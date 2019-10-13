Virat Kohli, Indian captain: Getting the responsibility of becoming the captain. If you go out with the plan to get a double hundred you won't get it but if you think to bat five sessions you will invariably end up getting a double hundred. I am at a stage of my career where I am in control. Initially you go through various stages of your career, where you want to prove a lot of things to yourself. Earlier, I would think more from a personal point of view, but thinking of the team, all that pressure doesn't come. (on early career) sometimes you play to prove people wrong but I'm at the stage of my career where I'm just happy to be where I am. Putting the team in a commanding position is the only thing I strive for. Of course I enjoy scoring runs, but if they come in a winning cause, nothing like it. So it is just a change in the mindset. I think you have to look forward to those kind of session to play the new ball. I think I enjoy batting with Jinx. When we have a partnership we invariably take the game forward. We take a lot of pride in contributing when the situation is tough. He keeps giving me regular feedback when things are going wrong, and vice versa as well. When we started as a group we were number seven so the only way was up. We are all lucky to have a group of players that have done well together. It's amazing to see that hunger and passion for all the guys to keep improving. I would like to mention Saha specially, he was a bit nervous coming into Vizag, but this game he kept beautifully. Ashwin as well came back well. It is nice to win the series but looking at the larger picture of the Test championship, every game has value so we're not going to take our foot off the gas in the third Test. No one's going to relax at any stage, that's a guarantee. We will go for a result.