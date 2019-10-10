-
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 2nd Test at Pune, Full Cricket Score: Agarwal, Kohli guide hosts to 273/3 at stumps
Date: Thursday, 10 October, 2019 16:54 IST
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Stumps
This over 85.1
- 4
batsman
- 63 (105)
- 4s X 10
- 6s X 0
- 18 (70)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 37 (17)
- M X 5
- W X 0
- 48 (18.1)
- M X 2
- W X 3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
75 ( 24.1 ) R/R: 3.1
Ajinkya Rahane 18(68)
Virat Kohli 55(77)
|
198/3 (61 over)
Mayank Agarwal 108 (195) SR: S.R (55.38)
c Faf du Plessis b Kagiso Rabada
Freedom Trophy 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
16:40 (IST)
Stumps, Day 1
After 85.1 overs,India 273/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 63 , Ajinkya Rahane 18)
One ball into the 86th over and umpire check for the light and the umpires reckon the light is unfit to play and have decided to call it the end of the first day's play. Kohli and Rahane march out while Faf du Plessis confronts the umpires. Easily the day belonged to India and they are in the driver's seat with two set batsmen will remain unbeaten overnight, in fact Kohli is looking set for a big one. Kagiso Rabada bowled really well but the others didn't provide him good enough support. South Africans had a few chances as well that went down. The ineffectiveness of their spinners is hurting them the most. Mayank Agarwal headlines the day with another fantastic century, who first got through the tricky hour and a half to be able to seize control and take advantage. Pujara and Kohli completed half-centuries too.
-
16:19 (IST)
FIFTY! Kohli presses forward to a length delivery outside off and caresses through extra cover. The new ball hurries off the ground to the boundary as Kohli completes his 23rd half-century.
-
15:06 (IST)
OUT! Rabada is the man for South Africa once again! A good length delivery outside the off stump, holding the fourth stump line and Agarwal almost pushes forward with hard hands, edging it to Faf du Plessis at first slip, who once again takes a sharp catch. It flew at some pace towards him. One wonders why was the fast bowler held back by the South African skipper post Tea break.
Agarwal c du Plessis b Rabada 108(195)
-
14:47 (IST)
Century! There it is! Back of a length of delivery outside off from Philander and Agarwal goes deep in his crease and late cuts it past the diving gully. It was in the air for a while but out of the fielder's reach. Second century of the series, second in three innings. Super knock from the Indian opener.
-
14:01 (IST)
OUT! Pujara c du Plessis b Rabada 58(112)
Finally a wicket for South Africa. They desperately needed it. Length delivery from Rabada had Pujara playing for the wrong line as the ball kissed the outside edge and went to Faf who did well to take a low catch.
-
13:58 (IST)
FIFTY! FOUR! Another half-century for Pujara. The streak of low scores is over and it's time for second consecutive fifty. This one came up with a boundary with a cut shot on off.
-
12:46 (IST)
FIFTY! FOUR! Agawal brings up his half-century in 112 deliveries. Fourth Test fifty for the opener and also 100 up for India.
-
11:37 (IST)
Lunch, Day 1
That'll be the end of the morning session. India have once again managed to see out the tricky phase successfully with the loss of just one wicket. There was some assistance for the quick bowlers and it was perhaps the best time for them to bowl and doesn't look like they will get any opportunity better going forward, but despite three pacers used, they weren't able to make as many inroads they would have wanted. Agarwal and Pujara have been extremely solid in their 50+ stand after Rohit was dismissed thanks to a superb delivery from Rabada. Join us after the break.
-
10:33 (IST)
DROPPED! Straight to Bavuma at forward short leg and he isn't able to hold on. Let me start by saying it was a tough chance as it came straight of the face of the bat of Pujara. The ball was angled into the middle and leg stump with Pujara flicking it in the air, Bavuma who is slightly behind isn't able cling on to ball that came a rapid pace. Into his midriff and out. Early life for Pujara.
-
10:18 (IST)
OUT! Rabada has his man! Super delivery, right over the off stump, the length was on the shorter side, a little bit of steep bounce as well. Rohit had to play at it and the outside edge goes straight to De Kock. First wicket for South Africa. Much deseved for Rabada. After twin centuries in the first Test, early end for Rohit in Pune.
Rohit c de Kock b Rabada 14(35)
-
09:08 (IST)
South Africa playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Proteas also make one change. Dane Piedt, the off-spinner is out and in comes Anrich Nortje, who will make his debut today.
-
09:06 (IST)
India playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
-
09:02 (IST)
Toss report
Virat Kohli has won the toss and India will bat first.
-
08:58 (IST)
Pitch report: "The pitch is dry despite all the rain because it was well covered. That dryness will assist spinners but the grass will hold the pitch on first day and it will be a good pitch to bat on on Day 1. There could be delayed start because of squishy outfield," says Sunil Gavaskar.
Thank you for joining our coverage for day one of the second Test. Look forward to your company for the second day as India in strong position to inflict more damage on the visitors. See ya tomorrow.
Mayank Agarwal: I am very happy that I could get back-to-back hundreds. The team is also in a good position. Batting first and with one batsman short, it's a good thing to make runs. 450-500 should be a good score to put pressure on South Africa, don't know if we need to bat a second time.
FOUR! Short ball, directed into Rahane's chest and he goes for the pull but once again isn't able to control it. Off the edge and just wide of De Kock down the leg side. Rabada has all the rights to feel hard done.
After 85 overs,India 269/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 63 , Ajinkya Rahane 14)
Kohli splits the gap ever so perfectly to procure a boundary, the only scoring shot of the Philander's over. However, the shot was such that you could watch it all day.
FOUR! Kohli is looking increasingly ominous. A big stride forward from Kohli lets his hands flow, hits it from sweet spot, maintain great shape as he plays the cover drive, sending the ball through the gap between mid off and cover with the majestic Kohli-touch embellishing it.
After 84 overs,India 265/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , Ajinkya Rahane 14)
Kohli rides the bounce and steers it past backward point for a single and gets off strike off the first ball. Rahane has no problems whatsoever in negate the rest of the over. Faf really needed something magical to happen with the second new ball. Four overs in there is nothing.
After 83 overs,India 264/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 58 , Ajinkya Rahane 14)
Singles on either side of the fortunate boundary in the over. The light is fading rather quickly in Pune and there is a fair chance that we might not get full 90 overs or they will have to be bowled by spinners. Six runs came off it. South Africa desperately need a wicket before close of play.
FOUR! Lucky! Kohli once again wanted to withdraw from the shot, but made up his mind slightly late, the ball comes off from the bottom part of the part, not quite the toe-end, and sneaks through the gap between third slip and gully for a boundary to third man.
After 82 overs,India 258/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)
Kohli calls for a quick single and completes it comfortably. Superb alertness from the Indian skipper to make Rahane run for the single to a ball that merely took an inside edge onto the back thigh and with the ball rolling towards point. Rabada didn't make the best use of the new ball by spraying it everywhere to Kohli. Just a run from the over.
After 81 overs,India 257/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Ajinkya Rahane 12)
Without any ado, the second new ball is taken and tossed towards Vernon Philander, who causes some trouble almost instantaneously with a ball that nips back into him and raps on the thigh pad. Saved because of the height but Kohli unfurls couple of boundaries to gain the upper hand in the battle. He will battle fire with fire.
FIFTY! Kohli presses forward to a length delivery outside off and caresses through extra cover. The new ball hurries off the ground to the boundary as Kohli completes his 23rd half-century.
FOUR! Philander searching for some swing, pitches the ball right up on the middle stump as Kohli whips it off his pads to mid wicket boundary. Top shot!
After 80 overs,India 249/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 45 , Ajinkya Rahane 12)
Kohli with a thumping drive through the cover and extra cover gap but a long off made sure it was kept down to two. A single to deep point off the next ball gives Rahane the strike. Rahane, too, collects a couple behind point. Five runs of Elgar's second over and I guess that will be all from Elgar today.
After 79 overs,India 244/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Rahane prods forward and defends and then repeats it time and again as he plays out six dots off Senuran Muthusamy. One over before the new ball becomes available.
