Highlights, India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup, Full cricket score: Yash Dhull and Co begin campaign with big win

That's all we have from this game for you. India next face Ireland on Wednesday, while South Africa will be hoping to get their first win when they face Uganda on Tuesday. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!
India Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 45 runs
|India Under 19
|South Africa Under 19
|232/10 (46.5 ov) - R/R 4.95
|187/10 (45.4 ov) - R/R 4.09
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Liam Alder
|not out
|17
|15
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|8
|2
|38
|1
|Raj Angad Bawa
|6.4
|0
|47
|4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 187/10 (45.4)
|
22 (22) R/R: 6.94
Aphiwe Mnyanda 5(8)
Liam Alder 15(11)
|
Aphiwe Mnyanda 5(8) S.R (62.5)
c Yash Dhull b Raj Angad Bawa
That's all we have from this game for you. India next face Ireland on Wednesday, while South Africa will be hoping to get their first win when they face Uganda on Tuesday. Until then, it's goodbye and good night!
Yash Dhull, India captain: It was a nice game. Everyone bowled well. Sandhu did a good containing job from one end. Mindset was that we'll get on top if we can keep a lid on things. Thought process was that I wanted to bat till the end. Did well as a team to defend it
van Herdeen, South Africa captain: One or two half-chances we didn't manage to take. Going into the game we would've been happy to chase 230. Lost few quick wickets in succession. India bowled very well. Once again our bowlers upfront were brilliant.
Vicky Ostwal, Player of the Match: The wicket was quite decent to bat on, but there was some dryness. It was a used wicket and it was a decent total put on by our batters. The plan was to stick to the basics, bowl tight lines which will make the batsmen not easy to score runs. It was a 50-50 game, I am grateful enough that India played well and we won.
After 45.4 overs, South Africa 187 all out
And that is that! India colts begin their campaign with a 45-run win over South Africa, with Vicky Ostwal starring with five wickets. Raj Bawa, too supported him with four wickets to his name.
After 40 overs, South Africa 152/7 (Heerden 32, Boast 1)
South Africa seem to be on the backfoot now, with a flurry of wickets for India of late. Raj Bawa with two wickets, while Vicky Ostwal has taken three wickets so far. South Africa need 81 runs from 60 balls.
After 29 overs, 108/3 (Brevis 57, Heerden 5)
Kaushal Tambe continues. Dewald Brevis registers his maiden Youth ODI half-century. Tossed up ball, coming down the wicket, he hit this one with all his might over long-off fence for a six. The very next ball, Brevis is dropped by Rasheed courtesy getting a thick outside edge. Brevis gets a lifeline there.
FIFTY! Dewald Brevis registers a half-century with a maxium!
After 21 overs, South Africa 83/3
Vicky Ostwal with his second wicket as Maree is edged and caught by Dinesh Bana. It landed outside off, Maree looked to punch on the back foot but got a faint edge instead. GV Heerden is the new batter.
OUT! Caught behind by Dinesh Bana as Maree departs for eight runs. Ostwal with the wicket. Edged and out! GJ Maree c Dinesh Bana b Vicky Ostwal 8
OUT! Caught behind by Dinesh Bana as Maree departs for eight runs. Ostwal with the wicket. Edged and out! GJ Maree c Dinesh Bana b Vicky Ostwal 8
OUT!Edged and caught by Dinesh Bana Valintine Kitime makes the long way back to the pavilion. Tossed up, on off stump, and turned away a tad bit with some bounce, Kitime looked to defend on the front foot but instead got the edge. Valintine Kitime c Dinesh Bana b Vicky Ostwal 25
OUT! Dream start for India as Rajvardhan Hangargekar strikes. He traps Cunningham LBW. Misjudgment from Cunningham costs his wicket.
OUT! Caught and bowled by Dewald Brevis, and Vicky Ostwal is the last to depart. India have been bowled out for 232. Vicky Ostwal c and b Dewald Brevis 9
OUT! Dhull has to depart, he's run-out. A tossed up ball from Brevis, Dhull pushes to cover as he's eager for a single, but Tambe sends back his skipper and Dhull rushes towards the batting end, where he falls short. Simelane at points picks the ball and hits the stumps.
