South Africa Vs India At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 03 January, 2022

03 January, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

202/10 (63.1 ov)

85/2 (20.0 ov)

2nd Test
South Africa

South Africa

229/10 (79.4 ov)

Live Blog
India South Africa
202/10 (63.1 ov) - R/R 3.2 229/10 (79.4 ov) - R/R 2.87
85/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 4.25

Stumps

India lead by 58 runs

Cheteshwar Pujara - 28

Ajinkya Rahane - 11

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 35 42 7 0
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 11 22 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 6 1 26 0
Keshav Maharaj 1 0 8 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 44/2 (11.4)

41 (41) R/R: 4.73

Mayank Agarwal 23(37) S.R (62.16)

lbw b Duanne Olivier
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Full cricket score: Pujara, Rahane give visitors 58-run lead

21:12 (IST)

So, that's the end of an even stevens Day 2 of the second Test match. The day started off with Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul decimating Proteas to give them just a 27-run lead. And while India have lost Rahul and Mayank, Pujara and Rahane took the aggressive route to see off the day with eight wickets in hand. India's score reads 85/2, with a lead of 58 runs. The partnership between Pujara and Rahane is now worth 41 runs. We are in for a cracking Day 3, until then stay safe and goodbye! 

21:03 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 85/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 35 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)

Keshav Maharaj to bowl the last over of the day. Pujara keeps the scoreboard ticking with another boundary by cutting through cover region. Pujara finishes the day with another four. He's scored as many as seven fours today, and that will be STUMPS on Day 2. 

20:59 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 77/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 27 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)

Rabada continues. Three runs off the over, with Pujara and Rahane picking a single each, while Rabada concedes a no ball. 

20:55 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 74/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)

Jansen continues. Rahane collects a single off the first ball, giving strike to Pujara. Pujara follows it up with another boundary towards deep backward point. Pujara slams another four in the last ball of the over, this time towards long on. Nine runs off the over. 

20:40 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 55/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 4)

Olivier continues. Pujara's showing some aggression with the bat, having scored two fours in the innings so far. He's scored 14 runs off 17 balls so far. 

20:34 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 48/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 10 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)

Another blow for India as we complete more than a dozen overs this innings as Mayank is struck LBW by Olivier. It's make-or-break moment for both Pujara and Rahane, who are in the middle with a huge responsibilty. India lead by 21 runs. 

20:28 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Agarwal departs! Olivier with the wicket and Mayank is struck LBW. Mayank lbw b Olivier 23

20:24 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 35/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 19 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2)

India may have lost KL Rahul, but they have now gained a lead, of eight runs so far. Cheteshwar Pujara, for whom it could be a make or break, is in at number three. 

20:10 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 24/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 16 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)

Early blow for Team India as Rahul has to depart. He's caught by Markram at second slip off Jansem's ball. Wicket maiden. 

20:09 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Markram at second slip and Rahul departs. But he isn't walking off straight away and wants to be checked for a clean catch. There's an umpire referral, replays show Markram has grabbed the ball with both hands before the ball is grounded. 

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Johannesburg, Day 2, Latest Scorecard and Updates: So, that's the end of an even stevens Day 2 of the second Test match. The day started off with Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul decimating Proteas to give them just a 27-run lead. And while India have lost Rahul and Mayank, Pujara and Rahane took the aggressive route to see off the day with eight wickets in hand. India's score reads 85/2, with a lead of 58 runs. The partnership between Pujara and Rahane is now worth 41 runs. We are in for a cracking Day 3, until then stay safe and goodbye!

Day 1 report: Four years after impressing Indian captain Virat Kohli as a teenage net bowler, Marco Jansen produced a destructive spell of bowling for South Africa on the first day of the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

Jansen, 21, took four for 31 as India were bowled out for 202 after winning the toss.

South Africa were 35 for one at the close.

"He's an amazing bowler," said Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's senior bowler, of the newcomer to the fast bowling pack.

"He's like 38 metres tall (he's actually 2.03 metres) which helps, especially at the Wanderers with the extra bounce. He's a magnificent bowling all-rounder," said Rabada.

Kohli was one of Jansen's five wickets in the first Test in Centurion, which India won by 113 runs, but was absent on Monday because of an upper back spasm.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul top-scored with a patient 50, while Ravichandran Ashwin made a hard-hit 46 on a pitch which Rabada said had "some bounce, some pace and some nip with the grass coverage".

Ashwin said batting first at the Wanderers was a challenge. "You want to bat first. You want to come out and post a good score of 260 or 270. South Africa have posted scores of 250 at the Wanderers and dominated. Maybe we are a bit short but I am confident that with our full bowling arsenal available tomorrow, fingers crossed, we can definitely make something of this score."

Ashwin was referring to a scare for India when fast bowler Mohammed Siraj left the field clutching his right hamstring after pulling up in the penultimate over of the day.

"The medical staff are assessing him overnight and I am hopeful that with the history that Siraj has he will come out tomorrow and give his best," said Ashwin.

Jansen, who towers above his teammates, made the most of the steep bounce, troubling most of the batsmen.

When he dismissed Rahul, Jansen had the remarkable figures of two for nine in 9.5 overs. His figures were spoilt slightly by Ashwin, who, almost alone of the Indian batsmen, decided attack was the best form of defence. But he played one shot too many to be Jansen’s fourth victim.

Jansen and his twin brother Duan, who has also gone on to play first-class cricket, bowled to the Indians on their 2017/18 tour and attracted the attention of Kohli.

Jansen made his Indian Premier League debut for the Mumbai Indians last year before gaining his first Test cap at Centurion.

- Day belonged to bowlers -

Duanne Olivier, returning to the South African team after spending three years as a Kolpak player with English county Yorkshire, took three for 64, the same figures as Rabada.

Olivier said the day belonged to all the bowlers. He praised Lungi Ngidi and Jansen for putting the pressure on the batsmen after he and Rabada had failed to take a wicket in the first hour.

Ngidi, South Africa's best bowler in the first Test, kept tight control and Olivier said Ngidi was unlucky not to take a wicket.

Jansen made the first breakthrough, having Mayank Agarwal caught behind after a 36-run opening stand with Rahul.

Olivier plunged India into trouble from which they never fully emerged by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane off successive balls when the total was on 49.

South Africa again made a poor start with the bat, with Aiden Markram falling leg before wicket to Mohammed Shami for seven in the fourth over.

South African captain Dean Elgar (11 not out) and Keegan Petersen (14 not out) survived to the close, although Petersen was dropped by wicketkeeper Risabh Pant, lunging in front of first slip, off Jasprit Bumrah when he had 12.

"We're 1-0 down in the series. We'd like to win the series but we are not looking too far ahead," said Olivier.

"Our focus is on this Test match. If we bat big we'll be in a good position.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: January 04, 2022 21:15:42 IST

