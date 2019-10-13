-
upcomingSCOSIN
venueICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, DubaiOct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
-
upcomingHKIRE
venueSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu DhabiOct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
-
upcomingINDSA
venueJSCA International Stadium Complex, RanchiOct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingINDWSAW
venueReliance Stadium, VadodaraOct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingPAKWBANW
venueGaddafi Stadium, LahoreOct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingPAKWBANW
venueGaddafi Stadium, LahoreOct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingPUDMAN
venueKasiga College Ground, DehradunOct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingRLYBEN
venueSawai Mansingh Stadium, JaipurOct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingSERBIH
venueJaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, JaipurOct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
resultsODS73/10 (25.0 ovr) R/R: 2.92BAR75/1 (15.0 ovr) R/R: 5.00Baroda beat Odisha by 9 wickets
-
resultsHP201/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.02MAH205/7 (48.4 ovr) R/R: 4.24Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 wickets
-
resultsAP112/10 (40.1 ovr) R/R: 2.79ASS116/0 (14.3 ovr) R/R: 8.11Assam beat Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets
-
resultsMAN170/10 (49.3 ovr) R/R: 3.45MIZ161/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 3.22Manipur beat Mizoram by 9 runs
-
resultsSAW247/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.94INDW248/5 (48.0 ovr) R/R: 5.17India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
-
resultsSAW164/10 (45.1 ovr) R/R: 3.64INDW165/2 (41.4 ovr) R/R: 3.99India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
-
resultsSLW195/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 3.90AUSW196/1 (26.5 ovr) R/R: 7.40Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsAUSW282/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.64SLW172/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 3.44Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
-
resultsJER101/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.05QAT102/2 (13.1 ovr) R/R: 7.79Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
-
resultsJER141/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.05QAT142/4 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 7.68Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
-
resultsNEP64/10 (11.0 ovr) R/R: 5.82OMA65/4 (11.5 ovr) R/R: 5.65Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
-
resultsIND601/5 (156.3 ovr) R/R: 3.85SA275/10 (105.4 ovr) R/R: 2.61SA189/10 (67.2 ovr) R/R: 2.81India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
Live Updates
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 4 at Pune, Full Cricket Score: India win second Test by an innings and 137 runs, record 11th successive series triumph at home
Date: Sunday, 13 October, 2019 15:41 IST
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Match Ended
India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
This over 67.2
- 0
- 0(W)
batsman
- 0 (0)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 17 (5)
- M X 2
- W X 1
- 22 (8)
- M X 3
- W X 3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
0 ( 0.2 ) R/R: 0
Anrich Nortje 0(0)
Keshav Maharaj 0(2)
|
189/10 (67.2 over)
Keshav Maharaj 22 (65) SR: S.R (33.85)
lbw b Ravindra Jadeja
Freedom Trophy 2019 2nd Test Match Result India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
Highlights
-
15:27 (IST)
Virat Kohli is the Player of the Match
-
15:01 (IST)
OUT! INDIA WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 137 RUNS
Maharaj lbw b Jadeja 22(65)
Quicker delivery does the trick for Jadeja to remove stubborn Maharaj. The quick, straight delivery caught Maharaj in his crease and crashed into his pads giving India the win.
-
14:52 (IST)
OUT! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN
Philander c W Saha b U Yadav 37(72)
The wicket that India was looking for. The frustrating stand is broken thanks to Philander himself who went chasing a legside delivery from Umesh only to edge it to the keeper. Kohli is delighted and Umesh gets a warm embrace.
-
13:20 (IST)
OUT! Shami was threatening to pick a wicket and he does with a sharp short ball that was aimed right at Muthusamy's chin. All he can do is awkwardly fends it away, the ball takes the outside edge and literally flies to Rohit Sharma at second slip, who makes no mistakes.
India three wickets away from sealing the Test.
Senuran Muthusamy c Rohit b Shami 9(44)
-
13:10 (IST)
OUT! Brilliantly taken by Ajinkya Rahane at first slip. Temba Bavuma has to go. Ravindra Jadeja jumps a few times in celebration, Rahane is delighted too. Tossed up delivery that lands outside off and turns viciously, the ball was going away from Bavuma, who attempts a cover drive but doesn't account for the sharp turn that takes the outside edge and Rahane dives across to his left, sticks out and he does so well is gets both hands to the ball to pluck an outstanding catch. Bavuma's promising innings comes to an end.
Bavuma c Rahane b Jadeja 38(63)
-
12:19 (IST)
OUT! Gone! That's just pathetic shot selection from Quinton de Kock. He saw the tossed delivery from Jadeja, that was pitched up also and went for the almighty slog across the line towards deep mid wicket. The big shot doesn't come off as he misses the ball completely and the ball cannons into the middle stump.
Q de Kock b Jadeja 5(9)
-
11:25 (IST)
OUT! Elgar c U Yadav b Ashwin 48(72)
Ashwin is inspiring the South African downfall here. Tempted Elgar with the dipping tossed up ball which spun away but Elgar wanted to place it over mid on, miscued the shot and Umesh took the catch at long on after a fumble.
-
11:17 (IST)
OUT! Du Plessis c W Saha b Ashwin 5(54)
Ashwin finally gets his man. The tweaker got the ball to turn in as Du Plessis pressed forward for the block. The ball took the inside edge, struck the pads on its way to Saha who took four attempts to finally catch it.
-
09:59 (IST)
OUT! de Bruyn c W Saha b U Yadav 8(18)
Saha should be credited for the wicket after all he took a blinder to get rid of de Bruyn. It was nothing more than a poor delivery on leg but de Bruyn got greedy, tried getting his bat on it and the tickle flew to Saha as he took a brilliant catch one-handed.
-
09:32 (IST)
OUT! WICKET IN FIRST OVER
Markram lbw b Ishant 0(2)
The opener walks back after collecting a pair. A vicious inswinger by Ishant on the second ball of the innings which whizzes past the bat to hit the pads. Looked going down but Markram decided against reviewing and has to leave.
-
08:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Day four of the second Test between India and South Africa at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. It was a tough Saturday for the Proteas batsmen, with captain Faf du Plessis (64) and lower-order batsman Keshav Maharaj (72) scoring half-centuries as the visitors were seen off for 275, thereby conceding a 326-run lead. R Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers, registering figures of 4/69, but the biggest question remains if India would enforce follow on. Well, stay tuned to find out more!
The Indian Test team juggernaut keeps rolling on. Another Test series win, in fact a world record 11th consecutive Test series win at home. Talking about just this match, what stood out for India was how again, after Vizag, they crushed down South Africa without massive help for spinners from the pitch. There were no demons in the pitch even on Day 4 as it held on perfectly but India's bowling was out of this world. Pacers steamed in with venom and contributed as much as the spinners. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were equally impressive. India's catching at slip and Wriddhiman Saha's wicket-keeping was fantastic and last but not the least, Indian batters did the job before bowlers took over. Mayank Agarwal was the first to impress with his century but then came the record double hundred from Virat Kohli. India now sit comfortably on top of World Test Championship table and have become a unit which no team would want to face.
After this fantastic win, it's time for the players to take some rest and time for us to bid good bye, for now. The third Test begins on 19 October and will be played in Ranchi. See you...
Virat Kohli, Indian captain: Getting the responsibility of becoming the captain. If you go out with the plan to get a double hundred you won't get it but if you think to bat five sessions you will invariably end up getting a double hundred. I am at a stage of my career where I am in control. Initially you go through various stages of your career, where you want to prove a lot of things to yourself. Earlier, I would think more from a personal point of view, but thinking of the team, all that pressure doesn't come. (on early career) sometimes you play to prove people wrong but I'm at the stage of my career where I'm just happy to be where I am. Putting the team in a commanding position is the only thing I strive for. Of course I enjoy scoring runs, but if they come in a winning cause, nothing like it. So it is just a change in the mindset. I think you have to look forward to those kind of session to play the new ball. I think I enjoy batting with Jinx. When we have a partnership we invariably take the game forward. We take a lot of pride in contributing when the situation is tough. He keeps giving me regular feedback when things are going wrong, and vice versa as well. When we started as a group we were number seven so the only way was up. We are all lucky to have a group of players that have done well together. It's amazing to see that hunger and passion for all the guys to keep improving. I would like to mention Saha specially, he was a bit nervous coming into Vizag, but this game he kept beautifully. Ashwin as well came back well. It is nice to win the series but looking at the larger picture of the Test championship, every game has value so we're not going to take our foot off the gas in the third Test. No one's going to relax at any stage, that's a guarantee. We will go for a result.
Faf du Plessis, losing captain: We know that in subcontinent the first innings is really important. The runs you put on the board gives you a chance. But with the way India batted, and Virat with 250, it takes a lot of mental toughness. Two days in the field can wear you down. On that second evening, the batsmen were a bit weak mindset wise after all that fielding. From then it's playing catch-up. We were found wanting in this Test match. (On Kohli's batting) As a captain you try and think of ways how you can change fields and bowlers, but he had answers for all the questions we threw at him. The hunger stood out. He wasn't satisfied with 100, 150.
And that's a wrap. India took 30 minutes to finish off things. This has been a very clinical bowling performance. What is more disappointing is that South Africa showed very little resolve in staying at the crease. 2015 was down to poor quality wickets, but this seemed like a mental battle lost. Too many poor shots, the shot selection simply wasn't up to the mark, and in both Tests. They need a reset sure, but this shows they have a long road ahead of them instead of finding quick fix solutions.
A total domination
Congratulations Team India on one more comprehensive win. Total team effort. Bowlers were brilliant throughout the match. Catching was good and @Wriddhipops was sensational. Keep it up. #INDvSA— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 13, 2019
India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in second Test to clinch the Freedom Trophy with a match to go. After winning the toss, they belted runs with Virat Kohli making a double ton and then bowlers wrapped up both innings of South Africa in around two days. What a performance. What a win and that also in Kohli's 50th Test as captain. Amazing.
OUT! INDIA WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 137 RUNS
Maharaj lbw b Jadeja 22(65)
Quicker delivery does the trick for Jadeja to remove stubborn Maharaj. The quick, straight delivery caught Maharaj in his crease and crashed into his pads giving India the win.
After 67 overs,South Africa 189/9 ( Keshav Maharaj 22 , )
Umesh finally breaks the partnership. And that also with a delivery that was going down leg. It was a rare lapse of concentration that resulted into the wicket. Philander went behind the ball looking to get some easy runs and edged it to the keeper. Next batsman is Kagiso Rabada who added a four and got out as well. Umesh changed the angle, going round, and squared up Rabada with the length ball to eke out the outside edge.
OUT! INDIA JUST A WICKET AWAY FROM WIN
Rabada c Rohit b U Yadav 4(5)
Umesh rewarded for bending his back. Banged one in hard at length from around the wicket to square Rabda up and Rohit did excellent with the catch at slip.
FOUR! Rabada gets off the mark with a crashing cover drive. Umesh was guilty of bowling a half-volley and paid for it
Is this the luckiest Test for Umesh Yadav? Was not in contention for this series. Then came into the Test squad. Then, wasn't in contention for this Test. Got to play. Then, cannot bowl straight lines but gets wickets down leg side thanks to Saha. India would like him to bowl straighter but this will also do in the time being. South Africa's best partnership has been broken.
OUT! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN
Philander c W Saha b U Yadav 37(72)
The wicket that India was looking for. The frustrating stand is broken thanks to Philander himself who went chasing a legside delivery from Umesh only to edge it to the keeper. Kohli is delighted and Umesh gets a warm embrace.
After 66 overs,South Africa 185/7 ( Vernon Philander 37 , Keshav Maharaj 22)
Jadeja continues. And what peach of a delivery. Pitched on off and middle and turned sharply to beat the outside edge. Indians can't believe they didn't get a wicket there. Jadeja also spilled a straight to give away a single.
After 65 overs,South Africa 184/7 ( Vernon Philander 36 , Keshav Maharaj 22)
Umesh continues and good news for India is that some reverse swing is available. The first delivery tailed in as Maharaj inside-edged in onto his pads. The pacer has to find his control. Most of deliveries pitched on middle and went to leg. Maiden over.
After 64 overs,South Africa 184/7 ( Vernon Philander 36 , Keshav Maharaj 22)
No more Kohli now. Jadeja into attack. Philander and Maharaj get through the over comfortably collecting couple of singles and a double. Four off the over.
After 63 overs,South Africa 180/7 ( Vernon Philander 33 , Keshav Maharaj 21)
Umesh Yadav has been brought in from other end. A half-hearted appeal on first ball for a catch down the leg but it had just brushed the pads. The pacer tried to pepper Maharaj with short balls, one of which was smoked to mid wicket for a boundary. Four off the over.
FOUR! Whacking pull shot by Maharaj. His shoulder may be paining but that didn't stop him from slapping the short ball from Umesh to mid wicket
After 62 overs,South Africa 176/7 ( Vernon Philander 33 , Keshav Maharaj 17)
India has decided to go for out of the box thinking with Kohli getting the post Tea session proceedings underway. Not a bad over. He tried tempting Philander with slightly full deliveries, one which was put away for a boundary.
FOUR! Pitched in full by Kohli, inviting Philander to drive and he obliges with a shot through the cover for a boundary
Alright, it's time for the last session of the day. Can India wrap up things today? We are sure Philander and Maharaj would say no as they make their way to the middle. Philander on strike and surprise, surprise, Kohli will bowl the first over of the session.
After 61 overs,South Africa 172/7 ( Vernon Philander 29 , Keshav Maharaj 17)
Jadeja comes back on to bowl the final over of the afternoon session and India by the virtue of bowling plenty of overs of spin bowl 33 overs in the passage of play, in the process they picked three wickets with Philander and Maharaj once again remain a thorn in India's flesh, playing out a little over 15 overs. They added 43 for the eighth wicket.
South Africa need 154 runs to make India bat again. India need three wickets to go 2-0 up in the three match Test series. Join us after a short 20 minute break.
After 60 overs,South Africa 172/7 ( Vernon Philander 29 , Keshav Maharaj 17)
A rather uneventful over besides Ashwin throwing up a full and wide delivery that was given its treatment by Philander, who after his first two sixes at the start of the innings, pummels his first boundary.
FOUR! Ashwin floats a slow off break outside off, the flight gives enough time for Philander to seize up and thrash the ball through covers for a boundary.
After 59 overs,South Africa 168/7 ( Vernon Philander 25 , Keshav Maharaj 17)
Into the final 10 minutes of the session. Rohit Sharma will continue to bowl his off-spinners. A single on either end of the over. Just seeing Rohit bowl it feels he isn't such a bad option
After 58 overs,South Africa 166/7 ( Vernon Philander 24 , Keshav Maharaj 16)
Change of ends for Ashwin. He begins with a short and wide delivery outside off and Maharaj rocks back to slap it away to deep cover boundary. Ishant Sharma has to run from point all the way, but he is able to pull the ball back in play and save a run for his team. Philander rides the turn and nudges it off thigh for a brace.