After 78 overs,India 244/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Kohli and Rahane continue to tick the scoreboard thanks to some loose deliveries from the spinners in the last 15 minutes or so. Dean Elgar is brought into the attack, giving Maharaj a much-needed break after 29 overs. His first over costs six runs.
FOUR! Dean Elgar begins with a rank short ball outside off stump, angled into the batsman and Kohli dispatches it to cow corner for a boundary.
After 77 overs,India 238/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , Ajinkya Rahane 9)
Muthusamy oversteps second time in two overs. Rahane also helped himself with a boundary early in the over. Six came of it, the partnership inching towards 50-run mark.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off and it allows Rahane to open his arms and cut it behind point. Was a little uppish but in the gap.
After 76 overs,India 232/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Kohli takes two boundaries off Maharaj's over, his 29th over non-stop. Nine runs came from it. Kohli to retain the strike for the next over. The second new ball is four overs away.
FOUR! Tossed up and a little too full this time around from Maharaj. Kohli gets forward and beats the mid on fielder as the ball scurries to the long on fence.
FOUR! Tad short from Maharaj and Kohli jumps on his backfoot to play the square cut to deep point boundary.
After 75 overs,India 223/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Faf would perhaps like Mutusamy to go through his overs rather quickly as South Africa await the availability of the second new ball. Kohli turns the strike over with a single and an extra run comes in the form of overstepping.
After 74 overs,India 221/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Into his 28th over now Maharaj. Slow moving in Pune continues. Kohli goes deep in his crease and tucks it for a single behind square leg. Rahane lunges forward and offers a dead bat for the rest of the over.
After 73 overs,India 220/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Kohli strolls out sporting a cap after the drinks break. Muthusamy will bowl left-arm across with one slip in place. Muthusamy beats Kohli's outside edge with a ball that spins after pitching. Kohli bunts it to long off for a single, the only run of the over.
Slow progress here for Kohli and Rahane, but both have got set and worn off any chances of wobble. Last break of the day and India comfortably placed now. Thing for SA is to prepare its pacers for the second new ball and get another go before stumps at the Indian batsmen.
After 72 overs,India 219/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Maharaj keeping tight as he bowls another maiden. Second for him on the trot, while third for South Africa. Rahane keeps it out before umpire calls drinks.
After 71 overs,India 219/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Nortje has managed to at least stem the flow of boundaries. He also had Kohli into two minds for the final ball of the over with Indian captain withdrawing from a stroke to ball outside off very late. He took the toe end of the bat fortunately for him it didn't go towards his stumps or into the slip fielder's hands. Maiden over.
After 70 overs,India 219/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Maharaj continues. Slips in a quiet, uneventful maiden. South Africa really need to make one turn and produce a chance or two. Rahane plays him out pretty easily.
After 69 overs,India 219/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Nortje continues to leak boundaries. This time one each to Kohli and Rahane. Kohli takes on his short bowling, while Rahane gets off the mark through a flick. Ten runs from the over.
FOUR! Full on the pads from Nortje and Rahane has latched on to the opportunity to flick it through mid wicket for a boundary to get off the mark.
FOUR! Kohli takes Nortje on. Short ball, way outside off and Kohli with pull shot past mid on, more like forehand smash. Good start to the over for India
After 68 overs,India 209/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Maharaj now into his 25th over on the bounce. Shouts of leg before against Rahane but the ball looked like it was heading down. De Kock was a rather too excited. Rahane has now faced 16 balls but he is yet to get off the mark.
After 67 overs,India 209/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 19 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Not a long spell for Rabada as Nortje comes into the attack. Barrage of short stuff from Nortje, he clocks 151 for the fourth delivery, which isn't the fastest he has bowled today. Just that unconvincing boundary to fine leg in the over.
FOUR! Nortje digs in the short ball and Kohli goes for the pull. He didn't have it under control as he gets a glove on the swivel, just slightly wide of De Kock's reach down the leg side. Streaky but four more to Kohli.
After 66 overs,India 205/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 15 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Kohli pushes for a single to cover point and Rabada running in from point sends down a wayward throw that runs away for overthrows. No real need there with Rahane safely in but it was wide of the keeper and the short leg fielder was unsighted by Rahane running across him. Kohli relishes it as he hands out thumbs up to everyone from Rabada to Rahane. Five came from it.
After 65 overs,India 200/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Kohli v KG – always a good battle. He starts off with short of length delivery and then slipping an outswinging yorker that Kohli keeps it out. Kohli nudges it behind square on the leg side to get off strike. Two dots from Rahane to end the over.
After 64 overs,India 199/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Maharaj escapes with a short ball as Kohli isn't able to pull it in the gap. Just as the over was heading for a third successive maiden, Kohli taps it towards point for a single of the final ball to retains strike for the next over, which will be against Rabada.
After 63 overs,India 198/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 8 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Rabada getting the ball to just bounce a little extra now. Rahane even looks to pull a short ball but wasn't able to play it right, with the ball rearing off his glove into his helmet grille. Looks fine to continue. Consecutive maidens for South Africa.
After 62 overs,India 198/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 8 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Maharaj goes through the motion of bowling another over. Ajinkya Rahane is new man in who has spend his time on the non-striker's end as captain Kohli stonewalls a maiden.
After 61 overs,India 198/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 8 , )
Faf calls Rabada for a wicket and his strike bowler delivers. KG has looked a different bowler on this Pune pitch which has just a little bit for the quicks. Agarwal's fluent knock of 108 comes to an end. He has had the Indian top three edging, reflects how good he has bowled.
No double hundred this time for Mayank. Rabada turning it up for South Africa. Great lines all day and just reward for his toil. Additionally, two new batsmen in, grey skies, lights on. If ever there was a time for SA to make a push at India... mind you, India are a batsman short with Saha next up.
OUT! Rabada is the man for South Africa once again! A good length delivery outside the off stump, holding the fourth stump line and Agarwal almost pushes forward with hard hands, edging it to Faf du Plessis at first slip, who once again takes a sharp catch. It flew at some pace towards him. One wonders why was the fast bowler held back by the South African skipper post Tea break.
Agarwal c du Plessis b Rabada 108(195)
After 60 overs,India 196/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 106 , Virat Kohli (C) 8)
India inching towards the 200-run mark and are in a great position for a massive first innings score, remember they are playing one batsmen short but still plenty of batting left to come. Kohli collects his first boundary of the innings. Maharaj is looking insipid here and that's a major concern for the Proteas.
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 1 at Pune, Latest Updates: Stumps, Day 1:
Preview: Improving on near perfection would be India's aim while building on the small positives from a huge loss will be South Africa's focus when the two mismatched sides clash in the second Test starting here from Thursday.
Virat Kohli's men ticked almost all the boxes during their 203-run win in the opening encounter in Visakhapatnam and they would like to maintain the same intensity in their bid to seal the series in Pune itself.
It is difficult to improve upon a perfect show but trust Kohli to find a new challenge for his team in his pursuit of excellence.
It certainly won't be a bad idea against an opposition that doesn't have the wherewithal to pose consistent challenge over five days.
It was at this very ground that the Indian Test team endured its last batting collapse at home, against Australia in 2017 on a rank turner where off-spinner Nathan Lyon made lives miserable.
Chances are slim that a pitch of that nature will be on offer for the upcoming game and even if curator Pandurang Salgaokar offers anything remotely close, chances of India, armed with two seasoned spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, might finish it off in less than four days.
The dogged Dean Elgar and the elegant Quinton de Kock have shown a lot of character with their hundreds in the first Test but chances of a Steve Smith like 2017 batting masterclass on a dodgy track may not be possible.
The hosts showcased an all-round performance to clinch victory in the first of the three Tests against South Africa in Visakhapatnam earlier this week.
Chasing 395, South Africa were bowled out for 191 (63.5 overs) as Shami and Ravindra Jadeja (4-87) took nine wickets between them.
In the first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin enjoyed a spell of 7-145 as the hosts saw off the visitors for 431 after declaring at 502-7.
As many as five centuries were scored in the first Test, including a historic double ton from Mayank Agarwal. While Rohit Sharma scored a century in both innings, Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock were the others who registered tons.
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: