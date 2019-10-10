India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 1 at Pune, Latest Updates: Stumps, Day 1: One ball into the 86th over and umpire check for the light and the umpires reckon the light is unfit to play and have decided to call it the end of the first day's play. Kohli and Rahane march out while Faf du Plessis confronts the umpires. Easily the day belonged to India and they are in the driver's seat with two set batsmen will remain unbeaten overnight, in fact Kohli is looking set for a big one.

Preview: Improving on near perfection would be India's aim while building on the small positives from a huge loss will be South Africa's focus when the two mismatched sides clash in the second Test starting here from Thursday.

Virat Kohli's men ticked almost all the boxes during their 203-run win in the opening encounter in Visakhapatnam and they would like to maintain the same intensity in their bid to seal the series in Pune itself.

It is difficult to improve upon a perfect show but trust Kohli to find a new challenge for his team in his pursuit of excellence.

It certainly won't be a bad idea against an opposition that doesn't have the wherewithal to pose consistent challenge over five days.

It was at this very ground that the Indian Test team endured its last batting collapse at home, against Australia in 2017 on a rank turner where off-spinner Nathan Lyon made lives miserable.

Chances are slim that a pitch of that nature will be on offer for the upcoming game and even if curator Pandurang Salgaokar offers anything remotely close, chances of India, armed with two seasoned spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, might finish it off in less than four days.

The dogged Dean Elgar and the elegant Quinton de Kock have shown a lot of character with their hundreds in the first Test but chances of a Steve Smith like 2017 batting masterclass on a dodgy track may not be possible.

The hosts showcased an all-round performance to clinch victory in the first of the three Tests against South Africa in Visakhapatnam earlier this week.

Chasing 395, South Africa were bowled out for 191 (63.5 overs) as Shami and Ravindra Jadeja (4-87) took nine wickets between them.

In the first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed a spell of 7-145 as the hosts saw off the visitors for 431 after declaring at 502-7.

As many as five centuries were scored in the first Test, including a historic double ton from Mayank Agarwal. While Rohit Sharma scored a century in both innings, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock were the others who registered tons.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

With inputs from PTI