After 57 overs,South Africa 161/7 ( Vernon Philander 22 , Keshav Maharaj 13)
Rohit Sharma comes into the attack to roll his arm over. Looks like it will be a change of ends for Ashwin and Jadeja. Rohit, surprisingly, does get couple of balls to turn sharply. He even beats Maharaj's outside edge. Couple of singles from the over. The partnership is worth 32.
After 56 overs,South Africa 159/7 ( Vernon Philander 21 , Keshav Maharaj 12)
Jadeja bowls another quick over and Philander has made sure he defends the first five balls safely before working a single off the final ball for a single to square leg.
After 55 overs,South Africa 158/7 ( Vernon Philander 20 , Keshav Maharaj 12)
Maharaj with some solid stonewalling in this over. Ashwin bowls his sixth maiden of the innings. Just around 20 minutes left in the Tea.
After 54 overs,South Africa 158/7 ( Vernon Philander 20 , Keshav Maharaj 12)
Jadeja jets through another over. Philander did try to go over the top, the idea was to hit over covers but the extra turn takes the outside half of the bat and the ball goes towards point, where surprisingly Ishant Sharma is positioned, the lanky bowler isn't able to reach to the ball before bouncing short. Two singles from the over.
After 53 overs,South Africa 156/7 ( Vernon Philander 19 , Keshav Maharaj 11)
Maharaj garners couple of boundaries from Ashwin's over and moves into double figures and also takes South Africa past the 150-run mark. The duo once again have joined hands to frustrate Indians.
FOUR! This one is more in control. Again some width on offer and Maharaj slices this one through backward point. Umesh Yadav does give it a long chase but isn't able to drag the ball back in play.
FOUR! Maharaj once again goes for the slash and he does cut it this time around. The thick top-edge flies to third man fence.
After 52 overs,South Africa 147/7 ( Vernon Philander 18 , Keshav Maharaj 3)
Jadeja gets some extra bounce in the over and beats Maharaj's edge as he tries to cut the ball earlier in the over. He leaves a couple of deliveries that go on with the arm and end up just away from his stumps. Another maiden.
After 51 overs,South Africa 147/7 ( Vernon Philander 18 , Keshav Maharaj 3)
Ashwin comes back to bowl. He quickly slips in maiden to Philander, who puts his head down and looks like he is willing to grind for the remaining time in the session.
After 50 overs,South Africa 147/7 ( Vernon Philander 18 , Keshav Maharaj 3)
Pujara at second slip puts down a hard chance. Maharaj went for the square drive and got a thick outside edge that flies rapidly to the second slip, who sticks his left hand out and the ball scoops up in the air but Rahane at first slipped has already dived to right, so Pujara has run around him to take the catch on second attempt, not got that much time to grab it. Jadeja unhappy with outcome. Life for Maharaj.
After 49 overs,South Africa 147/7 ( Vernon Philander 18 , Keshav Maharaj 3)
Shami with another fiery over. Maharaj does well to confidently play it out. Maharaj with an inside edge towards square leg for a single to end the over.
After 48 overs,South Africa 146/7 ( Vernon Philander 18 , Keshav Maharaj 2)
Maharaj picks a single off the second ball of the over. Philander blocks the remainder of the over with an inside edge on the pad with half a shout from the Indians. However, replays suggest the ball had hit the pad first before. The tracking reveals the ball would have crashed into the stumps.
After 47 overs,South Africa 145/7 ( Vernon Philander 18 , Keshav Maharaj 1)
Philander takes a single off the first ball and then Maharaj faces a bustling Shami, who first went round the stumps to pepper him short ball, but it was called wide for height. Few more short balls later, Shami pitches up slightly up, back of length delivery that skids on and beats Maharaj for pace. It was one helluva delivery that cut Maharaj into two halves. There is huge appeal for a leg before, a caught behind but Nigel Llong is unmoved. India do not opt for a review and rightly so. Maharaj collects his first run off the second innings off the last ball of the over.
After 46 overs,South Africa 142/7 ( Vernon Philander 17 , Keshav Maharaj 0)
Philander is not hanging back. If Jadeja plans to pitch it up, Philander is going to go after the delivery. He hacks couple of gigantic sixes to provide some entertainment. The second one was a monstrous hit. He will keep strike with a single off the final ball.
SIX! Wow! Again! This time Jadeja bowled wide of off stump, but Philander bends on his knee and gives the ball a mighty whack. Brute force from Philander to send the ball flying over wide long on for consecutive sixes.
SIX! Jadeja tosses it up on middle stump, Philander with a stride forward, gets to the pitch of the ball and before the ball starts turning he brings out the big shot, hammering straight down the ground for a powerful six.
After 45 overs,South Africa 129/7 ( Vernon Philander 4 , Keshav Maharaj 0)
Shami steams in. He bowls couple of deliveries that swings in late into Philander, which the batsman negates it rather unconvincing, saved by the inside edge. Shami then bangs in a sharp short ball that Philander fends it away uncomfortably on the onside. What Philander was able to do, Muthusamy couldn't as Shami went round the stumps and got him edging with a snorter of a short ball. Last innings' top scorer Keshav Maharaj with a bouncer.
OUT! Shami was threatening to pick a wicket and he does with a sharp short ball that was aimed right at Muthusamy's chin. All he can do is awkwardly fends it away, the ball takes the outside edge and literally flies to Rohit Sharma at second slip, who makes no mistakes.
India three wickets away from sealing the Test.
Senuran Muthusamy c Rohit b Shami 9(44)
After 44 overs,South Africa 126/6 ( Senuran Muthusamy 9 , Vernon Philander 1)
The over starts with a rather poor DRS from India, which is an anomly because they have been really clever with some of the decisions they have taken, but the ball that was pitched outside off and turning away was never threatening to hit the stumps, however, Jadeja and maybe few others convinced Kohli to go for it. Scratch all that, because Bavuma departs the very next ball courtesy some fantastic work by Rahane. Unbeaten in the first innings, Vernon Philander, walks out to bat.
It was a terrific catch!
Moment of pure magic from Rahane at slip to catch Bahuma. There have been a few blunders sure, but overall India’s fielding has been quite superb— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 13, 2019
Same for us!
Over the years, I have had enormous admiration for South Africa as a cricketing nation. And as India's toughest opponent, whether home or way. These performances will take some time to come to terms with.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2019
India vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 4 at Pune, Latest Updates: India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in second Test to clinch the Freedom Trophy with a match to go. After winning the toss, they belted runs with Virat Kohli making a double ton and then bowlers wrapped up both innings of South Africa in around two days. What a performance. What a win and that also in Kohli's 50th Test as captain. Amazing.
Day 3 report: Off-spinner Ravi Ashwin took four wickets and fast bowler Umesh Yadav picked up three as India maintained its strong grip on the second Test against South Africa after day three on Saturday.
South Africa, replying to the home team's massive 601-5 declared, was bowled out for 275 in its first innings but India decided to delay a decision on whether to enforce the follow-on until Sunday.
Keshav Maharaj shrugged off a sore shoulder, sustained while fielding on day two, to hit 72 down the order for the visitors. He shared a stand of 109 for the ninth wicket with Vernon Philander (44 not out).
"I had lots of bruising but going forward I should be fine," Maharaj said. "Vernon kept me in a good frame of mind. We wanted to spend as much time as possible out there. It was tough but we managed it well."
Ashwin finally broke Maharaj's resistance when he had him caught at leg slip. Then, in the last over of the day, the India spinner trapped Kagiso Rabada lbw for 2.
The 33-year-old Ashwin became the fourth Indian cricketer to take 50 test wickets against South Africa, emulating Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Harbhajan Singh.
Earlier in the day, Faf du Plessis scored 64 to help South Africa rally after slumping to 53-5. He put on 75 for the sixth wicket with Quinton de Kock (31).
India leads the three-match series 1-0.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: