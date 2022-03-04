Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Mohali, Full cricket score: Pant, Vihari shine as hosts put up 357/6 on Day 1

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 04 March, 2022

04 March, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

357/6 (85.0 ov)

1st Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
357/6 (85.0 ov) - R/R 4.2

Stumps

Ravindra Jadeja - 10

Ravichandran Ashwin - 10

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja Batting 45 82 5 0
Ravichandran Ashwin Batting 10 11 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Suranga Lakmal 16 1 63 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 332/6 (80.5)

25 (25) R/R: 5.76

Rishabh Pant (W) 96(97) S.R (98.96)

b Suranga Lakmal
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Mohali, Full cricket score: Pant, Vihari shine as hosts put up 357/6 on Day 1

17:14 (IST)

That's the end of an enthralling opening day's play. India will be the happier side at the moment, but you never know what can happen in the first session tomorrow. SL, though, will look to wrap up the Indian innings before lunch. Until tomorrow, it's goodbye from us at Firstpost here! 

17:08 (IST)

After 85 overs,India 357/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 45 , Ravichandran Ashwin 10)

Day 1, Stumps: India put up 357/6 on the back of knocks from Rishabh Pant (96(, Hanuma Vihari (58) and Virat Kohli (45). Pant came agonisingly close to a hundred, but was not meant to be. 

India will be still happy with the total, and when Jadeja and Ashwin walk out to bat on Day 2, 400 will be on their minds. Lasith Embuldeniya is SL's top wicket-taker so far, with two scalps. 

16:55 (IST)

After 84 overs,India 349/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 43 , Ravichandran Ashwin 4)

Lasith Embuldeniya is back into the attack. Jadeja with another boundary towards third man fence to end the over. Four runs off it. 

16:52 (IST)

After 83 overs,India 345/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 39 , Ravichandran Ashwin 4)

Lakmal continues. Ashwin opens his account with a boundary, driving through the covers. Eight runs off the over. 

16:43 (IST)

After 81 overs,India 332/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 35 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)

Sri Lanka take the second new ball. We're also into the extra half an hour now. Lakmal to use the new ball first up. There's an LBW appeal against Pant, but the original decision is not out. SL opt for the review, but it stands not out as there's a clear inside edge. Sri Lanka have just one review remaining now. Rishabh Pant is dismissed just moments later for 96. R Ashwin joins Jadeja in the middle. 

16:40 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Just the man Sri Lanka wanted. Lakmal cleans up Rishabh Pant for 96, and it's another heartbreak for the wicketkeeper-batter. Second new ball does the trick for SL. Pant b Lakmal 96

16:34 (IST)

After 80 overs,India 330/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 95 , Ravindra Jadeja 34)

Fernando continues. Just three runs from it. There's an appeal for LBW against Jadeja, and Sri Lanka opt for a review. But the review appeal fails, and decision stands Not Out. 

16:26 (IST)

After 79 overs,India 327/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 93 , Ravindra Jadeja 33)

Dhananjaya continues. Pant picks the gap between midwicket and long-on for a four. He's onto 88 with that shot. He follows it up with another four, roaring into the 90s. Fair to say, Pant is scoring runs for fun. Pant retains strike with a single off the last ball. He's on 93 now. 

16:15 (IST)

After 77 overs,India 310/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 82 , Ravindra Jadeja 27)

De Silva resumes. Pant is wreaking havoc at the moment, another boundary from him to take his score to 76, and the crowd in Mohali has come alive. And guess what?! He continues his assault, with a huge maximum into the stands as the ball flies over the bowler's head. 11 runs from the over. 

16:11 (IST)

After 76 overs,India 299/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 72 , Ravindra Jadeja 26)

Embuldeniya delivers a horror of an over. 22 runs, including two sixes and as many fours, come from his latest over. Rishabh Pant is going bonkers at the moment. He's changed gears since scoring his fifty. 

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: India put up 357/6 on the back of knocks from Rishabh Pant (96(, Hanuma Vihari (58) and Virat Kohli (45). Pant came agonisingly close to a hundred, but was not meant to be.

India will be still happy with the total, and when Jadeja and Ashwin walk out to bat on Day 2, 400 will be on their minds. Lasith Embuldeniya is SL's top wicket-taker so far, with two scalps.

Preview: Having completed a 3-0 series sweep in the T20Is, hosts India now take on Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests, starting at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

The Mohali Test will be star batter Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, joining 11 other Indians to achieve the feat, that includes eight former captains.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming, Date and Timing . Image: Twitter @BCCI

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming, Date and Timing . Image: Twitter @BCCI

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, will be gearing up for a fresh start when he embarks on his first match as India Test captain, taking over from Kohli.

Kohli had stepped down as Test skipper following India’s 2-1 series defeat against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.

Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari will look to seal their place in the side in the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who were dropped for this series after a disappointing outing in South Africa. Kohli will be India's number four batter, while Rishabh Pant could bat at number five.

Two players between Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill will fill the number three and number six batting slots. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal look like the potential openers for India. Pacers Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami failed to make much of an impact against South Africa, and will be looking to regain their rhythm.

Sri Lanka will be hoping their spinners like Jeffrey Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama stand up to the occasion, while skipper Dimuth Karunaratne would want his batters to fire in unison.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the first Test between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the first Test between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will begin on Friday, 4 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads: 

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chammeera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama,  Chamika Karunaratne.

Updated Date: March 04, 2022 17:16:44 IST

