. Kuldeep grabbed his opportunity. The biggest positive would be Hardik Pandya. Not at all, we are a young side, we look forward to playing Test cricket. If you take the foot off the pedal. We have age on our side and an opportunity to play together for five, six years. (On Sri Lanka) All of them are super talented years and that is why they are playing for their country. They also defeated Australia 3-0 (last year). Sometimes the side has momentum, sometimes they don't. It's about keeping the belief and keep performing regardless of the result. That is what we believe in as a team as well.
Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lanka captain: You can't control the toss, actually it was a tough series to play. Credit to India for playing so well throughout. Our batting and bowling was below par throughout the series. They (India) scored 600 in each innings and that is why we decided to play five bowlers but guys did really well as a bowling unit. We have to be patient and concentrate harder.
Man of the Series, Shikhar Dhawan: Yeah before the series, I was in Hong Kong enjoying my holiday. Unfortunately Murali Vijay got injured and things worked well for me. I am enjoying my batting right now. See I have to keep working hard because we have a tight competition not just in the opening slot but everywhere and that is a great sign for Indian cricket.
Hardik Pandya, Man of the Match: Thank you so much. I am so glad that I got my first hundred here, i didn't know have a first-class hundred. I backed my instincts. I mean I was always looking to what we can do as a team. Obviously, I am bowling as well, it is not easy to come up and take five wickets. I am working hard. Everyone backs me to do well.
Most wins by a captain after his 1st 29 Tests:— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 14, 2017
21 - Steve Waugh & Ricky Ponting
19 - VIRAT KOHLI#SLvInd
With the 3-0 series scoreline, head coach Ravi Shastri is off to a winning start in the job, with the tour of Sri Lanka being the first after his appointment last month. This win also stretches India's winning run in the island nation to five, with the last two being innings victories.
W W W D W W W D W D W W W D W W W W W L W D W W W W— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 14, 2017
India’s record since losing the Galle Test in 2015
20 wins, 1 loss, 5 draws#SLvIND
It's all over.... India have won by an innings here again... Sweep the Test series 3-0. There first-ever 3-0 sweep in an overseas series with three or more Tests. Truth told though, they have not been challenged at all. Sri Lanka cricket is in despair. Period.
3-0 to India! Sri Lanka are dismissed before tea on Day 3 and India win in Pallekele by an innings and 171 runs #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FgPlOp7bRQ— ICC (@ICC) August 14, 2017
After 74.3 overs,Sri Lanka 181/10 ( Vishwa Fernando 4 , )
Ashwin clips Kumara's off-stump with a carrom ball in the third delivery of the 75th over to collect his fourth wicket of this innings to finish with figures of 4/68, and bring the series to an end as India complete an emphatic 3-0 whitewash, taking two sessions to do so on the third day.
BOWLED EM! That's it! India win by an innings and 171 runs, as they complete an emphatic 3-0 whitewash! Ashwin rattles Lahiru's off-stump with a carrom ball, and that brings an end to the three-Test series. Sri Lanka 181 all out
Kumara b Ashwin 10(15)
After 74 overs,Sri Lanka 176/9 ( Vishwa Fernando 3 , Lahiru Kumara 6)
Kuldeep brought back into the attack in the 74th over of the innings, with Kohli looking to end this as quickly as possible. Kumara finally gets off the mark with a lofted drive towards the extra-cover fence, taking 11 deliveries to do so. Slogs the last ball of the over down the ground, going aerial on this occasion, with Umesh pulling the ball back in the last second to save two runs for the visitors. Six off the over.
FOUR! Kumara gets off the mark with a lofted drive through extra-cover in the fourth delivery of the 74th over. Sri Lanka 174/9
After 73 overs,Sri Lanka 170/9 ( Vishwa Fernando 3 , Lahiru Kumara 0)
Shami bowls the 73rd over. DROPPED! Shami puts down a relatively simple return catch after a gentle push by Fernando off a slower ball. Second consecutive maiden of the Sri Lankan innings.
After 72 overs,Sri Lanka 170/9 ( Vishwa Fernando 3 , Lahiru Kumara 0)
Maiden for Umesh, bowling from the other end, in the 72nd over of the Sri Lankan innings. New batsman Lahiru Kumara faces all six deliveries on this occasion.
After 71 overs,Sri Lanka 170/9 ( Vishwa Fernando 3 , Lahiru Kumara 0)
Shami continues from the other end, starting the 71st over with a steep bouncer before following it up with a slower ball. Fernando pushes the fifth delivery wide of mid-off to collect a couple of runs.
After 70 overs,Sri Lanka 168/9 ( Vishwa Fernando 1 , Lahiru Kumara 0)
Couple of singles and the wicket off the 70th over, bowled by Umesh, as the Indians are just one wicket away from completing an emphatic 3-0 series whitewash.
As easy a series win as is possible to have and that means lots and lots for Sri Lankan cricket to think about.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 14, 2017
OUT! Dickwella tries a late cut off a full delivery, getting cramped for room on that occasion, with Rahane taking a good catch at gully to effect the fall of the ninth Sri Lankan wicket. Sri Lanka 168/9
Dickwella c Rahane b Umesh 41(52)
After 69 overs,Sri Lanka 166/8 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 40 , Vishwa Fernando 0)
Shami bowls the 69th over of the innings. Sandakan plays the second ball of the over with a flat bat, guiding it towards the point boundary. Shami though, anticipates his intention next ball, and gets him caught behind. Four runs and a wicket off that over.
Niroshan Dickwella playing a wonderful hand once again in his inimitable mercurial style. Only thing, he is maintaining a fine balance between attack and playing with a sensible judgment. A small partnership developing here again for Sri Lanka. The lead is under 200 now, albeit still a long long way to go for Sri Lanka.
OUT! Sandakan departs right after getting his second boundary, getting a thick edge to the keeper while looking for a cut off a back-of-length delivery outside off. Sri Lanka 166/8
Sandakan c Saha b Shami 8(24)
FOUR! Sandakan guides a rising delivery outside off from Shami towards the point boundary! The second boundary of his innings! Sri Lanka 166/7
After 68 overs,Sri Lanka 162/7 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 40 , Lakshan Sandakan 4)
Dickwella gets cramped for room in a delivery that angles back into the batsman in the third delivery of the 68th over. The southpaw though, ends it by slicing it towards the backward point boundary. Four off the over. In no time, the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman moves to 40.
After 67 overs,Sri Lanka 158/7 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 36 , Lakshan Sandakan 4)
Shami starts round the wicket keeps it short for the first deliveries, despite Dickwella crunching him through covers. Follows it up with a full ball and there is a shout for lbw but the angle was taking it down the leg side. Works a single on the onside off the 5th ball.
FOUR! Sliced away towards backward point by Dickwella in the last ball of the 68th over! Sri Lanka 162/7
FOUR! Dickwella steps out of the crease to Shami, makes room for himself and punches it through covers. Created that shot, beats the man at deep cover as the ball runs into the cover fence.
After 66 overs,Sri Lanka 153/7 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 31 , Lakshan Sandakan 4)
Ashwin continues from the other end, with Kohli opting for the pace-spin combination at the moment. Dickwella sweeps the second ball of the over for a single in what is the only run scored in this over.
After 65 overs,Sri Lanka 152/7 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 30 , Lakshan Sandakan 4)
Shami returns to the attack in the 65th over, replacing Kuldeep. Beats an attempted drive by Dickwella in the third ball of the over. Dickwella collects a single in the next delivery.
The perahera procession was earlier this month. You wouldn't think it if you watched these two #SL innings. Dismal. #SLvIND— Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) August 14, 2017
After 64 overs,Sri Lanka 151/7 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 29 , Lakshan Sandakan 4)
Dickwella sweeps the second delivery of the over towards the backward square-leg boundary, getting his third boundary in the process. Collects a single a couple of deliveries later. Five off the over.
FOUR! Dickwella sweeps, and sweeps hard! Or so would the commentators go after a well-timed sweep towards the backward square-leg boundary in the second delivery of the 64th over. It also brings up the 150 for the hosts Sri Lanka 150/7
After 63 overs,Sri Lanka 146/7 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 24 , Lakshan Sandakan 4)
Dickwella continues to deal in the occasional single, collecting one in the second ball of the over. Sandakan then gets off the mark in the 12th delivery that he faces, guiding it towards the square-leg boundary. Five off the over.
FOUR! Wild swing of the bat by Sandakan in the last ball of the 63rd over, as he gets off the mark in style in the 12th delivery that he faces. Sri Lanka 146/7
After 62 overs,Sri Lanka 141/7 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 23 , Lakshan Sandakan 0)
Ashwin bowls the 62nd over of the innings. Dickwella collects a single in the fourth delivery of the innings. Inside-edge off Sandakan's bat in the last delivery, which falls short of forward short-leg. Just one off the over.
After 61 overs,Sri Lanka 140/7 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 22 , Lakshan Sandakan 0)
Kuldeep bowls the 61st over, with a tight field around the batsman, and beats Sandakan's outside edge in the third delivery of the over. Just one off the over.
After 60 overs,Sri Lanka 139/7 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 21 , Lakshan Sandakan 0)
Ashwin continues after drinks, and perishes after top-edging straight into Pandya's hands at deep midwicket after attempting a slog sweep. Two runs and a wicket off this over. Lakshan Sandakan walks out to bat.
OUT! Perera perishes while looking for the slog sweep, as he top-edges towards deep midwicket where Pandya takes a safe catch. Sri Lanka 138/7
Perera c Pandya b Ashwin 8(23)
After 59 overs,Sri Lanka 137/6 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 19 , Dilruwan Perera 8)
Dickwella and Perera rotate the strike between themselves at the start of the over through singles, with three of them bring scored in this over. The umpires call for drinks at the end of this over.
After 58 overs,Sri Lanka 134/6 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 17 , Dilruwan Perera 7)
Ashwin bowls the 58th over, with Dickwella collecting a single at the start of it. Perera charges down the track, and gets an inside-edge that travels wide of Saha's gloves. That could've been the seventh Sri Lankan wicket to fall, instead it turns out to be Perera's first boundary. Five off the over.
FOUR! Perera charges down the track, looking to loft it down the ground. Inside, gets an inside edge that travels past Saha's gloves, and runs away towards the fine-leg boundary. Sri Lanka 134/6
After 57 overs,Sri Lanka 129/6 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 16 , Dilruwan Perera 3)
Dickwella crunches the second ball of the 57th over, bowled by Kuldeep, making enough room for himself on that occasion. Repeats the shot next ball, though gets only a double after Umesh cuts it off in the deep. Eight scored in the over.
FOUR! Dickwella makes room for a cut in the third ball of the 57th over, and crunches it towards the cover boundary! Sri Lanka 126/6
After 56 overs,Sri Lanka 121/6 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 9 , Dilruwan Perera 2)
Perera is adjudged caught at slip off Ashwin's bowling in the penultimate delivery of the 56th over, and it is after he opts for the review, and gets the umpire's decision overturned after inspection of both the catch as well as the lbw. Collects a single off the last ball of the over to keep the strike.
After 55 overs,Sri Lanka 120/6 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 9 , Dilruwan Perera 1)
Two new batsmen at the crease, although one of them has a boundary to his name so far. Perera gets off the mark with a single off the last ball of the 55th over, bowled by Kuldeep.
After 55 overs,Sri Lanka 120/6 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 9 , Dilruwan Perera 1)
Wicket maiden for Ashwin, as he collects his second scalp by trapping Mathews lbw in the last ball of the 54th over. The Indians now are four wickets away from wrapping this up, and will look to finish it as quickly as possible.
Ashwin clips Kumara's off-stump with a carrom ball in the third delivery of the 75th over to collect his fourth wicket of this innings, and bring the series to an end as India complete an emphatic 3-0 whitewash, taking two sessions to do so on the third day.
Day 2, Report: India dominated the proceedings on the second day of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka skittling out the hosts in their first innings for 135 runs after posting a mammoth 487 and then restricting them to 19/1 post-imposition of follow-on at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Sri Lanka trailed India by 333 runs at stumps. The visitors lead the three-Test series 2-0.
On a day which saw 15 wickets tumble, the visitors were all out for 487 runs in their first innings shortly after lunch with Hardik Pandya producing a quickfire century lower down the order.
Resuming the second day at 329/6, India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (16), who was batting with Pandya, failed to respond to the pressure situation and was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando early.
Incoming batsman Kuldeep Yadav (26), who was drafted in the team in place to Ravindra Jadeja, showed his temperament and forged a 62-run partnership with the Baroda player and helped India to cross the 400-run mark.
Soon, Kuldeep was sent packing by left arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan. Incoming batsman Mohammad Shami (8) tried to pace up the innings with Pandya but failed to do so as he was caught by the bowler Sandakan.
With nine wickets down, Pandya started thrashing the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park. Umpires also extended the morning session. Unperturbed by the conditions, Pandya continued his show and created havoc among the Sri Lankan bowlers.
In the process, Pandya completed his century. Umesh Yadav also supported him at the other end. The duo forged a 66-run partnership for the 10th wicket and helped India to cross the 480-run mark before Pandya was dismissed by Sandakan shortly after the lunch.
After a superb batting display by India, its bowlers then produced a power-packed performance to bundle out Sri Lanka for 135 runs in the first innings with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav leading the way with a four-wicket haul.
Sri Lankan batsman disappointed in the middle as they never got going. Poor shot selection and sloppy run-outs triggered a top-order collapse.
Sri Lanka never looked in the contention as their batsmen played carelessly. It seemed like the hosts were in a hurry to finish the match as apart from skipper Dinesh Chandimal (48) and stumper Niroshan Dickwella (29) no other player crossed the 20-run mark.
After bundling out the hosts, Virat Kohli decided to enforce the follow-on and Sri Lanka once again began on a poor note and lost their opener Upul Tharanga (7) -- bowled by Umesh Yadav -- with only 15 runs on the board.
The batsman were struggling against the bowlers but Dimuth Karunaratne (12) Malinda Pushpakumara (0), somehow, survived the day and remained unbeaten.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: