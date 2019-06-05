First Cricket
Highlights, India vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma's ton leads India to six-wicket win

Date: Wednesday, 05 June, 2019 23:14 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 8 Match Result India beat South Africa by 6 wickets

227/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
4.54
Fours
13
Sixes
3
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kagiso Rabada not out 31 35 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 0 44 2
Jasprit Bumrah 10 1 35 2
230/4
Overs
47.3
R/R
4.86
Fours
22
Sixes
2
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma not out 122 144 13 2
Hardik Pandya not out 15 7 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Imran Tahir 10 0 58 0
Kagiso Rabada 10 1 39 2

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • India start their World Cup campaign with a comfortable win after outclassing South Africa in all the departments. Jasprit Bumrah set the tone with his fiery spell after India were put in to bowl and Yuzvendra Chahal finished the job with the four-for as South Africa succumbed to a small total. Yet, the pitch had enough demons in it, presenting a ray of hope to South Africa but Indian batsman and especially Rohit Sharma showed what the Proteas were missing. He stood tall and weathered the storm to take India to the finishing line.

    Meanwhile, South Africa have lost three consecutive matches so far. Their bowling department has been plagued by injuries while batsmen are struggling to get going. Among all this it will be better to ignore how bad their fielding was. It's going to be a long tournament for Faf du Plessis and Co. 

    We are done for tonight. It's time to bid you guys goodbye but if you want to catch the action from New Zealand and Bangladesh match, please hop over to our other LIVE blog.

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, Indian captain: The wait was very long then we get a game like this, which was challenging throughout the day. Was important to start on the right note, have a win that was complete. If you look at how the game went and pitch behaved, it was challenging. Hats off to Rohit, his innings was special especially after looking at the conditions. We knew the conditions with new ball were always going to be challenging. Jasprit is operating at different level. Chahal was outstanding as well.There's one thing when you see a bowler bowl and when you catch the ball, you understand the heaviness.The next 15 minutes my hands were buzzing, that's how quickly Bumrah is bowling. Was absolutely outstanding to get Amla out like that in ODIs, I haven't seen it. To get Quinny rushing is special. I think with new ball he is brilliant. He isn't bowling freebies. He might get one wrong withthe yorker here and there, otherwise he has been brilliant. First win is always important as a group we were confident. MS was very compose, with Hardik also. I think we were very professional.

    Full Scorecard

  • Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain: India were magnificent on a tough pitch. They bowled really well. They have got good fast bowlers and spinners who can always take wickets. We did well to pull it back with the bat before their spinners ran through our middle order. Rohit had a bit of luck but he did what we didn't do, he get a hundred and win the game. With all our fast-bowling resources gone, we picked an extra spinner, it meant we needed a score to bring them into play. Rabada is a champion, haven't seen so many balls lands short of go here and there. But that's how the game goes, when you aren't playing your best cricket, these 50-50 things don't go your way. Morris too was superb, bowled well and scored some crucial runs with the bat. Ours is a change room that is hurting, trying to make sure we keep fighting but we're making mistakes all the time. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Southampton

    Done. Dusted. In truth, only one team was on the field. And they wore blue. Never before have South Africa lost all of their first three games at a World Cup.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time that South Africa have lost three consecutive matches in ICC ODI World Cup.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Southampton

    Rohit Sharma the man of the match for his superb hundred. Paced his innings just to perfection and took the game home for India. All other batsmen batted around him, albeit Rahul should have shown a bit more patience. Even so, India got past the finish line while into third gear. In helpful bowling conditions, India had to grind hard as South Africa didn't throw in the towel. It didn't matter in the end as they didn't have enough runs on the board. 

    India get their World Cup campaign to a winning start. Next up... Australia! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit: A different experience from playing for India. There was something for the bowlers throughout the game. So, it wasn't easy to play the natural game. Had to take my time to play shots, had to cut down certain shots I love to play. Wanted to leave a lot of balls initially, was trying to stick to the basics and build partnerships even though it was a small total. All the batsmen in the team have a job, it's their role to bat through and get the job done. We can't rely on one or two individuals. Whoever is out in the middle must get the job done and that has been the hallmark of this team for the last few years. That's a beauty of playing in England. We have early start in June compared to July or August, so we didn't sweat a lot. I had fun. It wasn't a typical Rohit Sharma innings as I had see out couple of overs at the start

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma is the Player of the Match

    Full Scorecard

  • Dominating display from India

    Least ODIs to 50 victories as a captain: 63 - Clive Lloyd/ Ricky Ponting 68 - Hansie Cronje 69 - VIRAT KOHLI* 70 - Viv Richards

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Least ODIs to 50 victories as a captain:

    63 - Clive Lloyd/ Ricky Ponting
    68 - Hansie Cronje
    69 - VIRAT KOHLI*
    70 - Viv Richards

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,India 230/4 ( Rohit Sharma 122 , Hardik Pandya 15)

    India start their World Cup campaign with a win!

    Pandya gets a four through deep backward point and India have beaten South Africa by six wickets. Rohit Sharma has been star of this chase.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,India 223/4 ( Rohit Sharma 122 , Hardik Pandya 9)

    India are just five runs away from a win but they have lost Dhoni. He top-edged his lofted straight shot as Morris took a catch off his own bowling. New batsman Hardik Pandya added two fours immediately after coming on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Morris went back of the length this time as Pandya crashed that with a pull to cow corner for a boundary. India almost there.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cracking shot! Just a bit of width offered as Hardik Pandya brought his bat down with lighting speed to cut it to square leg

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Dhoni c and b Chris Morris 34(46)

    The top-edge off Dhoni's bat skies up in the air as the batsman attempted to go down the ground. Bowler Morris calls for the catch and takes it despite stumbling onto the stumps.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,India 213/3 ( Rohit Sharma 121 , MS Dhoni (W) 34)

    Five runs off Rabada's over. Dhoni collects a double on first ball as the top-edge runs down to fine leg. Three more singles added. 15 in 24 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,India 208/3 ( Rohit Sharma 120 , MS Dhoni (W) 30)

    10 more from the over with Rohit sweeping a tossed up ball from Tahir to deep backward square leg for a four. Tahir is done with his 10 overs with match figures of 0/58. 20 more in 30 needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Southampton

    Could India hurry up and win already, please? South Africans’ thoughts have long since turned to how their team might stave off a fourth consecutive defeat against West Indies at the same ground on Monday. The two spinners didn’t work. Batting first didn’t work. Nothing is working. This is a team in crisis.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another excellent sweep shot. Tahir went full on middle as Rohit dragged it to the square leg fence with a sweep shot.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,India 198/3 ( Rohit Sharma 112 , MS Dhoni (W) 28)

    Rabada bowled his heart out in the over but he would be fuming. Forced Rohit to top-edge the pull shot but Miller put down a dolly at covers followed by an upper-cut over the keeper for a boundary. South Africa's fielding in this World up has been quite poor. 30 in 36 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Very well played. A bit short from Rabada and Rohit upper-cut it over the keeper for a four

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Rohit top-edges the ball to covers trying to play a pull shot but Miller has put down a sitter

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,India 193/3 ( Rohit Sharma 107 , MS Dhoni (W) 28)

    14 off the over as India cruise towards the target. Two boundaries came in the over. Dhoni played a drive through cover off Shamsi for a four while Rohit swept the flighted ball to backward square leg. 35 in 42 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • Huge praise from Ian Bishop

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Southampton

    Superb hundred from Rohit. Has timed the innings really well. Guiding this innings to its end. The run-rate was almost up to 6/over again but two cracking shots off Shamsi and they are easing off again. This is fine batting - both batsmen know what needs to be done for finish and are primed for it. Dhoni spearheading the finish for India. Rahul needs to watch and learn. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Sweep shot played to perfection by Rohit off Shamsi to beat the fielder who has been brought inside the circle

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A bit short from Shamsi and Dhoni crashed that through sweeper cover for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,India 179/3 ( Rohit Sharma 100 , MS Dhoni (W) 21)

    Just three singles from the over. Phehlukwayo has completed his eighth over. Not much pressure for India as they need 49 from off 48 balls. Shamsi to bowl the next over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most overseas tons for Indian openers in ODIs:

    26 - Sachin Tendulkar
    15 - Sourav Ganguly
    12 - ROHIT SHARMA*
    11 - Shikhar Dhawan
    9 - Virender Sehwag

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian players to score a century against South Africa in ODI WCs:

    Sachin Tendulkar, Nagpur, 2011
    Shikhar Dhawan, Melbourne, 2015
    Rohit Sharma, Southampton, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,India 176/3 ( Rohit Sharma 100 , MS Dhoni (W) 19)

    The Hitman Rohit has completed his hundred and has also gone past Sourav Ganguly on the list of century makers for India. His 23rd ODI hundred. There was also a tough chance for Markram at first slip which was put down. Dhoni wanted to play a cut on the off but edged it to the slip. Five off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries for India against South Africa in ODIs:

    5 - Sachin Tendulkar
    4 - Virat Kohli
    3 - Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, ROHIT SHARMA*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries for India in ODIs:

    49 - Sachin Tendulkar
    41 - Virat Kohli
    23 - ROHIT SHARMA*
    22 - Sourav Ganguly
    16 - Shikhar Dhawan

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Sharp chance. Dhoni wanted play a cut on off as the edge flew to the first slip but Markram failed to hold onto it.

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED! Rohit takes a single to reach to his ton. 23rd ODI ton. Second World Cup ton. What a way to start the tournament.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,India 171/3 ( Rohit Sharma 97 , MS Dhoni (W) 17)

    Dhoni played a solid looking drive to the sweeper cover but there was a fielder to cut it off. Just a double added. Three from the over. 57 more needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,India 168/3 ( Rohit Sharma 97 , MS Dhoni (W) 14)

    Rohit is on 97, just three away from his 23rd ODI century. Shouts of Rohit-Rohit could be heard in the stadium. Four off the over. 60 more needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Southampton

    Beuran Hendricks has, apparently, arrived from South Africa to join the squad as the injured Dale Steyn’s replacement. Jolly good. In these dark times, that counts as a reason to be cheerful. What’s going on out there? India are winning, of course. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,India 164/3 ( Rohit Sharma 95 , MS Dhoni (W) 12)

    Rohit attempted a hook but was beaten by pace by Morris who also got one to zip back in to hit Dhoni's pads but it was most probably going over the stumps. Dhoni finished the over with a flashy pull to deep square leg for a boundary. Six off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Morris goes short and Dhoni was ready for that as he pulls it to deep square leg to add another boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,India 158/3 ( Rohit Sharma 94 , MS Dhoni (W) 7)

    Phehlukwayo starts off his new spell with four dot balls but then Rohit cracks a flat-batted shot down the ground for a four to move to 94. 70 more needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Phehlukwayo bowls a bit short as Rohit slams a flat-batted shot in front of the bowler down the ground for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,India 154/3 ( Rohit Sharma 90 , MS Dhoni (W) 7)

    India's score is now past 150. There's not much happening out there in Southampton with Indian batsmen picking up easy singles. South Africa need a change. Four from this over

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Southampton

    It’s all too predictable from here. Rabada’s return brought Rahul’s wicket, but that wasn’t nearly enough to drag South Africa back into this match. Unless we have the drama to end all dramas, it’s India’s game, set and match. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni averages 81.75 with the bat in ODIs this year. He has scored four fifties out of eight innings this year in ODIs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,India 150/3 ( Rohit Sharma 88 , MS Dhoni (W) 5)

    Five singles from the over. Rohit and Dhoni are looking to rotate the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. India need 78 more. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,India 145/3 ( Rohit Sharma 86 , MS Dhoni (W) 2)

    Shamsi called back into attack and Faf has placed a slip and forward short leg with Dhoni on strike but the veteran did well to avoid any mistakes. Just one from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,India 143/3 ( Rohit Sharma 86 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)

    A handful of mix-up between Rohit and Dhoni on the first ball leading to a massive confusion but South Africa failed to take advantage due to a misfield. Rohit nudged the ball on leg and sauntered out before stopping and rejecting to run but then finally completed the single after the misfield. Four off the over. 85 more needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Southampton

    Nothing shot from Rahul. We saw two needless shots in the South African innings, so how can atleast one Indian not do the same? He is gone now, trying to lob Rabada who finally gets a reward for his efforts. Rahul has thrown it away, just when he could have shrugged off any worries about number four. Watch how Dhoni bats now, eating up deliveries and finishing this. Should have been Rahul, showed poor cricketing intelligence there. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,India 139/3 ( Rohit Sharma 83 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)

    Wicket-maiden for Rabada! The fuller delivery stopped a bit on Rahul who lobbed it to the mid-off fielder trying to play a straight drive. MS Dhoni has now come out to join Rohit in the middle. 

    Full Scorecard
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 8 India vs South Africa Live Updates: Pandya gets a four through deep backward point and India have beaten South Africa by six wickets. Rohit Sharma has been star of this chase.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8, India vs South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, Preview: India open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign, against South Africa in Southampton's Rose Bowl on Wednesday. Billed as pre-tournament favourites, India, led by Virat Kohli, warmed up to the event with a loss and a win against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively in practice matches. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' South Africa, searching their maiden World Cup trophy, have stumbled to consecutive losses to England and Bangladesh and need to win most of their remaining seven matches to stake a claim for last-four berth.

India will rely on their top three to fire, while KL Rahul looks likely to bat at the much-debated No 4 spot. Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya complete the batting line-up.

Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami look set to lead the pace attack, while it will be interesting to see if the team management goes for the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, or drop one of the two wrist-spinners to make room for left-arm finger spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Team composition notwithstanding, India will start hands-down favourites given the recent form of both teams.

Squad:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de KockImran TahirDavid MillerJP DuminyLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramChris MorrisAndile PhehlukwayoTabraiz ShamsiDale SteynDwaine PretpriusRassie van der DussenHashim Amla.

India: Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli(c), Vijay ShankarMS Dhoni(w), Kedar JadhavHardik PandyaRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019

Tags : #Faf du Plessis #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #India Vs South Africa #India world cup matches #India World Cup squad #Virat Kohli #World Cup 2019 India #World Cup 2019 Live Scores and updates #World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


