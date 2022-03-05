Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Mohali, Full cricket score: Four-down SL trail by 466 runs at stumps on Day 2

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 04 March, 2022

04 March, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

574/8 (129.2 ov)

1st Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

108/4 (43.0 ov)

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
574/8 (129.2 ov) - R/R 4.44 108/4 (43.0 ov) - R/R 2.51

Stumps

Sri Lanka trail by 466 runs

Charith Asalanka - 1

Pathum Nissanka - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Pathum Nissanka Batting 26 75 4 0
Charith Asalanka Batting 1 12 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 13 6 21 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 103/4 (38.1)

5 (5) R/R: 1.03

Dhananjaya de Silva 1(8) S.R (12.5)

lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin
17:11 (IST)

Another entertaining day of Test cricket comes to an end. Jadeja's inspired knock of 175*, and he carried on his form with the ball, picking the wicket of skipper Karunaratne. SL have six wickets in hand, but still trail India by 466 runs. 

Charith Asalanka (1*) and Pathum Nissanka (26*) will look to revive their hopes on Sunday. Until then, it's goodbye from us! 

Full Scorecard
17:06 (IST)

After 43 overs,Sri Lanka 108/4 ( Pathum Nissanka 26 , Charith Asalanka 1)

Jadeja continues. He delivers a maiden over as India continue to keep things tight. Ashwin with the next over and that too ends in a maiden. 

That's stumps on Day 2 of the Test match. India will be the happier side after the first couple of days of the Test match. Sri Lanka trail by 466 runs, and will have their task cut out come Day 3. 

Full Scorecard
16:57 (IST)

After 41 overs,Sri Lanka 108/4 ( Pathum Nissanka 26 , Charith Asalanka 1)

Ashwin continues. Maiden over from Ashwin as India keep things tight in Mohali. 

Full Scorecard
16:55 (IST)

After 40 overs,Sri Lanka 108/4 ( Pathum Nissanka 26 , Charith Asalanka 1)

Jadeja continues. India have got rid of another SL wicket, with Dhananjaya de Silva making the long walk back. In Jadeja's over, there's a huge appeal for LBW against Asalanka. He's given out initially but the visitors review this. Ball tracking shows the ball is missing leg-stump, and the decision is reversed. Asalanka survives! 

Full Scorecard
16:49 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Dhananjaya de Silva is struck LBW and Ashwin gets his second wicket. Another wicket before stumps today was exactly what SL were looking to avoid, but they have problem aplenty now. de Silva lbw b Ashwin 1

Full Scorecard
16:46 (IST)

After 38 overs,Sri Lanka 103/3 ( Pathum Nissanka 22 , Dhananjaya de Silva 1)

Bumrah delivers another maiden. Sri Lanka will need to be cautious in their approach here. 

Full Scorecard
16:40 (IST)

After 37 overs,Sri Lanka 103/3 ( Pathum Nissanka 22 , Dhananjaya de Silva 1)

Jadeja continues, he delivers a maiden over. Bumrah bowled the over before this, and he went for three runs in that one. 

Full Scorecard
16:33 (IST)

After 35 overs,Sri Lanka 100/3 ( Pathum Nissanka 20 , Dhananjaya de Silva 0)

Bumrah continues. He gets rid of the big man Angelo Mathews, who's struck LBW.  Big blow for Sri Lanka as Dhananjaya de Silva comes in to bat. 

Full Scorecard
16:32 (IST)
wkt

OUT! LBW and Angelo Mathews departs. Jasprit Bumrah with the wicket. Going past the outside edge and hitting on top of front pad. Mathews lbw b Bumrah 22

Full Scorecard
16:22 (IST)

After 33 overs,Sri Lanka 94/2 ( Pathum Nissanka 16 , Angelo Mathews 20)

Jadeja resumes, and is punished right away. Angelo Mathews with a lofted shot over mid-off in a ball that is slightly overpitched. Mathews collects a brace the very next ball. 11 runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Jadeja continues. He delivers a maiden over as India continue to keep things tight. Ashwin with the next over and that too ends in a maiden.

That's stumps on Day 2 of the Test match. India will be the happier side after the first couple of days of the Test match. Sri Lanka trail by 466 runs, and will have their task cut out come Day 3.

Day 1 report: Rishabh Pant was at his aggressive best on Friday but fell short of a century as India posted 357/6 on board on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal forged a 52-run stand for the opening wicket before the former departed. Hanuma Vihari, the new number three, walked in to bat and impressed, scoring 58. He was even involved in a 90-run stand with Virat Kohli (45), who looked promising but gave away his wicket even before he could get to his fifty in his 100th Test match.

Ravindra Jadeja (45*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10*) will resume India's innings, and will eye a total beyond 400. The Lankan bowlers will have to be cautious after they gave away too many no-balls. Lahiru Kumara sustained a niggle in his hamstring and left the field midway through Day 1. He did not return to bowl thereafter on Friday.

