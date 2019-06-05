23:14 (IST)

India start their World Cup campaign with a comfortable win after outclassing South Africa in all the departments. Jasprit Bumrah set the tone with his fiery spell after India were put in to bowl and Yuzvendra Chahal finished the job with the four-for as South Africa succumbed to a small total. Yet, the pitch had enough demons in it, presenting a ray of hope to South Africa but Indian batsman and especially Rohit Sharma showed what the Proteas were missing. He stood tall and weathered the storm to take India to the finishing line.

Meanwhile, South Africa have lost three consecutive matches so far. Their bowling department has been plagued by injuries while batsmen are struggling to get going. Among all this it will be better to ignore how bad their fielding was. It's going to be a long tournament for Faf du Plessis and Co.

We are done for tonight. It's time to bid you guys goodbye but if you want to catch the action from New Zealand and Bangladesh match, please hop over to our other LIVE blog.