India vs South Africa, highlights, 2nd Test at Pune, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Proteas in dire straits on 36/3, trail by 565 at Stumps

Date: Friday, 11 October, 2019 17:14 IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Stumps

India
601/5 OV : (156.3) RR.(3.85)
South Africa
36/3 OV : (15.0) RR.(2.4)

This over 15.0

  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Theunis de Bruyn

  • 20 (38)
  • 4s X 4
  • 6s X 0

Anrich Nortje

  • 2 (22)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Ishant Sharma

  • 17 (4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Umesh Yadav

  • 16 (4)
  • M X 1
  • W X 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket

3 ( 5.5 ) R/R: 0.51

Anrich Nortje 2(22)

Theunis de Bruyn 1(13)

33/3 (9.1 over)

Temba Bavuma 8 (15) SR: S.R (53.33)

c Wriddhiman Saha b Mohammed Shami

Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs South Africa, highlights, 2nd Test at Pune, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Proteas in dire straits on 36/3, trail by 565 at Stumps

Highlights

17:12 (IST)

What a demoralising day it was for South Africa. First India piled up more runs after an excellent fist day. Ravindra Jadeja missed out on a hundred but skipper Virat Kohli slammed his 7th double ton and also reached his highest Test score of 254 not out as India declared for 601/5. In reply, South Africa had a horrific start. Umesh Yadav removed Aiden Markram, bowled out Dean Elgar and Mohammed Shami dismissed Temba Bavuma. The trial by spin is still pending and Proteas trail by 565 runs. India are firmly in control of the match and could see the 2-0 lead in series from here. South Africa need something special from here to defy the odds. Can they do it? Join us tomorrow to find out the answer to that. Good bye for now.

17:03 (IST)

Stumps then. Early again, albeit with only 2.1 overs remaining. South Africa in all sorts of trouble but the day belongs to Virat Kohli. India should make it 2-0 from here, no question of that. Just when? 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Pune
17:03 (IST)
17:03 (IST)

After 15 overs,South Africa 36/3 ( Theunis de Bruyn 20 , Anrich Nortje 2)

Stumps. Maiden over from Jadeja. The nightwatchman has survived the nervy last over but South Africa have lost three wickets today. They trail India by 565 runs. The day belonged to Kohli who scored 254 not out and he would be happy to see India in such a strong position.

16:59 (IST)

After 14 overs,South Africa 36/3 ( Theunis de Bruyn 20 , Anrich Nortje 2)

No clear cut chance created by Shami this time but then you can't have everything. Also, Nortje did his best to fend off the challenge along with taking a single on the last ball.

16:55 (IST)

After 13 overs,South Africa 35/3 ( Theunis de Bruyn 20 , Anrich Nortje 1)

Another quick over by Jadeja and that should give India some more time today. Another maiden over that was full of quick darters.

16:52 (IST)

After 12 overs,South Africa 35/3 ( Theunis de Bruyn 20 , Anrich Nortje 1)

Shami is spitting fire with his every over. Every delivery he manages to extract something extra from the pitch and one such ball took the edge off Nortje's bat but Agarwal failed to grab it at fourth slip. Not good catching. Two from the over.

16:52 (IST)

Batting after 600 runs against you and two days in the field cannot be easy. But it is ghastly from South African standards. Their top order has been battered here by pace and spin is yet to have a say in proceedings as of now. Faf not coming out seems the only escape route here. They want to save their best batsman for tomorrow, for any possible rearguard action. That's the only thought here. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Pune
16:52 (IST)
16:49 (IST)

DROPPED! Could have been another wicket for Shami but Agarwal failed to hold onto the catch of Nortje at fourth slip. It was high but the fielder could have done better.

16:47 (IST)

After 11 overs,South Africa 33/3 ( Theunis de Bruyn 19 , Anrich Nortje 0)

Jadeja from the other end finished up his over in a jiffy. Maiden over. Runs don't matter. South Africa need to protect the wickets.

16:45 (IST)

After 10 overs,South Africa 33/3 ( Theunis de Bruyn 19 , Anrich Nortje 0)

What an amazing first over from Shami! The first delivery was so good, kicked up from good length and kissed Bavuma's on its way to Saha. Gaffney gave it not out by DRS confirmed the edge. Then a huge LBW appeal against Nortje but it was going down. Still more drama was left as Nortje was given out caught behind only for South Africa to review which showed it came off forearm. Maiden over. 

16:37 (IST)

REVIEW AND OUT! 

Bavuma c W Saha b Shami 8(15) 

Shami begins with an amazing length ball which whizzes past Bavuma's bat leading to a loud appeal for caught-behind. Umpire Gaffney was unmoved but Indians were pretty confident. And review proved that there was a spike on UltraEdge.

16:37 (IST)

After 9 overs,South Africa 33/2 ( Theunis de Bruyn 19 , Temba Bavuma 8)

Jadeja has been called into attack ahead of Ashwin. Trial by spin begins and what a nervy over it was . A leading edge flew and dropped just ahead of mid off while de Bryun also nicked the last ball that didn't carry to first slip. Maiden over. 

16:33 (IST)

After 8 overs,South Africa 33/2 ( Theunis de Bruyn 19 , Temba Bavuma 8)

Good over from Umesh. Kept bowling in the channel outside off as Bavuma was forced to edge one trying to push but it fell ahead of second slip Kohli. We can soon see the spinners. 

16:30 (IST)

After 7 overs,South Africa 33/2 ( Theunis de Bruyn 19 , Temba Bavuma 8)

Ishant need more discipline to eke out a wicket. He's bowling a bit full and then short in same over. One of those half-volley was crashed down the ground by de Bryun for a boundary. Five off the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:27 (IST)

FOUR! Not the place where you should bowl. A half-volley by Ishant outside off and that has been nicely pushed down the pitch by de Bruyn

16:26 (IST)

After 6 overs,South Africa 28/2 ( Theunis de Bruyn 15 , Temba Bavuma 7)

Not a good over for Umesh. Two bad deliveries were put away diligently by de Bruyn. One he picked off pads to play to midwicket fence while the short ball was put behind point for back-to-back fours. Eight off the over.

16:24 (IST)

FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for de Bruyn. This one was placed short and wide as the batsman played away from the body to put it past point

16:24 (IST)

So much happening immediately with the new ball. If someone told him that he would play test cricket after 10 months and take two wickets with the new ball in his first spell, Umesh Yadav would have laughed like he is laughing now. Lethal when the ball is moving although Dean Elgar wasn't sure about what he wanted to play. South Africa in all sorts of trouble and that is an understatement. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
16:24 (IST)
16:23 (IST)

FOUR! Too full from Umesh and easy pickings for de Bruyn who clipped the ball to the midwicket region for a boundary

16:22 (IST)

After 5 overs,South Africa 20/2 ( Theunis de Bruyn 7 , Temba Bavuma 7)

Quite some drama in the over. A fuller delivery on leg kissed Bavuma's bat, as he tried a flick shot, and was taken excellently by Saha with a dive. Nigel Llong gave the soft signal out. But replays confirmed that though there was bat involved the ball had grassed before reaching the keeper. Six off the over. 

16:17 (IST)

FOUR! Lovely shot. A half-volley outside off from Ishant and Bavuma leans forward to crash it through wide of cover

16:15 (IST)

After 4 overs,South Africa 14/2 ( Theunis de Bruyn 7 , Temba Bavuma 1)

India are having a great day! Umesh is also having a great comeback thanks to some poor decision making by Elgar. He was caught in two minds, got late in pulling out from a shot as the ball kissed the under-edge, hit the pads and then broke the stumps. Temba Bavuma has now come out in the middle.

16:11 (IST)

OUT! Elgar b U Yadav 6(13) 

Such a silly way to get out. Elgar was probably lazy or confused as to what to do. Was late to pull out from playing a short ball and the ball took the under edge, ricocheted on to the pads and hit the stumps. 

16:11 (IST)

FOUR! It was banged in short and wide by Umesh inviting de Bruyn who punched it off back foot through covers for a boundary

16:09 (IST)

After 3 overs,South Africa 8/1 ( Dean Elgar 6 , Theunis de Bruyn 2)

Good five balls from Ishant only to mess it up on last ball as the length ball was picked off pads from Elgar to get a boundary through square leg. 

16:08 (IST)

FOUR! A real poor delivery from Ishant allows Elgar to collect his first boundary. A length ball on pads and that was flicked to square leg

16:03 (IST)

After 2 overs,South Africa 4/1 ( Dean Elgar 2 , Theunis de Bruyn 2)

Surprise, surprise. Umesh Yadav has been asked to bowl the new ball instead of Mohammed Shami.  But he justifies the decision by striking on his second delivery. The length ball moved back into the right hander who was pushing forward for a defence but on a wrong line and got out lbw. Excellent control shown by Umesh. New batsman de Bruyn opens his account with a double on last ball. 

15:57 (IST)

OUT! UMESH YADAV STIKES!

Markram lbw b U Yadav 0(2)

Umesh gives India the perfect start. He got the first ball to move away a bit but the second one, the wicket ball, moved back in just a bit and had Markaram playing for the wrong line as he got rapped on the pads.

15:56 (IST)

After 1 overs,South Africa 2/0 ( Dean Elgar 2 , Aiden Markram 0)

Elgar gets off the mark with a streaky shot. Went with hard hands at the full ball from Ishant as the ball flew off the outside edge towards deep backward point. Jadeja cut off the boundary and Elgar collected a double. 

15:51 (IST)

It has been a tiring day for South Africa in the field but it's very important for their openers to carry their bat. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram are now in the middle. Elgar on strike and Ishant Sharma will bowl the first over. 

15:50 (IST)

Highest totals for India against South Africa in Tests:

643/6d, Kolkata, 2010
627, Chennai, 2008
601/5d, Pune, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:50 (IST)
15:46 (IST)

India batted 156.3 overs in the first innings of this Test - the most that they batted against South Africa in an innings of a Test, going past 155.1 overs (at Chennai in 2008 - their first innings).

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:46 (IST)
15:45 (IST)

Marvellous from Kohli to declare when in sight of a triple hundred. Jadeja also missed out on his hundred too and that is also classified with Kohli's move... sacrificing for the greater cause. India finish with 600 but they could have easily gone for 650. I guess what happened in the first innings at Vizag played on their minds. Even so, what a partnership. Rollicking one with 200 runs in almost run a ball. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Pune
15:45 (IST)
15:44 (IST)

Most 600-plus totals under a captain in Tests:


10 - Virat Kohli*


Next best: 5 - Allan Border, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Graeme Smith 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:44 (IST)
15:41 (IST)

INDIA DECLARE ON 601/5 (156.3) 

Kohli thinks that's enough runs on the scoreboard for India and has decided to declare the innings with fall of Jadeja. The skipper has decided against pursuing a triple ton and walks back on 254not out. The horrific day for South African bowlers comes to an end. Now it's the batsmen turn to put up a fight.

15:40 (IST)

OUT! JADEJA DEPARTS!

Jadeja c de Bruyn b Senuran Muthusamy 91(104)

No century for Jadeja. He came out of the crease but miscued his shot playing it away from body and de Bruyn took the catch at long off.

15:36 (IST)

After 156 overs,India 600/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 253 , Ravindra Jadeja 91)

Multiple match milestones touched in the over by India. 600 up for hosts while Kohli has brought up his 250. The skipper whipped the full delivery from Elgar to mid-wicket for a boundary and the milestone. Eight off the over.

15:34 (IST)

FOUR! 250 up for Kohli and he reaches to landmark with a powerful whip to mid-wicket off Elgar for another boundary

15:32 (IST)

After 155 overs,India 592/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 247 , Ravindra Jadeja 89)

Kohli has broken many records today and amongst all of this he has also managed to better his Test highest score. His highest score earlier was 243. Can he make 300?

15:31 (IST)

Fastest to score 21,000 international runs: (No. of matches)

392 - VIRAT KOHLI*

396 - Brian Lara 

418 - Sachin Tendulkar 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:31 (IST)
15:30 (IST)

FOUR! You can't bowl short on this pitch with the batsmen set. But Muthusamy did the same and Kohli punished him with a pull shot to midwicket.

15:29 (IST)

After 154 overs,India 584/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 241 , Ravindra Jadeja 87)

Faf calls Elgar back into attack. He offered a fuller delivery to Jadeja which was smoked down the ground for a four. But managed to bowl one past Kohli's outside edge, the appeal though was optimistic at best. Seven off the over. 

15:28 (IST)

India have got 100 runs in less than 10 overs. This partnership has taken the game away from South Africa. India now making sure they don't need to bat again. And Kohli is nearing 300... looks like a strong possibility. And he has barely moved out of third gear. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Pune
15:28 (IST)
15:26 (IST)

FOUR! Into the slot by Elgar and all that Jadeja had to do was to whack it down the ground for another boundary

15:23 (IST)

After 153 overs,India 577/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 239 , Ravindra Jadeja 82)

A quieter over this. Just five from it with Kohli grabbing a triple with a shot to backward square leg as 200 runs partnership comes up between the pair. 

15:18 (IST)

After 152 overs,India 572/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 235 , Ravindra Jadeja 81)

Maharaj continues. Eight runs came from the over which also showcased Kohli's fitness as he ran like Usain Bolt for a triple.

15:15 (IST)

After 151 overs,India 564/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 231 , Ravindra Jadeja 77)

Indians are having fun here. The session run rate is over 8. Jadeja got a six and four in this over as Muthusamy was all over the place. 13 off the over.

15:14 (IST)

SIX! Jadeja shimmied down but he was still a bit away from the ball, though it didn't matter as the shot went over long on

15:12 (IST)

FOUR! Bad bowling. It was bowled short and wide of off and Jadeja punched it wide of cover from the back foot

15:11 (IST)

After 150 overs,India 551/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 230 , Ravindra Jadeja 65)

Extremely expensive over by flat Maharaj. A six each for Jadeja and Kohli as they came down the track. Kohli finished the over with two fours. One through deep midwicket and then a cut past point. 21 off the over.

India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 2 at Pune, Latest Updates: Stumps. Maiden over from Jadeja. The nightwatchman has survived the nervy last over but South Africa have lost three wickets today. They trail India by 565 runs. The day belonged to Kohli who scored 254 not out and he would be happy to see India in such a strong position.

Day 1 report: Mayank Agarwal hit his second consecutive hundred as India reached 273-3 at stumps against South Africa on the first day of the second Test on Thursday.

Following his 215 in the first test, Agarwal was out for 108 as he steered India's first innings before bad light ended play with 4.5 overs remaining in the day. The opener faced 195 deliveries and hit 16 fours and two sixes.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane added 75 runs in an undefeated fourth-wicket partnership. Kohli is unbeaten on 63, Rahane is 18 not out.

Kohli won the toss and decided to bat. India reached lunch at 77-1, and went to tea on 168-2.

After tea, Agarwal hit Keshav Maharaj (0-89) for back-to-back sixes to reach the nineties and race to his milestone. But he fell shortly afterward, caught at first slip off pacer Kagiso Rabada (3-48) who was South Africa's standout bowler of the day and took all the wickets.

The ball was nipping about under grey skies amid the threat of rain. Floodlights were on for much of the final session. Kohli and Rahane denied South Africa the chance to make further inroads as they put on 50 off 114 balls.

The pair took its time to settle in before Kohli started playing his trademark shots. He hit 10 fours during his unbeaten 105-ball stay, and brought up his 24th test half-century off 91 deliveries.

Earlier, Agarwal put on 138 runs for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (58) who was dismissed just prior to tea.

Agarwal became only the second opener after Virender Sehwag (2009-10) to score back-to-back test hundreds against South Africa.

"I am very happy to get back-to-back hundreds," Agarwal said. "The team is in a good position. Opening the innings is about mental discipline. 450-500 would be a good (first innings) total to put pressure on South Africa."

Agarwal and Pujara, who came together on 25-1 after Rohit Sharma was caught behind for 14, dominated the second session with Pujara controlling the spinners. Pujara, who hit nine fours and a six, scored his 22nd test half-century.

South Africa's ploy of playing an extra pacer didn't work. Anrich Nortje (0-60) proved expensive on test debut while Senuran Muthusamy (0-22) only bowled six overs.

In the morning, Rabada used early-morning moisture and a greenish tinge on the pitch to dismiss Sharma cheaply.

India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs.

India made one change, bringing in pace bowler Umesh Yadav in place of middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari. Yadav last played a test at Perth in December 2018 during India's tour of Australia.

South Africa left out offspinner Dane Piedt.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt)Mayank AgarwalRohit SharmaCheteshwar PujaraAjinkya RahaneHanuma VihariRishabh PantWriddhiman SahaRavichandran AshwinRavindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiUmesh YadavIshant SharmaShubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba BavumaTheunis de BruynQuinton de KockDean ElgarZubayr HamzaKeshav MaharajAiden MarkramSenuran MuthusamyLungi NgidiAnrich NortjeVernon PhilanderDane PiedtKagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019

