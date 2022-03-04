Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Mohali, Full cricket score: Pant, Vihari shine as hosts put up 357/6 on Day 1

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: India put up 357/6 on the back of knocks from Rishabh Pant (96(, Hanuma Vihari (58) and Virat Kohli (45). Pant came agonisingly close to a hundred, but was not meant to be.

India will be still happy with the total, and when Jadeja and Ashwin walk out to bat on Day 2, 400 will be on their minds. Lasith Embuldeniya is SL's top wicket-taker so far, with two scalps.

Preview: Having completed a 3-0 series sweep in the T20Is, hosts India now take on Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests, starting at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

The Mohali Test will be star batter Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, joining 11 other Indians to achieve the feat, that includes eight former captains.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, will be gearing up for a fresh start when he embarks on his first match as India Test captain, taking over from Kohli.

Kohli had stepped down as Test skipper following India’s 2-1 series defeat against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.

Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari will look to seal their place in the side in the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who were dropped for this series after a disappointing outing in South Africa. Kohli will be India's number four batter, while Rishabh Pant could bat at number five.

Two players between Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill will fill the number three and number six batting slots. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal look like the potential openers for India. Pacers Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami failed to make much of an impact against South Africa, and will be looking to regain their rhythm.

Sri Lanka will be hoping their spinners like Jeffrey Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama stand up to the occasion, while skipper Dimuth Karunaratne would want his batters to fire in unison.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the first Test between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the first Test between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will begin on Friday, 4 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chammeera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.