OUT! Another LBW! This time Liam Alder gets rid of Shaik Rasheed for 31. He goes for the sweep, but the ball hits the pad and in front of leg-stump. Shaik Rasheed lbw b Liam Alder 31
OUT! LBW and it's Mnyanda again as he gets a second wicket. Inswinging fuller ball, Raghuvanshi looks to flick this one, but is beaten on the inside edge. Crashing on middle and leg. Angkrish Raghuvanshi lbw b Aphiwe Mnyanda 5
OUT! Harnoor Singh is struck LBW off Mnyanda's delivery. Early blow for the Indian colts. Harnoor Singh lbw b Aphiwe Mnyanda 1
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, LIVE Score and Updates: Nishant Sindhu with a maiden over. But, the over before this was an eventful one. Vicky Ostwal was the one who broke a deadly-looking stand, with the dismissal of Kitime who was edged and caught by keeper Dinesh Bana. GJ Maree is the new batter in at number four.
Preview: Yash Dhull's India colts face South Africa as the two teams open their campaign in the U19 Cricket World Cup in Guyana.
South Africa Under-19 boys are ready to begin their long-awaited ICC U19 World Cup 2022 campaign in West Indies with a captivating encounter against India on Saturday.
The Group B match-up gets underway at the Providence Stadium in Providence, near Georgetown, the capital city of Guyana.
South Africa will also take on Uganda on Tuesday, January 18 before a clash against Ireland on Friday, January 21 wraps up the pool stage action, and the tournament advances to the playoffs.
During the captain's presser on the eve of the global showpiece, Junior Proteas captain George van Heerden expressed his and the team's excitement levels and eagerness to get started and even welcomes the games coming thick and fast.
"To be honest, I have never played games with so much rest time before in my life, so two to three days between games is quite a lot and the thing is for us, we are so keen to get out on the park now, having been here for such a long time with the tour against the West Indies before this," Heerden as per CSA release.
"So, the minimal wait time is actually a good thing for us," he added.
"We are extremely excited; last night a couple of us were chatting about all of the SA players that have gone before us, with the names like Aiden Markram, Rabada and all of those guys that been in our seat before us, it has been absolutely amazing.
"It's such a great opportunity for all of us and just seeing the people that are walking around the hotel; this morning I saw Simon Doull, Samuel Badree, Curtly Ambrose; it's been eye-opening, but we are all just very excited about what's to come," van Heerden concluded.
After competing in last year's Cricket South Africa (CSA) Provincial T20 Knockout Competition against professional players, the SA under-19 team travelled to the West Indies for a four-match Youth One-Day International series in testing conditions in the Caribbean.
The SA U19s then played two warm-up games, including an inter-squad game after their first match against Australia was postponed, before another contest against the West Indies to end what have been demanding preparations for the players.
Looking ahead to Saturday's opener, head coach, Shukri Conrad says the team is in high spirits and although they are wary of their first opponents - who finished as runners-up in 2020 and won the 2018 edition - he is adamant the team are just as capable as India and his side will not go in as underdogs.
"The mood in the camp is really good and we are just itching to get on the park. Everybody is in a good space, both from a skills point of view and from a psychological point of view," said Shukri.
"We haven't really seen them (India). We watched a little bit of their warm-up game yesterday and I don't see them as favourites going into this game as we want to start ridding ourselves of the underdog tag; especially when we come up against India. We know they are a very good side and are probably a dangerous side, but so are we.
"They obviously have ability, they play quite an aggressive brand but ultimately, if we stay disciplined and stick to the game plans we put in place, and able to execute, there is no reason why we can't beat them come Saturday," Shukri signed off.
With inputs from ANI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Bangladesh face ever-presents England, looking to secure a second title after the one they won back in 1998, as well as Canada and the United Arab Emirates.
The 14th edition of the U-19 World Cup will kick off with a clash between hosts West Indies and Australia at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on 14 January, 2022. The final will be played on 5 February at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Here's all you need to know about the tournament.
Here's a look at India's group stage schedule and squad at the U-19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies